Carangi Bakery 2655 S Iseminger St

2655 S Iseminger St

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Wholesale

ITALIAN

$2.20

BAGUETTES

$2.20

SPECIALS

$2.10

LARGE POINTS

$2.20

DOZEN HOAGIE

$8.00

DOZEN JR HOAGIE

$8.00

DOZEN STEAK

$4.50

DOZEN KAISER

$4.50

DOZEN SNOWFLAKE

$5.00

DOZEN SMALL STEAK

$4.00

DOZEN SMALL KAISER

$4.00

DOZEN ROUND DINNER

$3.90

DOZEN PX6

$3.90

ITALIAN DINNER ROLLS

$3.90

PEASANT

$3.00

PIZZA SHELLS

$8.00

DOUGH

$1.50

BREAD CRUMBS

$1.25

DOZEN BAGELS

$9.00

RYE

$6.50

CLUB WHITE

$3.50

CLUB WHEAT

$3.50

TEXAS CHALLAH

$6.50

WHEAT CHALLAH

$6.50

DOZEN BRIOCHE

$9.00

DOZEN BRIOCHE SLIDERS

$7.00

DOZEN PX3

$3.90

DELCO BROOMALL

SEEDED ITALIAN

$2.50

PLAIN ITALIAN

$2.50

DOZEN PX3

$3.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
