Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Carissas the Bakery Newtown Lane

68 Newtown Lane

East Hampton, NY 11937

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Classic Baguette

Bread

Balsam Farms Local Grain Loaf

Balsam Farms Local Grain Loaf

$10.00

This earthy bread is baked using local wheat, corn, rye and oats, which are all milled in house by our baking team. Additional ingredients include our levain, which dates back to Amagansett in ’65, bread flour, and sea salt.

Classic Baguette

Classic Baguette

$6.00

Baked with wheat flour then given days to reach maximum flavor and peak fermentation before baking.

Pain D' Epi Baguette

Pain D' Epi Baguette

$10.00Out of stock

Our classic baguette, razor cut, and hand-shaped.

Sourdough

Sourdough

$8.00

Baked with bread flour, freshly milled locally grown oats, rolled oats, local honey, and oil.

Salted Soured Pickled Rye

Salted Soured Pickled Rye

$8.50

Baked with locally grown rye, salt, pickle brine, caraway seeds, and a natural rye starter first cultured in Southampton in 1999.

Olive Ciabatta

Olive Ciabatta

$10.00

A large loaf packed with black and green olives. Available after 11a. Disclaimer: its a pit-y but sometimes olive pits may be found in this bread.

Challah - Friday Only

Challah - Friday Only

$12.00
Cacao Baguette - Saturdays Only

Cacao Baguette - Saturdays Only

$10.00Out of stock
Honey Oat Loaf - Sunday Only

Honey Oat Loaf - Sunday Only

$8.00

Baked with bread flour, freshly milled locally grown oats, rolled oats, local honey, and oil.

Focaccia Quarter Tray

$24.00
Pickled Rye Crisps

Pickled Rye Crisps

$8.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced crisps of our salted soured pickled bread. Great for snacking.

Viennoiseries

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Flaky, buttery, croissant pastry rolled around two batons of Valrhona dark chocolate.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.00

A sweeter version of our butter croissant, filled with almond pastry cream, topped with sliced almonds, and garnished with confectioner’s sugar.

Toasted Pistachio Croissant

Toasted Pistachio Croissant

$6.00

Our Classic Pain Au Chocolat with creamy pistachio filling topped with toasted pistachios.

Sesame Croissant

Sesame Croissant

$7.00

Made with sesame almond frangipane, fresh ground cardamon glaze + homemade seasonal preserves.

Spicy Kimchi Cheddar Croissant

Spicy Kimchi Cheddar Croissant

$7.00

Classic laminated dough painted with sriracha, then layered with kimchi and sharp cheddar. Topped with our signature seed mix.

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$6.00

Bits of our croissant dough, tossed in butter, cinnamon and sugar then baked. Highly addictive and easy to share.

Snail

Snail

$6.00

Our croissant dough filled with almond frangipane and golden raisins, rolled up and topped with a vanilla glaze.

Savory Snail with Meredith Dairy Cheese + Olives

Savory Snail with Meredith Dairy Cheese + Olives

$6.00Out of stock

Puff pastry with Meredith Dairy cheese and green olives.

Kouign-amann

Kouign-amann

$5.00Out of stock
Mini Apple Galette

Mini Apple Galette

$6.00Out of stock

Confections

Two Bouchon

Two Bouchon

$6.00

A tasty little brownie-like cake. Their name comes from the French word for cork, due to their shape.

Two Spicy Chocolate Cookies

Two Spicy Chocolate Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Two chocolate cookies with a touch of cayenne and powdered chocolate.

Vegan Matcha Almond Cookie

Vegan Matcha Almond Cookie

$5.00

Vegan matcha almond cookie with slivered almonds.

Seasonal Meringues

Seasonal Meringues

$8.00Out of stock

Package of 6 meringues with a touch of citrus.

Cakes & Pies

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry.
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$55.00

Chocolate flourless cake with meringue peaks, chocolate pearls, gold leaf and seasonal organic flower petals. Gluten and nut free.

8" French Style Cheesecake

8" French Style Cheesecake

$50.00

Fluffy and creamy French-style cheesecake with lady finger crumble base. Topped with seasonal fruit.

