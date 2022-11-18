- Home
- Minneapolis
- Pizza
- Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114
Saint Anthony, MN 55421
Create Your Own
Large Specialties
Large Special
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Large Veggie
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive
Large Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Onion, Fresh Tomato
Large Meat Lovers
Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Pieces
Large Flame Thrower
Sausage, Salami, Banana Peppers, Hot Giardiniera, Bacon Pieces
Large Super Pie
A Carbone's Original! Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Shrimp, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Fresh Tomato, Extra Cheese. Please allow 10 extra minutes to prepare a Super Pie
Large Sicilian Special
Large Sicilian Veggie
Large Sicilian Chicken Alfredo
Large Sicilian Meat Lovers
Large Sicilian Flame Thrower
Large BBQ Chicken
Small Specialties
Small Special
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
Small Veggie
Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive
Small Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Chicken, Onion, Fresh Tomato
Small Meat Lovers
Sausage, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Pieces
Small Flame Thrower
Sausage, Salami, Banana Pepper, Hot Giardiniera, Bacon Pieces
Small Super Pie
A Carbone's Original! Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Shrimp, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Fresh Tomato, Extra Cheese. Please allow 10 extra minutes to prepare a Super Pie
Small BBQ Chicken
HOAGIES
Whole Ham
Whole Turkey
Whole Roast Beef
Whole Pepperoni
Whole Salami
Whole Tuna
Whole Assorted
12" Hoagie with Ham and Salami, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun
Whole Club
12" Hoagie with Ham and Turkey, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun
Whole Veggie
12" Hoagie with shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun
Half Ham
Half Turkey
Half Roast Beef
Half Pepperoni
Half Salami
Half Tuna
Half Assorted
6" Hoagie with Ham and Salami, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun
Half Club
6" Hoagie with Ham and Turkey, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun
Half Veggie
6" Hoagie with shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette dressing, mayo, mozzarella cheese, top bun toasted with garlic butter and choice of white or wheat bun