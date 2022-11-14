A map showing the location of Caribbean Jerk- Texas 3803 EmancipationView gallery

Caribbean Jerk- Texas 3803 Emancipation

3803 Emancipation

Houston, TX 77004

Order Again

Catering

Sm Tray

$80.00

Med Tray

$100.00

Lg Tray

$125.00

Lg catfish

$125.00

Med catfish

$100.00

Small catfish

$80.00

Lg yam

$90.00

Med yam

$80.00

Small yam

$60.00

Lg Mac

$90.00

Med Mac

$80.00

Small Mac

$60.00

Lg cab

$60.00

Med Cab

$40.00

Small cab

$30.00

Lg r&b

$60.00

Med r&b

$40.00

Small r&b

$30.00

Lg greens

$90.00

Med greens

$80.00

Small greens

$60.00

Lg oxtail

$150.00

Med oxtail

$125.00

Small oxtail

$100.00

Small green bean

$30.00

Med green bean

$40.00

Lg green bean

$60.00

Small pan jerk egg rolls

$60.00

Medium pan jerk egg rolls

$75.00

Small jerk lobster tails 10x

$125.00

Small jerk shrimp 2lb

$45.00

Medium jerk shrimp 4lb

$85.00

Small chicken salad

$45.00

Medium chicken salad

$65.00

Large chicken salad

$85.00

Small pan salmon egg rolls

$80.00

Medium pan salmon egg rolls

$120.00

Half pan peach cobbler

$50.00

LG pan

$100.00

Baked Chicken

Sm Tray

$80.00

Med Tray

$100.00

Lg Tray

$125.00

Wings

Wings (50)

$85.00

Wings (100)

$150.00

Sliders

Sm Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Med Mac & Cheese

$65.00

Lg Mac & Cheese

$75.00

Med Lasagna

$80.00

Lg Lasagna

$150.00

Sm Rice

$30.00

Med Rice

$40.00

Lg Rice

$53.00

Sm Yams

$45.00

Med Yams

$65.00

Lg Yams

$75.00

Tacos

3 mini Jerk Taco

$10.00

Salmon Taco

$13.99

Egg rolls

$10.00

Jerk Salad

$8.99

Tilapia Salad

$10.99

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Taco Dinner

$15.99

Salmon Taco Dinner

$19.99

Extra chicken

$3.99

Shrimp salad

$13.99

Shrimp tacos

$12.99

Salad salad only no chicken

$4.99

Extra pita

$1.00

Extra special sauce

$0.75

Extra cheese

$1.00

Jerk Nacho

Sm Jerk Nacho

$6.99

Lg Jerk Nacho

$9.99

Lg Doritos

$10.99

Sm Doritos

$7.75

Jerk Only

Whole White

$23.00

Whole Dark

$18.00

Whole Mixed

$20.00

1/2 Chicken Mixed

$10.00

1/2 Chicken White

$10.00

1/4 Chicken White

$7.50

1/4 Chicken Dark

$5.00

Wings (4)

$8.00

Wings (6)

$10.00

Jerk Catfish (3)

$8.99

Jerk Catfish (5)

$13.99

Jerk Catfish (10)

$25.99

Shrimp (4)

$7.00

Shrimp (8)

$14.00

Side of turkey tip

$7.99

Side of beef short rib

$12.99

Side of oxtail

$13.99

2pc jerk lamb chops

$14.99

3pc jerk lamb chop

$19.99

5 pc jerk lamb chops

$40.00

1/2 chicken dark

$5.99

Jerk t bone

$12.99

Party wings

$0.50

5 holla

$5.00

White Holla

$6.50

Jerk Chicken egg rolls

$12.00

Jerk salmon egg rolls

$13.00

Beef patties

$3.99

Shrimp N Grits

$16.00

Oxtails n grits

$18.00

Jerk chicken fried rice

$16.00

Jerk lobster fried rice

$20.00

Jerk salmon fried rice

$18.00

Jerk Shrimp fried Rice

$18.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Lg Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Lobster Alfredo

$25.00

Salmon Alfredo

$20.00

2 Pound Lasagna Slice

$17.99

Shrimp and chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Rasta Pasta Salmon

$15.00

Rasta Pasta Shrimp

$15.00

Rasta pasta Chicken

$15.00

Rasta Pasta Lobster

$15.00

Extra Alfredo sauce

$2.00

Side Orders

Sm Rice & Peas

$4.00

Lg Rice & Peas

$6.50

Sm Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Lg Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Sm Candied Yams

$5.00

Lg Candied Yams

$8.99

Sm Green Beans

$3.99

Lg Green Beans

$6.50

Sm Steamed Cabbage

$4.00

Lg Steamed Cabbage

$6.50

Sm Fried Plantains

$3.99

Lg Fried Plantains

$6.50

Sm Greens

$4.99

Lg Greens

$8.99

Sm mashed potatoes

$3.99

Lg mashed potatoes

$6.50

Sm roasted potatoes

$4.99

Lg roasted potatoes

$7.99

Butter corn

$3.99

Jerk wrap

Chicken wrap

$8.99

Extra chicken

$3.99

Extra special sauce

$0.75

Extra cheese

$1.00

Extra

8oz jerk sauce

$5.99

12oz jerk sauce

$9.99

jerk sauce

$1.00

Extra lobster tail

$15.00

Salmon

$12.99

Xtra bread

$0.60

Xtra gravy

$0.50

Extra tilapia 2pc

$7.99

Loaf bread

$5.99

Jerk chicken pizza

Large jerk chicken pizza

$25.99

Add veggies

$2.99

Extra chicken

$4.99

Jerk soups

Jerk gumbo shrimp n chicken 24oz

$10.99

Jerk chicken chilli 12oz

$5.99

Jerk turkey

Turkey 15lb under

$50.00

Turkey 15lb over

$75.00

Frozen Fee

$25.00

Stuff jerk turkey under 15lb

$100.00

Stuff jerk turkey over 15lb

$125.00

2 meat special

Lobster & chicken

$19.99

Shrimp & chicken

$19.99

Salmon & chicken

$19.99

Catfish & chicken

$19.99

All white

$3.00

Lamb chop

$5.00

Facemask

Face mask

$1.00

Jerk chicken pizza $15 special

Jerk chicken pizza $15

$15.00

Jerk hibachi bowls

chicken hibachi

$15.00

Shrimp hibachi

$20.00

Lobster hibachi

$20.00

Salmon hibachi

$20.00

Steak hibachi

$20.00

Add chicken

$10.00

Add shrimp

$10.00

Add lobster

$15.00

Add steak

$13.00

Add salmon

$10.00

Garlic butter sauce

Spicy yum yum sauce

Jerk sauce

Cajun butter sauce

Teriyaki sauce

Extra egg

$1.50

Lunch Specials

Curry Chicken

$10.99

Brown Stew Chicken

$10.99

Jerk Catfish

$11.99

Jerk Chicken

$10.99

Rib Tips

$10.99

All white lunch special

$11.99

Beef Dinners

Oxtails

$26.00

Large Oxtails Dinner

$32.99

Beef Short Ribs

$20.99

Lamb Chops

$28.00

5 Lamb Chops

$43.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Lg Peach Cobbler

$10.99

Jerk t bone steak

$19.99

Poultry Dinner

Brown Stew Chicken

$18.99

Curry Chicken

$18.99

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Jerk Wings

$20.00

Turkey Tips

$18.99

Jerk Chicken White

$23.00

jerk chicken dark

$20.00

Veggie Dinner

$17.00

Whole mix dinner

$29.00

Whole white dinner

$35.00

Gravy on side

Xtra gravy

$1.00

3 meat combo

$100.00

3 meat combo wht

$100.00

Whole dark dinner

$28.00

Seafood Dinner

Jerk Catfish

$23.00

Jerk Lobster Tail

$28.00

Extra Tail

$15.00

Curry Shrimp

$18.99

Jerk Salmon Fillet

$23.00

Jerk Shrimp

$22.00

Jerk Tilapia

$15.99

Jerk Seafood Bag

$34.95

28:63

$30.99

Jordyn Special 2x lobster 2xLamb 1xsalmon

$69.99

All steaks

$3.99

5 piece catfish dinner

$25.99

Fried Crab Leg Dinner

$20.00

Fried lobster tail Dinner

$25.00

Mother’s day Special

Chicken + Shrimp

$20.00

chicken + Lobster

$20.00

chicken + Salmon

$20.00

Chicken + Catfish

$20.00

$5 lamb chop

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Juice

$1.99

Mystic

$2.25

Calypso

$2.99

Jamaican Drink

$2.50

can drink

$1.00

Cakes

Cakes

$3.99

Cheese cake mini

Strawberry

$5.99

Oreo

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3803 Emancipation, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

