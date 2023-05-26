Main picView gallery

Carbon Copy

701 South 50th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19143

Take Out Food

TO GO Rosso Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, basil, oregano, garlic, bread crumbs

TO GO Cheese Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, pecorino romano, mozzarella, basil, parmigiano reggiano

TO GO Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

red sauce, pecorino romano, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmigiano reggiano

TO GO Mushroom Pizza

$24.00

cream, pecorino romano, smoked mozzarella, maitake, shiitake, cremini, parmigianoi regiano, rosemary

TO GO Samosa Pizza

$21.00

cream, mozzarella, butternut squash, curry oil, tomato chutney, basil, cilantro, parmigiano reggiano

TO GO Salad

$12.00

miso garlic dressing, spicy quinoa crunch

TO GO Wings

$12.00

Take Out Beer

TO GO Bindle 4 Pack

$15.00

4 16oz cans of our Pilsner

TO GO Whir 4 Pack

$15.00

4 16oz cans of our Witbier

TO GO Coy 4 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

4 16oz cans of our Pale Ale

TO GO Gully 4 Pack

$19.00

4 16oz cans of our IPA

TO GO Radiate 4 Pack

$15.00

4 16oz cans of our Mango Tartbier

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Beer, Pizza, Wine & Snacks

701 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

