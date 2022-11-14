Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Carbona Pizza 2042 MacArthur Blvd

719 Reviews

$$

2042 MacArthur Blvd

Oakland, CA 94602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Thick Peppperoni
Spicy Margarita
Thick Brick

Starters

Vicious Salad

Vicious Salad

$16.00+

romaine, radicchio, arugula, crispy prosciutto, walnuts, parmesan, chickpeas, black olives, balsamic dressing (GF) (dressing on side)

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00+

arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette (dressing on side) (GF, veg, keto)

Mozzarella Styx

Mozzarella Styx

$11.00+

cheese, breaded, deep fried, and served with marinara sauce and ranch (veg)

Pizza

Pizza **NEW SMALLER SIZE AND PRICE!!** still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys! visit Grand Lake Kitchen - Dimond on Toast (pick-up) and DoorDash (delivery) and use promo code CARBONAINVADESGLK15 for 15% your all Carbona Pizza items all month long! this ordering platform will self-destruct on August 31st!
Thick Brick

Thick Brick

$17.00

marinara, brick cheese, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick 50/50

Thick 50/50

$19.00

marinara, 1/2 brick cheese, 1/2 pepperoni, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Peppperoni

Thick Peppperoni

$20.00

marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Bertha

Thick Bertha

$22.00

marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Sid and Nancy

Thick Sid and Nancy

$22.00

crema, brick cheese, roasted chicken, marinated artichokes, red onion, arugula, pesto new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Vodka

Thick Vodka

$22.00

marinara, crema, shallots, parmesan, white anchovies new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Mahalo

Thick Mahalo

$22.00

marinara, brick cheese, prosciutto, bacon, canned pineapple, red onion, pickled jalapeno, parmesan new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Baby Ray Ray

Thick Baby Ray Ray

$22.00

bbq sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, pickled jalapeno, brick cheese new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Courtney

Thick Courtney

$20.00Out of stock

marinara, plant-based cheese, broccoli raab, mushrooms, black olives (vegan) new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Kermit

Thick Kermit

$20.00

crema, brick cheese, green olives, arugula, capers, pesto, parmesan (veg) new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Philly

Thick Philly

$22.00

marinara, brick cheese, sausage, broccoli raab, oil-cured black olive new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Pollan

Thick Pollan

$22.00

crema, fancy ass mushrooms, normal ass mushrooms, roasted garlic, thyme, brick cheese, parmesan (veg) new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Thick Dino

Thick Dino

$22.00

marinara, brick cheese, mushroom, broccoli raab, oil-cured black olive, green olive, red onion, arugula, parmesan (veg) new and improved size! smaller size, smaller price! and now you can order with your GLK favorites! still bigger, tastier, and cheaper than *those* guys!

Sides

side of ranch

side of ranch

$1.50Out of stock
side of marinara

side of marinara

$1.00Out of stock
cup of ranch (8oz)

cup of ranch (8oz)

$7.00Out of stock
cup of marinara (8oz)

cup of marinara (8oz)

$6.50Out of stock
bowl of ranch (16oz)

bowl of ranch (16oz)

$14.00Out of stock
bowl of marinara (16oz)

bowl of marinara (16oz)

$13.00Out of stock

Sweets

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Winter Citrus panna cotta with fresh blueberries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

baked in house

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

baked in house

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$8.00

hard-packed soft-serve (half-pint) non-dairy frozen pineapple treat! (vegan) packed in house!

Moose and Squirrel

Moose and Squirrel

$8.00

hard-packed soft-serve (half pint) chocolate soft serve, pretzel toffee, marshmallows, chocolate chips, cocoa nibs. pack in house!

Happy Birthday Soft Serve

Happy Birthday Soft Serve

$8.00

vanilla soft serve, white cake and rainbow sprinkles

Thin Mint

$8.00Out of stock

Hard packed mint soft serve (half pint) with chocolate mint cookies! **Each purchase supports a troop!**

Nosh

House Pickled Vegetables

House Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

pint (vegan)

Burrata

$17.00

creamy fresh mozzarella, fuyu persimmon, marinated sunchokes, frisee, toasted almonds, crostini (VEG/GFP) add prosciutto for $3.50

Roasted Bone Marrow

Roasted Bone Marrow

$17.00

bagna cauda, pickled spring onions, grilled bread

Reuben Fries

Reuben Fries

$14.00

french fries, beef pastrami, russian dressing, swiss cheese, sauerkraut

Seared Pork Belly Confit

$16.00

poached apples, pomegranate, pickled shallots, chicory, red wine reduction (GF)

Housemade Falafel

Housemade Falafel

$11.00

Chickpea falafel, labneh yogurt, harissa, micro greens

Donuts

Donuts

$6.00+

house made warm donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar

Soup and Salad

GLK Chopped Salad

GLK Chopped Salad

$14.00

romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, basil vinaigrette. (vegan)

Cali Mixed Bowl

Cali Mixed Bowl

$15.00

half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad

Vicious Salad

Vicious Salad

$16.00

romaine, radicchio, arugula, walnuts, crispy prosciutto, parmesan, chickpeas, black olives, balsamic dressing

Matzoh Ball Soup

Matzoh Ball Soup

$10.00

chicken soup with matzoh ball

Soup of the Day

Out of stock

always vegetarian

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette (dressing on the side)

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Arugula, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

Sandos

GLK Burger

GLK Burger

$16.00

beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified

Americana Burger

Americana Burger

$16.00

beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified

Yadi

Yadi

$13.00

turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll

Italian

Italian

$13.00

mortadella, spicy coppa, salame cotto (pistachio), provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll

Tofu Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

$13.00

chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)

Oyako

Oyako

$15.00

egg salad, crispy chicken skin, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, served open faced on toasted rye

Smoked Salmon Sando

Smoked Salmon Sando

$16.00

cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, onions, chives, capers, and lemon served open-faced on sliced rye substitute everything bagel $3

Deli Sides

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

red potatoes, mayo, pickled shallots

Black Eyed Peas Salad

Black Eyed Peas Salad

Out of stock

black eyed peas, onion, celery, bell pepper, kale, red wine vinaigrette (vegan/GF)

Kale

Out of stock

curly kale, watermelon radish, pepitas queso fresco, green goddess dressing (VEG/GF)

Hot Sides

Polenta

Polenta

Out of stock

creamy polenta and goat cheddar cheese

Broccoli Raab

Broccoli Raab

$6.00+

broccoli, garlic, chile, olive oil, preserved meyer lemon (vegan/GF)

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Fried Potatoes

Fried Potatoes

$6.00

russet potatoes smashed and fried crispy

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

roasted garlic, parmesan, herbs, served on sliced sourdough

Brussels and Squash

with caramelized onions and brown butter vinaigrette (V/GF)

Cocktails by GLK!

White Linen (16oz)

White Linen (16oz)

$26.00

Serves 2. 16oz cucumber infused gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice. pour over ice!

White Negroni

$13.00

Mullholland gin, Salers aperitif, Cocchi Americano

Carbona-Groni

$13.00Out of stock

Gin, campari, cocchi-Torino & amaro nonino

Banjo Manhattan

$13.00

Four Roses bourbon, Cardamaro, plum bitters Served up with a brandied cherry

Boozy Slushies by GLK!

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$20.00+

tequila, mezcal, citrus, chile

Salty Dog

Salty Dog

$20.00+

gin, grapefruit, creme de pamplemousse, brut rose

Limoncello Last Word

$20.00+Out of stock

Housemade limoncello, luxardo, lime, green chartreuse float

Beer

Montucky, "Cold Snacks," Montana 6.0%
West Caost IPA 16oz can

West Caost IPA 16oz can

$10.00

Federation Brewing "In the Weeds," Oakland 6%

Hard Seltzer 16oz can

Hard Seltzer 16oz can

$8.00

Modern Times "Bubble Party Hard," (assorted flavors), San Diego 5.0%

Cold Snacks 16oz can

Cold Snacks 16oz can

$8.00

Montucky, "Cold Snacks," Montana 6.0%

Oatmeal Stout 16oz can

$8.00

East Brothers Oatmeal Stout. Based in Richmoned, Ca. 5.4%

Wine - Bubbles

GLK Pink Bubbles

GLK Pink Bubbles

$23.00

by Drusian (Pinot Nero), Valdobbiadene, Veneto, Italy NV. Strawberries, line, green apple - elegant and dry

Natty Champs

Natty Champs

$29.00

I Clivi R_B_L_ "Brut Nature" (Ribolla Gialla), Colli Orientali, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2018

Brut Rose

Brut Rose

$16.00

Pol Clement (Gamay), Loire, France NV

Rolfshark Lambrusco

Rolfshark Lambrusco

$20.00

Villa di Corlo “Rolfshark,” Modena, Emilia- Romagna, Italy 2020 Dry, with berries and white pepper

Brut Zero Prosecco

Brut Zero Prosecco

$18.00

Matho “Bianco Cuvee,” Veneto, Italy NV

Wine - White

Pieropan Soave Classico

Pieropan Soave Classico

$16.00

Pieropan, Veneto, Italy 2021

ColleStefano Verdicchio

ColleStefano Verdicchio

$29.00

Colle Stefano, Marche, Italy 2020 Rich body, high acid, very easy drinking

Wine - Rose and Orange

Scribe Rose

Scribe Rose

$40.00

Scribe “X. The Empress,” Sonoma 2021

Etna Rosato

Etna Rosato

$25.00

Graci, Nerello Mascalese, Mount Etna, Sicily 2020. Volcanic soil. light, bright acidity and minerality

Stolpman Orange Wine

Stolpman Orange Wine

$36.00

Stolpman, “Love You Bunches,” Santa Barbara County 2021

Wine - Red

Gurrieri Frappato

Gurrieri Frappato

$29.00

Giovanni Gurrieri, Vittoria, Sicily 2020 Light, coastal red - enjoy as an apertivo or with your favorite pizza

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$38.00

Bloodroot, Sonoma County 2021

Oddero Dolcetto

Oddero Dolcetto

$34.00

Poderi Oddero, Dolcetto d’Alba, Langhe, Italy 2019

Land of Saints GSM

Land of Saints GSM

$34.00

Land of Saints (Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre), Santa Barbara County 2020

Artadi Tempranillo

Artadi Tempranillo

$38.00

Artadi, “Viñas de Gain,” Alava, Rioja, Spain 2018 Beautifully structured, fine tannins. Fresh, yet complex.

Cold Drinks

Mexicoke

Mexicoke

$5.00Out of stock
Diet Coke (can)

Diet Coke (can)

$4.00
Pellegrino Blood Orange (can)

Pellegrino Blood Orange (can)

$4.00
Bubble Up

Bubble Up

$5.00

lemon lime soda

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$5.00

Rootbeer

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Yo! Delivery and take-out Detroit style and thin crust pies!

Location

2042 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94602

Directions

Gallery
Carbona Pizza image
Carbona Pizza image
Carbona Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marzano
orange star4.7 • 3,494
4214 Park blvd Oakland, CA 94602
View restaurantnext
Philomena
orange star4.5 • 2,434
1801 14th Avenue Oakland, CA 94606
View restaurantnext
Amici's CloudKitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2353 E 12th St. Oakland, CA 94601
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
499 9th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
East Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
North Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Lower Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston