Caribbean Feast

1338 Rising Sun Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19140

Popular Items

MEDIUM OXTAILS
LARGE JERK CHICKEN
LARGE OXTAILS

MEAT PLATTER

MEDIUM OXTAILS

MEDIUM OXTAILS

$20.00

Choose 2 sides.

LARGE OXTAILS

LARGE OXTAILS

$25.00

3 sides required.

MEDIUM CURRY GOAT

MEDIUM CURRY GOAT

$15.00
LARGE CURRY GOAT

LARGE CURRY GOAT

$18.00

3 sides required.

MEDIUM STEW BEEF

MEDIUM STEW BEEF

$14.00Out of stock
MEDIUM PEPPER STEAK

MEDIUM PEPPER STEAK

$14.00Out of stock
MEDIUM JERK BBQ MEATBALLS

MEDIUM JERK BBQ MEATBALLS

$14.00Out of stock
LARGE JERK BBQ MEATBALLS

LARGE JERK BBQ MEATBALLS

$17.00Out of stock
LARGE STEW BEEF

LARGE STEW BEEF

$17.00Out of stock
ULTIMATE FEAST

ULTIMATE FEAST

$23.00

Choose 2 Chicken option, One Meat option.

LARGE PEPPERSTEAK

LARGE PEPPERSTEAK

$17.00Out of stock

CHICKEN PLATTER

MEDIUM CURRY CHICKEN

MEDIUM CURRY CHICKEN

$12.00
LARGE CURRY CHICKEN

LARGE CURRY CHICKEN

$15.00
MEDIUM JERK CHICKEN

MEDIUM JERK CHICKEN

$12.00
LARGE JERK CHICKEN

LARGE JERK CHICKEN

$15.00
MEDIUM STEW CHICKEN

MEDIUM STEW CHICKEN

$12.00
LARGE STEW CHICKEN

LARGE STEW CHICKEN

$15.00

WINGS PLATTER

MEDIUM JERK WINGS

MEDIUM JERK WINGS

$14.00

6 wings, two sides

LARGE JERK WINGS

LARGE JERK WINGS

$17.00

9 wings, three sides

MEDIUM BBQ WINGS

MEDIUM BBQ WINGS

$14.00

6 wings, two sides.

LARGE BBQ WINGS

LARGE BBQ WINGS

$17.00
MEDIUM FRY WINGS

MEDIUM FRY WINGS

$14.00Out of stock
MEDIUM JERK/BBQ WINGS

MEDIUM JERK/BBQ WINGS

$14.00

Half jerk wings, Half BBQ wings

LARGE JERK/BBQ WINGS

LARGE JERK/BBQ WINGS

$17.00

Half jerk wings, Half BBQ wings

MEDIUM HENNESY WINGS

MEDIUM HENNESY WINGS

$16.00Out of stock

Made with Cognac Hennessy.

LARGE HENNESY WINGS

LARGE HENNESY WINGS

$18.00Out of stock

Made with Cognac Hennessy.

LARGE FRY WINGS

LARGE FRY WINGS

$17.00Out of stock

APPETIZERS

JERK WINGS

JERK WINGS

$8.00+
BBQ WINGS

BBQ WINGS

$8.00+
FRY WINGS

FRY WINGS

$8.00+Out of stock
COCO BREAD

COCO BREAD

$2.00
BEEF PATTY

BEEF PATTY

$2.50Out of stock
CHICKEN PATTY

CHICKEN PATTY

$2.50
VEGGIE PATTY

VEGGIE PATTY

$2.50
MEATBALL on the side

MEATBALL on the side

$6.00

6 Piece Henny Wings

$10.00Out of stock
12 Piece Henny Wings

12 Piece Henny Wings

$20.00Out of stock

SIDE ORDER

SMALL MAC AND CHEESE

SMALL MAC AND CHEESE

$3.00
Large Mac And Cheese

$5.00
SMALL CANDIED YAMS

SMALL CANDIED YAMS

$3.00
LARGE CANDIED YAMS

LARGE CANDIED YAMS

$5.00
SMALL COLLARD GREENS

SMALL COLLARD GREENS

$3.00
LARGE COLLARD GREENS

LARGE COLLARD GREENS

$5.00
SMALL PLANTAINS

SMALL PLANTAINS

$3.00
LARGE PLANTAINS

LARGE PLANTAINS

$5.00
SMALL GARLIC SPINACH

SMALL GARLIC SPINACH

$3.00
LARGE GARLIC SPINACH

LARGE GARLIC SPINACH

$5.00
SMALL CABBABGE

SMALL CABBABGE

$3.00
LARGE CABBAGE

LARGE CABBAGE

$5.00
SMALL OKRA

SMALL OKRA

$3.00
LARGE OKRA

LARGE OKRA

$5.00
SMALL STRINGBEANS

SMALL STRINGBEANS

$3.00
LARGE STRINGBEANS

LARGE STRINGBEANS

$5.00
SMALL BROCCOLI

SMALL BROCCOLI

$3.00
LARGE BROCCOLI

LARGE BROCCOLI

$5.00
SMALL RED POTATOES

SMALL RED POTATOES

$3.00
LARGE RED POTATOES

LARGE RED POTATOES

$5.00
SMALL MASH POTATOES

SMALL MASH POTATOES

$3.00Out of stock
LARGE MASH POTATO

LARGE MASH POTATO

$5.00Out of stock
SMALL CORN

SMALL CORN

$3.00
LARGE CORN

LARGE CORN

$5.00
WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$3.00
LARGE WHITE RICE

LARGE WHITE RICE

$6.00
RICE AND BEANS

RICE AND BEANS

$3.00
LARGE RICE AND BEANS

LARGE RICE AND BEANS

$6.00

GRAVY

$1.00

Cornbread

$1.00
SEAFOOD PLATTER ( 30 mins)

CURRY SHRIMP

CURRY SHRIMP

$18.00
FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

$18.00
JERK SHRIMP

JERK SHRIMP

$18.00
GARLIC SHRMP

GARLIC SHRMP

$18.00
SWEET&SOUR SHRIMP

SWEET&SOUR SHRIMP

$18.00
JERK SALMON

JERK SALMON

$18.00
CURRY SALMON

CURRY SALMON

$18.00
GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$18.00
FRY SNAPPER

FRY SNAPPER

$20.00

Takes 30-45 minutes to prepare.

ESCOVITCH SNAPPER

ESCOVITCH SNAPPER

$20.00

Sauted in vinegar with pepper and vegetables. Spicy.

STEAM SNAPPER

STEAM SNAPPER

$20.00

Slow cooked with butter and vegetables. Takes 30-45 minutes to prepare.

BROWN STEW SNAPPER

BROWN STEW SNAPPER

$20.00

Takes 30-45 minutes to prepare.

FRY WHITTING

FRY WHITTING

$16.00
FISH SANDWHICH

FISH SANDWHICH

$7.00

2-3 pieces of fried whiting fish and two slices of bread.

VEGETARIAN PLATTERS (20 mins)

VEGGIE CURRY CHICKEN

VEGGIE CURRY CHICKEN

$16.00Out of stock

vegan soy wheat product.

VEGGIE JERK CHICKEN

$16.00Out of stock

VEGGIE STEW CHICKEN

$16.00Out of stock
VEGGIE STEW BEEF

VEGGIE STEW BEEF

$17.00Out of stock

vegan soy wheat product.

VEGGIE STEW FISH

$17.00

VEGGIE PEPPER STEAK

$16.00

CURRY VEGGIE SHRIMP

$16.00
GARLIC VEGGIE SHRIMP

GARLIC VEGGIE SHRIMP

$16.00

FRY VEGGIE WINGS

$16.00Out of stock

BUFFALO VEGGIE WINGS

$16.00Out of stock
LARGE VEGGIE PLATTER

LARGE VEGGIE PLATTER

$12.00

choose 4 veggies.

MEDIUM VEGGIE PLATTER

$8.00

SOUP

CHICKEN SOUP

$5.00+

FISH SOUP

$5.00+Out of stock

REDPEAS WITH BEEF SOUP

$5.00+Out of stock

DESSERT

CARROT CAKE

$5.00

SWEET POTATOE CHEESE CAKE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$5.00

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00Out of stock

RUM CAKE

$6.00Out of stock

BREAD PUDDING

$5.00Out of stock

ROTI

CURRY CHICKEN ROTI

$10.00

CURRY SHRIMP ROTI

$15.00

JERK SHRIMP ROTI

$15.00

CURRY GOAT ROTI

$13.00

JERK CHICKEN ROTI

$10.00
ROTI SKIN

ROTI SKIN

$4.00

VEGAN MEAT ROTI

$15.00

STEW CHICKEN ROTI

$10.00

Stew Beef Roti

$13.00

DAILY LUNCH SPECIAL

JERK CHICKEN LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.00

CURRY CHICKEN LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.00

STEW CHICKEN LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.00

MEAT on the SIDE

JERK CHICKEN

JERK CHICKEN

$5.00
SALMON on the side

SALMON on the side

$8.00
CURRY CHICKEN

CURRY CHICKEN

$5.00
STEW CHICKEN

STEW CHICKEN

$5.00

FRIED WHITING on the side

$6.00
SHRIMP on the side

SHRIMP on the side

$8.00

SIDE GOAT

$6.00
MEATBALL on the side

MEATBALL on the side

$6.00

VEGAN MEAT On the Side

$8.00

SIDE STEW BEEF

$6.00Out of stock

SIDE PEPPER STEAK

$6.00Out of stock

Side Of Snapper

$10.00

HOMEMADE JUICE

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

CARROT JUICE

$5.00Out of stock

FRUIT PUNCH

$4.00Out of stock

MANGO LEMONADE

$3.00

PEACH TEA

$3.00Out of stock

SORREL

$5.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

WATER

$1.00

SODA

PEPSI bottle

$2.00Out of stock

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

JAMAICAN PINEAPPLE

$3.00

JAMAICAN GINGER BEER

$3.00

TING SODA

$3.00

COCONUT WATER

$3.00

KOLA CHAMPAGNE

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

CAN SODA

$1.00

Cola

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140

