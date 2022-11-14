- Home
Carbona Pizza 2042 MacArthur Blvd
719 Reviews
$$
2042 MacArthur Blvd
Oakland, CA 94602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Vicious Salad
romaine, radicchio, arugula, crispy prosciutto, walnuts, parmesan, chickpeas, black olives, balsamic dressing (GF) (dressing on side)
Arugula Salad
arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette (dressing on side) (GF, veg, keto)
Mozzarella Styx
cheese, breaded, deep fried, and served with marinara sauce and ranch (veg)
Pizza
Thick Brick
marinara, brick cheese, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick 50/50
marinara, 1/2 brick cheese, 1/2 pepperoni, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Peppperoni
marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Bertha
marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Sid and Nancy
crema, brick cheese, roasted chicken, marinated artichokes, red onion, arugula, pesto new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Vodka
marinara, crema, shallots, parmesan, white anchovies new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Mahalo
marinara, brick cheese, prosciutto, bacon, canned pineapple, red onion, pickled jalapeno, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Baby Ray Ray
bbq sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, pickled jalapeno, brick cheese new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Courtney
marinara, plant-based cheese, broccoli raab, mushrooms, black olives (vegan) new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Kermit
crema, brick cheese, green olives, arugula, capers, pesto, parmesan (veg) new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Philly
marinara, brick cheese, sausage, broccoli raab, oil-cured black olive new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Pollan
crema, fancy ass mushrooms, normal ass mushrooms, roasted garlic, thyme, brick cheese, parmesan (veg) new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Thick Dino
marinara, brick cheese, mushroom, broccoli raab, oil-cured black olive, green olive, red onion, arugula, parmesan (veg) new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!
Sides
Sweets
Panna Cotta
Winter Citrus panna cotta with fresh blueberries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
baked in house
Peanut Butter Cookie
baked in house
Dole Whip
hard-packed soft-serve (half-pint) non-dairy frozen pineapple treat! (vegan) packed in house!
Moose and Squirrel
hard-packed soft-serve (half pint) chocolate soft serve, pretzel toffee, marshmallows, chocolate chips, cocoa nibs. pack in house!
Happy Birthday Soft Serve
vanilla soft serve, white cake and rainbow sprinkles
Thin Mint
Hard packed mint soft serve (half pint) with chocolate mint cookies! **Each purchase supports a troop!**
Nosh
House Pickled Vegetables
pint (vegan)
Burrata
creamy fresh mozzarella, fuyu persimmon, marinated sunchokes, frisee, toasted almonds, crostini (VEG/GFP) add prosciutto for $3.50
Roasted Bone Marrow
bagna cauda, pickled spring onions, grilled bread
Reuben Fries
french fries, beef pastrami, russian dressing, swiss cheese, sauerkraut
Seared Pork Belly Confit
poached apples, pomegranate, pickled shallots, chicory, red wine reduction (GF)
Housemade Falafel
Chickpea falafel, labneh yogurt, harissa, micro greens
Donuts
house made warm donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar
Soup and Salad
GLK Chopped Salad
romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, basil vinaigrette. (vegan)
Cali Mixed Bowl
half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad
Matzoh Ball Soup
chicken soup with matzoh ball
Soup of the Day
always vegetarian
Side Salad
arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette (dressing on the side)
Sandos
GLK Burger
beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
Americana Burger
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
Yadi
turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll
Italian
mortadella, spicy coppa, salame cotto (pistachio), provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll
Tofu Banh Mi
chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)
Oyako
egg salad, crispy chicken skin, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, served open faced on toasted rye
Smoked Salmon Sando
cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, onions, chives, capers, and lemon served open-faced on sliced rye substitute everything bagel $3
Deli Sides
Hot Sides
Polenta
creamy polenta and goat cheddar cheese
Broccoli Raab
broccoli, garlic, chile, olive oil, preserved meyer lemon (vegan/GF)
French Fries
Fried Potatoes
russet potatoes smashed and fried crispy
Garlic Bread
roasted garlic, parmesan, herbs, served on sliced sourdough
Brussels and Squash
with caramelized onions and brown butter vinaigrette (V/GF)
Cocktails by GLK!
White Linen (16oz)
Serves 2. 16oz cucumber infused gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice. pour over ice!
White Negroni
Mullholland gin, Salers aperitif, Cocchi Americano
Carbona-Groni
Gin, campari, cocchi-Torino & amaro nonino
Banjo Manhattan
Four Roses bourbon, Cardamaro, plum bitters Served up with a brandied cherry
Boozy Slushies by GLK!
Beer
West Caost IPA 16oz can
Federation Brewing "In the Weeds," Oakland 6%
Hard Seltzer 16oz can
Modern Times "Bubble Party Hard," (assorted flavors), San Diego 5.0%
Cold Snacks 16oz can
Montucky, "Cold Snacks," Montana 6.0%
Oatmeal Stout 16oz can
East Brothers Oatmeal Stout. Based in Richmoned, Ca. 5.4%
Wine - Bubbles
GLK Pink Bubbles
by Drusian (Pinot Nero), Valdobbiadene, Veneto, Italy NV. Strawberries, line, green apple - elegant and dry
Natty Champs
I Clivi R_B_L_ "Brut Nature" (Ribolla Gialla), Colli Orientali, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2018
Brut Rose
Pol Clement (Gamay), Loire, France NV
Rolfshark Lambrusco
Villa di Corlo “Rolfshark,” Modena, Emilia- Romagna, Italy 2020 Dry, with berries and white pepper
Brut Zero Prosecco
Matho “Bianco Cuvee,” Veneto, Italy NV
Wine - White
Wine - Rose and Orange
Wine - Red
Gurrieri Frappato
Giovanni Gurrieri, Vittoria, Sicily 2020 Light, coastal red - enjoy as an apertivo or with your favorite pizza
Pinot Noir
Bloodroot, Sonoma County 2021
Oddero Dolcetto
Poderi Oddero, Dolcetto d’Alba, Langhe, Italy 2019
Land of Saints GSM
Land of Saints (Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre), Santa Barbara County 2020
Artadi Tempranillo
Artadi, “Viñas de Gain,” Alava, Rioja, Spain 2018 Beautifully structured, fine tannins. Fresh, yet complex.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Yo! Delivery and take-out Detroit style and thin crust pies!
2042 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94602