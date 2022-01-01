- Home
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton 6885 S Santa Fe Dr
707 Reviews
$$
6885 S Santa Fe Dr
Littleton, CO 80120
Popular Items
Appetizers
Angelo's Bruschetta
grilled flatbread, basil, olive oil, fresh tomatoes, mozz, & balsamic reduction
Arancini
four fried risotto cakes with sausage and fontina cheese filling
Balsamic Glazed Ribs
toasted garlic, scallions
Beef Carpaccio
mushrooms, mustard aioli, arugula, breadsticks
Burrata
pesto, olive tapenade, tomato jam, olive oil, sea salt, grilled bread
Burrata - GF
Calamari Agro Dolce
flash fried, red pepper glaze, anaheim & cherry peppers
Cheese Bread with Marinara
French Onion Soup
crock
Fried oyster
Fried oyster slider
Garlic Bread with Marinara
add cheese for $1 more
Grilled Lamb Lollipops
kale and fregola salad, feta, pomegranate molasses
Meatball Parm App
Mussels
white wine and garlic, chipotle and chorizo, or bacon gorganzola. ADD pasta $5, ADD GF pasta $8
Northern White Bean Soup
bowl
Sausage Parm App
Toasted Rav
Tuna Crudo
balsamic yuzu, jalapenos, crispy pasta
Sliders
Calzones & Stromboli
CYO Calzone
Create your own Calzone
CYO Stromboli
Create your own Stromboli
Kitchen Sink Stromboli
Sausage, pepperoni, olives, peppers, onion, mushrooms, red sauce
Ritual De Lo Habitual Stromboli
Peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomato, artichoke heart, red sauce
Pretty Hate Machine Stromboli
Sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce
Kitchen Sink Calzone
Sausage, pepperoni, olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms, red sauce, ricotta
Ritual De Lo Habitual Calzone
Peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomato, artichoke hearts, red sauce, ricotta
Pretty Hate Machine Calzone
Sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce, ricotta
Combo Pizzas 12"/16"/ GF
12" Bella Tessa
prosciutto, arugula, roasted mushroom, fresh mozz, truffle oil
12" Kitchen Sink
sausages, pepperoni, black olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms, red sauce
12" Margherita
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, red sauce
12" Nevermind
chicken, bacon, red onion, balsamic bbq, gorgonzola
12" Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em
shrimp, bacon, jalapeno, green onions, fresh garlic, white sauce
12" Pretty Hate Machine
sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce
12" Ride The Lightning
sweet n' hot peppers, pancetta, arugula, mozz, white sauce
12" Ritual de Lo Habitual
peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red sauce
12" The Moon and Antarctica
roasted mushrooms, garlic, italian sausage, spinach, ricotta, white cream
12" Check Your Head
12" Mother's Milk
16" Bella Tessa
prosciutto, arugula, roasted mushroom, fresh mozz, truffle oil
16" Kitchen Sink
sausages, pepperoni, black olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms, red sauce
16" Margherita
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, red sauce
16" Nevermind
chicken, bacon, red onion, balsamic bbq, gorgonzola
16" Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em
shrimp, bacon, jalapeno, green onions, fresh garlic, white sauce
16" Pretty Hate Machine
sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce
16" Ride The Lightning
sweet n' hot peppers, pancetta, arugula, mozz, white sauce
16" Ritual de Lo Habitual
peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red sauce
16" The Moon and Antarctica
roasted mushrooms, garlic, italian sausage, spinach, ricotta, white cream
16" Check Your Head
16" Mother's Milk
GF Bella Tessa
prosciutto, arugula, roasted mushroom, fresh mozz, truffle oil
GF Kitchen
sausages, pepperoni, black olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms, red sauce
GF Margherita
fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, red sauce
GF Moon and Antarctica
roasted mushrooms, garlic, italian sausage, spinach, ricotta, white cream
GF Nevermind
chicken, bacon, red onion, balsamic bbq, gorgonzola
GF Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em'
shrimp, bacon, jalapeno, green onions, fresh garlic, white sauce
GF Pretty Hate Machine
sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce
GF Ride the Lightning
sweet n' hot peppers, pancetta, arugula, mozz, white sauce
GF Ritual De Lo Habitual
peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red sauce
GF Mothers Milk
GF Check Your Head
Oysters - Chargrilled
(1) Bacon and Gorgonzola
Arugula Pesto
(1) Chargrilled Special
Ask your server for today's special flavor
(1) Chipotle Bourbon Butter (Copy)
Breckenridge Bourbon, chipotle, adobo, brown sugar
(1) Original
Garlic butter, pecorino, fresh herbs and spices
(6) Bacon and Gorgonzola
arugula pesto
(6) Chargrilled Special
ask your server for today's special
(6) Chipotle Bourbon Butter
breckenridge bourbon, chipotle, adobo, brown sugar
(6) Original
garlic, butter, pecorino, fresh herbs & spices
(6) Mix Chargrilled Oysters
mix and match different flavors
Oysters - Raw
Pasta & Specialties
Chicken Parmesan
lightly breaded, prosciutto, parmesan, mozz & a side of spaghetti marinara
CYO Pasta
choice of meatball or sausage
Eggplant Parmesan
lightly breaded, proslightly breaded, parmesan, mozz & a side of spaghetti marinara
Frutti di Mare
shrimp, mussels, calamari, scallops, red chilies, tomato broth, spaghetti nero
Gorgonzola Steak Fettuccine
homemade fettuccine, mushrooms, red onion, roasted peppers, arugula, cream sauce
Grilled Salmon and Risotto
pesto risotto, tomatoes, basil
Lasagna
our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozz smothered
Lobster Gnocchi
sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula & potato gnocchi with lobster-tomato sauce
Mushroom Agnolotti
Porcini pasta, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, sage and brown butter, parmigiano-reggiano
Pappardelle Bolognese
homemade pappardelle, traditional bolognese with cream & parm cheese
Pollo Angelito
penne pasta, chicken, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, spinach, gorgonzola cream
Shrimp Tagliatelle
sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, capers, lemon, garlic and white wine
Vodka Penne
ADD chicken $4, ADD meatball $3, Add sausage $3
Chicken Marsala
Lamb Shank
Pizzas
Ravioli
Salads & Soups
House
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red onion, cucumber, croutons
Add on House
House (Family)
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red onion, cucumber, croutons (serves 3-4)
Caesar
Add on Ceasar
Caesar (Family)
romaine, roasted garlic-parmigiano dressing, croutons (serves 3-4)
Fancy Italian
greens, salami, provolone, olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
Fancy Italian (Family)
greens, salami, provolone, olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini (serves 3-4)
Roasted Beet Salad
arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, lemon thyme vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad (Family)
arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, lemon thyme vinaigrette (serves 3-4)
Spinach Salad
Spinach Salad (Family)
sliced apples, gorgonzola, red onion, spiced pepitas, caramelized apple vinaigrette (serves 3-4)
Mushroom Gnocchi Salad
arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi
Mushroom Gnocchi Salad (Family)
arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi (serves 3-4)
French Onion
Add On French
White Bean Soup
Add on White Bean
Sides
Alfredo (Pint)
Alfredo (Side)
Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Hash
brussels sprouts and bacon
Chicken - Grilled
Grilled chicken Breast
Dressing (Pint)
Dressing (Side)
Fried Chx
Fried Gnocchi
Garlic Spinach
GF Bread
GF Pasta
Grilled Salmon 6oz
6oz grilled piece of salmon
Grilled Shrimp (6)
6 piece grilled shrimp
Italian Sausage (1)
Italian Sausage (2)
2 piece Italian sausage link
Marinara (Pint)
Marinara (Side)
Meatball (1)
Meatballs (2)
2 piece meatballs
Roasted Mushroom
Sausage and Peppers
Sautéed sausage, peppers, onion, red sauce
Sauteed Veggies
Sautéed Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, artichoke hearts, tomato
SD Broccoli
SD Pasta
Shrimp Scampi (6)
6 shrimp sautéed in wine, garlic butter, fresh herbs
Sd Bolo
Full Sandwiches
Lunch Combos
Lunch Salads
Angelo's Cobb Salad
Lettuce mix, egg, avocado, tomato, herb grilled chicken, bacon, scallion, goat cheese
Caesar
Romaine, roasted garlic-parmigiano dressing, crouton
Fancy Italian
Greens, Salami, Provolone, olives, tomato, garbanzo, pepperoncini
Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad
Greens, roasted red pepper, white bean, tomato, gorgonzola, red onion, cucumber, Italian dressing, hand tossed and dressed
House
Mixed greens, tomato, peppers, red onion, cucumber, croutons
Mushroom Gnocchi Salad
Arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi, truffle herb dressing
Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, lemon thyme vinaigrette
Seasonal Spinach Salad
Chef's Seasonally selected spinach salad
Smoked Salmon Salad
Sides
Meatballs (2)
2 piece meatballs
Italian Sausage (2)
2 piece Italian sausage link
Chicken - Grilled
Grilled chicken Breast
Grilled Salmon 6oz
6oz grilled piece of salmon
Grilled Shrimp (6)
6 piece grilled shrimp
Shrimp Scampi (6)
6 shrimp sautéed in wine, garlic butter, fresh herbs
Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Hash
brussels sprouts and bacon
Sausage and Peppers
Sautéed sausage, peppers, onion, red sauce
Sauteed Veggies
Sautéed Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, artichoke hearts, tomato
Kids 8" Pizza
Kids Pasta
Kids Chicken & Broccoli
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton, CO 80120