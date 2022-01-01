A map showing the location of Caribbean Jerk Palace Halsted 10318 S. HalstedView gallery

Caribbean Jerk Palace Halsted 10318 S. Halsted

No reviews yet

10318 S. Halsted

Chicago, IL 60628

Order Again

Jerk Chicken

Christmas Eva small Chicken

$73.00

Christmas Eve large Chicken Catering

$159.00

Christmas Eve Medium chicken

$100.99

Extra Large catfish catering

$260.00

Greens catering

$65.00

Large BeefShort Ribs Catering

$265.00

Large cabbage catering

$75.00

Large catfish catering

$165.00

Large curry chicken catering

$80.00

Large Dressing Catering

$78.00

Large Greens catering

$77.00

Medium greens catering

$65.00

Large lasagna

$150.00

Large Mac catering

$85.00

Large oxtail catering

$255.00

Lamb Chops Catering

$285.89

Large peache cobbler

$75.00

Large Rice catering

$73.00

Large yams catering

$85.00

Lg Tray chicken

$128.00

Med Tray chicken

$88.00

Medium cabbage catering

$65.00

Medium catfish catering

$97.00

Medium Curry catering

$60.00

Medium Dressing Catering

$68.00

Medium lasagna

$100.00

Medium oxtail catering

$190.00

Medium turkey tips catering

$98.00

Salad Catering

$77.00

Salmon Catering

$220.00

Shrimp Catering

$89.00

Sm cabbage catering

$60.00

Sm Catfish catering

$79.00

Sm Mac catering

$60.00

Sm oxtail catering

$80.00

Sm Plantins catering

$55.00

Sm Rice catering

$50.00

Sm Tray chicken

$65.00

Sm turkey tips catering

$68.00

Sm yams catering

$65.00

Turkey Leg Over Dressing Catering

$110.00

Turkey tips catering

$150.00

Small Dressing

$45.00

Med green

$65.00

Med jerk chicken salad

$70.00

Baked Chicken

Sm Tray Baked Chicken

$40.00

Med Tray Baked Chicken

$60.00

Lg Tray Baked Chicken

$80.00

Wings

Wings (100)

$159.00

Wings (50)

$98.95

Wings (200)

$179.99

25 wings

$69.00

Sliders

Sm Mac & Cheese

$55.00

Med Mac & Cheese

$70.00

Med Lasagna

$80.00

Lg Lasagna

$150.00

Sm Rice

$45.00

Med Rice

$65.00

Lg Rice

$75.00

Sm Yams

$45.00

Med Yams

$65.00

Lg Yams

$75.00

Tacos

3 Mini Tacos

$13.00

Add lettuce

$0.75

Extra pita bread

$1.50

Jerk Salad

$13.99

Jerk Taco

$7.99

Jerk wraps

$8.99

No cilantro

No jerk sauce on tacos

No onions

No special sauce

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Salmon Taco

$15.99

Salmon Taco Dinner

$19.99

Shrimp salad

$14.99

Shrimp taco

$12.99

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$15.99

Taco Dinner

$14.99

Tilapia Salad

$12.99

Tilapia Taco

$9.99

Tilapia Taco Dinner

$15.99

Jerk Nacho

Sm Jerk Nacho Bowl

$7.99

Lg Jerk Nacho

$10.99

Supreme jerk chicken Nacho

$16.99

Extra sour cream

$0.75

Extra nacho cheese

$2.00

No tomato

No lettuce

No hot peppers

Doritos on the side

No sour cream

Extra cilantro

$0.50

Just cheese on nacho

Add Doritos

$1.00

Jerk Only

1 Crab legs

$10.99

1 pc tilapia

$3.99

1/2 Chicken Mixed

$9.99

1/2 Chicken White

$12.99

1/4 Chicken Dark

$5.99

1/4 Chicken White

$7.99

10 jerk wings

$14.99

12 jerk wings

$16.99

2 Crab legs

$16.99

2 pc catfish

$9.99

3 pc lamb chop only

$20.99

4 Sweet chili wings

$7.99

50 cent jerk wings

$0.50

6 Sweet chili wings

$9.99

8 jerk wings

$11.99

Half Dark

$9.99

Jerk beef short rib only

$12.99

Jerk Catfish (10)

$21.99

Jerk Catfish (3)

$11.99

Jerk Catfish (5)

$16.99

Jerk lobster tail

$12.99

Jerk Oxtail only

$13.99

Jerk Turkey tips only

$9.99

Jerk Wings (4)

$7.99

Jerk Wings (6)

$9.99

Oxtails over Mac

$16.00

Shrimp (4)

$6.99

Shrimp (8)

