Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caribou BBQ Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

650 S Main St

Middletown, CT 06457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich
Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken Dinner
Jerk Chicken Sandwich

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Shrimp Skewers

Buffalo Shrimp Skewers

$13.99

Two shrimp skewers of grilled BBQ marinated shrimp

Buffalo Wings (Click for Size & Price)

Buffalo Wings (Click for Size & Price)

$11.99+

Wings, deep fried to a golden brown and served with honey mustard or Caribou's BBQ sauce

Smoked Nachos Grande

Smoked Nachos Grande

$15.99

Tortilla chips heaped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream

SANDWICHES

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Our beef brisket is seasoned and smoked for hours for a deep smoky flavor. Served on a lightly toasted potato bun with gourmet pickle and coleslaw

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Spicy & hot BBQ-grilled chicken topped with coleslaw, tomato and black on potato toast bun

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Seasoned and hickory smoked pull pork, with coleslaw and gourmet pickle on a toasted locally baked bun

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Seasoned and hickory smoked pull pork, with coleslaw and gourmet pickle on a toasted locally baked bun

ENTREES

Honey Glaze Salmon Dinner

Honey Glaze Salmon Dinner

$23.99

Honey Jack Daniel glaze, served with green beans, potato salad or mac & cheese and cornbread

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dinner

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Hot and Spicy real yard style jerk chicken, with island special sauce with mac and cheese, green beans and cornbread

Sauteed Shrimp Dinner

Sauteed Shrimp Dinner

$22.99

Sauteed shrimp serve with creamy potato salad and green beans and with a buttery cornbread

Shrimp & Grits Dinner

Shrimp & Grits Dinner

$21.99

Cheese grits, jumbo blackened shrimp, spinach, andouille sausage, cajun butter sauce and crispy onions

Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken Dinner

Slow Smoked Pulled Chicken Dinner

$16.99

With BBQ sauce, baked beans, mac & cheese or green beans and cornbread

Smoked Brisket Dinner

Smoked Brisket Dinner

$23.99

With Caribou-BBQ sauce, baked beans, Southern potato salad and cornbread

Smoked Pulled Pork Dinner

Smoked Pulled Pork Dinner

$20.99

Pork smoked for 10 hours paired with smoked onion jam, potato salad, mac and cheese and cornbread

Southern Fried Catfish

Southern Fried Catfish

$15.99

With basket of french fries with cajun seasoning, homemade tartar sauce, coleslaw and a corn bread.

MEAT

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$9.99+

Hot and spicy jerk chicken, dry rubbed with island special sauce, pair with any side for the Jamaican vibes.

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$19.99+

Meaty, tender ribs hickory smoked and then smothered in caribou sauce for a taste sensation you won't soon forget.

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$10.99+

Slow smoked for 14 hours to melt away in your mouth, add any side for a meat delight (side are an additional charge)

Smoked Pulled Chicken

Smoked Pulled Chicken

$8.99+

Seasoned to the bone and slow smoked for hours

Smoked Pulled Pork

Smoked Pulled Pork

$8.99+

Pork rubbed with our secret blend of spices and slow smoked to a tender perfection

Meat Lovers Double

Meat Lovers Double

$21.99

Combine any two meats (1/4lb each) to excite your taste bud and pair with a side for the perfect meal (sides are an additional charge)

Meat Lovers Triple

Meat Lovers Triple

$27.99

Combine any three meats (1/4lb each) to excite your taste bud and pair with a side for the perfect meal (sides are an additional charge)

SIDES

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.99+

Saucy baked beans are a perfect blend of ease and flavor. The tender beans with the savory syrupy sauce are about the most perfect thing you’ll eat.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.99+

Finely chopped cabbage tossed in our decedent coleslaw dressing. A great side to pair with one of our gourmet sandwiches.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.99+

Creamy gourmet baked mac & cheese seasoned with a blend of 3 exquisite kinds of cheeses. So warm and gooey it'll melt your heart!

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.99+

Freshly boiled collards, seasoned to perfection with a yummy touch of smoked turkey necks. So good you'll think your nana made it.

Green Beans w/Bacon Bits

Green Beans w/Bacon Bits

$4.99+

Sauteed green beans marinated in a garlic butter sauce & our secret ingredient. Finished off with crispy bacon bits.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$4.99+

Naturally sweetened potatoes cooked to a perfect warm texture, with a hint of cinnamon. A great way to please your tastebuds.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.99+

Creamy yet thick potato salad tossed with a blend of succulent ingredients. The ultimate comfort food.

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$1.99

Amazingly delicious, golden and moist. Enjoy as a snack or add as a side to your meal.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Absolute perfect with a delicious spicy cajun taste and crispy texture, it can't get any better than this

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Crispy and light garlicky seasoning, which achieves that irresistible salty-sweet-salty-sweet balance that’ll keep you reaching back for more.

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh green romaine lettuce with croutons dressed with lemon juice, olive oil and eggs, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and black pepper. add: (chicken for just $4.99 more)

Caribou House Salad

Caribou House Salad

$10.99

House salad accompanied with slice cucumbers, red onions and croutons. add: (cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles for just $4.99 more)

Jerk Chicken Salad

Jerk Chicken Salad

$14.99

Serve with romaine lettuce baby spinach and tomatoes. Topped off with our gourmet caribou dressing

DESSERTS

Slice Coconut Pound Cake

Slice Coconut Pound Cake

$6.99

Coconut pound cake topped with a coconut buttercream frosting and coconut flakes.

Slice Pound Cake

$5.99

A twisted combination of vanilla and lemon pound cake. This favorite buttery moist pound cake was the start of it all! Grandma’s original recipe made from scratch with pure love, which is tasted in every bite

BEER

Austin East Cider Blood Orange 12oz Can

$6.00

Austin East Ciders Pineapple

$6.00

Bad Sons Boorious 16oz Can

$6.00

Breckinridge Vanilla Porter 12oz BTL

$6.00

Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer

$6.00

Down East Cider Original 12oz Can

$6.00

East Rock Key Line Kicker Lager 12oz Can

$6.00

East Rock Pilsner 12oz BTL

$6.00

Hanging Hills 16oz Can

$6.00

Jack's Abby Smoke & Dagger 16oz Can

$6.00

Relic Whim 16oz Can

$6.00

SixPoint Smoothie 12oz Can

$6.00

Sloop Juice Bomb 12oz Can

$6.00

Willie's Superbrew Seltzer Grapefruit & Line 12oz Can

$6.00

WINE

Canned Oregon Pinot Gris

$9.00

Canned Oregon Pinot Noir

$9.00

Canned Oregon Rose Bubbles

$9.00

NA BEVERAGES

Cola Cola

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dasani Water

$3.00

Fanta - Orange

$3.00

Fanta - Grape

$3.00

Fanta - Pineapple

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak - Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$4.00

SNACKS

Chips

$2.00

Cookie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

650 S Main St, Middletown, CT 06457

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
orange starNo Reviews
524 Main Street Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Neil's Donuts - Middletown
orange starNo Reviews
211 South Main Street Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Harrie's Jailhouse
orange star3.5 • 5
51 Warwick Street Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Illiano's Ristorante & Pizzeria - Middletown
orange starNo Reviews
404 S Main St. Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
337 Main Street Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
MONDO - Middletown
orange star4.5 • 662
10 Main St Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Middletown

MONDO - Middletown
orange star4.5 • 662
10 Main St Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Mezzo Grille - Middletown
orange star4.3 • 648
106 Court St. Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Perk on Main - Middletown
orange star4.3 • 543
386 Main Street Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Coyote Blue Cafe
orange star4.1 • 467
1960 Saybrook Rd Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 353
505 Main St Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Stella D’oro - 109 College St
orange star4.7 • 65
109 College St Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middletown
Portland
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Middlefield
review star
No reviews yet
Cromwell
review star
No reviews yet
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston