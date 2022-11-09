Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carbon Arc Bar at the Davis Theater

4620 North Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60625

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Popcorn Chicken

Concessions

Gourmet Bloody Mary Popcorn

$5.00

Gourmet Caramel Popcorn

$7.00

Gourmet Cheddar Popcorn

$7.00

Gourmet Mix Popcorn

$7.00

Small Popcorn

$6.00

Medium Popcorn

$7.00

Large Popcorn

$8.00

Peanut M&Ms

$4.50

M&Ms

$4.50

Skittles

$4.50

Starbursts

$4.50

Twizzlers

$4.50

Dots

$4.50

Sour Patch Kids

$4.50

Mike & Ike's Fruit

$4.50

Kids Soda 12oz

$4.25

Small Soda 22oz

$5.25

Medium Soda 32oz

$5.75

Large Soda 44oz

$6.25

Flatbreads

Market Mushroom Flatbread

$18.00

with ricotta, truffle oil & brie

Caprese Flatbread

$16.00

overnight roasted roma tomato with basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic & olive oil

Three Cheese Flatbread

$16.00

with ricotta, truffle oil & brie

Handhelds/Entrees

Smash Burger

$13.00

two beef patties layered with American cheese, pickle, aioli, served on a buttered bun. Add fried egg $2. Add Bacon $2.

Merkts Burger

$14.00

two beef patties with Merkts pub cheese, bbq sauce, crispy bacon, served on a buttered bun

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Gluten free roasted beet & chickpea patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

house battered chicken, pickles & chipotle ranch sauce

Grandma's Gnocchi

$18.00

served in a light Sicilian Bolognese sauce with shaved parmesan, olive oil & fresh basil. Available with vegetarian marinara (v)

Carbonara

$18.00

pasta with shaved parmesan, prosciutto, black pepper & a soft poached egg

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Arc Aioli

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Thai Chilli

$0.50

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.95

All kids come with a choice of side: seasoned fries, steamed broccoli, sliced pear, side salad or giant pickle

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

All kids come with a choice of side: seasoned fries, steamed broccoli, sliced pear, side salad or giant pickle

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

All kids come with a choice of side: seasoned fries, steamed broccoli, sliced pear, side salad or giant pickle

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

All kids come with a choice of side: seasoned fries, steamed broccoli, sliced pear, side salad or giant pickle

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

with lemon, olive oil, radish & warm crusty crutons

Grains Salad

$13.00

mixed greens of spinach & kale with quinoa, lentils, cucumber & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Shareables

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

choose between bacon fat or miso (v)

Cheese Fries

$11.00

Country Pate

$15.00

Popcorn Chicken

$15.00

Tossed in jalapeño cheese & cilantro with a side of pico

Roasted Carrots

$11.00

Soup

$10.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.95

served with a side of house red sauce

Side o' Fries

$6.00

Sweets

Memphis Banana-Nilla Pudding

$10.00

with fresh bananas & toasted walnuts

Cookie dough egg Roll

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Carbon Arc Bar & Board is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Chicago. Our full-service bar provides a well-rounded cocktail program as well as a balanced draft list featuring local craft and European imports; all this alongside a superior wine selection that compliments an elevated, but approachable, American gastropub menu.

Website

Location

4620 North Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

