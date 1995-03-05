Main picView gallery

Carbone's Pizza - Eagan 1665 Yankee Doodle Rd

1665 Yankee Doodle Rd

Eagan, MN 55121

FOOD MENU

Starters

Garlic Toast

$2.00+

Toasted Italian Cheese Bread

$3.00+

14" Pizza Fries

$14.00

Welcome to the wonder of Pizza and the miracle of The Fry. Light and crisp crust "fries" touched with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Nana's house-made Italian red sauce

10" Pizza Fries

$10.00

Welcome to the wonder of Pizza and the miracle of The Fry. Light and crisp crust "fries" touched with garlic butter and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Nana's house-made Italian red sauce

Meatballs & Toast

$9.00

2 large meatballs in Nana's house-made Italian red sauce. Served with hot peppers and garlic toast

Side Dinner Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine blend topped with onions, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine blend, shaved parmesan, croutons, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Quart of Marinara

$6.00

Quart of Pizza Sauce

$6.00

Only Meatball(s)

$3.00

Side Of Sauce

$2.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

A pound of oven-baked bone-in wings with your choice of BBQ, BUFFALO, or PLAIN. Served with house-made Ranch or Blue cheese. Please allow a little extra time for preparation

Dressing

$1.50

Side Of Garlic Butter

$1.50

Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

A bounty of flavor! Crisp romaine blend with onions, green peppers, green olives, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, cherry tomato, and croutons

Chef Salad

$11.00

LETTUCE, RED ONION, TURKEY, HAM, MOZZARELLA AND AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, CROUTONS

Classic Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Crisp Romaine blend with grilled chicken, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.

Side Dinner Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine blend topped with onions, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine blend, shaved parmesan, croutons, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Half Hot Hoagies

$8.00

Whole Hot Hoagies

$12.00

Italian Beef

$11.00

Sliced Roast Beef on a toasted hoagie bun with onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Au Jus. Add hot Giardiniera for $1.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Sliced Ham and American cheese grilled on Vienna bread

Hot Dago

$10.00

Nana's spicy sausage recipe topped with melted mozzarella cheese served on toasted Vienna bread with a side of hot peppers and Nana's house-made Italian Red Sauce

Meatball Hoagie

$10.00

House-made meatballs served on a toasted hoagie bun with melted mozzarella cheese and Nana's house-made Italian red sauce and served with hot peppers

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.00

Spaghetti topped with Nana's house-made Italian red sauce and meatballs from our secret recipe

Baked Penne And Meatballs

$14.00

Penne pasta with Nana's house-made Italian red sauce and meatballs from our secret recipe. Baked with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

Penne pasta with chicken, creamy Alfredo sauce, and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and Italian herbs

Pizza

14"

$15.00

10"

$11.00

7"

$7.00

Pizza Sandwich

$10.00

Cauliflower Crust

$16.00

Frozens

$8.00

Specialty Pizzas

14" Carbone's House Special

$26.00

Our Classic Special we have been known for since 1954! Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onion

10" Carbone's House Special

$18.00

Our Classic Special we have been known for since 1954! Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onion

14" The Boss

$28.00

This is our classic House Special the way The Boss used to have it: All the same ingredients but with Tomato, Hot Peppers and Garlic added for extra oomph

10" The Boss

$20.00

This is our classic House Special the way The Boss used to have it: All the same ingredients but with Tomato, Hot Peppers and Garlic added for extra oomph

14" Veggie

$26.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olives

10" Veggie

$16.00

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green and Black Olives

14" Meat Lovers

$26.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Salami and Bacon Bits

10" Meat Lovers

$18.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Salami and Bacon Bits

14" BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Chicken, Onion, Bacon Bits and Barbecue Sauce

10" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, Onion, Bacon Bits and Barbecue Sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Chicken, Onion, Bacon Bits and Buffalo Sauce

10" Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Chicken, Onion, Bacon Bits and Buffalo Sauce

14" Super Pie

$32.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, Extra Cheese and Bacon Bits

10" Super Pie

$22.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Green Olives, Banana Peppers, Extra Cheese and Bacon Bits

14'' Alfonso's Alfredo

$26.00

Chicken, Onions, Alfredo Sauce, Tomatoes and Bacon Bits

10'' Alfonso's Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken, Onions, Alfredo Sauce, Tomatoes and Bacon Bits

14" Taco Pizza

$26.00

Seasoned ground beef and onions, topped with crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa. Served with sour cream on the side

10" Taco Pizza

$18.00

Seasoned ground beef and onions, topped with crushed tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa. Served with sour cream on the side

Chzburger

$26.00

Small Chzburger

$16.00

PIZZA BOWL

Pizza Bowl

$8.00

Desserts

A slice of cake

Cheese Cake

$6.50

Ice cream

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Pizza Cookie

$9.00

Drinks

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

RootBeer

$3.25

White Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

20 oz. bottles

COKE 20 oz.

$2.50

DIET COKE 20 oz.

$2.50

COKE ZERO 20 oz.

$2.50

SPRITE 20 oz.

$2.50

Cherry Coke 20 oz.

$2.50

Lift Bridge Rootbeer 16oz Can

$3.50

Dasani Water 20oz

$2.50

Specials

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$30.00

1 Large 2-topping Pizza, Full Order of Cheese Bread OR Small Pizza Fry, 4 - 20oz bottles of Coke Products OR 2-Liter of Coke Product

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1665 Yankee Doodle Rd, Eagan, MN 55121

