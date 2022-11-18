Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114

Saint Anthony, MN 55421

Wings

Create Your Own

Mini

$5.50

Small

$9.50

Large

$13.50
Pizza Sandwich

$9.50

Large Sicilian Crust

$13.50

Please allow 10 extra minutes to prepare a Sicilian Crust pizza

Large Specialties

Large Special

$22.30

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Large Veggie

$22.30

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive

Large Chicken Alfredo

$22.30

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Onion, Fresh Tomato

Large Meat Lovers

$22.30

Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Pieces

Large Flame Thrower

$22.30

Sausage, Salami, Banana Peppers, Hot Giardiniera, Bacon Pieces

Large Super Pie

$29.00

A Carbone's Original! Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Shrimp, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Fresh Tomato, Extra Cheese. Please allow 10 extra minutes to prepare a Super Pie

Large Sicilian Special

$22.30

Large Sicilian Veggie

$22.30

Large Sicilian Chicken Alfredo

$22.30

Large Sicilian Meat Lovers

$22.30

Large Sicilian Flame Thrower

$22.30

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.30

Small Specialties

Small Special

$15.90

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

Small Veggie

$15.90

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive

Small Chicken Alfredo

$15.90

Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Onion, Fresh Tomato

Small Meat Lovers

$15.90

Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Pieces

Small Flame Thrower

$15.90

Sausage, Salami, Banana Pepper, Hot Giardiniera, Bacon Pieces

Small Super Pie

$23.00

A Carbone's Original! Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Shrimp, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Fresh Tomato, Extra Cheese. Please allow 10 extra minutes to prepare a Super Pie

Small BBQ Chicken

$15.90

Calzones

Philly Beef Calzone

$10.00

Roast beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing sauce

Italian Calzone

$10.00

Ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

HOAGIES

Whole Ham

$10.50

Whole Turkey

$10.50

Whole Roast Beef

$10.50

Whole Pepperoni

$10.50

Whole Salami

$10.50

Whole Tuna

$10.50

Whole Assorted

$13.25

12" Hoagie with Ham and Salami, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun

Whole Club

$13.25

12" Hoagie with Ham and Turkey, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun

Whole Veggie

$9.50

12" Hoagie with shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun

Half Ham

$6.25

Half Turkey

$6.25

Half Roast Beef

$6.25

Half Pepperoni

$6.25

Half Salami

$6.25

Half Tuna

$6.25

Half Assorted

$7.50

6" Hoagie with Ham and Salami, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun

Half Club

$7.50

6" Hoagie with Ham and Turkey, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun

Half Veggie

$6.00

6" Hoagie with shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun

