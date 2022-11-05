Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave

49 Reviews

$$

400 E 7th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

Order Again

Popular Items

Logan Street Caesar
Gov-s Park Burger
French Fries

Wine

CB Blanco

$11.00

CB Chardonnay GL

$10.00

CB EMPLOYEE GLASS

$3.00

CB HHH Viognier

$11.00

CB Sauvignon Blanc, CV GL

$11.00

CB Native Fizz Blanc

$12.00

CB Pinot Gris

$9.00

CB Riesling

$10.00

CB Rose of Syrah GL

$10.00

CB Roussanne

$11.00

CB Sauvignon Blanc, HHH GL

$10.00

One of the most widely planted grapes in the world, Sauvignon Blanc has a uniqueness unlike any other white wine. It exhibits a wide breadth of flavors unique to the region in which it is grown and the ripeness of the grapes at harvest, while retaining crisp citrus characteristics that markedly define Sauvignon Blanc. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 100% Sauvignon Blanc

CB White Blend GL

$8.00

Ever changing house blends are meant to satisfy a wide variety of palates with or without food

CB Rose Lalala

$12.00

$5 CB Red

$5.00

EMPLOYEE GLASS

$3.00

GLS Horse Heaven Hills Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Cabernet Franc

$12.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Red Blend

$8.00

Ever changing house blends are meant to satisfy a wide variety of palates with or without food

GLS Syrah

$10.00

GLS Vin 49

$12.00

GLS CB White Wags

$5.00

GLS CB Red Wags

$5.00

La Bella Sparkling

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Seltzer

Lemon Seltzer

$6.00

Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.00

Peach Seltzer

$6.00

Watermelon Seltzer

$6.00

Seltzer Promo Bucket

$20.00

Club Pick Up

Event Ticket

$5.00

Club Wine Glass

$12.00

Starters

Burrata & Crispy Eggplant

$13.00

Warm tomato sauce, parsley oil, aceto. GF, Vegetarian.

Chargrilled Octopus

$13.00

Arugula, tomatoes, olives, red onion, crispy gigante beans, spicy mayo. GF

Charred Cauliflower

$8.00

Lemon-summer savory dressing, crispy capers. GF, Vegetarian, Vegan Option.

Crispy Fried Feta

$8.00

Roasted tomato-oregano sauce. GF, Vegetarian.

Five Spice Ribs

$13.00

Szechuan pepper, cilantro. GF

French Fries

$6.00

Za’atar & sea salt spice, bravas sauce. GF

Green Garbanzo Hummus

$10.00

Warm pita, crudités, stuffed grape leaves. GF Option, Vegan option.

Hamachi Crudo

$13.00

Chili crunch, avocado, apple, herbs. GF

Coconut Curry Mussels

$13.00

Lemongrass, tomato, cilantro, yellow curry, ciabatta. GF option

Onion Soup

$8.00

Quesabirria

$12.00

Slow-cooked Colorado cabrito, crispy & cheesy corn tortillas, braising jus. GF

Roasted Beets

$10.00

Pickled onions, candied pepitas, squacquerone cheese. GF

Salmon Belly Tartare

$11.00

Citrus ponzu, chilies, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, sesame, crispy wontons. GF

Meatballs

$10.00

Beef & pork meatballs with mozzarella, pine nuts, chili oil, tomato sauce. GF

Skillet Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Sausage, spinach, Fontina cheese. GF

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

Calabrian chili, lemon, olive oil, grilled ciabatta. GF Option.

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, onions, radish, croutons, lemon-herb vinaigrette

Logan Street Caesar

$8.00

Roasted garlic-lemon dressing, Parmesan, parsley, ciabatta croutonso. GF Option, Vegetaran.

Thai Noodle Salad

$10.00

The Anne Jesse

$16.00

All the greens, all the veggies, prosciutto, burrata, red wine vinaigrette. GF

Onion Soup

$8.00

Harvest Salad

$9.00

Arugula, Pumpkin Vinaigrette, toasted almonds, spiced butternut squash, manchego, dried cherries, apple crisp GF, V, VO

Hand-Made Flatbreads

Artichoke & Goat Cheese

$13.00

Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Flatbread

$12.00

Tomato sauce, Parmesan, basil. GF Option, Vegetarian.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

House Specialties

Add Lobster Tail

$16.00

Braised Lamb Cannelloni

$19.00

Handmade pasta, Colorado lamb bolognese, fontina fonduta, tomato-rosemary sugo.

Seared Pork Tenderloin

$20.00

Crispy bravas potatoes, chiumichurri, fried onions. GF

Cauliflower Agnolotti

$18.00

Cioppino

$20.00

Entree Feature

$18.00

Gov-s Park Burger

$15.00

Hand formed beef patty, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled red onion, harissa aioli. GF Option

Sea Bass

$22.00

Olives, tomatoes, capers, arugula, crispy gnocchi, sweet & sour peppers, romesco sauce. GF

Harris Ranch Petite Filet & Fries

$21.00

Pickled red onions, arugula salad, sea salt butter, veal jus. GF

Pan Roasted Salmon

$20.00

Steamed rice, scallions, garlic, red & green cabbage, bok choy, carrots, red bell pepper, ginger glaze. GF

Rigatoni Mezze

$17.00

Tomato basil Parmesan cream. GF Option, Vegetarian.

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Surf & Turf

$27.00

Wood-grilled petite filet & lobster tail, French fries, arugula salad. GF

Veggie Burger

$14.00

House made white bean patty filled with seasonal vegetables, toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, house-pickled red onion, vegan harissa aioli. GF Option

Desserts

Selection of housemade pastries & dessert

Sorbet

$7.00

Fresh berries, lemon cookie. GF, Vegan

Lemon Mascarpone Cheesecake

$9.00

Blueberry sauce, shortbread cookie crust. GF

Fonseca 10yr

$10.00

Fonseca 20yr

$13.00

Toll House Pie

$9.00

Single Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Sides

Bravas Sauce

$1.00

Side Ciabatta

$1.50

Side Flatbread (Pita)

$1.50

Side GF Ciabatta

$2.50

Side GF Flatbread (Pita)

$2.50

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Beer

Drafts, Bottles, & Cans

Cerebral Rare Trait

$8.00

Funkwerks Saison

$7.00

New Belgium Mountain Time

$6.00

New Terrain Rambler Amber

$7.00

Odell Easy Street Wheat

$7.00Out of stock

Odell Sippin Tropical

$7.00Out of stock

Ratio Antidote

$8.00

Six Chair Cider

$7.00

Woods Boss Sour

$8.00

BEER OF THE MOMENT

$7.00

Buckler N/A

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Estrella Damm Daura

$6.00Out of stock

Fat Tire

$6.00

Holidaily Favorite Blonde

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$7.00

Peroni

$6.00

Ratio Cityscapes

$6.00

Station 26 Juicy Banger IPA

$7.00

Wine

Draft, Bottles, by the Glass & Carafe

GL Cava Brut Rose

$10.00

Lambrusco

$12.00

Prosecco

$10.00

BTL Cava Brut Rose

$42.00

BTB Lambrusco

$42.00

BTB Prosecco

$34.00

BTB Champagne Brut

$75.00

CB Rose of Cab GL

$10.00

CB Rose of Syrah GL

$10.00

Dogajolo Rose of Sangiovese

$10.00

Arneis Roero

$11.00

Moscofilero

$13.00

Vinho Verde

$10.00

Sample

CB White Blend GL

$8.00

Ever changing house blends are meant to satisfy a wide variety of palates with or without food

CB Pinot Gris GL

$9.00

Bright and easy drinking, our pinot gris has vibrant acidity and fresh tropical notes melded perfectly with stone fruits of white nectarine and hints of aloe and cucumber skin.

CB Sauvignon Blanc, HHH GL

$10.00

One of the most widely planted grapes in the world, Sauvignon Blanc has a uniqueness unlike any other white wine. It exhibits a wide breadth of flavors unique to the region in which it is grown and the ripeness of the grapes at harvest, while retaining crisp citrus characteristics that markedly define Sauvignon Blanc. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 100% Sauvignon Blanc

CB Chardonnay GL

$10.00

CB Blan.Co GL

$11.00

CB Sauvignon Blanc, CV GL

$11.00

Agiorghitiko

$11.00

Aglianico

$12.00Out of stock

Barbera D Asti

$13.00

Rioja

$12.00

Sample

Tannat

$10.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

GLS Malbec

$10.00Out of stock

More in the tradition of an elegant Bordeaux Malbec, our Grand Valley Malbec is a light to medium body wine. Red fruit and slight vegetal aromas give way to savory mineral notes, toffee and leather with just a hint of dusty oak. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 88% Malbec, 12% Merlot

GLS Pinot Noir

$12.00

Light, quaffable, and easy drinking. this pinot noir opens up with soft spice notes of cinnamon, sage, and bay leaf. Plump Santa Rosa plums, bing cherry carry the palate with bright acidity and hints of hazelnut on the finish.

GLS Red Blend

$8.00

Ever changing house blends are meant to satisfy a wide variety of palates with or without food

GLS Syrah

$10.00

CARBOY WHITE BLEND

$19.00

Ever changing house blends are meant to satisfy a wide variety of palates with or without food

PINOT GRIS 2019, Columbia Valley, WA

$26.00

Bright and easy drinking, our pinot gris has vibrant acidity and fresh tropical notes melded perfectly with stone fruits of white nectarine and hints of aloe and cucumber skin.

SAUVIGNON BLANC 2020, Yakima Valley, WA

$30.00

One of the most widely planted grapes in the world, Sauvignon Blanc has a uniqueness unlike any other white wine. It exhibits a wide breadth of flavors unique to the region in which it is grown and the ripeness of the grapes at harvest, while retaining crisp citrus characteristics that markedly define Sauvignon Blanc. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 100% Sauvignon Blanc

CARBOY RED BLEND

$19.00

Ever changing house blends are meant to satisfy a wide variety of palates with or without food

MALBEC 2018, Lodi, CA

$30.00

More in the tradition of an elegant Bordeaux Malbec, our Grand Valley Malbec is a light to medium body wine. Red fruit and slight vegetal aromas give way to savory mineral notes, toffee and leather with just a hint of dusty oak. VARIETAL COMPOSITION 88% Malbec, 12% Merlot

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2018,Lodi, CA

$34.00

PINOT NOIR 2018, Russian River, CA

$37.00

Light, quaffable, and easy drinking. this pinot noir opens up with soft spice notes of cinnamon, sage, and bay leaf. Plump Santa Rosa plums, bing cherry carry the palate with bright acidity and hints of hazelnut on the finish.

Fonseca 10yr

$10.00

Fonseca 20yr

$13.00

Cocktails

Specialty and Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Woody Creek gin, St~Germaine elderflower, lemon, butterfly pea flower

Cold Smoke

$12.00

Serrano-infused Del Maguey Vida mezcal, orange liqueur, pomegranate, lime

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Fall 75

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Barrel Aged. Breckenridge bourbon, Dolin vermouth rouge, Angostura bitters

Mezcal Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Golden Moon Gunfigher rye, Siete Leguas añejo, Borghetti coffee liqueur

Perfect G&T

$12.00

Mythology Needlepig gin, Fevertree Aromatic tonic, Juniper berries, lime, edible flowers

PSL Martini

$12.00

Marble Moonlight Expresso vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, whipped cream, chocolate bitters

Sangria

$10.00

Carboy Red wine, brandy, orange liqueur, pomegranate

Spiced Orange Margarita

$12.00

N/A Bev

Mocktail

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pelligrino

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Seltzer

Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.50

Lemon Seltzer

$6.50

Peach Seltzer

$6.50

Watermelon Seltzer

$6.50

Hot Cocktails

CocoCocoa

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Gin Toddy

$10.00

Logan Street Coffee

$10.00

TerryCane

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We’re a passionate group of winemakers and restaurateurs. In 2015 we embarked on an endeavor to bring an exceptional & innovative wine experience to the Front Range. As a négociant winery we began working with winemakers and growers from prominent regions around the country - sourcing grapes, juice, and finished wine to make our brand of Carboy wine. As we’ve grown so has our commitment to Colorado viticulture. Three locations later, we're now embarking on a greater mission; to elevate Colorado wine to the next level and grow the amazing wine industry in the Centennial State. Working hand-in-hand with our grower partners in the Grand Valley, our harvests continue to grow and showcase the immense possibilities in Colorado winemaking.

