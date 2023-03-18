Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carbona Pizza - Oakland

review star

No reviews yet

2042 MacArthur Boulevard

Oakland, CA 94602

Popular Items

Thick Brick
Thick Peppperoni
Thick Bertha

CARBONA

Starters

Vicious Salad

Vicious Salad

$16.00+

romaine, radicchio, arugula, crispy prosciutto, walnuts, parmesan, chickpeas, black olives, balsamic dressing (GF) (dressing on side)

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00+

arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette (dressing on side) (GF, veg, keto)

Mozzarella Styx

Mozzarella Styx

$11.00+

cheese, breaded, deep fried, and served with marinara sauce and ranch (veg)

Detroit Style Pizza 8x10

Thick Brick

Thick Brick

$17.00

marinara, brick cheese, parmesan

Thick 50/50

Thick 50/50

$19.00

marinara, 1/2 brick cheese, 1/2 pepperoni, parmesan

Thick Peppperoni

Thick Peppperoni

$20.00

marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, parmesan

Thick Bertha

Thick Bertha

$22.00

marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, parmesan

Thick Sid and Nancy

Thick Sid and Nancy

$22.00

crema, brick cheese, roasted chicken, marinated artichokes, red onion, arugula, pesto

Thick Vodka

Thick Vodka

$22.00

marinara, crema, shallots, parmesan, white anchovies

Thick Mahalo

Thick Mahalo

$22.00

marinara, brick cheese, prosciutto, bacon, canned pineapple, red onion, pickled jalapeno, parmesan

Thick Baby Ray Ray

Thick Baby Ray Ray

$22.00

bbq sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, pickled jalapeno, brick cheese

Thick Courtney

Thick Courtney

$20.00

marinara, plant-based cheese, broccoli raab, mushrooms, black olives (vegan)

Thick Kermit

Thick Kermit

$20.00

crema, brick cheese, green olives, arugula, capers, pesto, parmesan (veg)

Thick Philly

Thick Philly

$22.00

marinara, brick cheese, sausage, broccoli raab, oil-cured black olives

Thick Pollan

Thick Pollan

$22.00

crema, fancy ass mushrooms, normal ass mushrooms, roasted garlic, thyme, brick cheese, parmesan (veg)

Thick Dino

Thick Dino

$22.00

marinara, brick cheese, mushroom, broccoli raab, oil-cured black olive, green olive, red onion, arugula, parmesan (veg)

Sides

side of ranch

side of ranch

$1.50
side of marinara

side of marinara

$1.00
cup of ranch (8oz)

cup of ranch (8oz)

$7.00
cup of marinara (8oz)

cup of marinara (8oz)

$6.50
bowl of ranch (16oz)

bowl of ranch (16oz)

$14.00
bowl of marinara (16oz)

bowl of marinara (16oz)

$13.00

Sweets

Flan

$8.00

served with seasonal fruit

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

baked in house

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

baked in house

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$8.00

hard-packed soft-serve (half-pint) non-dairy frozen pineapple treat! (vegan) packed in house!

Moose and Squirrel

Moose and Squirrel

$8.00

hard-packed soft-serve (half pint) chocolate soft serve, pretzel toffee, marshmallows, chocolate chips, cocoa nibs. pack in house!

Galette

$10.00

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Oakland Restaurant Week

ORW Family Pack

$65.00

DRINKS

Cocktails by GLK!

White Linen (16oz)

White Linen (16oz)

$26.00

Serves 2. 16oz cucumber infused gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice. pour over ice!

Carbona-Groni

$14.00

Gin, campari, cocchi-Torino & amaro nonino

Banjo Manhattan

$14.00Out of stock

Four Roses bourbon, Cardamaro, plum bitters Served up with a brandied cherry

Boozy Slushies by GLK!

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$22.00+

tequila, mezcal, citrus, chile

Salty Dog

Salty Dog

$22.00+

gin, grapefruit, creme de pamplemousse, brut rose

Beer

Montucky, "Cold Snacks," Montana 6.0%

Oatmeal Stout 16oz can

$8.00

East Brothers Oatmeal Stout. Based in Richmoned, Ca. 5.4%

Cold Drinks

Mexicoke

Mexicoke

$5.00
Diet Coke (can)

Diet Coke (can)

$4.00
Pellegrino Blood Orange (can)

Pellegrino Blood Orange (can)

$4.00
Bubble Up

Bubble Up

$5.00

lemon lime soda

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$5.00

Rootbeer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Detroit-style pizza for take out and delivery only. Brought to you by the folks from GLK!

Website

Location

2042 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94602

Directions

