Bars & Lounges

Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton 6885 S Santa Fe Dr

707 Reviews

$$

6885 S Santa Fe Dr

Littleton, CO 80120

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (16")
Pappardelle Bolognese
Chicken Parmesan

Appetizers

Angelo's Bruschetta

$9.75

grilled flatbread, basil, olive oil, fresh tomatoes, mozz, & balsamic reduction

Arancini

Arancini

$9.75

four fried risotto cakes with sausage and fontina cheese filling

Balsamic Glazed Ribs

Balsamic Glazed Ribs

$11.75

toasted garlic, scallions

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$9.75

mushrooms, mustard aioli, arugula, breadsticks

Burrata

Burrata

$12.75

pesto, olive tapenade, tomato jam, olive oil, sea salt, grilled bread

Burrata - GF

$16.75
Calamari Agro Dolce

Calamari Agro Dolce

$11.50

flash fried, red pepper glaze, anaheim & cherry peppers

Cheese Bread with Marinara

Cheese Bread with Marinara

$5.75
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

crock

Fried oyster

$4.00
Fried oyster slider

Fried oyster slider

$6.00
Garlic Bread with Marinara

Garlic Bread with Marinara

$4.75

add cheese for $1 more

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$14.75

kale and fregola salad, feta, pomegranate molasses

Meatball Parm App

$8.50
Mussels

Mussels

$11.75

white wine and garlic, chipotle and chorizo, or bacon gorganzola. ADD pasta $5, ADD GF pasta $8

Northern White Bean Soup

Northern White Bean Soup

$6.00

bowl

Sausage Parm App

$8.50
Toasted Rav

Toasted Rav

$10.50
Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$11.75

balsamic yuzu, jalapenos, crispy pasta

Sliders

Calzones & Stromboli

CYO Calzone

CYO Calzone

$15.00

Create your own Calzone

CYO Stromboli

CYO Stromboli

$15.00

Create your own Stromboli

Kitchen Sink Stromboli

Kitchen Sink Stromboli

$16.00

Sausage, pepperoni, olives, peppers, onion, mushrooms, red sauce

Ritual De Lo Habitual Stromboli

Ritual De Lo Habitual Stromboli

$16.00

Peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomato, artichoke heart, red sauce

Pretty Hate Machine Stromboli

Pretty Hate Machine Stromboli

$17.00

Sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce

Kitchen Sink Calzone

Kitchen Sink Calzone

$17.00

Sausage, pepperoni, olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms, red sauce, ricotta

Ritual De Lo Habitual Calzone

Ritual De Lo Habitual Calzone

$16.00

Peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomato, artichoke hearts, red sauce, ricotta

Pretty Hate Machine Calzone

Pretty Hate Machine Calzone

$17.00

Sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce, ricotta

Combo Pizzas 12"/16"/ GF

12" Bella Tessa

12" Bella Tessa

$18.50

prosciutto, arugula, roasted mushroom, fresh mozz, truffle oil

12" Kitchen Sink

12" Kitchen Sink

$19.50

sausages, pepperoni, black olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms, red sauce

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$17.50

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, red sauce

12" Nevermind

12" Nevermind

$18.50

chicken, bacon, red onion, balsamic bbq, gorgonzola

12" Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em

12" Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em

$19.50

shrimp, bacon, jalapeno, green onions, fresh garlic, white sauce

12" Pretty Hate Machine

12" Pretty Hate Machine

$19.50

sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce

12" Ride The Lightning

12" Ride The Lightning

$18.50

sweet n' hot peppers, pancetta, arugula, mozz, white sauce

12" Ritual de Lo Habitual

12" Ritual de Lo Habitual

$18.50

peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red sauce

12" The Moon and Antarctica

12" The Moon and Antarctica

$18.50

roasted mushrooms, garlic, italian sausage, spinach, ricotta, white cream

12" Check Your Head

$19.50

12" Mother's Milk

$18.50
16" Bella Tessa

16" Bella Tessa

$25.00

prosciutto, arugula, roasted mushroom, fresh mozz, truffle oil

16" Kitchen Sink

16" Kitchen Sink

$26.00

sausages, pepperoni, black olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms, red sauce

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$22.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, red sauce

16" Nevermind

16" Nevermind

$25.00

chicken, bacon, red onion, balsamic bbq, gorgonzola

16" Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em

16" Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em

$26.00

shrimp, bacon, jalapeno, green onions, fresh garlic, white sauce

16" Pretty Hate Machine

16" Pretty Hate Machine

$26.00

sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce

16" Ride The Lightning

16" Ride The Lightning

$26.00

sweet n' hot peppers, pancetta, arugula, mozz, white sauce

16" Ritual de Lo Habitual

16" Ritual de Lo Habitual

$25.00

peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red sauce

16" The Moon and Antarctica

16" The Moon and Antarctica

$25.00

roasted mushrooms, garlic, italian sausage, spinach, ricotta, white cream

16" Check Your Head

$26.00

16" Mother's Milk

$25.00
GF Bella Tessa

GF Bella Tessa

$21.50

prosciutto, arugula, roasted mushroom, fresh mozz, truffle oil

GF Kitchen

GF Kitchen

$23.40

sausages, pepperoni, black olives, peppers, onions, mushrooms, red sauce

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$21.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, red sauce

