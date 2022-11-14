Main picView gallery

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Clarksville Clarkesville

review star

No reviews yet

703 East Lewis and Clark Parkway

Clarksville, IN 47129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side
Carali's Wrap
1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side

Appetizers.

3 fried empanadas

$9.50
3 baked empanadas

3 baked empanadas

$9.50
Baked Chicken Empanada

Baked Chicken Empanada

$3.50

Bread

$3.49
Chip w/Fresh Pico De Gallo

Chip w/Fresh Pico De Gallo

$5.99
Chips w/Fresh Guacamole

Chips w/Fresh Guacamole

$5.99

Fresh guacamole and homemade tortilla chips.

Fried Chicken Empanadas

$3.49

Tostones

$4.25
Tostones w/ Chicken

Tostones w/ Chicken

$13.99
Yuca Bites app

Yuca Bites app

$7.49

In The Mix

Crazy Lomo

$14.49
Chaufa Rice

Chaufa Rice

$12.99

add shrimp

$3.99

cyo bowl

$12.99

Pollo A La Brasa

1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides

1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$9.25
1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side

1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side

$9.99
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side

1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side

$11.99

1/2 Chicken All Dark w/2 side

$11.99
1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side

1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side

$12.99

Whole Chicken w/ 3 side

$24.49
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$13.00

2 Whole Chicken w/ 4 Side

$36.99

1/4 Dark

$4.00

Kid Meal

$6.99

White meat

$1.00

extra chicken

$2.99

1/4 white

$4.75

1/2 all dark

$8.00

1/2 mixed

$8.75

1/2 all white

$9.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Carali's Sandwich

$11.99

Carali's Wrap

$11.99

Lomo Wrap

$14.99

add shrimp

$3.99

Sides

Black Beans

$4.25

Broccoli

$4.25

Chicken Soup

$4.25

Cilantro Rice

$4.25

French Fries

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Green Beans

$4.25

Pinto Beans

$4.25

Plantains

$4.25

side Chaufa Rice

$4.25

Side Salad

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

White Rice

$4.25

Yuca Bites

$4.25

Yuca Fries

$4.25

corn

$4.25

shrimp

$3.99

no bacon

$0.99

no red pepper

$0.99

no onion

$0.99

Tostones

$4.25

Signature Sauces

Aji Amarillo Sauce

$3.99

Green Sauce

$3.99

Carali's Sauce

$3.99

To Go Caralis Sauce

To Go Green Sauce

To Go Amarillo

Pico Degallo

$3.49

Guacamole

$3.49

Chile Toreado

$2.99

White Meat

$2.00

Extra Carne Lomo

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Carali's Salads

Carali's Salads

$9.99
Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$9.99

Half Stuffed Avocado

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99
Chicken Soup Bowl

Chicken Soup Bowl

$6.49

Sweet Things

Flan

Flan

$4.25
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.25

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

chicha

$3.99

2-Liter Inca Kola

$5.25

2-Lt Guarana

$5.25

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Galon Tea

$8.00

Inca Lata

$2.99

Guarana Lata

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.00

Water glass

$0.50

soda 32 oz

$3.99

Café y choco

$2.49

Maracuya

$3.99

caralis cup

caralis cup

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!.

Location

703 East Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville, IN 47129

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Paddock Grill
orange starNo Reviews
650 Eastern Boulevard Clarksville, IN 47129
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Clarksville
orange star3.5 • 55
1601 Greentree Blvd Clarksville, IN 47129
View restaurantnext
Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Veteran's Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Jeffersonville
orange star4.5 • 1,631
1450 Veterans Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
orange star4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Mac's Hideaway
orange starNo Reviews
1636 Slate Run Rd New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clarksville

Mexico Lindo
orange star4.4 • 170
912 Eastern Blvd Clarksville, IN 47129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clarksville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston