Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cari's Homemade Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

329 Stewart Ct N

Billings, MT 59105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Cookies

Full Cookie menu

Angelflake

$6.00+

This crisp, tender sugar cookie boasts hints of coconut as it melts in your mouth. My Favorite!

Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles

$7.00+

Salty-Sweet epic version of a Snickerdoodle. Soft and a little chewy caramel in each bite.

Biscotti

$7.00+

This twice baked almond cookie is a coffee house staple. we can even chocolate dip it for you.

Chocolate Chip

$6.00+

Just like your grandparents used to make. No need to mess with a tried and true tradition.

Drop Sugar Cookie

$6.00+

The perfect sweet treat. Traditional and tasty. Rolled in sugar before baking, these cookies are divine.

Frosted Sugar

$6.00+

Another family recipe with a secret ingredient. These are one of the most popular cookies we make. Rich buttercream frosting makes these cookies irresistible.

Frosted Sugar Cookie Kits

$13.00+

Our Family recipe sugar cookie left blank to let your imagination run wild. You specify a shape or two, pick a few butter cream frosting colors, and get creative!

Gingersnap

$6.00+

Spiced, crisp, and addictive. This typically festive holiday treat is great year-round in my house.

Molasses Cookies

$7.00+

Spiced, Soft, and rich with molasses flavor. Yum!

Monster Cookie

$7.00+

An old-time cookie with a lot of good memories. This cookie is easily made gluten free upon request. Soft and chewy peanut butter-oatmeal cookie laced with candy bits.

No-Bake Cookie

$6.00+

Just like it says, No-Bake. Sweet-almost fudgy bites of chocolate, oatmeal, and coconut without an oven.

No Bake Oatmeal Candy Cookies

$6.00+

Another variation on the no bake cookie. Chocolate and Peanut butter mixed together. A perfect match.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00+

A classic family recipe I had memorized by the time I was 8. This cookie is required at our family gatherings.

Never-Fail Spice Drop Cookie (Oatmeal Raisin)

$7.00+

Spiced Oatmeal and Raisin cookie.

Peanut Butter Blossom Cookie

$7.00+

The classic holiday cookie! Peanut butter cookie dough rolled in sugar then baked almost done and then "Kissed" with Hershey's chocolate.

Peanut Butter Cookie

$7.00+

Rich and Creamy peanut butter dough rolled in sugar and then baked to perfection. Soft and not too sweet.

Peppermint Drop Cookie

$8.00+

Sweet peppermint frosting sandwiched between two chocolate cookies. Very rich and decadent.

Ranger Cookie

$7.00+

This unique cookie is packed with flavor. Oats, wheat cereal, and coconut make this an oddball that you love at first bite.

Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookie

$7.00+

A dense chocolate cookie with Reese's peanut butter chips mixed in.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$7.00+

The original soft and delicious cookie is a staple around our house. Cinnamon and sugar perfection.

Spritz Cookie

$6.00+

Holiday traditions live strong in this crisp butter cookie with coarse sugar sprinkled on top.

Snack Mixes

Chex Mix

Chex Mix

$6.00+

Better than store bought every day. Pretzels, Cheerios, and three types of chex cereal complete this savory snack.

Chex Mix with Nuts

$8.00+

Our classic chex mix with assorted nuts for more texture and flavor, Nuts include: Pecans, Walnuts, Cashews, Pistachios, and Brazil Nuts.

Chipotle Chex Mix

$6.00+

Our classic Chex mix with a smoky, savory touch of chipotle. Mild to medium heat.

Chipotle Chex Mix with Nuts

$8.00+

Our classic Chex mix with a smoky, savory touch of chipotle. Mixed nuts. Mild to medium heat.

Habanero Chex Mix

$6.00+

Our Habanero Chex mix is for the spice lover. We add pure, ground habanero to our mix as well as a little more of our secret spice mix to amp this one up. Medium heat. Have a cold drink nearby.

Habanero Chex Mix with Nuts

$8.00+

Our Habanero Chex mix is for the spice lover. We add pure, ground habanero to our mix as well as a little more of our secret spice mix and nuts to amp this one up. Medium heat. Have a cold drink nearby.

Ghost Chili Chex Mix

$6.00+

This Chex mix is for the daredevil in you. This stuff is HOT! Pure, ground ghost pepper and a touch of chili powder round out a seriously hot mix. It makes people sweat when eating it. I LOVE IT!

Ghost Chili Chex Mix with Nuts

$8.00+

This Chex mix is for the daredevil in you. This stuff is HOT! Pure, ground ghost pepper, mixed nuts, and a touch of chili powder round out a seriously hot mix. It makes people sweat when eating it. I LOVE IT!

Sweet and Salty Chex Mix

$8.00+

This Chex mix is loved by all around the bakery. A little salty, a little sweet, honey kissed and easy to eat.

Oyster Crackers

Oyster crackers

$6.00+

These amazing little bites add depth to soups and stews. A mixture of lemon pepper, dill, and our own blend of herbs and spices round out a addition to a meal or eaten by the handful.

Peppy Popcorn

Peppy Popcorn Original Flavor

$5.00+

Peppy is a movie night staple. Fresh popped popcorn, cheetos, and pretzels come together with a flavor profile that s mild, smoky, and salty.

Peppy Popcorn Chipotle

$5.00+

Peppy's got spice here. We add a touch of fresh ground chipotle, and a touch of cayenne pepper to the mix for mild to medium heat fans.

Peppy Popcorn Habanero

$5.00+

Peppy and medium to hot spice. We take the original recipe and add fresh ground habanero pepper to the mix. Definitely for the spice lover.

Peppy Popcorn Ghost Chili

$5.00+

Another from the daredevil side, this is our original Peppy with fresh ground Ghost pepper. I call it powdered fire. Definitely HOT!

Puppy Chow

Puppy Chow

$5.00+

Puppy Chow is a generations old family recipe. Melted milk chocolate and creamy peanut butter are soaked into rice cereal then coated with powdered sugar.

Seasonal Chow

Reindeer Chow

$8.00+

Bars

Dessert Bar Menu

Almond Joy Bars

$8.00+

Our take on the candy bar with a graham cracker crust.

Graham Chew Bars

$7.00+

Also known as magic bars, coconut, walnut, chocolate chips, and a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Bars

$6.00+

Tangy lemon, powdered sugar, and puckered lips.

Mounds Bars

$8.00+

Another candy bar our way, Sweet and chewy coconut covered in chocolate with a graham cracker crust.

Oatmeal Caramelita Bars

$8.00+

Another old family recipe. Oatmeal crust with a caramel and chocolate center, then topped with a sweet oatmeal crust.

Pecan Pie Bars

$8.00+

Sweet, Sticky, and portable pecan pie.

Rice Krispie Treats

$7.00+

The Classic treat. Big, Sticky, Sweet, and fulfilling..

Scotcheroo Bars

$7.00+

The recipe is vintage. So we didn't mess with it.

Breads

Quick Bread Menu and Muffins

Applesauce Muffins

$10.00

Banana Bread

$10.00

Banana Bread with Nuts and / or Chocolate Chips

$12.00

Blueberry Muffins

$15.00

Bran Muffins

$10.00

Cake Donuts

$10.00

Coffee Cake

$10.00

Coffee Cake with Nuts

$12.00

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

Pumpkin Bread with Nuts and/or Chocolate Chips

$10.00

Zucchini Bread

$8.00

Zucchini Bread with Nuts and/or Chocolate Chips

$10.00

Yeast Bread Menu

Cinnamon Swirl Bread

$6.00

Cranberry Walnut Bread

$8.00

Everything Bread

$6.00

Honey Molasses Bread

$6.00

Multi Grain Whole Wheat Bread

$6.00

Rye Bread

$8.00

White Bread

$6.00

Whole Wheat Bread

$6.00

Granola

Full Granola Menu

Granola

$5.00

Fruit and Nut Granola

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cups

Full PB Cup Menu

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

$10.00

For our dark chocolate lovers. Something a little richer and decadent. Creamy, sweet filling contrasts amazingly with the slightly bitter dark chocolate shell.

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

$10.00

Handmade and delicious, these treats are bite size and perfect for a sweet and salty boost to your day.

Monster XL Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

For our dark chocolate lovers. Something a little richer and decadent. Creamy, sweet filling contrasts amazingly with the slightly bitter dark chocolate shell. Not to mention its huge!

Monster XL Peanut Butter Cup

$6.00

4 inches in diameter! Yes, that big. A sweet, creamy peanut butter filled center surrounded by a delicious, sweet milk chocolate.

Monster XL Sun Butter Cup

$7.00

If you have a nut allergy, I've got you covered with this huge 4-inch sun butter filled treat. We wrap our sun butter mix in sweet milk chocolate.

Sunflower Butter Cups

$11.00

For our nut allergy friends, we have a sunflower butter alternative for you. This little gem is a perfect small bite to keep you smiling. Sun butter mixed and given a little sweetness, is then wrapped in milk chocolate.

Assortment Trays

Cookie Trays

Pick your favorites and share them with friends, family, and co-workers alike!

1 Dozen Assorted

$10.00

2 Dozen Assorted

$20.00

3 Dozen Assorted

$30.00

4 Dozen Assorted

$40.00

5 Dozen Assorted

$50.00

Chocolate Lovers Dessert Board

Chocolate Lovers Dessert Board

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Check out our homemade sweets and snacks! We welcome custom orders of all kinds.

Location

329 Stewart Ct N, Billings, MT 59105

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Catering - Billings Heights
orange starNo Reviews
520 Hansen Lane Billings Heights, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Elegant Spatula Bakery and Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1139 North 27th Street Suite B Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Bull Mountain Grille
orange starNo Reviews
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
The Vig Alehouse
orange starNo Reviews
501 Hilltop Road Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex
orange star4.9 • 96
2401 Montana Ave Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Billings

Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Walkers Grill
orange star4.5 • 434
2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - Shiloh
orange star4.5 • 263
802 Shiloh Crossing Boulevard Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - Golden Valley Cr
orange star4.5 • 263
1335 Golden Valley Cir Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston