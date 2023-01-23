Caribbean Station Restaurant 160 W Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
You will be satisfied by how well our culinary specialists create a fusion of flavors that take you back to the Dominican Republic. The Food we serve feels like it has been cooked from the solace of your own home with fresh ingredients.
Location
160 W Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07522
Gallery