Carissas the Bakery Newtown Lane
68 Newtown Lane
East Hampton, NY 11937
Popular Items
Bread
Balsam Farms Local Grain Loaf
This earthy bread is baked using local wheat, corn, rye and oats, which are all milled in house by our baking team. Additional ingredients include our levain, which dates back to Amagansett in ’65, bread flour, and sea salt.
Classic Baguette
Baked with wheat flour then given days to reach maximum flavor and peak fermentation before baking.
Pain D' Epi Baguette
Our classic baguette, razor cut, and hand-shaped.
Sourdough
Baked with bread flour, freshly milled locally grown oats, rolled oats, local honey, and oil.
Salted Soured Pickled Rye
Baked with locally grown rye, salt, pickle brine, caraway seeds, and a natural rye starter first cultured in Southampton in 1999.
Olive Ciabatta
A large loaf packed with black and green olives. Available after 11a. Disclaimer: its a pit-y but sometimes olive pits may be found in this bread.
Challah - Friday Only
Cacao Baguette - Saturdays Only
Honey Oat Loaf - Sunday Only
Baked with bread flour, freshly milled locally grown oats, rolled oats, local honey, and oil.
Focaccia Quarter Tray
Pickled Rye Crisps
Thinly sliced crisps of our salted soured pickled bread. Great for snacking.
Viennoiseries
Butter Croissant
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.
Chocolate Croissant
Flaky, buttery, croissant pastry rolled around two batons of Valrhona dark chocolate.
Almond Croissant
A sweeter version of our butter croissant, filled with almond pastry cream, topped with sliced almonds, and garnished with confectioner’s sugar.
Toasted Pistachio Croissant
Our Classic Pain Au Chocolat with creamy pistachio filling topped with toasted pistachios.
Sesame Croissant
Made with sesame almond frangipane, fresh ground cardamon glaze + homemade seasonal preserves.
Spicy Kimchi Cheddar Croissant
Classic laminated dough painted with sriracha, then layered with kimchi and sharp cheddar. Topped with our signature seed mix.
Monkey Bread
Bits of our croissant dough, tossed in butter, cinnamon and sugar then baked. Highly addictive and easy to share.
Snail
Our croissant dough filled with almond frangipane and golden raisins, rolled up and topped with a vanilla glaze.
Savory Snail with Meredith Dairy Cheese + Olives
Puff pastry with Meredith Dairy cheese and green olives.
Kouign-amann
Mini Apple Galette
Confections
Two Bouchon
A tasty little brownie-like cake. Their name comes from the French word for cork, due to their shape.
Two Spicy Chocolate Cookies
Two chocolate cookies with a touch of cayenne and powdered chocolate.
Vegan Matcha Almond Cookie
Vegan matcha almond cookie with slivered almonds.
Seasonal Meringues
Package of 6 meringues with a touch of citrus.
Cakes & Pies
Sorbet & Gelato Pints
ALL DAY
Vegetarian Grain Bowl
falafel, tahini, wheatberries, Tuscan kale, pickled currants, squash and preserved lemon.
Seasonal Market Salad
Sarge seasonal salad of greens, radicchios, carrots, radishes and fennel with a shallot mustard dressing, Meredith Dairy cheese.
Vegetarian Japche
Sesame noodles with black garlic, local oyster mushrooms, cucumber, turnip, and Sichuan chili oil.
Sandwiches & Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado mash, pickled shallots, purple daikon, Lori's shallot dressing, Meredith Dairy cheese. On toasted sourdough
Roast Beef Sandwich
House roasted beef, pea shoots, pickled mustard seeds and horseradish cream. Served on a baguette.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Nitrate-free turkey, kohlrabi slaw, green tomatoes, romaine and smoked tomato aioli, on house-baked baguette.
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Smoked salmon, chive crème fraiche, cucumbers. Served on pickled rye.
Roasted Brussel Sandwich
with parmesan, preserved lemon, and sriracha
Jambon Beurre
Our first sandwich, based on the French classic. Ham with cornichon pickles and butter. Served on a baguette.
Lobster Roll
Poached lobster meat, delicately dressed with celery & herbs. Served with our brioche bun to build your own .
Caper & Egg Sandwich
Soups
Sides
Prepare at Home
Coffee & Tea
Drip Coffee
Our proprietary blend of specialty grade, single-origin coffees from East Africa and South America. This all-year blend is full-bodied and balanced in flavor. A medium-dark roast that leans slightly darker.
Cold Brew
A medium-dark roast that leans slightly darker .
Iced Black Tea
An aromatic blend of organic Ceylon tea served over ice.
Iced Matcha
Vibrant and invigorating, our Matcha is round and silky with a balanced sweetness and pervasive finish. This is our top tier Usucha, or thin grade of matcha from Yame. This very special matcha green tea offers a deep rich flavor with a powerful fragrance and embodies a truly refined Usucha experience.
Hot Tea
All options are organic.
Hibiscus Tea
Limeade
House squeezed limeade, a little sweet.
Juices & Bottled Drinks
Fresh Orange Juice
Limeade
House squeezed limeade, a little sweet.
