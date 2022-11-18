Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood

Carbon County Steak House

review star

No reviews yet

121 South Broadway Ave

Red Lodge, MT 59068

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Pan seared lump red claw, house-made roasted garlic aioli, Szechuan chili oil.

Duck Drumettes

$17.00

Crisp drumettes tossed in a honey orange & sweet chili sauce.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Tossed in a honey balsamic glaze with caramelized onions.

Montana Egg Rolls

$16.00

Gallagher's Ranch chopped steak, onions, wild mushrooms & sage.

Mussels - Full

$19.00

Fresh, Prince Edward Island mussels, cast-iron seared with lemon, garlic & butter.

Mussels - Half

$13.00

Fresh, Prince Edward Island mussels, cast-iron seared with lemon, garlic & butter.

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp with out house-made Old Bay & dill cocktail sauce.

Goat Cheese Gnocchi

$16.00

Salad/Soup

House Salad

$7.00

House Entree

$14.00

Grilled Caesar

$8.00

Grilled Caesar Entree

$16.00

Wedge

$8.00

Wedge Entree

$16.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$6.00

Harvest Salad

$8.00

Harvest Entree

$16.00

Steaks

Cowboy Coffee Ribeye

$50.00

Delmonico for One

$78.00

Delmonico for Three

$84.00

Delmonico for Two

$81.00

New York - 10 oz

$38.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Tenderloin - 6oz

$43.00

Gallagher New York

$49.00

Entrees

Beef Stroganoff

$28.00

Stuffed Portobello

$26.00

Bison Meatballs

$34.00

Chef's Ravioli

$30.00

Salmon

$39.00

Shepherds Pie

$32.00

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Cow Pie

$10.00

Gelato

$7.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Holiday Bread Pudding

$30.00

Children's Menu

Children's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Children's Pasta Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Childrens New York -5oz

$13.00

Children's Pasta Butter

$9.00

Sauces/Sides

Side of Sautéed Vegetables

$5.00

Cowboy Coffee Sauce

$2.00

Horseradish Creme

$2.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

Side of Wild Rice

$4.50

Add Mushroom & Onions

$8.50

Side Mushrooms

$5.00

Side Sautéed Onions

$4.00

Add (3) Shrimp

$13.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Sparkling by the Glass

Montmarte Champ

$12.00

Moscato Glass

$12.00

Tiamo Split

$11.00

White by the Glass

Elk Cove Pinot Gris Glass

$14.00

Flying Wild Sauv Glass

$11.00

Moscato Glass

$12.00

Schafer Riesling Glass

$12.00

Tariquet Glass

$9.00

Les Jamelles Chard Glass

$11.00

Tariquet MUSSELS

$5.00

Sparkling

Bianca

$37.00

Gloria Ferrer Brut

$39.00Out of stock

Lucien Albrecht Brut

$35.00

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut

$83.00

Schramsburg Mirabelle Brut

$54.00

Segura Bottle

$40.00

Tutela Prosecco

$28.00

Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut

$102.00

Castello Del Poggio

$29.00

Dessert Wine

Banyuls

$12.00

Graham's 1983 Vintage

$45.00

Sandeman

$18.00

Sauternes

$14.00

Riesling

Eifel Shine Bottle

$34.00

Long Shadows Poet's Leap

$39.00

Schaffer

$30.00

Rose

Broadbent Rose

$27.00

Chinon

$55.00

Miraval Discount Bottle

$20.00

Miraval Rose

$30.00

Pascal Jolivet

$35.00

Pinot Grigio

Ca' Del Sarto

$22.00

Elk Cove

$40.00

Maso Canali

$39.00

Pike Road

$36.00

Various Whites

Bourgogne Aligoté

$55.00

Broadbent Vihno Verde

$27.00

Champalou Vouvray

$45.00

Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux

$39.00

Elk Cove Pinot Blanc

$40.00

Gramercy Cellars Viognier

$49.00

Gundlach Bundschu Gewurtztraminer

$49.00

K Vitners

$53.00

Tariquet

$22.00

Willamette Valley Pinot Blanc

$41.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$29.00

Flying Wild

$30.00

Groth

$49.00

Neveu Sancerre

$52.00Out of stock

Whitehaven Bottle

$33.00

Lucien Reymond

$51.00

Chardonnay

Eric Chevalier

$40.00

Far Niente Chard

$59.00

Fossil Point

$37.00

Jayson

$81.00

Jordan

$67.00

Landmark

$62.00

Les Jamelles

$30.00

Lingua Franca

$53.00

Louis Latour Montagny

$44.00

Migration

$23.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$47.00

Robert Hall Bottle

$34.00

Rombauer Chard

$73.00

Stags Leap

$73.00

Vie di Romans

$61.00

Various Reds

Carlos Serres Rioja

$31.00

Chanteleuserie Cab Franc

$40.00

Cocito Barbaraesco

$127.00

Dominus Napanook

$483.00

Ellena

$69.00

Flaccianello

$540.00

Hedges

$62.00

Il Bruciato

$64.00

Justin Isoseceles

$119.00

Les Pallieres Grenache

$84.00Out of stock

Marques Riscal

$50.00

Mas Miraflors La Retro 1L

$35.00

Musar Jeune

$47.00

Opus One

$375.00

Penville Mourvedre

$65.00

Pillars of Hercules

$31.00

Tessellae Granache

$54.00Out of stock

Vietti Barbera

$41.00

Vieux Telegraphe

$168.00

Pinot Noir

Belle Glos

$88.00

Carmel Road Pinot

$38.00

Decoy

$51.00

Domaine Anderson

$59.00

Domaine Drouhin

$81.00

Elk Cove Goodrich

$75.00

Francois Lumpp A Vigne Rouge

$97.00

Head

$36.00

Ken Wright Cellars

$49.00

Paul Hobbs Russian River

$103.00

Ponzi

$79.00

Reuilly

$47.00

Rodney Strong Russian River

$45.00

Shea Wine Cellars

$91.00

Suzor Menefee

$93.00

Truchard

$62.00

Malbec

Catena High Mountain Vines

$46.00

Clos La Coutale

$38.00

La Posta Malbec Bottle

$40.00

Luca Uco Valley

$68.00

Vaglio Temple

$42.00

Zinfandel

8 Years In The Desert

$85.00

Buehler Zinfandel

$45.00

Ridge East Bench

$54.00

Robert Biale

$49.00

Rombauer Zin

$66.00

Saldo

$84.00

Merlot

Cakebread Cellars

$87.00

Duckhorn

$103.00

Januik

$49.00

Keenan

$65.00

Merite

$97.00

Provenence

$53.00

Stag's Leap

$73.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Alexander Valley Vineyard

$49.00

Bellacossa

$46.00

Beringer Knights Valley

$68.00

Black Stallion

$52.00

Bramare

$80.00

Buehler

$66.00

Caymus

$395.00

Chateau Montelena

$105.00

Cliff Lede Stags Leap

$149.00

Conn Creek Anthology

$137.00

Daou

$72.00

Far Niente Cab

$245.00

Faust

$120.00

Freemark Abbey Bosche

$152.00

GB Crane

$387.00

Groth Reserve

$252.00

Heitz Cellar

$146.00

Justin

$62.00

Mazzei

$118.00

One Stone

$31.00

Robert Craig Affinity

$117.00

Rodney Strong Alexander

$47.00

Saviah

$61.00

Silver Oak

$225.00

Stags' Leap Artemis

$102.00Out of stock

The Calling

$64.00

Treana

$51.00

Woodward Canyon

$98.00Out of stock

Spottswoode

$142.00

Lewelling

$154.00Out of stock

Syrah

Girard Petite

$55.00

Shannon Ridge Petite

$28.00

Stags Leap Petite

$60.00

Thorn-Clarke "Shotfire"

$51.00

Zarihs

$42.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 South Broadway Ave, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Directions

