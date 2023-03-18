Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carbone's Pizza - Woodbury 2070 Eagle Creek Ln

review star

No reviews yet

2070 Eagle Creek Ln

Woodbury, MN 55129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$22.90+
Cheese Bread 4 pc

Cheese Bread 4 pc

$8.60
Cheese Bread 2 pc

Cheese Bread 2 pc

$6.00
Italian Fries Large

Italian Fries Large

$12.20

Our classic thin crust spread with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and oregano sprinkled on top.

Italian Fries Small

Italian Fries Small

$8.75
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.25

4 Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries

Cheese Curd Basket

Cheese Curd Basket

$9.90

Our popular breaded white cheddar

Jalapeño Cheese Curds

Jalapeño Cheese Curds

$9.90

Cheese curds with a kick!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.90

8 pieces of breaded mozzarella served with a side of marinara for dipping

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.50

Beer battered onion rings deep fried to perfection

Deep Fried Pickels

Deep Fried Pickels

$9.25

Litely breaded tangy deep fried pickles served with a sauce of your choice

Garlic Toast 4 pc

Garlic Toast 4 pc

$6.50
Garlic Toast 2 pc

Garlic Toast 2 pc

$4.25
Pepperoni Pizza Bread 4 pc

Pepperoni Pizza Bread 4 pc

$9.70
Pepperoni Pizza Bread 2 pc

Pepperoni Pizza Bread 2 pc

$7.60
Meatball Dip

Meatball Dip

$10.95

4 Meatballs smothered with homemade marinara and served with 2 pieces of cheese bread.

French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$7.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, green and black olives pepperoni, salami, mozzarella and crutons

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, onions green peppers, ham, turkey, mozzarella and crutons

Classic Ceasar Salad

Classic Ceasar Salad

$10.50

Tomatoes, crutons, and parmesean

House Dinner Salad

House Dinner Salad

$8.15

Tomatoes, mozzarella and crutons

Pizza

BYO Large

BYO Large

$13.90

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

BYO Small

BYO Small

$11.00

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

BYO Personal

BYO Personal

$8.50
Gluten Fee Pizza

Gluten Fee Pizza

$14.50

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

House Special Large

House Special Large

$23.65

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

House Special Small

House Special Small

$17.15

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Meatlovers Large Pizza

Meatlovers Large Pizza

$23.90

Sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, salami, and bacon

Meatlovers Small

Meatlovers Small

$17.15

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Super Pie Large

Super Pie Large

$28.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, canadian bacon, salami, tomatoes, hot banan peppers, green and black olives

Super Pie Small

Super Pie Small

$22.65

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Vegetarian Large

Vegetarian Large

$23.40

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, black olives, and tomatoes

Veggie Small

Veggie Small

$17.15

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$21.25

Chicken, onions, green peppers on tangy BBQ sauce and topped with bacon

BBQ Chicken Small

BBQ Chicken Small

$17.00

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large

$19.45

Chicken and tomatoes on a bed of alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo Small

Chicken Alfredo Small

$16.15

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Hawaiian Pizza Large

Hawaiian Pizza Large

$17.00

Pinapple and canadian bacon

Hawaiian Small

Hawaiian Small

$12.50

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Calzones

Cabone's Style Calzone

Cabone's Style Calzone

$8.50

Stuffed with mozzarella and our signature pizza sauce

Deep Dish

Traditional Deep Dish Large

Traditional Deep Dish Large

$18.90

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Traditional Deep Dish Small

Traditional Deep Dish Small

$16.50

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Chicago Style Deep Dish Large

Chicago Style Deep Dish Large

$19.95

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Chicago Style Deep Small

Chicago Style Deep Small

$17.85

Cheese pizza with your favorite items added

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatball(s)

Spaghetti and Meatball(s)

$11.50+

A classic served with 2 meatballs, side salad and piece of garlic toast

Mostacolli and Meatballs

Mostacolli and Meatballs

$11.50

Our signature marinara served with 2 meatballs, side salad and piece of garlic toast

Baked Mostacolli and Meatballs

Baked Mostacolli and Meatballs

$12.25

Our hearty mostaccoli with a layer of melted mozzarella on top

Classic Oven Baked Lasagna

Classic Oven Baked Lasagna

$11.10

Sandwiches

Build Your Own Hot Hoagie

Build Your Own Hot Hoagie

$11.00+
Club Hoagie

Club Hoagie

$11.50

Ham, turkey and bacon

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$11.75

Salami, ham, turkey, and bacon

Spicy Hot Dago

Spicy Hot Dago

$11.00

Italian sausage covered with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Philly Beef

Philly Beef

$11.50

Sliced roast beef and smothered with sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers and topped with melted mozzarella and served with a side of au jus.

French Dip

French Dip

$11.00

Roast beef and mozzarella served with a side of au jus

Meatball Sub Sandwich

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$11.25

Meatballs on a toasted hoagie bun topped with melted mozzarella and marinara

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.00

Choose between plain, caramel, cherry, or strawberry

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.75
3-Layer Chocolate Fudge Cake

3-Layer Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.75
Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$14.00

Our classic thin crust with your choice of filling, topped with streusel and drizzled with caramel. Choices of topping include cinnamon, apple, cherry, or apple cinnamon.

Fudge Brownie (no nuts)

Fudge Brownie (no nuts)

$3.50
M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$1.75

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$8.50

7-inch pizza

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball

$7.75

Kid's Chicken Strip Basket

$6.75

2 Chicken Strips served with French Fries

Kids Mac-n-Cheese Bites Basket

Kids Mac-n-Cheese Bites Basket

$6.75

4 Mac-n-Cheese Bites served with French Fries

Kid's Chicken Nuggets Basket

Kid's Chicken Nuggets Basket

$6.75

Served with French Fries

Buttered Noodles

Buttered Noodles

$7.15

Spaghetti noodles topped with garlic butter and parmesan and served with a piece of garlic toast.

Beverages

2 Liter

20 Ounce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A slice of the neighborhood since 1954

Location

2070 Eagle Creek Ln, Woodbury, MN 55129

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Angelina's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2170 H Eagle Creek Lane Saint Paul, MN 55129
View restaurantnext
Ze's Diner - Woodbury
orange starNo Reviews
2190 Eagle Creek Ln Saint Paul, MN 55129
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1795 Radio Drive Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
Dino's of Woodbury
orange starNo Reviews
10060 City Walk Drive #101 Woodbury, MN 55129
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Woodbury
orange star4.3 • 2,193
546 Commons Dr Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
Lakes Tavern & Grill - Woodbury
orange starNo Reviews
9240 Hudson Road Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbury

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbury
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston