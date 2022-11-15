- Home
Carbone's Pizza & Sports Bar
825 1st Street SE
New Prague, MN 56071
Popular Items
Wings
8pc Boneless Chicken Wings
8 Boneless Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese
16pc Boneless Chicken Wings
16 Boneless Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese
24pc Boneless Chicken Wings
24 Boneless Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese
8pc Original Chicken Wings
8 Original Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese
16pc Original Chicken Wings
16 Original Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese
24pc Original Chicken Wings
24 Original Chicken wings in one of our 22 sauces or dry rubs, served with choice of ranch dressing or blue cheese
Apps
Buffalo Pizza Sticks
Chicken breast, mozzarella & buffalo sauce with ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Bread (Small)
Italian Cheese bread served with Marinara.
Cheese Bread (Large)
Italian Cheese bread served with Marinara.
Cheese Curds
Deep fried cheese curds with marinara sauce
Fried Green Beans
Deep fried green beans served with chipotle ranch
Loaded Fries
Waffle fries topped with roasted pepper queso, bacon and green onions. Substitute Tots or Traditional Fries.
Classic Nachos
Tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, pepper jack queso, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, black olives, salsa, sour cream.
Cheeseburger Nachos
Dill pickle spiced fresh fried tortilla chips, smashed hamburger, bacon, roasted pepper queso, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and house sauce
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Fajita spiced fresh fried tortilla chips, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, roasted pepper queso, cheddar cheese, tomato, banana peppers, cilantro
Onion Rings
Hand dipped with chipotle ranch sauce.
Pizza Sticks
Seasoned dough, mozzarella, garlic butter and marinara sauce. Add toppings for additional charge.
Pretzel & Queso
Giant warmed pretzel served with pepper jack queso.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach artichoke dip with warm bread or tortilla chips.
Steak Bites
Seasoned sirloin with steak sauce or blackened with horseradish on tanglers.
Salads
Apple Cranberry
Spinach, Romaine, Granny Smith Apples, Raisins, Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Chicken, Honey Balsamic Dressing - Served with Garlic Bread.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Celery, Croutons - Served with Garlic Bread.
Classic Caesar
Romaine Lettuce & Roma tomatoes tossed in a house made creamy caesar dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese - Served with Garlic Bread
Cobb
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Cheddar & Jack Cheese - Served with Garlic Bread
Fajita Salad
Seasoned sirloin steak or chicken breast, roasted peppers and onions, roasted corn and poblano relish, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing.
Half Apple Cranberry
Spinach, Romaine, Granny Smith Apples, Raisins, Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Chicken, Honey Balsamic Dressing - Served with Garlic Bread.
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Celery, Croutons - Served with Garlic Bread.
Half Classic Caesar
Romaine Lettuce & Roma tomatoes tossed in a house made creamy caesar dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese - Served with Garlic Bread
Half Cobb
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Cheddar & Jack Cheese - Served with Garlic Bread
Half Fajita Salad
Seasoned sirloin steak or chicken breast, roasted peppers and onions, roasted corn and poblano relish, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Buffalo Chicken BLT
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch on toasted Vienna bread.
Chipotle Cheesesteak
Roast beef, sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese, Pepperjack queso & spicy mayo.
Classic Patty Melt
1/2lb Carbone's Burger, twice fried onions, Swiss cheese and American cheese on rye bread
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered or blackened white fish, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on a toasted bun
Philly Cheesesteak
Smoked sirloin with sauteed peppers, onions, Swiss cheese on a toasted roll served with Au Jus.
Rueben/Rachel
Corned beef or oven roasted turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on marble rye
Trojan Chicken
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, avocado ranch dressing.
Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt
Turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, dijon, mayonnaise, garlic butter on marble rye
Chicken Bacon Melt
Steak Sandwich
Animal Burger
Two Mustard Grilled Patties, Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce
Cajun Burger
Andouille sausage, peppers, jalapeños, tomato, onions, pepper jack cheese
Peanut Butter Burger
Peanut butter & ghost pepper jelly, egg, cheddar, spicy mayo, bacon on a pretzel bun
Trojan Burger
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion rings
Build Your Own Beef Burger
Build Your Own Chicken Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
Black Angus burger, bacon, American cheese, tomato, mustard, pickle, mayo
Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, caesar dressing
Entrees
Bacon Jalapeno Mac N Cheese
Sauteed bacon, jalapeños, Sharp Cheddar, White Cheddar, breadcrumbs
Baked Penne
Penne tossed in marinara sauce, covered and baked with mozzarella cheese and breadcrumbs.
Beer Cheese Bacon Mac&Cheese
Penne noodles in a white cheddar, gouda, beer cheese sauce with sautéed bacon
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, macaroni & cheese, bleu cheese and green oinons
Cajun Pasta
Penne pasta, andouille sausage, peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions in a spicy cajun sauce
Chick Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast covered with marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan. Served with noodles and seasonal vegetables
Desert Pasta
Fettucini noodles, cilantro, garlic, mushrooms & roasted corn pico sautéed in a smokey chipotle cream sauce
Fettuccini
Fettucini noodles tossed in our homemade roasted garlic Alfredo
Florentine
Spinach, garlic and tomatoes sautéed in white wine cream sauce over spaghetti noodles
Shrimp Scampi
Spaghetti noodles cooked in a white wine and garlic butter sauce with shallots, parsley oven roasted tomatoes and shrimp.
Spaghetti
House made tomato sauce served with spaghetti noodles and parmesan cheese.
Steak Frites
Grilled New York Steak served with seasonal vegetables and noodles or fries.
Lasagna
House made tomato sauce served with spaghetti noodles and parmesan cheese.
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Beef Teriyaki, Noodles, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Green Onions, Carrots
Small Pizza
Small Pizza
10” pizza with choice of toppings
House Special Small
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, peppers, onion
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Small
Buffalo chicken, green onions, bleu cheese, mozzarella, celery, ranch sauce
Margherita Pizza Small
Tomato, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, sea salt
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Small
Chicken, spinach, peppers, red onion, tomato, Alfredo sauce
Cheeseburger Pizza Small
Ground beef, onions, bacon, pickles, cheddar, French fries & mozzarella on our hamburger sauce
Meatlovers Pizza Small
Sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, pepperoni, hamburger
Mac & Cheese Pizza Small
Macaroni & Cheese, cheddar, mozzarella
Veggie Lovers Pizza Small
Mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, black & green olives, peppers
Tuscan Sausage Pizza Small
Sausage, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, garlic alfredo sauce
Large Pizza
Large Pizza
14” pizza with choice of toppings
House Special Large
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, peppers, onion
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large
Buffalo chicken, green onions, bleu cheese, mozzarella, celery, ranch sauce
Margherita Pizza Large
Tomato, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, sea salt
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large
Chicken, spinach, peppers, red onion, tomato, Alfredo sauce
Cheeseburger Pizza Large
Ground beef, onions, bacon, pickles, cheddar, French fries & mozzarella on our hamburger sauce
Meatlovers Pizza Large
Sausage, canadian bacon, bacon, pepperoni, hamburger
Mac & Cheese Pizza Large
Macaroni & Cheese, cheddar, mozzarella
Veggie Lovers Pizza Large
Mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, black & green olives, peppers
Tuscan Sausage PIzza Large
Sausage, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, garlic alfredo sauce
Stuffed Crust PIzza
12” Cheese stuffed crust pizza with choice of up to two toppings
Super PIe
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, extra cheese, peppers, mushrooms, black & green olives, onions, banana peppers
POM Pickle
Kids & Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
New Prague's home for Pizza & More
825 1st Street SE, New Prague, MN 56071