Sorbet & Gelato Pints

Vanilla Bean Gelato

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$13.00Out of stock

Lavender Chip Gelato

$13.00Out of stock
Toasted Pistachio Gelato

Toasted Pistachio Gelato

$13.00
Coconut Sorbet

Coconut Sorbet

$13.00Out of stock

Litchi Sorbet

$13.00

Black Current Sorbet

$13.00Out of stock
Chocolate Sorbet

Chocolate Sorbet

$13.00Out of stock

ALL DAY

Vegetarian Grain Bowl

Vegetarian Grain Bowl

$18.00

falafel, tahini, wheatberries, Tuscan kale, pickled currants, squash and preserved lemon.

Seasonal Market Salad

Seasonal Market Salad

$18.00

Sarge seasonal salad of greens, radicchios, carrots, radishes and fennel with a shallot mustard dressing, Meredith Dairy cheese.

Vegetarian Japche

Vegetarian Japche

$16.00

Sesame noodles with black garlic, local oyster mushrooms, cucumber, turnip, and Sichuan chili oil.

Sandwiches & Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Avocado mash, pickled shallots, purple daikon, Lori's shallot dressing, Meredith Dairy cheese. On toasted sourdough

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.00

House roasted beef, pea shoots, pickled mustard seeds and horseradish cream. Served on a baguette.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Nitrate-free turkey, kohlrabi slaw, green tomatoes, romaine and smoked tomato aioli, on house-baked baguette.

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked salmon, chive crème fraiche, cucumbers. Served on pickled rye.

Roasted Brussel Sandwich

Roasted Brussel Sandwich

$16.00

with parmesan, preserved lemon, and sriracha

Jambon Beurre

Jambon Beurre

$14.00

Our first sandwich, based on the French classic. Ham with cornichon pickles and butter. Served on a baguette.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$38.00Out of stock

Poached lobster meat, delicately dressed with celery & herbs. Served with our brioche bun to build your own .

Caper & Egg Sandwich

Caper & Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Soups

Restorative Chicken Soup Quart

$24.00

Shredded chicken with vegetables, jalapeño, onion and cilantro garnish.

Sides

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

Prepare at Home

Sobre Masa Heirloom Corn Tortillas

Sobre Masa Heirloom Corn Tortillas

$10.00Out of stock

Made by our friends at Sobre Masa in Brooklyn. These tortillas come from organic heirloom corn, grown in Oaxaca by local farmers. 12 per pack. Store in fridge for up to 7 days.

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Our proprietary blend of specialty grade, single-origin coffees from East Africa and South America. This all-year blend is full-bodied and balanced in flavor. A medium-dark roast that leans slightly darker.

Cold Brew

$5.25

A medium-dark roast that leans slightly darker .

Iced Black Tea

$4.00

An aromatic blend of organic Ceylon tea served over ice.

Iced Matcha

$8.00

Vibrant and invigorating, our Matcha is round and silky with a balanced sweetness and pervasive finish. This is our top tier Usucha, or thin grade of matcha from Yame. This very special matcha green tea offers a deep rich flavor with a powerful fragrance and embodies a truly refined Usucha experience.

Hot Tea

$4.00

All options are organic.

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Limeade

$6.00

House squeezed limeade, a little sweet.

Juices & Bottled Drinks

Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$7.00Out of stock

Limeade

$6.00

House squeezed limeade, a little sweet.

Limeade-Iced Tea Mix

$6.00
Pear Nectar

Pear Nectar

$6.50

Discover this creamy white Williams pear nectar, pulpy and thick texture, slightly grainy.

Antipodes Sparkling Water

Antipodes Sparkling Water

$4.50+
Antipodes Still Water

Antipodes Still Water

$4.50+
Ghia ‘Le Spritz’

Ghia ‘Le Spritz’

$5.00

Ghia is a 0 ABV aperitif modeled after the classic bitter, botanical spirits enjoyed along the Mediterranean coast to stimulate the appetite. The Ghia Spritz is the perfect portable summer spritz, with notes of yuzu, blood orange, and rosemary. Toss in a glass with ice and lemon, or enjoy straight from the can on your way to the beach – it’s alcohol-free.

Elderflower

Elderflower

$4.00

Belvoir fruit farms, belvoir organic elderberry & rose lemonade is 100% good. Gently bubbling with real elderflowers and rose extract.This lemonade tastes delicate, is lightly scented and very refreshing.This product is gluten-free, organic and does not have any gmos or alcohol. Belvoir lemonades are also vegan friendly.

