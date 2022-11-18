- Home
- /
- Red Lodge
- /
- Steakhouses
- /
- Carbon County Steak House
Steakhouses
Seafood
Carbon County Steak House
No reviews yet
121 South Broadway Ave
Red Lodge, MT 59068
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Crab Cakes
$19.00
Pan seared lump red claw, house-made roasted garlic aioli, Szechuan chili oil.
Duck Drumettes
$17.00
Crisp drumettes tossed in a honey orange & sweet chili sauce.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
$14.00
Tossed in a honey balsamic glaze with caramelized onions.
Montana Egg Rolls
$16.00
Gallagher's Ranch chopped steak, onions, wild mushrooms & sage.
Mussels - Full
$19.00
Fresh, Prince Edward Island mussels, cast-iron seared with lemon, garlic & butter.
Mussels - Half
$13.00
Fresh, Prince Edward Island mussels, cast-iron seared with lemon, garlic & butter.
Shrimp and Grits
$18.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$17.00
Jumbo shrimp with out house-made Old Bay & dill cocktail sauce.
Goat Cheese Gnocchi
$16.00
Salad/Soup
Steaks
Entrees
Dessert
Children's Menu
Sauces/Sides
Sparkling by the Glass
White by the Glass
Sparkling
Rose
Various Whites
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Various Reds
Carlos Serres Rioja
$31.00
Chanteleuserie Cab Franc
$40.00
Cocito Barbaraesco
$127.00
Dominus Napanook
$483.00
Ellena
$69.00
Flaccianello
$540.00
Hedges
$62.00
Il Bruciato
$64.00
Justin Isoseceles
$119.00
Les Pallieres Grenache
$84.00Out of stock
Marques Riscal
$50.00
Mas Miraflors La Retro 1L
$35.00
Musar Jeune
$47.00
Opus One
$375.00
Penville Mourvedre
$65.00
Pillars of Hercules
$31.00
Tessellae Granache
$54.00Out of stock
Vietti Barbera
$41.00
Vieux Telegraphe
$168.00
Pinot Noir
Belle Glos
$88.00
Carmel Road Pinot
$38.00
Decoy
$51.00
Domaine Anderson
$59.00
Domaine Drouhin
$81.00
Elk Cove Goodrich
$75.00
Francois Lumpp A Vigne Rouge
$97.00
Head
$36.00
Ken Wright Cellars
$49.00
Paul Hobbs Russian River
$103.00
Ponzi
$79.00
Reuilly
$47.00
Rodney Strong Russian River
$45.00
Shea Wine Cellars
$91.00
Suzor Menefee
$93.00
Truchard
$62.00
Malbec
Zinfandel
Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
Alexander Valley Vineyard
$49.00
Bellacossa
$46.00
Beringer Knights Valley
$68.00
Black Stallion
$52.00
Bramare
$80.00
Buehler
$66.00
Caymus
$395.00
Chateau Montelena
$105.00
Cliff Lede Stags Leap
$149.00
Conn Creek Anthology
$137.00
Daou
$72.00
Far Niente Cab
$245.00
Faust
$120.00
Freemark Abbey Bosche
$152.00
GB Crane
$387.00
Groth Reserve
$252.00
Heitz Cellar
$146.00
Justin
$62.00
Mazzei
$118.00
One Stone
$31.00
Robert Craig Affinity
$117.00
Rodney Strong Alexander
$47.00
Saviah
$61.00
Silver Oak
$225.00
Stags' Leap Artemis
$102.00Out of stock
The Calling
$64.00
Treana
$51.00
Woodward Canyon
$98.00Out of stock
Spottswoode
$142.00
Lewelling
$154.00Out of stock
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
121 South Broadway Ave, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Gallery
More near Red Lodge
Billings
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Bozeman
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lander
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Helena
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Butte
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.