Asian Fusion

Carabao Express

711 Reviews

$$

2309 W Parmer Ln

Austin, TX 78727

Order Again

Popular Items

Boodle Box
Box
Lumpia Shanghai

Specials

Palabok Espesyal

$11.99Out of stock

“Palabok Espesyal” You can now have our savory Pancit Palabok with a crunchy tempura battered soft shell crab. Just imagine, umami flavors bursting with every bite! **Available only until supplies last**

Yum Yum Frito Pie

$7.99

Filipino Style Frito Pie. Topped with mild cheddar cheese.

Pork Belly Sisig Birria Tacos

$11.99

Three corn tortilla tacos bathed in consommé stuffed with Lechon kawali sisig, cheese and grilled to perfection. served with a side of consommé. Toppings on the side: lime, onions, cilantro, pickled red onion, jalapeño

Beef Birria Tacos

$11.99

Three corn tortilla tacos bathed in consommé stuffed with juicy tender beef, cheese and grilled to perfection. served with a small side of consommé. Toppings on the side: lime, onions, cilantro, pickled red onion, jalapeños.

The 4 Square

$7.99

A 4x sweet Hawaiian rolls pulled  pork adobo sandwich. Served with crunchy shallots, green onions and mayo drizzle.

Caradobo Fries

$7.99

Pulled  pork adobo on top of French fries. Served with crunchy shallots, green onions and mayo drizzle.

Pancit Palabok

$7.99

A delicious Filipino noodle dish topped with real shrimp and pork puréed to make a savory gravy sauce, sliced boiled egg, chicharron, and fried garlic. Hearty and savory, it's perfect as a light meal or anytime snack.

Lechon Kawali Lugaw

$8.99

Arroz Caldo with Lechon Kawali & egg

Chicken Arroz Caldo

$7.99

Filipino rice and chicken porridge infused with ginger and garnished with toasted garlic, scallions and hard boiled egg.

Appetizers

Veggie Lumpia

Filipino Veggie egg roll accompanied with sweet chili sauce.

Lumpia Shanghai

Filipino pork and veggie spring rolls accompanied with sweet chili sauce.

Combo Meals

Bowl

$7.99

1 Base & 1 Entrée

Box

$9.99

2 Bases & 2 Entrées

Boodle Box

$14.99

Your very own Boodle Fight in a box. 2 Bases, 3 Entrées, Lumpia Shanghai, Veggie Lumpia, egg, sauces and side garnishes.

Kids Meal

$7.99

Jnr Base & Junior Entrée, 12oz drink & kids cone. (Must be 9 years old and younger)

A La carte

Pork Belly Sisig Birria Tacos

$11.99

Three corn tortilla tacos bathed in consommé stuffed with Lechon kawali sisig, cheese and grilled to perfection. served with a side of consommé. Toppings on the side: lime, onions, cilantro, pickled red onion, jalapeño

Beef Birria Tacos

$11.99

Three corn tortilla tacos bathed in consommé stuffed with juicy tender beef, cheese and grilled to perfection. served with a small side of consommé. Toppings on the side: lime, onions, cilantro, pickled red onion, jalapeños.

The 4 Square

$7.99

A 4x sweet Hawaiian rolls pulled  pork adobo sandwich. Served with crunchy shallots, green onions and mayo drizzle.

Caradobo Fries

$7.99

Pulled  pork adobo on top of French fries. Served with crunchy shallots, green onions and mayo drizzle.

Pancit Palabok

$7.99
Lechon Kawali Lugaw

$8.99

Arroz Caldo with Lechon Kawali & egg

Chicken Arroz Caldo

$7.99

Filipino rice and chicken porridge infused with ginger and garnished with toasted garlic, scallions and hard boiled egg.

Burger Steak

$10.99

Pinoy Style juicy burger steaks topped with onion & mushroom gravy. *DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE

Chicken Adobo

$8.99

The traditional chicken adobo, One of our most popular dishes, tender chicken (light and dark meat) in a garlic, soy, vinegar marinade. *DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE

Chicken Inasal.

$8.99

Tender chicken marinated in a mixture of spices, citrus and lemongrass, then grilled over hot coals. Comes with Soy-Lemon dipping sauce. *DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE

Pork Belly Sisig

$10.99

Tasty, crispy, chopped pork belly with a little kick and drizzled with a creamy mayo. *DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE

YUM YUM Lechon Kawali

$11.99

Tasty, crispy, chopped pork belly. Comes with lechon dipping sauce *DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE

Sweet Longanisa Patties

$8.99

6 house made pork longanisa sausage patties known for their distinctively sweet garlicky taste. Comes with spiced vinegar sauce. *DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE

Pork Tocino

$8.99

Thinly sliced pork shoulder cured in spices and pineapple juice. Comes with spiced vinegar dipping sauce*DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE

Pulled Pork Adobo

$9.99

Succulent pulled pork braised in soy, vinegar and spices. *DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE

Pancit Noodles

$7.99

Another Filipino staple, classic glass noodles with sautéed vegetables.

White Rice

$3.99

Light and fluffy steamed rice!

Garlic Rice

$4.99

Cooked with tons of fried garlic. A delicious addition to any meal. So yummy!

Pickled Red Onions

$4.99
Veggie Stir Fry

$7.99
Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Family Meals

Pancit Palabok (Family Meal)

$24.99

serves 4 -6

Dessert

Housemade Ube Soft Serve
Banana Turon

Deep fried plantain bananas wrapped in spring roll wrappers.

Ube Soft Serve

$4.25

Drinks

Hawaiian Sun Passion Orange (11.5 oz)

$2.25
Hawaiian Sun Strawberry Guava

$2.25
Hawaiian Sun Mango Orange (11.5 oz)

$2.25
Hawaiian Sun Pineapple Orange

$2.25
Hawaiian Sun Pass O Guava (11.5oz)

$2.25
Hawaiian Sun Island Icd Tea (11.5 oz)

$2.25
Hawaiian Sun Tropical Iced Tea (11.5 oz)

$2.25
Squirt - Grapefruit soda (12oz)

$1.50
Sunkist Orange soda (12oz)

$1.50
Canada Dry (12 oz)

$1.50
Sprite (12oz)

$1.50
Coke (12oz)

$1.50
Diet Coke (12oz)

$1.50
Dr Pepper (12oz)

$1.50
Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
