Capy's Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Indulge in the cozy charm of CAPY'S, an intimate Italian spot in the heart of Moncks Corner. Our rustic setting and traditional menu offer authentic comfort food, from hearty pasta to various oven-baked delights. With soft lighting and vintage touches, every visit is a brief escape to the heart of Italy.
Location
323 East Main Street, Suite A, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Supernova Street Eats - 108 Whitesville Rd
No Reviews
108 Whitesville Rd Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View restaurant