$12.99

Turkey legs

$13.99

Whole Dark

$12.99

Whole Mixed

$15.99

Whole White

$17.99

Whole wings

$2.99

One 5 Dollar lamb chops

$5.00

Jerk Pasta

Add shrimp

$50.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Large Catering Alfredo

$129.00

Large Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$26.99

Jerk Lasagna Slice

$12.99

Lobster Alfredo

$22.00

Salmon Alfredo

$21.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.99

Side Orders

All Cab

All Plantins

All Rice and Peas

All yams

Banana pudding

$5.99

Extra gravy

$1.00

Large dressing

$6.99

Lg Candied Yams

$7.50

Lg Fried Plantains

$6.50

Lg Green Beans

$7.50

Lg Greens

$7.50

Lg Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Lg Rice & Peas

$6.50

Lg Steamed Cabbage

$6.50

No rice beans

Pie

$5.50

Red potatoes

$3.99

Scallop potatoes

$3.99

Sm Candied Yams

$3.99

Sm Fried Plantains

$2.99

Sm Green Beans

$4.99

Sm Greens

$4.99

Sm Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Sm Rice & Peas

$3.99

Sm Steamed Cabbage

$3.99

Small dressing

$3.99

Pizza’s

Pizza jerk

$24.99

Beef pizza

$29.99

Veggie pizza

$19.99

Medium Jerk pizza

$19.99

Jerk Chicken N Shrimp Pizza

$36.78

Jerk Shrimp Pizza

$40.00

Jerk Salmon Pizza

$45.00

Jerk Pizza Special

$15.00

Extra

Bread 1

$1.00

Bread 2 pieces

$2.00

Jerk sauce cap

$0.89

8 oz jerk sauce

$6.99

12 oz jerk sauce

$8.99

Extra chicken

$4.99

Extra salad dressing

$0.75

Peaches Cobbler

$5.99

Corn Bread Muffins

$1.00

Cranberry sauce

$2.99

Banana Pudding

$11.99

Xtra rice in dinner

$2.00

Face mask

$1.00

Banana Pudding S

$5.99

Jerk Turkeys

Under 15 lbs turkey

$55.00

Over 15lbs jerk turkey

$80.00

Stuffed Turkeys Dressing

$125.00

Stuffed turkey W Shrimp Mac

$160.00

Stuffed turkey W Mac& cheese

$130.00

Frozen Turkey

$120.00

Egg Rolls

Jerk chicken Egg Rolls

$13.00

Salmon Egg Rolls

$15.00

Salmon Egg Rolls Catering

$125.00

Jerk chicken Egg Rolls Catering

$95.00

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$13.00

Mother’s Day special

Lobster & shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp & chicken

$19.99

Lobster & chicken

$19.99

Fried rice

Shrimp N Grits

$16.00

Oxtails N Grits

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Lobster Fried Rice

$20.00

Salmon Fried Rice

$20.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$20.00

Steak fried rice

$20.00

Add chicken

$10.00

Add shrimp

$10.00

Add lobster

$15.00

Add steak

$15.00

Add salmon

$15.00

Garlic butter sauce

Spicy yum yum sauce

Jerk sauce

Teriyaki sauce

Cajun butter

Beef Dinners

5 Tomahawk Lamb Chops

$49.99

Beef Short Ribs

$23.99

Large Oxtails Dinner

$32.99

Oxtails Dinner

$24.99

Tomahawk Lamb Chops Dinner

$37.99

Jerk Pot Roast

$18.99

Poultry Dinner

10 Jerk Wings

$23.99

12 wing Dinner

$26.89

4 Jerk Wings

$15.99

6 Jerk Wings

$17.99

8 Jerk Wings

$19.99

Chicken N Lobster Dinner

$25.99

Chicken N Oxtail Dinner

$34.99

Chicken N Shrimp Dinner

$26.98

Curry Chicken 🥵

$18.99

Half dark dinner

$19.99

Half white dinner

$22.99

Jerk Chicken Dinner

$20.99

Turkey Tips

$17.99

Veggie trey

$10.99

whole dark dinner

$24.99

Whole mix dinner

$25.99

whole white dinner

$27.99

Baked Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Smothered chicken

$16.99

Seafood Dinner

10oz lobster only

$20.89

Large Lobster Tail Dinner

$42.90

28:63

$30.99

5 pc Catfish Dinner

$24.99

Extra Tail

$13.99

Jerk Catfish Dinner

$16.99

Jerk Lobster Tail🦞

$22.99

Jerk Salmon Fillet

$18.99

Jerk Shrimp 🍤

$16.59

Jerk Tilapia

$13.99

Jordyn Special 👼🏽

$49.99

Lobster and Shrimp Dinner

$27.99

One PC Salmon

$12.99

Spicy 🌶 Curry Salmon Dinner

$24.99

Spicy 🌶 Curry Shrimp

$16.99

Mother Day!! Special

Two meat Combo

$19.99

Pork

Prok Rib Tips Dinner

$18.99

19.99 Surf Turf

Chicken & Shrimp

$19.99

Chicken & lobster

$19.99

Chicken & Salmon

$19.99

Chicken & Two Pc Catfish

$19.99

Beverages

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Juice

$2.99

Mystic

$2.75

Calypso

$2.99

Jamaican Drink

$2.99

Employee Drink

$1.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10318 S. Halsted, Chicago, IL 60628

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

