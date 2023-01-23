Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caribbean Station Restaurant 160 W Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

160 W Broadway

Paterson, NJ 07522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

PERNIL/PORK SP.

$75.00

INCLUDES MEDIUM PERNIL, WHITE RICE AND GREEN SALAD. WE NEED 24 HOURS TO PROCESS THIS ITEM!!!!

POLLO/CHICKEN SP.

$75.00

INCLUDES MEDIUM ROASTED CHICKEN TRAY, WHITE RICE AND GREEN SALAD. WE NEED 24 HOURS TO PROCESS THIS ITEM!!!!

ONLINE ONLY CHICKEN/PERNIL/RICE/SALAD SP

$139.00

Includes medium tray of pernil and pollo a la brasa with a Large white rice and a garden salad which serves 15-20 people WE NEED 24 HOURS TO PROCESS THIS ITEM!!!!

Lunch Specials

Alitas BBQ- BBQ Wings

$7.99

4 pc. wings with rice and beans.

Costillas - Baked Ribs Sp

Costillas - Baked Ribs Sp

$8.99

Mouth watering ribs which already "fall off the bone". Includes ,rice and beans.

Muslo/Cadera- Leg & Thigh

$7.49

2 pc of leg/thigh with rice and beans.

Pernil - Pulled Pork Sp

Pernil - Pulled Pork Sp

$7.99

Delicious pernil with rice and beans.

Pollo a la Brasa - Roasted Chicken Sp

Pollo a la Brasa - Roasted Chicken Sp

$7.99

1/4 roasted chicken with rice and beans.

Pollo Guisado - Chicken Stew Sp

Pollo Guisado - Chicken Stew Sp

$7.99

Delicious pollo guisado with rice and beans.

Res Guisado - Steak Stew Sp

Res Guisado - Steak Stew Sp

$9.49

Beef stew with rice and beans.

Oxtail Lunch Special - Rabo Especial

$13.00+

Postres - Desserts

Arepa - Corn Pudding

$2.00
Flan

Flan

$3.50

Combos Familiar - Family Combos

Alitas - Wings COMBO

$34.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Muslo - Chicken Leg COMBO

$19.99

It Feeds 6-8 people, comes 8 pieces of chicken, with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Res Guisado - Steak Stew COMBO

Res Guisado - Steak Stew COMBO

$39.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Pernil - Pulled Pork COMBO

$33.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Pollo Guisado - Chicken Stew COMBO

$24.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Pollo a la Brasa - Roasted Chicken COMBO

$24.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Jugos - Juices

Avena con Limon - Lime with Oats

Avena con Limon - Lime with Oats

$3.75
Chinola - Passion Fruit

Chinola - Passion Fruit

$3.50

Morrir Sonando

$6.50
Limon - Lime

Limon - Lime

$3.50

Naranja - Oranage

$6.50

Embotellados - Bottled

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.25+
Country Club Merengue

Country Club Merengue

$2.75
Country Club Rojo

Country Club Rojo

$2.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.25+
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.25
Sprite

Sprite

$1.25
Water

Water

$1.00
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

You will be satisfied by how well our culinary specialists create a fusion of flavors that take you back to the Dominican Republic. The Food we serve feels like it has been cooked from the solace of your own home with fresh ingredients.

Website

Location

160 W Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07522

Directions