Sparkling Yuzu Juice

Sparkling Yuzu Juice

$6.50

Sparkling yuzu juice is made with hand-picked Yuzu from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.

Peach Nectar

Peach Nectar

$6.50

A Peach Bellini is a taste of heaven when you use this native nectar using fresh, white peaches from Normandy, France.

Artizn Plum Yuzu

Artizn Plum Yuzu

$5.00

A delicious vinegar tonic born of diligence, creativity and South Korean tradition. A bright and zesty, citrus forward blend of plum and yuzu. Sharp and refreshing. Pairing handcrafted vinegar from South Korea with only the finest fruits and botanicals, artizn creates a delicious and smooth tonic full of wonderful health benefits.

Artizn Pomegranate Ginger

Artizn Pomegranate Ginger

$5.00

A delicious vinegar tonic born of diligence, creativity and South Korean tradition. Reminiscent of homemade ice tea. Top notes of warm smooth fig, immediately brightened with crisp pear. A subtle tart finish of lavender. Pairing handcrafted vinegar from South Korea with only the finest fruits and botanicals, artizn creates a delicious and smooth tonic full of wonderful health benefits.

Artizn Fig Pear

Artizn Fig Pear

$5.00

Reminiscent of homemade tea. Top notes of warm and smooth fig, brightened with pear. Subtle lavender notes.

Missi Flowers

Locally sourced by Missi Flowers.
Hand Bouquet

Hand Bouquet

$45.00Out of stock

Single bouquet of seasonal flowers.

Coffee, Tea & Chocolate

Carissa's Custom Blend Drip Coffee

Carissa's Custom Blend Drip Coffee

$15.25

Our very own medium-dark blend of arabica beans, with tasting notes of cream, dark chocolate, and cherry. Freshly roasted by our friends at Shared Roasting in Brooklyn.

Kettl Matcha Chocolate Bar

Kettl Matcha Chocolate Bar

$11.00
Eclat Reims Chocolate Bar

Eclat Reims Chocolate Bar

$12.00
Eclat Desert Rose Chocolate Bar

Eclat Desert Rose Chocolate Bar

$12.00Out of stock
Eclat Borneo Chocolate Bar

Eclat Borneo Chocolate Bar

$12.00
Kettl Tea Genmaimatcha Tea Bags 12pcs

Kettl Tea Genmaimatcha Tea Bags 12pcs

$16.00

Genmaicha or Brown rice tea is simply a blend of green tea, sencha, and roasted brown rice. The combination of nutty sweetness from the rice and refreshing grassiness from the green tea makes for a cup that is pleasant and easy to enjoy. We add a touch of matcha which adds a depth of color and more developed sweetness.

Kettl Tea Houjicha Tea Bags 12pcs

Kettl Tea Houjicha Tea Bags 12pcs

$16.00

Houjicha refers to a style of Japanese green tea that undergoes a secondary process of roasting. While many green teas undergo "hiire" - a type of firing to adjust moisture and bring out sweetness and balance - the roasting applied to houjicha is completely different. Roasting the green tea imbues it with a nutty, toasty fragrance and lowers the overall caffeine content of the tea making it the perfect accompaniment to food as well as an everyday classic.

Kettl Tea Soba Cha Tea Bags 12 pcs

Kettl Tea Soba Cha Tea Bags 12 pcs

$16.50

Soba Cha Tea is crafted from heirloom buckwheat sourced from the pristine mountainside of Nagano, Japan. 100% caffeine free our loose and bagged soba cha have a deep, satisfying flavor and aroma.

Kettl Soba Cha Loose Leaf

Kettl Soba Cha Loose Leaf

$20.00Out of stock

Kettl Soba Cha Tea is crafted from heirloom buckwheat sourced from the pristine mountainside of Nagano, Japan. 100% caffeine free, our loose and bagged soba cha have a deep, satisfying flavor and aroma

Kettl Chocolate with Matcha & Soba

Kettl Chocolate with Matcha & Soba

$11.00Out of stock

Matcha Chocolate is handcrafted with shade grown, stone milled Japanese matcha and Belgian white chocolate. Each bar contains 2.5 servings of matcha and showcases the intense color, aroma and natural sweetness that only pinnacle grade matcha can provide. Ingredients: White chocolate (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, soya lecithin, pure vanilla), matcha green tea powder. CONTAINS MILK. Manufactured in a facility that also processes: milk, egg, wheat, peanuts, soy, almond, cashew, walnut, pecan and coconut.

Dairy

Meredith Dairy Goat Cheese

Meredith Dairy Goat Cheese

$13.50

soft, spreadable goat cheese, marinated in blended Australian extra virgin olive oil, garlic and herbs. This luxurious cheese is incredibly addictive and versatile.

Kriemhild Dairy Salted Butter

Kriemhild Dairy Salted Butter

$15.00Out of stock

Meadow Butter is made is small batches only during the growing season when the cow's are grazing on quality, fresh pasture grasses. 100% grass-fed milk from a single family farm, Red Gate Farm in Hamilton, NY. This sweet cream butter is churned slowly and finished with an 85% butterfat, resulting in a decadently rich smooth textured butter.

Kriemhild Dairy Unsalted Butter

Kriemhild Dairy Unsalted Butter

$15.00Out of stock

Meadow Butter is made is small batches only during the growing season when the cow's are grazing on quality, fresh pasture grasses. 100% grass-fed milk from a single family farm, Red Gate Farm in Hamilton, NY. This sweet cream butter is churned slowly and finished with an 85% butterfat, resulting in a decadently rich smooth textured butter.

Battenkill Dairy

Battenkill Dairy

$6.00Out of stock

New York's highest quality dairy farm. 1 qt.

TÁCHE Pistachio Milk Unsweetened

TÁCHE Pistachio Milk Unsweetened

$8.00Out of stock

The Unsweetened version is deliciously well-rounded and Keto-friendly. It has a naturally nutty flavor that's light and refreshing. We source our pistachios specifically for their flavor profile, so there's no watery nut-milk here.

Oatly

Oatly

$8.00Out of stock

Barista edition oatmilk that makes ideal foam for lattes, but can also be utilized in other drinks. LIMIT 4 PER ORDER.

Jar & Tin Fish

Fangst Færøsk Laks Faroe Islands Salmon

Fangst Færøsk Laks Faroe Islands Salmon

$11.00

Its remote location in the North Atlantic, clear waters, cool steady temperatures, strong currents and protected fjords make the Faroe Islands the perfect place for salmon. Here people have lived off the ocean for centuries and have strong traditions for respecting nature’s resources. This is also reflected in high standards for sustainability in local fish farming. This FANGST salmon has been flash grilled and preserved in cold pressed rapeseed oil.

Fangst Freshwater Danish Trout

Fangst Freshwater Danish Trout

$11.00

Smoked wiith juniper and lemon thyme. In his childhood, Martin co-founder of FANGST, enjoyed his many visits on trout farms with his father, a biologist dedicated to developing World class farming of trout in Danish freshwater. In this can, we have preserved a bit of that memory - and some delicious smoked trout with juniper and lemon thyme.

PYSCIS 'Royale' Sardines

PYSCIS 'Royale' Sardines

$12.50

“royale” sardines are fished using purse-seine nets - this method is the most common way to catch this particular fish, belonging to the herring family. They were placed in our tins on the 12th and 13th of March 2018. These less fatty, smaller sardines have been ripened to perfection in their specially selected Spanish olive oil ever since, helped along by floral notes and an extra virgin component. They are characterised by the firm bite of their meat and singular taste. PYSCIS new “royale” boasts the highest level of quality control - a paper seal can be found in each tin with the number of the woman who packed the sardines by hand in Calvados, Galicia.

PYSCIS Little Bullet Tuna

PYSCIS Little Bullet Tuna

$14.00

Conservas Young bullet tuna, or "auxis rochei" caught using traditional methods in Andalusia in 2021, hand-fileted and tinned. Ingredients: young bullet tuna (2021) filets in olive oil, salt.

PYSCIS Razor Clams

PYSCIS Razor Clams

$20.00

Deliciously savoury and sweet-smelling, these razor clams in olive oil are of the highest quality. This is a food that can't be kept; it should be enjoyed as soon as possible. Galician conserve razor clams in the finest olive oil, harvested in 2021 using traditional methods and hand-processed in Cambados.

4oz Daniel Bouloud's Epicerie Atlantic Smoked Salmon

4oz Daniel Bouloud's Epicerie Atlantic Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Daniel Bouloud's Epicerie line uses only premium cuts of fresh Atlantic salmon smoked by Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse. Kosher certified 4oz.

4oz Catsmo Gold Label Pastrami Smoked Salmon

4oz Catsmo Gold Label Pastrami Smoked Salmon

$16.50Out of stock

Also called ‘salmon pastrami’, this perennial favorite consists of traditional Scottish smoked salmon cured with a delicate mix of spices.

Yurrita White Tuna Ventresca

Yurrita White Tuna Ventresca

$13.00

Hand packed premium albacore tuna belly. Yurrita is a small family owned business in the Basque Country that has been operating for over 150 years. 3.9oz.

Yurrita Bonito Del Norte White Tuna in Jar

Yurrita Bonito Del Norte White Tuna in Jar

$12.00

Chunks of Bonito del Norte from the coast of the Bay of Biscay. They are caught during the summer months using traditional fishing methods through sustainable fishing management. After carefully selecting the freshest tuna, cutting and selecting the belly, the fillets are boiled and cleaned to get rid of the outer skin by expert hands who for generations have worked preparing these canned products. Sliced by hand and packed in olive oil.

Yurrita Cantabrico Anchovies in Olive Oil

Yurrita Cantabrico Anchovies in Olive Oil

$7.50

Anchovies from the Cantabrian Sea. Meaty and tender with an excellent flavor and texture. Salted and hand-packed in traditional tins and cured for at least 20 months by Yurrita - the oldest canning company in the Basque Country and one of the oldest agrifood industries in operation in Spain. 50g (1.76 oz) tin

Yurrita Small Sardines

Yurrita Small Sardines

$10.00Out of stock

Little sardines covered with specially selected olive oil. Small, fresh, the finest quality sardines. Once they are cut, removed its head, are manually cleaned, sardines are steamed and afterwards are canned with olive oil. 120g tin

Jose Gourmet Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil

Jose Gourmet Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil

$12.00

The traditional abundance of mackerel in Portuguese waters, and its frequent intake has provided it with a special status at our table. Captured in the north-eastern Atlantic Ocean, this fish represents a food product which has attracted increasing interest, motivated by scientific evidence regarding its nutritional properties.

Jose Gourmet Sardines with Lemon & Olive Oil

Jose Gourmet Sardines with Lemon & Olive Oil

$9.50

Atlantic and Mediterranean, our delicious sardines are kept fresh from the moment they are caught. They become even tastier and nutritionally rich with the lemon that flavours the olive oil. Savour this flavour with a bit of rustic bread or toasts, accompanied by a nice glass of white or red wine.

Jose Gourmet Spiced Small Mackerel in Olive Oil

Jose Gourmet Spiced Small Mackerel in Olive Oil

$9.50

These are small Pacific Chub Mackerel in olive oil and hot pepper.

Jose Gourmet Spiced Tuna Pate

Jose Gourmet Spiced Tuna Pate

$6.00

Olive Oil, Vinegar & Sauces

Armatore Colatura di Alici Cetara Anchovy Extract

Armatore Colatura di Alici Cetara Anchovy Extract

$26.00

Colatura di Alici is the gold of Cetara, a delicious preparation that comes from a centuries-old tradition. The anchovies caught during the spring on the Amalfi Coast, by the fishing boats of Cetara, are processed a few hours after capture. The anchovies are eviscerated and subsequently arranged inside a chestnut barrel, alternating them with layers of sea salt. Ripening times range from 18 to 30 months.

Finca La Barca Smoked Olive Oil 500ML

Finca La Barca Smoked Olive Oil 500ML

$26.00

Made with the Arbequina olive variety, this oil is smoked following the traditional method of the extremadura region of "La Vera", with oak wood, in a process of more than 15 days. The smoke gives the oil nuances that will transport you to a new dimension of flavor and aroma. The production of this oil is limited to the production of the Finca, with each bottle numbered. Closed with sealing, will be the ideal gift for lovers of gourmet.

Hot Sloth CBD Infused Hot Sauce

Hot Sloth CBD Infused Hot Sauce

$36.00

Hot Sloth is a tangy sauce with lightly fermented plum, the peppery kick of habanero, and a funky base note of umami from Japanese white miso paste.Pot d’Huile CBD olive oil, made with full-spectrum hemp extract and first cold-pressed, single-varietal, USDA-certified organic, extra virgin olive oil from small family farms in California, to be exact, which gives Hot Sloth a slightly silky body. Dragonfruit adds beautiful magenta coloring and vitamin C.

Sobre Masa's Salsa Macha

Sobre Masa's Salsa Macha

$12.00

Made with specialty Mexican chilis, pumpkin seeds and garlic.

Westwind Orchard Honey Apple Cider Vinegar

Westwind Orchard Honey Apple Cider Vinegar

$20.00

This apple cider vinegar is made with all organic apples from Westwind Orchards in upstate New York, then infused with honey made by their bees. It's aged in glass carboys for weeks before bottling and wax sealing. Net weight 375 ml.

Westwind Orchard Raspberry Apple Cider Vinegar

Westwind Orchard Raspberry Apple Cider Vinegar

$20.00

Infused with organic raspberries. Hand bottled and wax sealed by our friends at Westwind Orchard.

Terga Gastronomie Balsamique

Terga Gastronomie Balsamique

$21.00

White Balsamic from Modena, Italy. Extraordinarily fruity, with natural notes of white peaches.

Terga Gastro Balsamique

Terga Gastro Balsamique

$21.00

White Balsamic from Modena, Italy. Extraordinarily fruity, with natural notes of white peaches.

Tartufi Truffle Oil

Tartufi Truffle Oil

$22.00

100% all-natural Truffle-flavored oil. After years of research, Tartufi di Fassia has managed to use natural cold-pressed organic Italian extra-virgin olive oil so that the scent molecules of quality Italian truffles are retained by means of natural processes. The Truffles used for this purpose come from terrains having an organic certification, mainly from the Piedmont region and the central Apennines.

Agreco Farms Olive Oil Ex Large-Blue

Agreco Farms Olive Oil Ex Large-Blue

$60.00

Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.

Agreco Farms Olive Oil-Medium-Orange

Agreco Farms Olive Oil-Medium-Orange

$23.00Out of stock

Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.

Agreco Farms Olive Oil - Small - Green

Agreco Farms Olive Oil - Small - Green

$16.00

Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.

Agreco Farms Olive Oil-Large-Pink

Agreco Farms Olive Oil-Large-Pink

$30.00Out of stock

Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.

L'Epicurien Preserved Lemons

L'Epicurien Preserved Lemons

$12.00

Preserved in a traditional way, this will add the vibrant taste of lemon to all of your favorite dishes. The peels are best used for adding flavor to seafood, poultry, and to traditional Moroccan dishes. They will quickly become a favorite way to season your entrees. Ingredients: Whole Lemons, Water, Salt

Ito Shoten Tamari

Ito Shoten Tamari

$20.00

Produced from only Japanese-grown soybeans and natural sea salt, slowly aged for three years in cedar casks, the tamari has a thick, caramel-ish, smoky, meaty, deep umami flavor that is well balanced, not very salty. We recommend that you do not cook with this special brew, just use as a dipping sauce and/or brush on meats, fish or whatever you prefer. Gluten Free.

Wadaman Golden Sesame Oil Organic

Wadaman Golden Sesame Oil Organic

$26.00

The oil is deep in golden color and flavor. The rich floral aroma has a fresh roasted nutty sesame quality. From Osaka, Japan.

Yamaki Jozo Organic Soy Sauce

Yamaki Jozo Organic Soy Sauce

$28.00

Yamaki Jozo is located at the foot of a beautiful mountain where they get the pristine spring water for making their shoyu. Produced from only Japanese-grown soybeans, wheat and natural sea salt. This beautiful, light, almost rose-colored shoyu delivers in every way. It is extremely well balanced, has mild saltiness, sweet fruitiness and is deep with umami.

Carissa's Private Label Olive Oil

Carissa's Private Label Olive Oil

$40.00Out of stock

Organic, cold-pressed olive oil, made with Grecian olives grown in Kibbutz Magal Israel.

Jams, Spreads & Syrups

*New* La Salumina Pork Rillettes

*New* La Salumina Pork Rillettes

$20.00Out of stock

Spreadable, simple pork confit with hints of mustard and black pepper. Best served at room temperature for optimal spreading. 6oz

*New* Ghianduja Hazelnut Spread

*New* Ghianduja Hazelnut Spread

$20.00

Dairy free hazelnut spread made with olive oil. Perfect to drizzle on fruit or spread over a toasted baguette.

Westwind Orchard Maple Syrup

Westwind Orchard Maple Syrup

$25.00

This "sciroppo d'acero" is sustainably harvested from one hundred year old silver, red and sugar maple trees in the Hudson River Valley, then wood fired, bottled and waxed by hand. All natural and organic, it makes a perfect sweetener in drinks or baked goods. Net Weight 375 ml.

Westwind Orchard Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

Westwind Orchard Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

$33.00

All-natural Maple Syrup is wood fired and aged in White Oak Bourbon barrels from local craft distilleries. The aging process gives the maple syrup a distinctive flavor with notes of vanilla, caramel and oak. It is a very limited production, and each bottle is unique and numbered. 375 ml.

Riza First Harvest Pine Honey

Riza First Harvest Pine Honey

$20.00

Pine honey produced each August by local families in the forests of Evia island. Is made from honeydew, not flower nectar and therefore has low sugar content. The beehives are placed at an altitude of 400 meters for 30-35 days during August, and as a result of the low humidity and low sugar content, the honey is thick, light in color and it doesn't crystalize.

L'Epicurien Preserved Lemons

L'Epicurien Preserved Lemons

$12.00

Preserved in a traditional way, this will add the vibrant taste of lemon to all of your favorite dishes. The peels are best used for adding flavor to seafood, poultry, and to traditional Moroccan dishes. They will quickly become a favorite way to season your entrees. Ingredients: Whole Lemons, Water, Salt

Big Spoon Cashew Butter

Big Spoon Cashew Butter

$18.00
Big Spoon Toasted Coconut Almond

Big Spoon Toasted Coconut Almond

$18.00

Dry Goods

*New* Potter's Table Seeded Crisps - Gluten Free

*New* Potter's Table Seeded Crisps - Gluten Free

$12.00

Nutty and utterly addictive, these gluten-free*, vegan, keto-friendly seeded crisps are lovingly hand rolled and baked to perfection.

*New* Potter's Table Olive Oil Flatbread Crackers

*New* Potter's Table Olive Oil Flatbread Crackers

$12.00

Nutty and utterly addictive, these seeded flatbreads are lovingly hand rolled and baked to perfection.

Grand Noodle Five Colored Guksu Noodles

Grand Noodle Five Colored Guksu Noodles

$42.00

Made of grains such as wheat, rice, or potato, guksu noodles were traditionally saved for special occasions or at the reception of a special guest.  These Five Colored Noodles are special for many reasons.  Instead of adding chemical colors for quick and mass production, guksu masters at Grand Noodle grind chives, sweet pumpkin, rice, beet, and black rice to create colors that represent Wu Xing, or Five Elements of blue, yellow, white, red, and black.  Mixing those natural, nutritious ingredients with wheat noodle is still performed by hand.  The best way to savor Five Colored Noodles’s unique  taste is just mix the cooked noodles with nothing but perilla oil and clean sea salt as the ingredients used in Five Colored Noodles carry their own respective flavors. 

House Made Granola

House Made Granola

$15.00

A mix of oats, nuts, and dried fruit with a hint of brown sugar and maple syrup to sweeten. INGREDIENTS: Oats Almonds Coconut Coconut Oil Maple Syrup Brown Sugar Dried Cherries Dried Blueberries

Sobre Masa Roasted Peanuts

Sobre Masa Roasted Peanuts

$8.00

Roasted red skin peanuts with garlic, Mexican chilis and spices.

Sobre Masa Tortilla Chips

$10.00
Icelandic Black Volcano Salt

Icelandic Black Volcano Salt

$12.00
Icelandic Grey Salt with Artic Thyme

Icelandic Grey Salt with Artic Thyme

$12.00
Icelandic Black Salt

Icelandic Black Salt

$12.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

Our original bakery - perfect for bread, pastry sandwich and pantry pick ups to-go.

