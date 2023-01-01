FOOD

APPETIZER

WHOLE CHEESE BREAD

$9.00

HALF CHEESE BREAD

$6.00

14" PIZZA FRIES

$14.00

10" PIZZA FRIES

$10.00

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$15.00

BONELESS WINGS

$12.00

BASKET REGULAR FRIES

$8.00

BASKET WAFFLE FRIES

$8.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

MEATBALLS & BREAD

$9.00

PICKLE EGGROLLS

$10.00

BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

BREAD BITES

$7.00

DEEP FRIED RAVIOLI

$8.00

SALAD

ENTREE HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SALAD

$13.00

WALNUT SPINACH SALAD

$14.00

SIDE HOUSE

$6.00

SIDE CAESER SALAD

$6.00

WRAP

HOUSE WRAP

$10.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

COBB WRAP

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$13.00

WALNUT SPINACH WRAP

$14.00

SANDWICH

WHOLE HOT HOAGIE

$14.00

HALF HOT HOAGIE

$10.00

WHOLE MEATBALL HOAGIE

$14.00

HALF MEATBALL HOAGIE

$10.00

WHOLE CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$14.00

HALF CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$10.00

WHOLE ITALIAN HOAGIE

$13.00

HALF ITALIAN HOAGIE

$9.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

CARBONE'S CLUB

$14.00

BURGER

HAMBURGER

$11.00

CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

LOGGER BURGER

$15.00

PASTA

BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA

$10.00

LASAGNA

$14.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA

$14.00

CAJUN PENNE PASTA

$14.00

VEGGIE DELIGHT

$10.00

CLASSIC RAVIOLI

$8.00

CHEESY BROCCOLI

$11.00

SIDES / EXTRAS

EXTRA DRESSING & SAUCE

SIDE REGULAR FRIES

$4.00

SIDE WAFFLE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE FRESH VEGGIES

$3.00

SIDE POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE APPLE SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE ORANGE SLICES

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE CAESER SALAD

$6.00

GARLIC TOAST

$1.00

PIZZA

14" Pizza

14" BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.00

14" SPECIAL PIZZA

$24.00

14" VEGGIE

$24.00

14" HAWAIIAN

$19.00

14" MARGHERITA

$21.50

14" MEAT EATERS

$24.00

14" CHICKEN ALFREDO

$20.00

14" BACON CHEESEBURGER

$24.00

14" DRAGON

$24.00

14" ALOHA

$20.00

14" OL' PICKLE

$19.00

14" MAC & CHEESE

$22.00

14" JALAPENO POPPER

$21.50

14" DELANO DELIGHT

$20.00

14" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$22.00

14" SUPER

$32.00

10" Pizza

10" BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.00

10" SPECIAL PIZZA

$17.00

10" VEGGIE

$17.00

10" HAWAIIAN

$13.50

10" MARGHERITA

$15.25

10" MEAT EATERS

$17.00

10" CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.00

10" BACON CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

10" DRAGON

$17.00

10" ALOHA

$14.00

10" DELANO DELIGHT

$14.00

10" OL' PICKLE

$13.50

10" MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

10" JALAPENO POPPER

$15.50

10" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$16.00

10" SUPER

$22.00

6" Pizza

6" BUILD YOUR OWN

$6.00

CALZONE

CALZONE

$9.00

PIZZA BOWL

PIZZA BOWL

$9.00

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KID BURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$6.00

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS MINI PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS PB&J PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS MINI CORNDOGS

$7.00

DESSERT

DESSERTS

CREME BRULEE CHEESECAKE

$7.00

LAVA CAKE

$7.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.00

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$4.00

TIRAMISU

$6.50