Carbos Sports Bar

402 E Main St

Streator, IL 61364

Order Again

Alcohol / Pop

Can Pop

$1.00

Fountain Pop

$2.00

Busch Lite / High Life

$2.25

Domestics

$3.00

Ultra

$3.50

Imports / Premiums

$4.00

Happy Hour Beer

$2.25

Well Double

$5.00

Top Double

$6.00

Apple Pie

$2.00

Fire Ball

$3.00

$4 Shot

$4.00

$5 Shot

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sunday Bloody

$3.50

Mini Beer

$4.00

Long Island

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Monday Captain Special

$3.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Salty Nut

$3.00

Tuesday Corona Special

$2.50

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Wednesday / Thursday Special

$2.25

Appetizers

Bar Chips

$3.50

Cauliflower

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$4.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chips, Salsa, Cheese

$4.00

Crinkle Fries

$2.75

Curly Fries

$3.00

Half FF

$1.00

Mac Bites

$5.25

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.75

Mini Tacos

$4.50

Mozzerella Sticks

$4.75

Mushrooms

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pickle Fries

$4.75

Spicy Balls

$4.75

3 Platter

$12.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Side Veggies

$2.00

Carry Out

$0.50

Delivery

$1.50

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Burgers

$5 Lunch Special

$5.00

$6 Lunch Special

$6.00

$7 Lunch Special

$7.00

$8 Lunch Special

$8.00

$9 Lunch Special

$9.00

$10 Lunch Special

$10.00

$11 Lunch Special

$11.00

1/4 Lb. Burger

$5.25

1/4 Lb. Burger Double

$7.25

1/3 Lb. Burger

$5.75

1/3 Lb. Burger Double

$8.25

1/2 Lb. Burger

$6.25

1/2 Lb. Burger Double

$9.50

Breakfast Burger

$8.25

Carbo Burger

$9.50

Deluxe Burger

$7.75

Heart Stopper

$9.50

Mushroom and Swiss

$7.75

Viss Special

$4.25

Carry Out

$0.50

Delivery

$1.50

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Sandwiches

Bears Den Combo

$9.75

Bears Den Sausage

$9.50

BLT

$6.00

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Breaded Chix Sandwich

$7.25

Cod Sandwich

$6.25

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Ham Club

$6.00

Ham N Cheese

$5.50

Horseshoe

$8.25

Italian Beef

$8.50

Italian Sub

$8.25

Mini Loin

$6.00

PJ Cheese Steak

$9.00

Steak Hoagie

$9.00

Tenderloin

$7.25

Tendershoe

$8.25

Turkey Club

$6.00

Carry Out

$0.50

Delivery

$1.50

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Slice of Cheese

$0.50

Wraps / Strips

BLT Wrap

$6.50

Breaded Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Breaded Spicy Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Chicken Strips

$5.50

Chrispy Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Grilled Spicy Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Ham Wrap

$6.50

Large Popcorn Chicken

$5.50

Small Popcorn Chicken

$4.00

Turkey Wrap

$6.50

Carry Out

$0.50

Delivery

$1.50

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Slice of Cheese

$0.50

Soups / Salads

Bowl Of Chili

$3.50

Bowl Of Soup

$3.50

Cheeseburger Salad

$7.00

Chef Salad

$7.00

Chrispy Chicken Salad

$7.00

Cup of Chili

$2.00

Cup of Soup

$2.00

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Taco Salad

$6.50

Carry Out

$0.50

Delivery

$1.50

Wings

All You Can Eat Wings

$15.00

10 Wings W/ FF

$14.00

6 Wings W/ FF

$10.00

3 Wings

$4.50

6 Wings

$9.00

9 Wings

$13.50

12 Wings

$18.00

18 Wings

$27.00

24 Wings

$35.00

30 Wings

$42.00

50 Wings

$50.00

100 Wings

$100.00

Carry Out

$0.50

Delivery

$1.50

Chicken / Chops

1 Chop

$7.00

1 Chop Deep Fried

$8.00

1/2 Dark

$10.00

1/2 Light

$11.00

1/2 Mix

$10.00

1/4 Dark

$7.00

1/4 Light

$8.00

2 Chops

$12.00

2 Chops Deep Fried

$14.00

Wednesday 1/2 Dark

$8.00

Wednesday 1/2 Light

$9.00

Wednesday 1/2 Mixed

$9.00

Wednesday 1/4 Dark

$5.00

Wednesday 1/4 Light

$6.00

Carry Out

$0.50

Delivery

$1.50

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Kid's Meals

Kid Cheeseburger Meal

$5.00

Kid Chicken Strip Meal

$5.00

Kid Corn Dog Nugget Meal

$5.00

Kid Popcorn Chicken Meal

$5.00

Carry Out

$0.50

Delivery

$1.50

Tacos

$1.50 Beef Tacos

$1.50

Beef Quesadilla

$6.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Nacho Supreme

$6.75

Steak Quesadilla

$7.50

Steak Taco

$3.75

Taco Salad

$6.50

Carry Out

$0.50

Delivery

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Food, Live Sports atmosphere

Location

402 E Main St, Streator, IL 61364

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

