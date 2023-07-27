Toffee

One of our best-selling items! Ranked top 27 Stocking Stuffers by NY Times in 2022!!!
Milk Chocolate Almond

$12.99+
Dark Chocolate Almond

$12.99+
White Chocolate Macadamia

$12.99+
Gift Box

$21.99
Toffee Trio

$12.99+

Ice Cream

All of our ice cream is homemade at Hayley's Ice Cream located in downtown Estes Park!!!
Cup

$5.49+
Shake

$9.99

20 oz

Malt

$9.99

20 oz

Kid Scoop

$3.99
Togo Pint

$11.99

Taffy

Assorted Taffy Tote

$16.99

14 oz of our homemade assorted taffy

Sea Salt Caramels

$4.99

Quarter pound bag of our sea salt caramels!

Bret Bars

Locals favorite!!! Peanut Butter with rice crispies between milk or dark chocolate.
Milk Chocolate

$13.99+
Dark Chocolate

$13.99+

Popcorn

Caramel Corn

$8.99+
Cheese Corn

$5.99+
Butter Corn

$2.99+
Knutty Corn

$10.99+
Kettle Corn

$4.99+
Cheese & Caramel Corn

$7.99+
Cinnamon Corn

$8.99+
Jalepeno Corn

$5.99+
Chocolate Drizzle Caramel Corn

$8.99+

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.69
Chocolate Chip with Pecans

$1.69
Chocolate Chip with M&M's

$1.69
Peanut Butter

$1.69
White Chocolate Macadamia

$1.69
Oatmeal Raisin

$1.69
Snicker Doodle

$1.69

Turtles

Variety of nuts covered in our homemade caramel and milk or dark chocolate.
Milk Chocolate

$12.99
Dark Chocolate

$12.99

Clusters

Variety of nuts covered in milk or dark chocolate.
Milk Chocolate

$12.99
Dark Chocolate

$12.99

Gift Boxes

1 lb. Assorted Fudge Box

$19.99

Flavors included: Plain, Vanilla, Walnut, Peanut Butter, Pecan, Maple Pecan, Turtle, Raspberry.

4-Piece Caramel Box

$6.99

Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate Salted. Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Salted.

Assorted Chocolates

$12.99+

Box includes: Caramels, Bret Bars, Peanut Clusters, Chocolate Oreo squares, tiger butter bites.

Peanut Brittle

Tub

$9.99+
Gift Box

$12.99+

Cinnamon Glazed Nuts

Pecans

$5.99
Almonds

$5.99
Cashews

$5.99

More Treats

Rice Krispie Treats

$5.99

Pack of 2

Chocolate covered Marshmallows

$5.99

Pack of 2

Chocolate covered Oreos

$5.99

Pack of 6 Oreos covered in white and dark chocolate.

Toffee Bites

$12.99

Caramel bites covered in milk chocolate and rolled in toffee pieces..

Gummy Bears

$4.99
Cotton Candy

$5.99

Assorted flavors of cotton candy in the tub

Pretzel Tub

$4.99

4 oz of milk,dark,white chocolate pretzels

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.99

20 oz

Pepsi

$2.99

20 oz

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

20 oz

Mountain Dew

$2.99

20 oz

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20 oz

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

20 oz

Orange Crush

$2.99

20 oz

Cool Blue Gatorade

$2.99

20 oz