Latin American

Caridad Williamsbridge

1,573 Reviews

$

1436 Williamsbridge rd

Bronx, NY 10461

Popular Items

Familiar Chicharron Sin Hueso
Familiar Pollo al Carbon

Daily Entrees

Menu options available daily for quick service.
Pollo al Carbon

Pollo al Carbon

$18.32+

Rotisserie Chicken

Pernil

Pernil

$15.95

Roast Pork

Rabo Guisado

Rabo Guisado

$17.95

Oxtail

Pollo Guisado

Pollo Guisado

$15.95

Stewed Chicken

Carne de Res Guisada

Carne de Res Guisada

$15.95

Stewed Beef

Bistec en Salsa

Bistec en Salsa

$15.95

Smothered Steak

Costillitas de Cerdo

Costillitas de Cerdo

$17.95

Pork Ribs

Bacalao Guisado

Bacalao Guisado

$17.95

Cod Fish Stew

Chivo

$17.95

Stewed Goat

Pollo al Caldero

Pollo al Caldero

$15.95

Homestyle Stewed Chicken (Brown Sauce)

Family Specials

Super Special

$35.95
Familiar Pollo al Carbon

Familiar Pollo al Carbon

$25.95

Rotisserie Chicken Family Special

Familiar Chicharron Sin Hueso

$26.95

Boneless Chicken Chunks Family Special

Familiar Chuleta frita

$25.95

Fried Porkchops Special

Familiar Bistec Encebollado

$25.95

Club Steak Family Special

Famliar con Pernil

$25.95

Roast Pork Family Special

Familiar Res Guisada

$25.95

Stewed Beef Family Special

Familiar Pepper Steak

$25.95

Pepper Steak Family Special

Familiar Chicharron Con Hueso

$26.95

Chicken Chunks (wBone) Family Special

Familiar Camarones Fritos

$29.95

Fried Shrimp Family Special

Breakfast

3 Golpes

3 Golpes

$8.95

Dominican Breakfast with Egg, Cheese, Salami and Mangu. 7.95 until 1pm.

Appetizers

Pastelitos

$2.25

Calamares Fritos

$16.95

Fried Calamari

Mofongitos de Queso

$9.95

Cheese Mini Mofongo

Mofongitos de Cerdo

$9.95

Mini Pork Mofongo

Mofongitos de Camarones

$12.95

Shrimp Mini Mofongo

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.95
Chicharron Per Lb

Chicharron Per Lb

$5.50+
Kipe

Kipe

$2.50

Beef Fried Bulgur Roll

Alcapurria

Alcapurria

$2.50

Beef Alcapurria

Pastel en Hoja

Pastel en Hoja

$3.75Out of stock
Pastelon Boricua

Pastelon Boricua

$11.95

Bola de Papa

$2.50

Stuffed potato ball Beef, Carne molida

Quesadilla de Platano

Plantain Quesadilla

Platano Quesadilla con Pollo

$11.95

Plantain quesadilla with chicken

Platano Quesadilla de Res

$11.95

Plantain Quesadilla with Beef

Platano Quesadilla Camarones

$12.95

Plantain Quesadilla with Shrimp

Soups

Sancocho

$5.50+

Sopa de Pollo

$5.50+

Chicken Soup

Mondongo

$5.50+

Beef Tripe Soup

Sopa Marisco

$32.95

Large Seafood Soup

Salads

Aguacate L&T

$6.95+

Avocado Lettuce Tomato

Ens de Coditos

$6.95+

Noodle Salad

Ens de Papa

$13.95+

Potato Salad

Ens L&T

$3.95+

Lettuce and Tomato

Ens Kale

$8.95Out of stock

Kale Salad

Ens Pechuga

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

Sandwiches

Swh - Bacon y Huevos

$5.95

Bacon and Egg

Swh - Pavo

$6.50

Turkey

Swh - Hamon y Queso

$5.95

Ham and Cheese

Swh - Pollo

$7.95

Rotisserie Chicken

Swh - Pernil

$7.95

Roast Pork Sandwich

Cubano

Cubano

$7.95

Swh - Bistec

$8.95

Club Steak Sandwich

Chicken

Pollo al Carbon Entero

Pollo al Carbon Entero

$18.32

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

Pollo al Carbon Entero Solo

Pollo al Carbon Entero Solo

$11.95

Whole Chicken Only

1/2 Pollo al Carbon Solo

$6.95

1/2 Chicken Only

1/2 Pollo al Carbon

$12.45

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

Pollo Frito Entero

$19.95

Whole fried chicken

1/2 Pollo Frito

$14.95

1/2 Fried Chicken

Chicharron sin Hueso

Chicharron sin Hueso

$17.95

Boneless Chicken Chunks

Chicharron con Hueso

$17.95

Chicken Chunks with Bone

Pechuga Parilla

$19.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

Chich Sin Hueso Natural

$17.95

Boneless Chicken Chunks

Meat

Bistec Encebollado

Bistec Encebollado

$17.95

Onion Club Steak

Chuleta Frita

Chuleta Frita

$17.95

Fried Porkshops

Carne Res Frita

$17.95

Fried Pork Pieces

Churrasco

$25.95

Skirt Steak

Chuleta Parilla

$17.95

Grilled Pork Chop

Sirloin Steak

$25.95

Pepper Steak

$17.95

Mofongo

$12.55

Mofongo Queso

$12.55

Cheese Mofongo

Mofongo Pollo

$12.55

Chicken Mofongo

Camaronfongo

$22.95

Shrimp Mofongo

Seafood

Camarones al Ajillo

$19.95

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Camarones Fritos

$17.95

Fried Shrimp

Camarones Plancha

$19.95

Griddle Shrimp

Salmon y Camarones

$24.95

Salmon and Shrimp

Fillet de Pescado al Horno

$18.95

Baked Fish Filet

Filete de Pescado Frito

$18.95

Fried Fish Filet

Filete de Salmon

$22.95

Salmon

Pescado Colorado

$22.95

Red Snapper

Pesc. Col. y Cam Frito

$29.95

1 Whole fried red snapper with fried shrimp.

Rice Dishes

Chicken Rice / Arroz con Pollo

$17.95

Shrimp Rice / Arroz con Camarones

$21.95

Soupy Shrimp Rice / Asopao de Camarones

$21.95

Paella

$44.95+

Diet &Vegetarian

Steamed Vegetables / Vegetales al Vapor

$6.95

Sides

Tostones

Tostones

$3.95
Sweet Plantains / Maduros

Sweet Plantains / Maduros

$1.84+

Mixed Pigeon Pea Rice / Moro Gandules

$3.50+

Mixed Black Bean Rice / Moro Negro

$3.50+

Green Banana and Cassava / Yuca y Guineito

$6.95

Yellow Rice / Arroz Amarillo

$1.84+

White Rice / Arroz Blanco

$1.84+

1/2 Avocado / 1/2 Aguacate

$2.95

Whole Avocado / Aguacate Entero

$5.95

Garlic Sauce / Ajo

$0.35

Gusca Sauce

$0.35

Red Beans / Hab Roja

$8.50+

Yuca

$14.34+

Guineo

$11.94+

Mojito Blanco

$0.35

Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.34

Black Beans / Hab Negra

$8.50+

Dessert

Flan Coco

Flan Coco

$3.95

Three Milk Cake / Tres Leches

$4.95

Flan Vanilla

$3.95

Habichuela con Dulce

$4.00+Out of stock

Dulce de coco

$2.65

Coconut Candy Shredded coconut and brown sugar baked treat.

Juices & Shakes

Batida Mamey

$4.95

Fresh Lemonade / Limonada Fresca

$3.50

Orange Juice / Jugo Naranja

$3.95

Morir Soñando

$4.95

Papaya Shake / Batida Papaya

$4.95

Passion Fruit Juice / Jugo Parcha

$3.50

Passion Fruit Shake / Batida Parcha

$4.95

Piña Colada (No alchohol)

$5.95

Soursop Shake / Batida Guanabana

$4.95

Tamarindo / Tamarind Juice

$3.95

Hot Drinks

Cafe

$2.00

Ponche Dominicano

$6.95+

Te

$2.00

Tea

Chocolate

$2.50

Cafe con Leche

$2.50

Coffee with milk

Drinks

Agua

$1.50

Coca Cola

$1.35+

Diet Coke

$1.35+

Pepsi

$1.35+

Diet Pepsi

$1.35+

Ginger Ale

$1.35+

Sprite

$1.35+

7up

$1.35+

Sunkist

$1.35+

Country Club Merengue

$2.50

Country Club Naranga

$2.50

Country Club Rojo

$2.50

Country Club Uva

$2.50

Good O

$1.35+

Grape

$1.35+

Snapple

$2.50

Jugo de Coco

$2.50

Entradas / Entree

Pollo al Carbon

$30.00+

Rotisserie Chicken

Pernil

$60.00+

Roast Pork

Rabo Guisado

$60.00+

Oxtail

Bacalao Guisado

$60.00+

Codfish Stew

Pollo Guisado

$45.00+

Stew Chicken

Carne Res Guisada

$45.00+

Beef Stew

Chicharron Pollo sin Hueso

$55.00+

Boneless Chicken Chunks

Chicharron de Pollo

$50.00+

Fried Chicken Chunks

Pepper Steak

$50.00+

Picadera Mixta

$50.00+

Fried Mixed Plate

Salmon con Vegetales

$90.00+

Salmon Filet with Vegetables

Pescado al Horno (Filete)

$75.00+

Broiled Fish Fillet

Pescado Frito (Filete)

$75.00+

Fried Fish Fillet

Pechuga de Pollo Parilla

$70.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast

Berengena Guisada

$40.00+

Stew Eggplant

Pastelon Maduros

$45.00+

Arroz / Rice

Paella

$70.00+

Arroz Blanco

$25.00+

White Rice

Arroz Amarillo

$25.00+

Yellow Rice

Moro de Gandules

$30.00+

Pigeon Pea Rice

Moro Habichuelas Roja

$30.00+

Red Bean Rice

Moro Habichuelas Negra

$35.00+

Black Bean Rice

Arroz con Vegetales

$40.00+

Rice with Vegetables

Accompaños / Sides

Maduros

$40.00+

Fried Sweet Plantains

Guineos en Escabeche

$35.00+

Green Banana Creole

Pure de Papas

$35.00+

Mashed Potatoes

Yuca

$40.00+

Cassava

Vegetales al Ajillo

$40.00+

Vegetables in Garlic Sauce

Pastelito Res

$2.25

Beef Pastelito

Pastelito Pollo

$2.25

Chicken Pastelito

Pastelito Queso

$2.25

Cheese Pastelito

Alcapurrias

$2.50

Kipe

$2.50

Bola de Papa (res)

$2.50

Stuffed Potato Ball (beef)

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$40.00+

Lasagna

$40.00+

Lasagna Vegetariana

$40.00+

Vegetarian Lasagna

Berengena a la parmesana

$45.00+

Eggplan parmesan

Ensaladas / Salads

Ensalada Verde

$35.00+

Green Salad

Ensalada de Papa

$40.00+

Potato Salad

Ensalada de Coditos

$20.00+

Macaroni Salad

Ensalada de Marisco

$90.00+

Seafood Salad

Ensalada Vegetariana

$35.00+

Vegetarian Salad

Ensalada de Pechuga de Pollo

$80.00+

Grilled Chicken Salad

Ensalada de Fruta

$40.00+

Fruit Salad

Serving Setup / Utenciles

Rack, Tray, Sternos (2)

$15.00

Plates / Platos (10)

$2.00

Fork, Knive, Spoon, Napkin Combo

$0.35

Thanksgiving Specials

Small Family Dinner (Serves 7)

$169.95

1/2 Turkey, Plate of Pernil, Small tray of Rice, Plate of Sweet Plaintains, 7 Pastelitos.

Large Family Dinner (Serves 15)

$249.95

1 Whole Turkey, Small Tray of Pernil, Medium Tray of Rice, Small Tray of Sweet Plaintains, 15 Pastelitos.

Specials

Paella Mediana Especial

$50.00

Labor Day Paella Special in medium sized tray (4-6 people)

Picadera Mixta Especial

$100.00

Mixed meat platter labor day special served in a large tray (15-20 people)

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Casual family style dining. Service the tastiest rotisserie chicken in the BX. We proudly serve latinx inspired dishes that feel and taste like abuela used to make them. We provide delivery, dine in, take out and catering services.

1436 Williamsbridge rd, Bronx, NY 10461

Caridad Williamsbridge image
Caridad Williamsbridge image
Caridad Williamsbridge image

