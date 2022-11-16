  • Home
Caribbean Dlights & Bites 606 E 187th Street

No reviews yet

606 E 187th Street

Bronx, NY 10458

Salads

All salads come with Romaine lettuce ,Tomatoes ,Corn ,Carrots ,Cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing

Curry chicken salad

$10.00
Jerk chicken salad

Jerk chicken salad

$10.00

Fried chicken salad

$10.00
Jerk shrimp salad

Jerk shrimp salad

$12.00

Curry shrimp salad

$12.00

Grilled shrimp salad

$12.00

BBQ shrimp salad

$12.00

Wraps

every wrap comes with Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes except for the oxtail wrap
Oxtail burrito wrap

Oxtail burrito wrap

$15.00

This special Oxtail Burrito comes with white rice, spicy cabbage oxtail and a special sauce,

Fried chicken wrap

Fried chicken wrap

$10.00
Curry chicken wrap

Curry chicken wrap

$10.00
Jerk chicken wrap

Jerk chicken wrap

$10.00
Bbq chic wrap

Bbq chic wrap

$10.00
Shrimp wrap

Shrimp wrap

$12.00

Chicken / Shrimp

5 piece Chicken tenders

5 piece Chicken tenders

$9.95

10 piece chicken tenders

$11.95

Popcorn shrimp

$11.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Sweet potato fries

Sweet potato fries

$5.00
Loaded oxtail cheese fries

Loaded oxtail cheese fries

$12.00

Combos

Combo 1 Chicken tenders

$14.00

Combo 2 Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger beer

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Caribbean , American dishes

Location

606 E 187th Street, Bronx, NY 10458

Directions

Main pic

