A map showing the location of Caribbean Jerk Palace Country Club Hills 4253 167thView gallery

Caribbean Jerk Palace Country Club Hills 4253 167th

134 Reviews

$$

4253 167th

Country Club hills, IL 60478

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Jerk Chicken catering

Sm Tray

$60.00

Med Tray

$80.00

Lg Tray

$100.00

Baked Chicken

Sm Tray

$40.00

Med Tray

$60.00

Lg Tray

$80.00

Wings

Wings (50)

$58.95

Wings (100)

$84.99

Sliders

Sm Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Med Mac & Cheese

$65.00

Lg Mac & Cheese

$75.00

Med Lasagna

$80.00

Lg Lasagna

$150.00

Sm Rice

$30.00

Med Rice

$40.00

Lg Rice

$53.00

Sm Yams

$45.00

Med Yams

$65.00

Lg Yams

$75.00

Tacos

Jerk Taco

$8.99

Salmon Taco

$14.99

Tilapia Taco

$8.99

Jerk Salad

$8.99

Tilapia Salad

$8.99

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Taco Dinner

$15.99

Salmon Taco Dinner

$19.99

Shrimp taco

$14.99

Shrimp taco dinner

$19.99

Jerk wraps wit chips

$9.99

Tilapia taco dinner

$16.99

Jerk Nacho

Sm Jerk Nacho

$6.99

Lg Jerk Nacho

$9.99

Jerk Only

Whole White

$14.99

Whole Dark

$9.99

Whole Mixed

$11.99

1/2 Chicken Mixed

$6.49

1/2 Chicken White

$8.50

1/4 Chicken White

$4.99

1/4 Chicken Dark

$2.99

Wings (4)

$5.99

Wings (6)

$8.99

Jerk Catfish (3)

$8.99

Jerk Catfish (5)

$13.99

Jerk Catfish (10)

$19.99

Shrimp (4)

$5.99

Shrimp (8)

$14.00

1/2 chicken Dark

$6.49

Jerk Turkey Tips

$6.99

2pc jerk lamb chops

$13.99

3pc jerk lamb chops

$19.99

5pc jerk lamb chops

$34.00

Lobster tail only

$15.00

Jerk chicken egg rolls

$12.00

Jerk salmon egg rolls

$13.00

Side oxtail

$10.99

Beef patties

$4.99

$5 holla

$5.00

White holla

$6.50

Side of beef short ribs

$9.99

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Lobster Alfredo

$30.00

Salmon Alfredo

$22.00

2 Pound Lasagna Slice

$17.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Shrimp and chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Rasta Pasta Shrimp

$15.00

Rasta Pasta Salmon

$15.00

Rasta Pasta Lobster

$15.00

Rasta Pasta Chicken

$15.00

Side Orders

Sm Rice & Peas

$3.99

Lg Rice & Peas

$6.50

Sm Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Lg Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Sm Candied Yams

$4.99

Lg Candied Yams

$7.99

Sm Green Beans

$3.99

Lg Green Beans

$6.50

Sm Steamed Cabbage

$3.99

Lg Steamed Cabbage

$6.50

Sm Fried Plantains

$2.99

Lg Fried Plantains

$6.50

Sm Greens

$4.99

Lg Greens

$7.99

Sm Garlic mashed potatoes

$4.99

Lg garlic mash

$7.99

Jerk Pizza

Jerk Pizza

$25.99

$15 jerk pizza special

$15.00

Add veggies

$2.99

Extra chicken

$4.99

Catering

Small mac

$35.00

Small cab

$30.00

Small yam

$35.00

Small r&b

$30.00

Small greens

$30.00

Small green beans

$30.00

Medium mac

$45.00

Medium cab

$40.00

Medium yam

$45.00

Medium r&b

$40.00

Sm oxtail

$80.00

Medium oxtail

$110.00

Lg oxtails

$140.00

Small catfish

$70.00

Medium catfish

$90.00

Lg catfish

$110.00

Small jerk lobster tails 10x

$125.00

Medium jerk lobster tail 20x

$250.00

Small trey jerk shrimp 2lb

$45.00

Medium jerk shrimp 4lb

$85.00

Small chicken Alfredo

$80.00

Medium chicken Alfredo

$100.00

Lg chicken Alfredo

$125.00

Lg Green Bean

$60.00

Lg Cabbage

$60.00

Small chicken salad

$45.00

Medium chicken salad

$65.00

Large chicken salad

$85.00

Medium green beans

$40.00

Medium greens

$60.00

Small pan jerk egg rolls

$55.00

Medium pan jerk eggs rolls

$75.00

Lg Mac

$70.00

Lg Yam

$70.00

Lg r&b

$60.00

Lg greens

$70.00

Extra

8oz jerk sauce

$6.99

12oz jerk sauce

$10.99

24oz jerk sauce

$16.99

Jerk sauce cup

$0.75

Extra bread

$0.60

Loaf Bread

$5.99

Jerk Turkey

Turkey 15 under

$50.00

Turkey 15 over

$75.00

Frozen charge

$25.00

Stuff jerk turkey 15lb under

$100.00

Stuff jerk turkey 15lb over

$125.00

2 meat special

Salmon & chicken

$19.99

Shrimp & chicken

$19.99

Lobster & chicken

$19.99

Catfish & chicken

$19.99

All white

$3.00

Jerk lamb chop

$5.00

Facemask

Facemask

$1.00

3 meat combo

Shrimp, lobster &chicken

$19.99

Jerk hibachi bowl

Chicken hibachi

$15.00

Salmon hibachi

$20.00

Steak hibachi

$20.00

Lobster hibachi

$20.00

Shrimp hibachi

$20.00

Lunch Specials

Curry Chicken lunch

$10.99

Brown Stew Chicken lunch

$10.99

Jerk Catfish lunch

$11.99

Jerk Chicken lunch

$10.99

Rib Tips lunch

$10.99

White chicken lunch

$11.99

Beef Dinners

Oxtails

$23.99

Large Oxtails Dinner

$29.00

Beef Short Ribs

$20.99

Lamb Chops

$29.99

5 Lamb Chops

$43.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Lg Peach Cobbler

$10.99

Poultry Dinner

Brown Stew Chicken

$19.99

Curry Chicken

$19.99

Jerk Chicken

$19.99

4 Jerk Wings

$16.99

6 Jerk Wings

$19.99

8 Jerk Wings

$25.00

10 Jerk Wings

$30.00

Turkey Tips

$18.99

Whole dark dinner

$25.00

Whole white dinner

$35.00

1/2 white jerk dinner

$23.00

Veggie tray

$14.99

3 meat combo

$19.99

3 meat combo wht

$23.00

Dark dinner

$15.99

Whole mixed dinner

$28.00

Chicken tip dinner

$19.99

Seafood Dinner

Jerk Catfish

$19.99

Jerk Lobster Tail

$25.00

Extra Tail

$15.00

Curry Shrimp

$18.99

Jerk Salmon Fillet

$18.99

Jerk Shrimp

$18.99

Jerk Tilapia

$17.99

Jerk Seafood Bag

$34.95

28:63

$30.99

Jordyn Special 2x lobster 2xLamb 1xsalmon

$69.99

Extra salmon

$15.00

2pc tilapia

$14.00

Beverages

Bottled Drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Juice

$1.99

Mystic

$2.25

Calypso

$2.99

Jamaican Drink

$2.50

Cake

Cakes

$3.99

Cornbread muffin

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4253 167th, Country Club hills, IL 60478

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Barrenzo's
orange starNo Reviews
4142 W 167th St #2 Oak Forest, IL 60452
View restaurantnext
Docks - Country Club Hill
orange starNo Reviews
4011 W. 167th Country Club Hills, IL 60478
View restaurantnext
Jimmy's Famous Burgers - Markham, IL
orange star4.2 • 1,302
15910 Kedzie Ave. Markham, IL 60428
View restaurantnext
Bernice's Barbecue - 17565 Kedzie
orange starNo Reviews
17565 Kedzie Hazel Crest, IL 60429
View restaurantnext
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal
orange starNo Reviews
6048 W 159th St Oak Forest, IL 60452
View restaurantnext
La Cabaña Mexican Restaurant - Midlothian, IL
orange starNo Reviews
4038 West 147 street Midlothian, IL 60445
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Country Club hills

Winston's Jerk Chicken- Country Club Hills - 4039 183rd st
orange star4.3 • 63
4039 183rd st Country Club Hills, IL 60478
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Country Club hills
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston