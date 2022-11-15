Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Carbone's Pizza & Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

825 1st Street SE

New Prague, MN 56071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

8pc Boneless Chicken Wings
Large Pizza
Small Pizza

Wings

8pc Boneless Chicken Wings

8pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 Boneless Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese

16pc Boneless Chicken Wings

16pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$28.00

16 Boneless Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese

24pc Boneless Chicken Wings

24pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$42.00

24 Boneless Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese

8pc Original Chicken Wings

8pc Original Chicken Wings

$14.50

8 Original Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese

16pc Original Chicken Wings

16pc Original Chicken Wings

$29.00

16 Original Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese

24pc Original Chicken Wings

24pc Original Chicken Wings

$43.50

24 Original Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese

Apps

Buffalo Pizza Sticks

Buffalo Pizza Sticks

$12.00

Chicken breast, mozzarella & buffalo sauce with ranch or bleu cheese.

Cheese Bread (Small)

Cheese Bread (Small)

$5.50

Italian Cheese bread served with Marinara.

Cheese Bread (Large)

Cheese Bread (Large)

$8.50

Italian Cheese bread served with Marinara.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Deep fried cheese curds with marinara sauce

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Deep fried green beans served with chipotle ranch

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$13.50

Waffle fries topped with roasted pepper queso, bacon and green onions. Substitute Tots or Traditional Fries.

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, pepper jack queso, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, black olives, salsa, sour cream.

Cheeseburger Nachos

Cheeseburger Nachos

$15.50

Dill pickle spiced fresh fried tortilla chips, smashed hamburger, bacon, roasted pepper queso, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and house sauce

BBQ Chicken Nachos

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Fajita spiced fresh fried tortilla chips, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, roasted pepper queso, cheddar cheese, tomato, banana peppers, cilantro

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand dipped with chipotle ranch sauce.

Pizza Sticks

Pizza Sticks

$11.50

Seasoned dough, mozzarella, garlic butter and marinara sauce. Add toppings for additional charge.

Pretzel & Queso

Pretzel & Queso

$13.00

Giant warmed pretzel served with pepper jack queso.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.50

Spinach artichoke dip with warm bread or tortilla chips.

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$10.50

Seasoned sirloin with steak sauce or blackened with horseradish on tanglers.

Salads

Apple Cranberry

Apple Cranberry

$14.00

Spinach, Romaine, Granny Smith Apples, Raisins, Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Chicken, Honey Balsamic Dressing - Served with Garlic Bread.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Celery, Croutons - Served with Garlic Bread.

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce & Roma tomatoes tossed in a house made creamy caesar dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese - Served with Garlic Bread

Cobb

Cobb

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Cheddar & Jack Cheese - Served with Garlic Bread

Fajita Salad

$13.50

Seasoned sirloin steak or chicken breast, roasted peppers and onions, roasted corn and poblano relish, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing.

Half Apple Cranberry

Half Apple Cranberry

$8.00

Spinach, Romaine, Granny Smith Apples, Raisins, Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Chicken, Honey Balsamic Dressing - Served with Garlic Bread.

Half Buffalo Chicken Salad

Half Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Celery, Croutons - Served with Garlic Bread.

Half Classic Caesar

Half Classic Caesar

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce & Roma tomatoes tossed in a house made creamy caesar dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese - Served with Garlic Bread

Half Cobb

Half Cobb

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Cheddar & Jack Cheese - Served with Garlic Bread

Half Fajita Salad

$9.00

Seasoned sirloin steak or chicken breast, roasted peppers and onions, roasted corn and poblano relish, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Buffalo Chicken BLT

Buffalo Chicken BLT

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch on toasted Vienna bread.

Chipotle Cheesesteak

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$14.50

Roast beef, sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese, Pepperjack queso & spicy mayo.

Classic Patty Melt

Classic Patty Melt

$15.00

1/2lb Carbone's Burger, twice fried onions, Swiss cheese and American cheese on rye bread

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered or blackened white fish, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on a toasted bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Smoked sirloin with sauteed peppers, onions, Swiss cheese on a toasted roll served with Au Jus.

Rueben/Rachel

Rueben/Rachel

$14.00

Corned beef or oven roasted turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on marble rye

Trojan Chicken

$14.50

Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, avocado ranch dressing.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt

Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt

$14.00

Turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, dijon, mayonnaise, garlic butter on marble rye

Chicken Bacon Melt

$13.75

Steak Sandwich

$15.00
Animal Burger

Animal Burger

$13.50

Two Mustard Grilled Patties, Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce

Cajun Burger

Cajun Burger

$15.50

Andouille sausage, peppers, jalapeños, tomato, onions, pepper jack cheese

Peanut Butter Burger

Peanut Butter Burger

$15.50

Peanut butter & ghost pepper jelly, egg, cheddar, spicy mayo, bacon on a pretzel bun

Trojan Burger

Trojan Burger

$14.50

Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion rings

Build Your Own Beef Burger

$11.00

Build Your Own Chicken Burger

$11.00
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$14.00

Black Angus burger, bacon, American cheese, tomato, mustard, pickle, mayo

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, caesar dressing

Entrees

Bacon Jalapeno Mac N Cheese

Bacon Jalapeno Mac N Cheese

$15.50

Sauteed bacon, jalapeños, Sharp Cheddar, White Cheddar, breadcrumbs

Baked Penne

Baked Penne

$13.00

Penne tossed in marinara sauce, covered and baked with mozzarella cheese and breadcrumbs.

Beer Cheese Bacon Mac&Cheese

$15.50

Penne noodles in a white cheddar, gouda, beer cheese sauce with sautéed bacon

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, macaroni & cheese, bleu cheese and green oinons

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$13.50

Penne pasta, andouille sausage, peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions in a spicy cajun sauce

Chick Parmesan

Chick Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast covered with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan. Served with noodles and seasonal vegetables

Desert Pasta

Desert Pasta

$15.00

Fettucini noodles, cilantro, garlic, mushrooms & roasted corn pico sautéed in a smokey chipotle cream sauce

Fettuccini

Fettuccini

$13.50

Fettucini noodles tossed in our homemade roasted garlic Alfredo

Florentine

Florentine

$14.00

Spinach, garlic and tomatoes sautéed in white wine cream sauce over spaghetti noodles

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Spaghetti noodles cooked in a white wine and garlic butter sauce with shallots, parsley oven roasted tomatoes and shrimp.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.00

House made tomato sauce served with spaghetti noodles and parmesan cheese.

Steak Frites

$22.00

Grilled New York Steak served with seasonal vegetables and noodles or fries.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.50

House made tomato sauce served with spaghetti noodles and parmesan cheese.

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$15.50

Beef Teriyaki, Noodles, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Green Onions, Carrots

Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.00

10” pizza with choice of toppings

House Special Small

$14.50

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, peppers, onion

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Small

$15.50

Buffalo chicken, green onions, bleu cheese, mozzarella, celery, ranch sauce

Margherita Pizza Small

$19.50

Tomato, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, sea salt

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Small

$17.00

Chicken, spinach, peppers, red onion, tomato, Alfredo sauce

Cheeseburger Pizza Small

$15.50

Ground beef, onions, bacon, pickles, cheddar, French fries & mozzarella on our hamburger sauce

Meatlovers Pizza Small

$17.00

Sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, pepperoni, hamburger

Mac & Cheese Pizza Small

$15.00

Macaroni & Cheese, cheddar, mozzarella

Veggie Lovers Pizza Small

$14.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, black & green olives, peppers

Tuscan Sausage Pizza Small

$16.00

Sausage, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, garlic alfredo sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.25

14” pizza with choice of toppings

House Special Large

House Special Large

$19.50

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, peppers, onion

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large

$20.50

Buffalo chicken, green onions, bleu cheese, mozzarella, celery, ranch sauce

Margherita Pizza Large

$24.50

Tomato, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, sea salt

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large

$22.50

Chicken, spinach, peppers, red onion, tomato, Alfredo sauce

Cheeseburger Pizza Large

$20.50

Ground beef, onions, bacon, pickles, cheddar, French fries & mozzarella on our hamburger sauce

Meatlovers Pizza Large

$22.50

Sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, pepperoni, hamburger

Mac & Cheese Pizza Large

$20.00

Macaroni & Cheese, cheddar, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

Veggie Lovers Pizza Large

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, black & green olives, peppers

Tuscan Sausage PIzza Large

$21.00

Sausage, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, garlic alfredo sauce

Stuffed Crust PIzza

$18.00

12” Cheese stuffed crust pizza with choice of up to two toppings

Super PIe

$25.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, extra cheese, peppers, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, banana peppers

POM Pickle

$16.00

Kids & Dessert

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Cheesy Pasta

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.00
Donut Holes

Donut Holes

$7.00

Fresh and hot doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon and sugar, topped with chocolate and caramel sauce.

Add

Add Side Sauce

Catering

$12.40
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New Prague's home for Pizza & More

Location

825 1st Street SE, New Prague, MN 56071

Directions

Gallery
Carbone's Pizza & Sports Bar image
Carbone's Pizza & Sports Bar image
Carbone's Pizza & Sports Bar image
Carbone's Pizza & Sports Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

1319 Woodfire Tavern - 125 Main Street E.
orange starNo Reviews
125 Main Street E. New Prague, MN 56071
View restaurantnext
Buck '54 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
15400 Buck Hill Rd Burnsville, MN 55306
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
orange star3.0 • 929
15020 Glazier Ave Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Celts Craft House
orange star4.3 • 498
7083 153rd St W Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Redemption - MN
orange star3.9 • 10
31 3rd St NE Faribault, MN 55021
View restaurantnext
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria - Bloomington
orange star4.5 • 1,347
521 W 98th St Bloomington, MN 55420
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near New Prague
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston