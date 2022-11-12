Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Salad

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Jeffersontown

2,165 Reviews

$

9148 Taylorsville Rd

Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side
1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side

Appetizers.

3 fried empanadas

$9.50
3 baked empanadas

3 baked empanadas

$9.50
Baked Chicken Empanada

Baked Chicken Empanada

$3.50

Bread

$3.49
Chip w/Fresh Pico De Gallo

Chip w/Fresh Pico De Gallo

$5.99
Chips w/Fresh Guacamole

Chips w/Fresh Guacamole

$5.99

Fresh guacamole and homemade tortilla chips.

Fried Chicken Empanadas

$3.49
Tostones w/ Chicken

Tostones w/ Chicken

$13.99
Yuca Bites app

Yuca Bites app

$7.49

In The Mix

Crazy Lomo

$14.99
Chaufa Rice

Chaufa Rice

$12.99

add shrimp

$3.99

cyo bowl

$12.99

Pollo A La Brasa

1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides

1/4 Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$9.25
1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side

1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side

$9.99
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side

1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side

$11.99

1/2 Chicken All Dark w/2 side

$11.99
1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side

1/2 Chicken All White Meat w/ 2 Side

$12.99

Whole Chicken w/ 3 side

$24.49
Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$13.00

2 Whole Chicken w/ 4 Side

$36.99

1/4 Dark

$4.00

Kid Meal

$6.99

White meat

$1.00

extra chicken

$2.99

1/4 white

$4.75

1/2 all dark

$8.00

1/2 mixed

$8.75

1/2 all white

$9.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Carali's Sandwich

$11.99

Carali's Wrap

$11.99

Lomo Wrap

$14.99

add shrimp

$3.99

Sides

Black Beans

$4.25

Broccoli

$4.25

Chicken Soup

$4.25

Cilantro Rice

$4.25

French Fries

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Green Beans

$4.25

Pinto Beans

$4.25

Plantains

$4.25

side Chaufa Rice

$4.25

Side Salad

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

White Rice

$4.25

Yuca Bites

$4.25

Yuca Fries

$4.25

corn

$4.25

shrimp

$3.99

no bacon

$0.99

no red pepper

$0.99

no onion

$0.99

Tostones

$4.25

Signature Sauces

Aji Amarillo Sauce

$3.99

Green Sauce

$3.99

Carali's Sauce

$3.99

To Go Caralis Sauce

To Go Green Sauce

To Go Amarillo

Pico Degallo

$3.49

Guacamole

$3.49

Chile Toreado

$2.99

White Meat

$2.00

Extra Carne Lomo

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Carali's Salads

Carali's Salads

$9.99
Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$9.99

Half Stuffed Avocado

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99
Chicken Soup Bowl

Chicken Soup Bowl

$6.49

Sweet Things

Flan

Flan

$4.25
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.25

Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

Banana

$2.50Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

chicha

$3.99

2-Liter Inca Kola

$5.25

2-Lt Guarana

$5.25Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Galon Tea

$8.00

Inca Lata

$2.99

Guarana Lata

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Water glass

$0.50

soda 32 oz

$3.99

Café y choco

$2.49Out of stock

Maracuya

$3.99

caralis cup

caralis cup

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

9148 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Directions

Gallery
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

