  • Home
  • /
  • Mound
  • /
  • Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill - 2155 Commerce Blvd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill 2155 Commerce Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2155 Commerce Boulevard

Mound, MN 55364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

14" BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.00

HALF CHEESE BREAD

$6.00

10" BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.00

BEVERAGES

N/A BEVERAGE

20oz COKE BOTTLE

$3.00

20oz DIET COKE BOTTLE

$3.00

20oz SPRITE BOTTLE

$3.00

CAN ROOTBEER

$4.00

24oz SPRITE

$3.00

24oz COKE

$3.00

24oz DIET COKE

$3.00

24oz CHERRY COKE

$3.00

24oz MELLO YELLO

$3.00

24oz ORANGE FANTA

$3.00

24oz MR. PIBB

$3.00

24oz LEMONADE

$3.00

24oz Hi-C FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

FOOD

APPETIZER

HALF CHEESE BREAD

$6.00

14" PIZZA FRIES

$14.00

10" PIZZA FRIES

$10.00

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$15.00

BONELESS WINGS

$12.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

BREAD BITES

$6.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

SPINACH DIP

$10.00

BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

GIANT PRETZEL

$10.00

MEATBALLS & BREAD

$9.00

BASKET REGULAR FRIES

$8.00

BASKET WAFFLE FRIES

$8.00

SOUP

SALAD

ENTREE HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD

$13.00

WALNUT SPINACH SALAD

$14.00

SIDE HOUSE

$6.00

SIDE CAESER SALAD

$6.00

WRAP

HOUSE WRAP

$10.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

COBB WRAP

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$13.00

WALNUT SPINACH WRAP

$14.00

SANDWICH

WHOLE HOT HOAGIE

$14.00

HALF HOT HOAGIE

$10.00

WHOLE MEATBALL HOAGIE

$14.00

HALF MEATBALL HOAGIE

$10.00

WHOLE CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$14.00

HALF CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$10.00

WHOLE ITALIAN HOAGIE

$12.00

HALF ITALIAN HOAGIE

$8.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

CHICKEN CAPRESE

$13.00

CARBONE'S CLUB

$14.00

BURGER

HAMBURGER

$11.00

CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

PUB BURGER

$14.00

PASTA

BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA

$10.00

LASAGNA

$14.00

STUFFED MANICOTTI

$12.00

CHICKEN PENNE ROSE

$14.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$14.00

CAJUN PENNE PASTA

$14.00

CHICKEN PENNE BAKE

$13.00

SIDES / EXTRAS

EXTRA DRESSING & SAUCE

SIDE REGULAR FRIES

$4.00

SIDE WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE FRESH VEGGIES

$3.00

SIDE POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE APPLE SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE ORANGE SLICES

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE CAESER SALAD

$6.00

GARLIC TOAST

$1.00

PIZZA

14" Pizza

14" BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.00

14" SPECIAL PIZZA

$24.00

14" VEGGIE

$24.00

14" HAWAIIAN

$19.00

14" MARGHERITA

$21.50

14" MEAT EATERS

$24.00

14" CHICKEN ALFREDO

$20.00

14" BACON CHEESEBURGER

$24.00

14" OL' PICKLE

$19.00

14" JALAPENO POPPER

$21.50

14" ALOHA

$20.00

14" JELLY MONSTER

$20.00

14" DRAGON

$24.00

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$22.00

14" MAC & CHEESE

$22.00

14" SUPER

$32.00

10" Pizza

10" BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.00

10" SPECIAL PIZZA

$17.00

10" VEGGIE

$17.00

10" HAWAIIAN

$13.50

10" MARGHERITA

$15.25

10" MEAT EATERS

$17.00

10" CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.00

10" BACON CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

10" OL' PICKLE

$13.50

10" JALAPENO POPPER

$15.25

10" ALOHA

$14.00

10" JELLY MONSTER

$14.00

10" DRAGON

$17.00

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

10" MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

10" SUPER

$22.00

6" Pizza

6" BUILD YOUR OWN

$6.00

CALZONE

CALZONE

$9.00

PIZZA BOWL

PIZZA BOWL

$8.00

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID BURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$6.00

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS MINI PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS PB&J PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS MINI CORNDOGS

$7.00

DESSERT

DESSERTS

APPLE CRISP

$8.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

ZEPPOLE DOUGHNUT

$8.00

LAVA CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

LEMON CREAM CAKE

$8.00

MINI CANNOLIS

$8.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.00

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

For over half a century, we have served our friends and family the only way we know how: by making delicious food with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Even though we have perfected the art of making pizza, we also offer hoagies, salads, pasta, and more! With so many options, we are confident that Carbone’s is a restaurant that the whole family will love.

Location

2155 Commerce Boulevard, Mound, MN 55364

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Al and Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises - 5201 Piper Road
orange starNo Reviews
5201 Piper Road Mound, MN 55364
View restaurantnext
Charter Boats - Al & Alma's -
orange starNo Reviews
BOATS - 5201 Piper Road Mound, MN 55364
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Pizzeria - Navarre - 3420 Shoreline Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3420 Shoreline Drive Wayzata, MN 55319
View restaurantnext
Blackwater Coffee & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5159 US 12 Maple Plain, MN 55359
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Shorewood
orange starNo Reviews
23480 highway 7 Excelsior, MN 55331
View restaurantnext
Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar-Excelsior
orange starNo Reviews
287 Water Street #100 Excelsior, MN 55331
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mound
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston