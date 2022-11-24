Captain's Table imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
American

Captain's Table

review star

No reviews yet

4801 River Dr

Moline, IL 61265

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$12.00

A creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and Parmesan. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Shrimp/Crab Dip

$14.00

Shrimp, crab and mozzarella bubbling hot. Served with fresh tortilla chips

Buffalo Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Shrimp Rangoon

$16.00

Seafood

Broiled Salmon

$29.00

8oz hand cut filet of Faroe Islands Atlantic Salmon, seasoned and broiled.

Brown Sugar Salmon

$32.00

8oz hand cut filet of Faroe Islands Atlantic Salmon, smeared with Boetje’s mustard and broiled with brown sugar and cracked black pepper. Served with onion straws atop.

Catfish Filet

$19.00

Boneless Catfish filet Southern breaded, broiled or blackened. Served with craft made tartar sauce and lemon.

Crab Cakes

$29.00

These start with pulled lump crabmeat, crisp veggies and our Chef’s own blend of seasonings. Lightly fried, served with remoulade sauce.

Fish N Chips- Catfish

$16.00

Crispy southern boneless catfish strips, with a pile of “chips”. Served with coleslaw, lemon and tartar sauce.

Fish N Chips- Cod

$16.00

Beer battered cod strips, with a pile of “chips”. Served with coleslaw, lemon and tartar sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$25.00

7 large shrimp tempura battered, served with lemon and cocktail sauce.

Walleye

$28.00

Steak

NY Strip 10oz

$36.00

8oz hand cut top sirloin, lightly seasoned and broiled to perfection.

Filet 8oz

$42.00

8oz Filet, lightly seasoned broiled to your specifications.

Ribeye 14oz

$39.00

12oz Delmonico hand cut ribeye, rubbed with salt and pepper and broiled to perfection.

Combos

First Mate Combo- Ribeye

$45.00

A surf and turf plate. Your choice of steak grilled to your specs and 5 large shrimp cooked your way. Choose from tempura, grilled, scampi, coconut or cocktail.

First Mate Combo- Filet

$48.00

A surf and turf plate. Your choice of steak grilled to your specs and 5 large shrimp cooked your way. Choose from tempura, grilled, scampi, coconut or cocktail.

First Mate Combo- NY Strip

$42.00

A surf and turf plate. Your choice of steak grilled to your specs and 5 large shrimp cooked your way. Choose from tempura, grilled, scampi, coconut or cocktail.

Captain's Combo

$27.00

One catfish filet, one crab caked and three shrimp tempura. Served with all the fixings.

Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$31.00

Scallops and shrimp, pan seared in fresh garlic, deglazed with wine and lemon tossed with al dente pasta, baby spinach and Parmesan butter sauce.

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Fresh mushrooms, scallions and garlic sautéed in olive oil tossed with al dente pasta and rich garlic cream sauce loaded with Parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.00

Fresh mushrooms, scallions and garlic sautéed in olive oil tossed with al dente pasta and rich garlic cream sauce loaded with Parmesan cheese.

Plain Alfredo

$16.00

Fresh mushrooms, scallions and garlic sautéed in olive oil tossed with al dente pasta and rich garlic cream sauce loaded with Parmesan cheese.

Breaded Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Sandwiches & Things

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded Tenderloin

$13.00

Budman

$15.00

Everything a sandwich in the Midwest should be! Grilled pork tenderloin halved and set atop grilled Texas toast, strips of bacon, pepper jack cheese and drenched in BBQ sauce.

Burger

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Tenderloin

$13.00

Grouper Rueben

$18.00

Seafood Tacos

$18.00

3 Mahi-Mahi or Shrimp taocs with Asian slaw and a homemade sweet chili sauce.

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Generous amounts of grilled onions, mushrooms and bacon with a sweet-n-tangy BBQ, smothered in American and pepper jack cheese

Southwest Wrap

$10.00

Chicken, black beans, corn, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and firecracker sauce served on a jalapeno wrap.

Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine and house made Caesar dressing tossed with grated parmesan and fresh croutons.

Kids

Chicken Strips- Kids

$8.00

Burger-Kids

$8.00

Mac N Cheese- Kids

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Cheesy Mash

$4.00

Veggies

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Soup- Bowl

$6.00

Clam Chowder or Soup of day- Chicken Tortilla

Soup- Cup

$5.00

Clam Chowder or Soup of day- Chicken Tortilla

Side Salad

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cheesecake- Turtle

$9.00

Homemade cheesecake with chocolate, caramel, pecans and whipped cream.

Cheesecake-Cherry

$9.00

Homemade cheesecake topped with cherry filling.

Lava Cake

$9.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Employee food

1/2 Plain Alfredo-E

$5.00

Burger-E

$5.00

Chicken Tenders-E

$5.00

Soda

2 Liter Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Mt. Dew

$3.00

Alcohol

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pickup/delivery.

6 Pack Budweiser

$8.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

6 Pack Bud Light

$8.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

6 Pack Coors Light

$8.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

6 Pack Miller Light

$8.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

6 Pack Mich Ultra

$8.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

6 Pack Busch Light

$8.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Brut- Wycliff

$26.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Cabernet- Bread & Butter

$34.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Cabernet- Proverb

$22.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Chard- CR

$22.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Chard- William Hill

$34.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Malbec- Alamos

$24.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Merlot- Canyon Road

$22.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Moscato- CR

$22.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Pinot Grig- CR

$22.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Pinot Noir- Mark West

$34.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Pinot Noir- Canyon Road

$22.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Red Blend- Prophecy

$34.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Red Blend- Black Ink

$34.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Riesling- Hogue

$26.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Rose- Rosehaven

$34.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Sauv Blanc- CR

$22.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl Sauv Blanc- Natura

$34.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

Btl White Zin- CR

$22.00

Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

4801 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265

Directions

Captain's Table image

Map