GF Moon and Antarctica

GF Moon and Antarctica

$22.20

roasted mushrooms, garlic, italian sausage, spinach, ricotta, white cream

GF Nevermind

GF Nevermind

$22.20

chicken, bacon, red onion, balsamic bbq, gorgonzola

GF Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em'

GF Please Hammer Don't Hurt Em'

$23.40

shrimp, bacon, jalapeno, green onions, fresh garlic, white sauce

GF Pretty Hate Machine

GF Pretty Hate Machine

$23.40

sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, salami, meatball, mozz, red sauce

GF Ride the Lightning

GF Ride the Lightning

$21.50

sweet n' hot peppers, pancetta, arugula, mozz, white sauce

GF Ritual De Lo Habitual

GF Ritual De Lo Habitual

$22.20

peppers, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red sauce

GF Mothers Milk

$21.50

GF Check Your Head

$22.50

Oysters - Chargrilled

(1) Bacon and Gorgonzola

$3.00

Arugula Pesto

(1) Chargrilled Special

$3.25

Ask your server for today's special flavor

(1) Chipotle Bourbon Butter (Copy)

$3.00

Breckenridge Bourbon, chipotle, adobo, brown sugar

(1) Original

$3.00

Garlic butter, pecorino, fresh herbs and spices

(6) Bacon and Gorgonzola

$16.25

arugula pesto

(6) Chargrilled Special

$17.25

ask your server for today's special

(6) Chipotle Bourbon Butter

$16.25

breckenridge bourbon, chipotle, adobo, brown sugar

(6) Original

$16.25

garlic, butter, pecorino, fresh herbs & spices

(6) Mix Chargrilled Oysters

$16.25

mix and match different flavors

Oysters - Raw

East Coast Premium

Bedec Bay, NB

Goose Point

Willapa Bay, Wa

House Oyster

Chesapeake Bay, Maryland

West Coast Premium

SAMISH BAY, WA Smooth brine, plump and springy meats with a pleasant cucumber finish. Farmed: 2 years Size: 2.5 inches (deep shell)

Pasta & Specialties

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.75

lightly breaded, prosciutto, parmesan, mozz & a side of spaghetti marinara

CYO Pasta

CYO Pasta

$14.50

choice of meatball or sausage

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.75

lightly breaded, proslightly breaded, parmesan, mozz & a side of spaghetti marinara

Frutti di Mare

Frutti di Mare

$20.75

shrimp, mussels, calamari, scallops, red chilies, tomato broth, spaghetti nero

Gorgonzola Steak Fettuccine

Gorgonzola Steak Fettuccine

$18.75

homemade fettuccine, mushrooms, red onion, roasted peppers, arugula, cream sauce

Grilled Salmon and Risotto

Grilled Salmon and Risotto

$20.75

pesto risotto, tomatoes, basil

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.25

our bolognese sauce, ricotta, red sauce, mozz smothered

Lobster Gnocchi

Lobster Gnocchi

$20.75

sauteed lobster, leeks, arugula & potato gnocchi with lobster-tomato sauce

Mushroom Agnolotti

$18.25

Porcini pasta, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, sage and brown butter, parmigiano-reggiano

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$17.75

homemade pappardelle, traditional bolognese with cream & parm cheese

Pollo Angelito

Pollo Angelito

$17.75

penne pasta, chicken, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, spinach, gorgonzola cream

Shrimp Tagliatelle

Shrimp Tagliatelle

$19.75

sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, capers, lemon, garlic and white wine

Vodka Penne

Vodka Penne

$14.75

ADD chicken $4, ADD meatball $3, Add sausage $3

Chicken Marsala

$18.75

Lamb Shank

$21.99

Pizzas

Small (12")

$12.00

12" Pizza

Large (16")

$16.00

16" Pizza

Gluten Free (12")

$15.00

Gluten Free 12" Pizza

Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$18.25

marinara, alfredo or garlic butter & herb

Bison Ravioli

Bison Ravioli

$18.25

marinara, alfredo or garlic butter & herb

Chili Relleno Ravioli

Chili Relleno Ravioli

$18.25

red chile, blue & yellow corn pasta, pepperjack cheese, chiles, cream & parm

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.25

bacon, spinach, brown butter, parmigiano

Salads & Soups

House

House

$6.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red onion, cucumber, croutons

Add on House

Add on House

$4.00

House (Family)

$18.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red onion, cucumber, croutons (serves 3-4)

Caesar

Caesar

$7.00
Add on Ceasar

Add on Ceasar

$4.00

Caesar (Family)

$20.00

romaine, roasted garlic-parmigiano dressing, croutons (serves 3-4)

Fancy Italian

Fancy Italian

$10.00

greens, salami, provolone, olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini

Fancy Italian (Family)

$21.00

greens, salami, provolone, olives, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini (serves 3-4)

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad (Family)

$21.00

arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, lemon thyme vinaigrette (serves 3-4)

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Spinach Salad (Family)

$20.00

sliced apples, gorgonzola, red onion, spiced pepitas, caramelized apple vinaigrette (serves 3-4)

Mushroom Gnocchi Salad

Mushroom Gnocchi Salad

$10.00

arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi

Mushroom Gnocchi Salad (Family)

$21.00

arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi (serves 3-4)

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00
Add On French

Add On French

$4.00
White Bean Soup

White Bean Soup

$5.00
Add on White Bean

Add on White Bean

$4.00

Sides

Alfredo (Pint)

$15.00

Alfredo (Side)

$3.00
Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Hash

Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Hash

$7.00

brussels sprouts and bacon

Chicken - Grilled

$8.00

Grilled chicken Breast

Dressing (Pint)

$15.00

Dressing (Side)

$0.50

Fried Chx

$9.00

Fried Gnocchi

$3.50

Garlic Spinach

$6.00

GF Bread

$4.00

GF Pasta

$8.00

Grilled Salmon 6oz

$12.00

6oz grilled piece of salmon

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$9.00

6 piece grilled shrimp

Italian Sausage (1)

$3.50
Italian Sausage (2)

Italian Sausage (2)

$7.00

2 piece Italian sausage link

Marinara (Pint)

$7.00

Marinara (Side)

$1.00

Meatball (1)

$3.50
Meatballs (2)

Meatballs (2)

$7.00

2 piece meatballs

Roasted Mushroom

$6.00
Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$9.00

Sautéed sausage, peppers, onion, red sauce

Sauteed Veggies

Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Sautéed Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, artichoke hearts, tomato

SD Broccoli

$6.00

SD Pasta

$5.00

Shrimp Scampi (6)

$9.00

6 shrimp sautéed in wine, garlic butter, fresh herbs

Sd Bolo

$3.00

Full Sandwiches

F Chick Parm sand

$12.00

F Exit 9 sand

$12.00

F Fried Oyster sand

$14.00

F Meatball sand

$12.00

F Porchetta sand

$12.00

F Sausage sand

$12.00

Full Steak Sand

$12.00

F Uncle Vinny

$12.00

Lunch Combos

6 1/2 Special Raw

$18.00

Pizza and Salad

$14.00

Slider Trio and Salad

$14.00

6 1/2 Special Char

$20.00

Combo Caesar

Lunch Salads

Angelo's Cobb Salad

$15.00

Lettuce mix, egg, avocado, tomato, herb grilled chicken, bacon, scallion, goat cheese

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, roasted garlic-parmigiano dressing, crouton

Fancy Italian

$10.00

Greens, Salami, Provolone, olives, tomato, garbanzo, pepperoncini

Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad

$15.00

Greens, roasted red pepper, white bean, tomato, gorgonzola, red onion, cucumber, Italian dressing, hand tossed and dressed

House

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, peppers, red onion, cucumber, croutons

Mushroom Gnocchi Salad

$10.00

Arugula, pecorino, fried potato gnocchi, truffle herb dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

Arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Seasonal Spinach Salad

$9.00

Chef's Seasonally selected spinach salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$14.00

Sides

Meatballs (2)

Meatballs (2)

$7.00

2 piece meatballs

Italian Sausage (2)

Italian Sausage (2)

$7.00

2 piece Italian sausage link

Chicken - Grilled

$8.00

Grilled chicken Breast

Grilled Salmon 6oz

$12.00

6oz grilled piece of salmon

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$9.00

6 piece grilled shrimp

Shrimp Scampi (6)

$9.00

6 shrimp sautéed in wine, garlic butter, fresh herbs

Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Hash

Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Hash

$7.00

brussels sprouts and bacon

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$9.00

Sautéed sausage, peppers, onion, red sauce

Sauteed Veggies

Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Sautéed Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, artichoke hearts, tomato

Kids 8" Pizza

8" Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Chicken & Broccoli

Chicken & Broccoli

$8.00

Dessert Food

Cannoli

$3.00

GF Caramel Brownie

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Family Style Pastas

F-Penne Bolo

$75.00

F-Polo Angel

$75.00

F-Fett Alf

$61.00

F-Spag Marinara

$61.00

1/2 Lasagna

$104.00

Full Lasagna

$204.00

F-Chix Parm

$75.00

F-Egg Parm

$75.00

F-Sal Ris

$83.00

F- Vodka Penne

$63.00

F-Steak Fett

$75.00

F-Lob Gnoc

$83.00

F Shrimp Tag

$79.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6885 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton, CO 80120

Directions

Gallery
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton image
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton image

