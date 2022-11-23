A map showing the location of Caribe Restaurant - West Hartford 345 Prospect AvenueView gallery
Latin American

Caribe Restaurant - West Hartford 345 Prospect Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

345 Prospect Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ANTOJITOS

EMPANADAS (ALL THE SAME)

$5.95

EMPANADAS CUSTOM

$5.95

Homemade savory turnovers fried to perfection stuffed with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken.

RELLENOS DE PAPA

$5.95

Crispy mashed potato balls stuffed with ground beef.

PICADERA con TOSTONES

$20.95

A sampler of Dominican street food; fried salami, cheese, chicken chunks, pork chunk, Dominican sausage and tostones.

CALAMARES

$12.95

Lightly breaded calamari with housemate spicy sauce.

ALITAS

$12.95

Bone in wings tossed in your choice of barbecue, buffalo, or sweet chili sauce.

Mussels

$9.95

ENSALADAS

DE LA CASA

$7.50+

Tomato, cucumber, onion, beets, and corn on a bed of fresh lettuce.

DON CESAR

$4.95+

Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomato tossed in a creamy caesar dressing topped with crispy crouton and grated parmesan cheese.

ENSALADA CAMARONES

$20.95

Marinated in a housemade onion and pepper vinaigrette served on a bed of fresh lettuce.

ENSALADA MARISCOS MIXTOS

$34.95

Marinated in a housemade onion and pepper vinaigrette served on a bed of fresh lettuce.

ENSALADA PULPO

$24.95Out of stock

Marinated in a housemade onion and pepper vinaigrette served on a bed of fresh lettuce.

PLATOS CASEROS

BISTEC DE PALOMILLA con 2 SIDES

$23.50

Panfried top sirloin with sautéed onions.

CERDO con 2 SIDES

$19.95

Juicy pork shoulder chunks or delicious pork chops.

POLLO con 2 SIDES

$19.95

Tender chicken breast sautéed with onions or fried chicken chunks.

PARILLADA

CHURRASCO

$23.95

Skirt steak grilled to perfection served with chimichurri sauce

NY STRIP

$26.95

A classic flavorful cut 12oz

RIBEYE

$29.50

Juicy and flavorful fire grilled cut 14oz

SALMON

$25.50

Seasoned and perfectly grilled

Mar y Tierra

$31.95

MOFONGOS

Green plantain muddled with garlic served with your choice of protein.

MOFONGO CAMARONES

$21.95

MOFONGO CERDO

$19.95

MOFONGO CHURRASCO

$23.95

Grilled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce

MOFONGO MAR Y TIERRA

$31.95

A grilled skirt steak wrapped mofongo topped with mouthwatering jumbo shrimp

MOFONGO MARISCOS

$35.95

Jumbo shrimp, octopus, calamari, and mussel cooked in a buttery garlic sauce or marinated in our housemade red sauce

MOFONGO POLLO

$19.95

MONFONGO QUESO

$15.95

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and topped with our traditional fried cheese

PLAIN MOFONGO

$9.00

Mofongo RIBYE

$29.50

Mofongo NY STRIP

$26.95

Mofongo de Ongos Salteado

$17.95

Mofongo de Col de Bruselas

$17.95

Mofongo de Vegetales Salteados

$17.95

DESDE EL MAR

CAMARONES

$21.95

Delicious jumbo shrimp cooked in a buttery garlic sauce or marinated in our housemade red sauce

MARINADA DE MARISCOS

$34.95

PAELLA MARINERA

$36.95

A delicious seasoned rice cooked with lobster, jumbo shrimp, calamari, and mussel

PESCADO BOCA CHICA

$30.00

Whole red snapper fried to perfection or prepared in our special coconut red sauce, Market Price

TURISTA DEL MAR

$23.95

SIERRA/ PESCADO EN RUEDA/ KING FISH

$26.00

LOS VEGANOS

HONGOS SALTEADOS

$17.95

COL DE BRUSELAS

$17.95

VEGETALES SALTEADOS

$17.95

ESQUINA ITALIANA

ESPAGUETIS PLAYEROS

$16.95

Spaghetti and Dominican salami cooked in our delicious traditional sauce

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$15.95

Penne served in a creamy tomato based sauce with a touch of vodka

TIO ALFREDO

$15.95

Fettuccini served in creamy Alfredo sauce

Espaghuetti al Ajillo

$16.50

SIDES

ARROZ BLANCO Y HABICHUELAS

$5.50

White rice and beans

Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas DOUBLE

$4.29

Arroz Blanco Solo

$4.00

MADUROS

$4.29

Sweet fried plantains

MORO DEL DIA

$4.50

House special rice of the day

PAPAS FRITAS

$4.29

French fries

PURE DE PAPA

$4.29

Mashed potatoes

TOSTONES

$4.29

Crispy fried plantains

VEGETALES

$4.29

A steamed medley of vegetables, ask kitchen

YUCA FRITA

$4.29

Fried cassava

HABICHUELAS (extra side)

$2.25

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$4.29

CESAR SALAD

$4.29

No sides

-$5.00

Fried Cheese

$5.00

Habichuelas

$4.29

Mussel/Almejas

$10.00

ADD ONS

SAUTEED ONIONS ON SIDE

$2.50

PEPPERS AND ONIONS ON SIDE

$3.00

ADD CHEESE

$1.50

GARLIC MOJITO

$1.50

XTRA MAYUKECHU

$0.50

XTRA CHIMICHURRI

$0.50

XTRA SALSA DE POLLO GUISADO

$0.50

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

QUESADILLA

$8.50

CERDO NIÑOS

POLLO NIÑOS

FETTUCINE ALFREDO NIÑOS

DESSERTS

BROWNIE A LA MODE

$3.95+

A warm rich brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel

FLAN DE VAINILLA

$6.50

A delicious creamy vanilla custard topped with a cherry

Ice Cream

$5.00

TRES LECHE

$6.50

HAPPY HOUR

Yaniqueque

$5.00

Yaroa

$8.95

Picadera HP

$13.95

Camarones Sweet Chili HP

$10.95

Alitas HP

$8.95

Chicken Quesadilla HP

$8.50

CUMPLEANOS/HAPPY BIRTHDAY

HELADO DE CUMPLEANOS

Refrescos

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Sunkist

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.29

Employee Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.29

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.29

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.29

Jugo Naturales

Chinola

$5.00

Limonada

$5.95

Employee Natural Juice

$4.00

Morir Sonando

Morir Sonando Passionfruit

$5.95

Employee Morir Sonando

$4.00

Batidas

Fresa

$5.95

Chinola

$5.95

Employee Batida

$4.00

Red Rock

Frambruesa

$3.00

Naranja

$3.00

Merengue

$3.00

Employee Red Rock

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Cafe

$2.75

Chocolate

$2.50

Te

$2.75

Kids Drink

KIDS Diet Coke

$1.50

KIDS Sunkist

$1.50

KIDS Dr. Pepper

$1.50

KIDS Root Beer

$1.50

KIDS Sprite

$1.50

KIDS ORANGE JUICE

$1.50

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$1.50

KIDS CRANBERRY JUICE

$1.50

KIDS COKE

$1.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cocktails

Passion and Vodka

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

MARGARITA

$11.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pina Colada **VIRGIN**

$9.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Caribe en la Playa

$12.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Rum Punch Passion Fruit

$11.00

Fresa y Coco

$12.00

EN EL SOL

$13.00

Sangria Roja

$10.00

Sangria Blanca

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Long Island

$13.00

Gin and Tonic

$11.00

Mixed Drink

$11.00

Vodka & Soda (Club)

$11.00

White Russian

$13.00

Black Russian

$10.00

APPLE MARTINI

$13.00

Lemondrop Martini

$13.00

Dirty Martini

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Thomas Hooker Citrillo

$8.00

Sam Adams Bos Lag

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Presidente

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Non-Stop to Nola CHICKORY STOUT

$8.00

Jet Lag Haze NEW ENGD IPA

$8.00Out of stock

TWO ROADS

$7.50

Murphy's Irish Stout

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.00

Sam Adams Cold Snap

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Counterweight Pilsner

$7.00

Wine

La Marca PROSECCO

$9.00

Charles & Charles ROSE

$9.00+

Apothic RED BLEND

$9.00+

J Lohr CAB SAUV

$9.00+

Josh CAB SAUV

$9.00+

Murphy Goode PINOT NOIR

$9.00+

Rodney Strong MERLOT

$9.00+

Crossing SAUV BLANC

$9.00+

Ecco Domani PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00+

Kendall Jackson CHARD

$9.00+

Seaglass RIESLING

$9.00+

Terra DOro MOSCATO

$9.00+

Cockburn LBV (long bottled vintage)

Liquor

Titos Shot

$9.00

Titos Mixed

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One mixed

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose mixed

$12.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Mixed

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Cintron Mixed

$11.00

Bombay Sapp

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapp Mixed

$10.00

Bacardi Shot

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers Dark Rum

$7.00

Brugal Doble Anejo Shot 1888

$7.00

Brugal Doble Anejo 1888 Mixed

$10.00

Brugal Extra Dry White Rum

$7.00

Brugal Extra Dry White Rum Mixed

$10.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Diplomatico Mixed

$12.00

Brugal Anejo Shot

$6.00

Brugal Anejo

$9.00

Captain Morgan Mixed

$8.00

Ron Zacapa

$10.00

Ron Zacapa Mixed

$12.00

Rumchata shot

$8.00

Rumchata mixed

$10.00

Rumchata splash

$9.00

Casamigo Shot

$11.00

Casamigo Mixed

$12.00

Casamigo Reposado Shot

$11.00

Casamigo Reposado Mixed

$12.00

Corralejo Shot

$8.00

Corralejo Mixed

$9.00

Espalon Shot

$9.00

Espalon Mixed

$12.00

Don Julio Shot

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco Mixed

$12.00

Milagros Shot

$9.00

Milagro Mixed

$10.00

Patron Shot

$10.00

Patron Silver MIXED

$12.00

818 Shot

$10.00

818 Mixed

$12.00

Herradura Shot

$11.00

Herradura Mixed

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.00

Johnnie Black Label Mixed

$11.00

Single Malt Scotch Double Oak

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Mixed

$10.00

Jack Daniels Mixed

$12.00

Jack Daniels HONEY

$9.00

Jack Daniels HONEY MXED

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$9.00

Jhonnie Walker

$9.00

Martell Cognac

Filipe II Brandy

Hennesy Shot

$10.00

Hennesy Mixed

$10.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Limoncello

Chambord

Disaronno

$7.00

DeKuyper Apricot

$6.00

DeKuyper Peachtree

DeKuyper Triple Sec

$6.00

DeKuyper WHITE Creme de Cacao

$6.00

DeKuyper DARK Creme de Cacao

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Mr Black Espresso

$8.00

Midori

Patron Citronge

Patron XO Cafe

Sambucca

So Co

St Germain Elderflower

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier Snifter

$7.00

Kahlua Mixed

$10.00

Happy Hour

Margarita HH

$6.00

Passion & Vodka HH

$6.50

Sangria Blanca HH

$6.00

Sangria Roja HH

$6.00

House Wines HH

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Sam Adams Cold Snap

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Murphy's Irish Stout

$4.50

Non-stop to Nola Chickory Stout

$6.00

Two Roads "Lil Heaven"

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$3.50

HARD SELTZER/WHITE CLAW

RASPERRY

$5.50

BLACK CHERRY

$5.50

NATURAL LIME

$5.50

RUBY GRAPEFRUIT

$5.50

SHIRTS

QLQ

$15.00

Size

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

345 Prospect Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06105

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Russell Grab & Go - 881 New Britain Ave
orange star5.0 • 1
881 New Britain Ave Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurantnext
Flaming Taste of Peru - 318 Franklin Ave
orange star4.2 • 39
318 Franklin Ave Hartford, CT 06114
View restaurantnext
The Rockin Chicken
orange star4.5 • 1,586
476 Franklin Ave Hartford, CT 06114
View restaurantnext
Pita Souvlaki
orange starNo Reviews
476 Franklin Ave Hartford, CT 06114
View restaurantnext
Dunns River Jamaican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2996 Main Street Hartford, CT 06120
View restaurantnext
Jamaican Kitchen - Rocky Hill
orange star4.3 • 819
781 cromwell ave Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Hartford

Cambrense Cafe & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 116
4 New Park Ave Hartford, CT 06105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hartford
West End
review star
No reviews yet
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston