Caribe Restaurant - West Hartford 345 Prospect Avenue

345 Prospect Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06105
ANTOJITOS
EMPANADAS (ALL THE SAME)
EMPANADAS CUSTOM
Homemade savory turnovers fried to perfection stuffed with your choice of cheese, beef, or chicken.
RELLENOS DE PAPA
Crispy mashed potato balls stuffed with ground beef.
PICADERA con TOSTONES
A sampler of Dominican street food; fried salami, cheese, chicken chunks, pork chunk, Dominican sausage and tostones.
CALAMARES
Lightly breaded calamari with housemate spicy sauce.
ALITAS
Bone in wings tossed in your choice of barbecue, buffalo, or sweet chili sauce.
Mussels
ENSALADAS
DE LA CASA
Tomato, cucumber, onion, beets, and corn on a bed of fresh lettuce.
DON CESAR
Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomato tossed in a creamy caesar dressing topped with crispy crouton and grated parmesan cheese.
ENSALADA CAMARONES
Marinated in a housemade onion and pepper vinaigrette served on a bed of fresh lettuce.
ENSALADA MARISCOS MIXTOS
Marinated in a housemade onion and pepper vinaigrette served on a bed of fresh lettuce.
ENSALADA PULPO
Marinated in a housemade onion and pepper vinaigrette served on a bed of fresh lettuce.
PLATOS CASEROS
PARILLADA
MOFONGOS
MOFONGO CAMARONES
MOFONGO CERDO
MOFONGO CHURRASCO
Grilled skirt steak served with chimichurri sauce
MOFONGO MAR Y TIERRA
A grilled skirt steak wrapped mofongo topped with mouthwatering jumbo shrimp
MOFONGO MARISCOS
Jumbo shrimp, octopus, calamari, and mussel cooked in a buttery garlic sauce or marinated in our housemade red sauce
MOFONGO POLLO
MONFONGO QUESO
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and topped with our traditional fried cheese
PLAIN MOFONGO
Mofongo RIBYE
Mofongo NY STRIP
Mofongo de Ongos Salteado
Mofongo de Col de Bruselas
Mofongo de Vegetales Salteados
DESDE EL MAR
CAMARONES
Delicious jumbo shrimp cooked in a buttery garlic sauce or marinated in our housemade red sauce
MARINADA DE MARISCOS
PAELLA MARINERA
A delicious seasoned rice cooked with lobster, jumbo shrimp, calamari, and mussel
PESCADO BOCA CHICA
Whole red snapper fried to perfection or prepared in our special coconut red sauce, Market Price
TURISTA DEL MAR
SIERRA/ PESCADO EN RUEDA/ KING FISH
ESQUINA ITALIANA
SIDES
ARROZ BLANCO Y HABICHUELAS
White rice and beans
Arroz Blanco y Habichuelas DOUBLE
Arroz Blanco Solo
MADUROS
Sweet fried plantains
MORO DEL DIA
House special rice of the day
PAPAS FRITAS
French fries
PURE DE PAPA
Mashed potatoes
TOSTONES
Crispy fried plantains
VEGETALES
A steamed medley of vegetables, ask kitchen
YUCA FRITA
Fried cassava
HABICHUELAS (extra side)
HALF HOUSE SALAD
CESAR SALAD
No sides
Fried Cheese
Habichuelas
Mussel/Almejas
ADD ONS
KIDS
DESSERTS
HAPPY HOUR
CUMPLEANOS/HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Refrescos
Jugo Naturales
Hot Drinks
Kids Drink
Bottled Water
Cocktails
Passion and Vodka
Mojito
MARGARITA
Pina Colada
Pina Colada **VIRGIN**
Cosmo
Caribe en la Playa
Rum Punch
Rum Punch Passion Fruit
Fresa y Coco
EN EL SOL
Sangria Roja
Sangria Blanca
Old Fashioned
Bloody Mary
Moscow Mule
Manhattan
Long Island
Gin and Tonic
Mixed Drink
Vodka & Soda (Club)
White Russian
Black Russian
APPLE MARTINI
Lemondrop Martini
Dirty Martini
Mai Tai
Whiskey Sour
Beer
Budweiser
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Heineken
Thomas Hooker Citrillo
Sam Adams Bos Lag
Miller Lite
Corona
Blue Moon
Angry Orchard
Heineken 0.0
Presidente
Modelo
Non-Stop to Nola CHICKORY STOUT
Jet Lag Haze NEW ENGD IPA
TWO ROADS
Murphy's Irish Stout
Coors Light
Sam Adams Cold Snap
Stella
Counterweight Pilsner
Wine
La Marca PROSECCO
Charles & Charles ROSE
Apothic RED BLEND
J Lohr CAB SAUV
Josh CAB SAUV
Murphy Goode PINOT NOIR
Rodney Strong MERLOT
Crossing SAUV BLANC
Ecco Domani PINOT GRIGIO
Kendall Jackson CHARD
Seaglass RIESLING
Terra DOro MOSCATO
Cockburn LBV (long bottled vintage)
Liquor
Titos Shot
Titos Mixed
Ketel One
Ketel One mixed
Grey Goose
Grey Goose mixed
Absolut
Absolut Mixed
Absolut Citron
Absolut Cintron Mixed
Bombay Sapp
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapp Mixed
Bacardi Shot
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Myers Dark Rum
Brugal Doble Anejo Shot 1888
Brugal Doble Anejo 1888 Mixed
Brugal Extra Dry White Rum
Brugal Extra Dry White Rum Mixed
Diplomatico
Diplomatico Mixed
Brugal Anejo Shot
Brugal Anejo
Captain Morgan Mixed
Ron Zacapa
Ron Zacapa Mixed
Rumchata shot
Rumchata mixed
Rumchata splash
Casamigo Shot
Casamigo Mixed
Casamigo Reposado Shot
Casamigo Reposado Mixed
Corralejo Shot
Corralejo Mixed
Espalon Shot
Espalon Mixed
Don Julio Shot
Don Julio Blanco Mixed
Milagros Shot
Milagro Mixed
Patron Shot
Patron Silver MIXED
818 Shot
818 Mixed
Herradura Shot
Herradura Mixed
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Bulleit
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Black Label Mixed
Single Malt Scotch Double Oak
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Mixed
Jack Daniels Mixed
Jack Daniels HONEY
Jack Daniels HONEY MXED
Glenlivet 12 yr
Jhonnie Walker
Martell Cognac
Filipe II Brandy
Hennesy Shot
Hennesy Mixed
Irish Cream
Limoncello
Chambord
Disaronno
DeKuyper Apricot
DeKuyper Peachtree
DeKuyper Triple Sec
DeKuyper WHITE Creme de Cacao
DeKuyper DARK Creme de Cacao
Godiva Chocolate
Kahlua
Mr Black Espresso
Midori
Patron Citronge
Patron XO Cafe
Sambucca
So Co
St Germain Elderflower
Frangelico
Grand Marnier Snifter
Kahlua Mixed
Happy Hour
Margarita HH
Passion & Vodka HH
Sangria Blanca HH
Sangria Roja HH
House Wines HH
Budweiser
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Cold Snap
Stella
Murphy's Irish Stout
Non-stop to Nola Chickory Stout
Two Roads "Lil Heaven"
Angry Orchard
White Claw Hard Seltzer
HARD SELTZER/WHITE CLAW
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
345 Prospect Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06105
Photos coming soon!