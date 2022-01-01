Carbone's Pizzeria Long Lake, MN

Carbone's Pizzeria imageView gallery
Appetizers

French Fries

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.00+

Italian Cheese Fries

$11.00

Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.00

Oktoberfest Pretzel

$12.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

State Fair Cheese Curds

$10.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$9.00

Homemade Meatballs

$9.00

Wings & Tenders

Traditional Wings

$13.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Salads/Wraps

Sonoma House Salad

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Chopped Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Strip Wrap

$12.00

BYO Hoagie

Whole 2 Meat Hoagie

$14.00

Half 2 Meat Hoagie

$9.00

Whole 1 Meat Hoagie

$12.00

Half 1 Meat Hoagie

$8.00

Wednesday 1/2 Hoagie Basket

$7.00

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Adult Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Pesto Pasta

$12.00

Simple Light Spaghetti

$10.00

Creamy Alfredo

$12.00

Baked Ziti Friday Special $8

$8.00

Adult Mac & Cheese Friday Special $8

$8.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Friday Special $8

$8.00

Pesto Pasta Friday Special $8

$8.00

Simple Light Spaghetti Friday Special $8

$8.00

Creamy Alfredo Friday Special $8

$8.00

Sandwich/Burgers

Bistro Burger

$14.00

American Cheeseburger

$10.00

Carbone's Melt

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$13.00

Sierra Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Cheesy Grilled Cheesy

$9.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Turkey Club

$10.00

Sunday Cheeseburger Basket

$6.00

Thursday Philly Cheesesteak Basket

$8.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$5.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.75

Kids Noodles

$5.75

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.75

Sweet Treats

Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Skillet Brownie

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Soup

Chili Small (Cup)

$3.00

Chili Large (Bowl)

$5.00

Soup Small (Cup)

$3.00

Soup Large (Bowl)

$5.00

Delivery / Togo Condiments

Parmesan

Red Peppers

Ketchup

Mustard

Napkins

Utensils

Plates

Togo

Thin Crust Cheese

7" Thin Crust

$6.00

10" Thin Crust

$9.25

12" Thin Crust

$11.50

14" Thin Crust

$13.75

Double Crust Cheese

7" Double Crust

$7.00

10" Double Crust

$11.25

12" Double Crust

$13.50

14" Double Crust

$15.75

Deep Dish Cheese

10" Deep Dish

$12.00

12" Deep Dish

$14.25

Cauliflower GF Cheese

10" Cauliflower GF

$14.25

Liquor

Christian Bros

$6.00

E&J

$6.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Korbel

$7.00

DBL Christian Bros

$12.00

DBL E&J

$12.00

DBL Hennessy

$16.00

DBL Korbel

$14.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Du Nord (MN)

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$11.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Bombay

$13.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Du Nord (MN)

$12.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Far North (MN)

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Far North (MN)

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$8.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

DBL Glenmorangie 10yr

$16.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

Los Osuna

$7.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$8.00

Don Julio

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$11.00

DBL Los Osuna

$14.00Out of stock

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

DBL Don Julio

$18.00

Titos (GF)

$6.50

Stoli

$7.00

Ketel One (Top)

$7.50

Tattersall (MN)

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli Citron

$7.00

Northland

$6.00

DBL Titos (GF)

$13.00

DBL Stoli

$14.00

DBL Ketel One (Top)

$15.00

DBL Tattersall (MN)

$12.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$14.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$14.00

DBL Stoli Citron

$14.00

DBL Northland

$12.00

$5 Northland MN Wild

$5.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Windsor (Well)

$5.50

Tatt. Straight Rye (MN)

$6.00

DBL Bulleit

$14.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Windsor (Well)

$11.00

DBL Tatt. Straight Rye (MN)

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Apple Schnapps

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$1.00

Dry Vermouth

$1.00

Grenadine

$1.00

Lime Juice

$1.00

Sweet and Sour

$1.00

Margarita

$1.00

Bloody Mary

$1.00

Red Bull

$1.00

Bitters

$1.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$6.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$12.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$12.00

DBL Apple Schnapps

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$12.00

Beer

20oz Coors Light Special

$4.00

20oz Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$6.00

20oz Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

20z Skolch

$7.00

20oz Excelsior

$6.00

20oz Stella

$6.00

Mich Golden Light

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Raspberry White Claw

$5.00

Coors Edge

$4.00

Surley Furious Can

$7.00

Big Wave Can

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Grain Belt Premium

$4.00

Vikings Game Bucket Beer Coors Light\miller Lite

$15.00

Stilly Cran/Lime

$5.50

Stilly Grapefruit

$5.50

Stilly Peach

$5.50

Kalamazoo Stout

$6.00

Wine

Dark Horse (House)

$6.00

Murphy Goode Cabernet (Top)

$9.00

Carletto Montepulciano

$7.50

Josh Cellars Chard. (House)

$8.00

William Hill Sauvignon Blanc (Top)

$9.50

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Candoni Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabriz Rose

$8.50

Prosecco

$7.50

Laurier Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$26.00

Montepulciano BOTTLE

$23.00

Dark Horse BOTTLE

$20.00

Murphy Goode Cabernet BOTTLE

$29.00

Luccio Prosecco BOTTLE

$23.00

Art of Earth Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$23.00

William Hill Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$26.00

Josh Cellars Chard BOTTLE

$20.00

Cabriz Rose BOTTLE

$26.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Carbone's Old Fashioned

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Dark Horse

$7.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

John Daly

$6.00

Lake Water

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Island Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Power Play

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Something Sweet

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

The Spartan

$7.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Barqs

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Vitawater Revive Fruit Punch

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Iced Tea (Sweetened)

$2.25

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.25

Iced Tea (Raspberry)

$2.25

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Coffee

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

20oz Soda TO GO

$1.50

Take-Out Soda

Coke 2 Liter

$3.00

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.00

Orange Fanta 2 Liter

$3.00

Mellow Yellow 2 Liter

$3.00

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.00Out of stock

20oz Soda To-Go

$1.50

Spartan Special

7" Spartan Special

$10.00

10" Spartan Special

$15.75

12" Spartan Special

$19.00

14" Spartan Special

$23.00

The Bigfoot

7" Bigfoot

$10.25

10" Bigfoot

$16.25

12" Bigfoot

$19.75

14" Bigfoot

$23.75

Aloha Special

7" Aloha Special

$8.00

10" Aloha Special

$12.75

12" Aloha Special

$15.75

14" Aloha Special

$19.25

Margherita

7" Margherita

$8.00

10" Margherita

$12.75

12" Margherita

$15.75

14" Margherita

$19.25

Viansa

7" Viansa

$10.00

10" Viansa

$15.75

12" Viansa

$19.00

14" Viansa

$23.00

Garden Oasis

7" Garden Oasis

$10.00

10" Garden Oasis

$15.75

12" Garden Oasis

$19.00

14" Garden Oasis

$23.00

BBQ Chicken

7" BBQ Chicken

$9.50

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.25

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.75

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.75

Taco

7" Taco

$11.00

10" Taco

$16.75

12" Taco

$20.00

14" Taco

$23.50

Tre Italiano

7" Tre Italiano

$9.50

10" Tre Italiano

$15.25

12" Tre Italiano

$18.75

14" Tre Italiano

$22.75

Buffalo Chicken

7" Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.25

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.75

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.75

Chicken Alfredo

7" Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

10" Chicken Alfredo

$15.75

12" Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

14" Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Calzone

Calzone

$10.00

Super Size Calzone

$13.50

Slice Special

Slice Special

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfortable dining, fast delivery and easy take-out including a full bar.

Website

Location

2069 West Wayzata Blvd, Long Lake, MN 55356

Directions

Gallery
Carbone's Pizzeria image
Carbone's Pizzeria image

