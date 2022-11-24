Captain's Table
No reviews yet
4801 River Dr
Moline, IL 61265
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Seafood
Broiled Salmon
8oz hand cut filet of Faroe Islands Atlantic Salmon, seasoned and broiled.
Brown Sugar Salmon
8oz hand cut filet of Faroe Islands Atlantic Salmon, smeared with Boetje’s mustard and broiled with brown sugar and cracked black pepper. Served with onion straws atop.
Catfish Filet
Boneless Catfish filet Southern breaded, broiled or blackened. Served with craft made tartar sauce and lemon.
Crab Cakes
These start with pulled lump crabmeat, crisp veggies and our Chef’s own blend of seasonings. Lightly fried, served with remoulade sauce.
Fish N Chips- Catfish
Crispy southern boneless catfish strips, with a pile of “chips”. Served with coleslaw, lemon and tartar sauce.
Fish N Chips- Cod
Beer battered cod strips, with a pile of “chips”. Served with coleslaw, lemon and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
7 large shrimp tempura battered, served with lemon and cocktail sauce.
Walleye
Steak
Combos
First Mate Combo- Ribeye
A surf and turf plate. Your choice of steak grilled to your specs and 5 large shrimp cooked your way. Choose from tempura, grilled, scampi, coconut or cocktail.
First Mate Combo- Filet
A surf and turf plate. Your choice of steak grilled to your specs and 5 large shrimp cooked your way. Choose from tempura, grilled, scampi, coconut or cocktail.
First Mate Combo- NY Strip
A surf and turf plate. Your choice of steak grilled to your specs and 5 large shrimp cooked your way. Choose from tempura, grilled, scampi, coconut or cocktail.
Captain's Combo
One catfish filet, one crab caked and three shrimp tempura. Served with all the fixings.
Pasta
Seafood Pasta
Scallops and shrimp, pan seared in fresh garlic, deglazed with wine and lemon tossed with al dente pasta, baby spinach and Parmesan butter sauce.
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Fresh mushrooms, scallions and garlic sautéed in olive oil tossed with al dente pasta and rich garlic cream sauce loaded with Parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Alfredo
Fresh mushrooms, scallions and garlic sautéed in olive oil tossed with al dente pasta and rich garlic cream sauce loaded with Parmesan cheese.
Plain Alfredo
Fresh mushrooms, scallions and garlic sautéed in olive oil tossed with al dente pasta and rich garlic cream sauce loaded with Parmesan cheese.
Breaded Chicken Alfredo
Sandwiches & Things
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Tenderloin
Budman
Everything a sandwich in the Midwest should be! Grilled pork tenderloin halved and set atop grilled Texas toast, strips of bacon, pepper jack cheese and drenched in BBQ sauce.
Burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Tenderloin
Grouper Rueben
Seafood Tacos
3 Mahi-Mahi or Shrimp taocs with Asian slaw and a homemade sweet chili sauce.
Smokehouse Burger
Generous amounts of grilled onions, mushrooms and bacon with a sweet-n-tangy BBQ, smothered in American and pepper jack cheese
Southwest Wrap
Chicken, black beans, corn, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and firecracker sauce served on a jalapeno wrap.
Salad
Sides
Desserts
Alcohol
6 Pack Budweiser
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
6 Pack Bud Light
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
6 Pack Coors Light
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
6 Pack Miller Light
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
6 Pack Mich Ultra
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
6 Pack Busch Light
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Brut- Wycliff
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Cabernet- Bread & Butter
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Cabernet- Proverb
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Chard- CR
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Chard- William Hill
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Malbec- Alamos
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Merlot- Canyon Road
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Moscato- CR
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Pinot Grig- CR
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Pinot Noir- Mark West
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Pinot Noir- Canyon Road
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Red Blend- Prophecy
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Red Blend- Black Ink
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Riesling- Hogue
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Rose- Rosehaven
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Sauv Blanc- CR
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl Sauv Blanc- Natura
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
Btl White Zin- CR
Must be 21 to purchase. Will be ID'd prior to pick up/delivery.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
4801 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265