Limeade-Iced Tea Mix
Pear Nectar
Discover this creamy white Williams pear nectar, pulpy and thick texture, slightly grainy.
Antipodes Sparkling Water
Antipodes Still Water
Ghia ‘Le Spritz’
Ghia is a 0 ABV aperitif modeled after the classic bitter, botanical spirits enjoyed along the Mediterranean coast to stimulate the appetite. The Ghia Spritz is the perfect portable summer spritz, with notes of yuzu, blood orange, and rosemary. Toss in a glass with ice and lemon, or enjoy straight from the can on your way to the beach – it’s alcohol-free.
Elderflower
Belvoir fruit farms, belvoir organic elderberry & rose lemonade is 100% good. Gently bubbling with real elderflowers and rose extract.This lemonade tastes delicate, is lightly scented and very refreshing.This product is gluten-free, organic and does not have any gmos or alcohol. Belvoir lemonades are also vegan friendly.
Sparkling Yuzu Juice
Sparkling yuzu juice is made with hand-picked Yuzu from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.
Peach Nectar
A Peach Bellini is a taste of heaven when you use this native nectar using fresh, white peaches from Normandy, France.
Artizn Plum Yuzu
A delicious vinegar tonic born of diligence, creativity and South Korean tradition. A bright and zesty, citrus forward blend of plum and yuzu. Sharp and refreshing. Pairing handcrafted vinegar from South Korea with only the finest fruits and botanicals, artizn creates a delicious and smooth tonic full of wonderful health benefits.
Artizn Pomegranate Ginger
A delicious vinegar tonic born of diligence, creativity and South Korean tradition. Reminiscent of homemade ice tea. Top notes of warm smooth fig, immediately brightened with crisp pear. A subtle tart finish of lavender. Pairing handcrafted vinegar from South Korea with only the finest fruits and botanicals, artizn creates a delicious and smooth tonic full of wonderful health benefits.
Artizn Fig Pear
Reminiscent of homemade tea. Top notes of warm and smooth fig, brightened with pear. Subtle lavender notes.
Missi Flowers
Coffee, Tea & Chocolate
Carissa's Custom Blend Drip Coffee
Our very own medium-dark blend of arabica beans, with tasting notes of cream, dark chocolate, and cherry. Freshly roasted by our friends at Shared Roasting in Brooklyn.
Kettl Matcha Chocolate Bar
Eclat Reims Chocolate Bar
Eclat Desert Rose Chocolate Bar
Eclat Borneo Chocolate Bar
Kettl Tea Genmaimatcha Tea Bags 12pcs
Genmaicha or Brown rice tea is simply a blend of green tea, sencha, and roasted brown rice. The combination of nutty sweetness from the rice and refreshing grassiness from the green tea makes for a cup that is pleasant and easy to enjoy. We add a touch of matcha which adds a depth of color and more developed sweetness.
Kettl Tea Houjicha Tea Bags 12pcs
Houjicha refers to a style of Japanese green tea that undergoes a secondary process of roasting. While many green teas undergo "hiire" - a type of firing to adjust moisture and bring out sweetness and balance - the roasting applied to houjicha is completely different. Roasting the green tea imbues it with a nutty, toasty fragrance and lowers the overall caffeine content of the tea making it the perfect accompaniment to food as well as an everyday classic.
Kettl Tea Soba Cha Tea Bags 12 pcs
Soba Cha Tea is crafted from heirloom buckwheat sourced from the pristine mountainside of Nagano, Japan. 100% caffeine free our loose and bagged soba cha have a deep, satisfying flavor and aroma.
Kettl Soba Cha Loose Leaf
Kettl Soba Cha Tea is crafted from heirloom buckwheat sourced from the pristine mountainside of Nagano, Japan. 100% caffeine free, our loose and bagged soba cha have a deep, satisfying flavor and aroma
Kettl Chocolate with Matcha & Soba
Matcha Chocolate is handcrafted with shade grown, stone milled Japanese matcha and Belgian white chocolate. Each bar contains 2.5 servings of matcha and showcases the intense color, aroma and natural sweetness that only pinnacle grade matcha can provide. Ingredients: White chocolate (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, soya lecithin, pure vanilla), matcha green tea powder. CONTAINS MILK. Manufactured in a facility that also processes: milk, egg, wheat, peanuts, soy, almond, cashew, walnut, pecan and coconut.
Dairy
Meredith Dairy Goat Cheese
soft, spreadable goat cheese, marinated in blended Australian extra virgin olive oil, garlic and herbs. This luxurious cheese is incredibly addictive and versatile.
Kriemhild Dairy Salted Butter
Meadow Butter is made is small batches only during the growing season when the cow's are grazing on quality, fresh pasture grasses. 100% grass-fed milk from a single family farm, Red Gate Farm in Hamilton, NY. This sweet cream butter is churned slowly and finished with an 85% butterfat, resulting in a decadently rich smooth textured butter.
Kriemhild Dairy Unsalted Butter
Meadow Butter is made is small batches only during the growing season when the cow's are grazing on quality, fresh pasture grasses. 100% grass-fed milk from a single family farm, Red Gate Farm in Hamilton, NY. This sweet cream butter is churned slowly and finished with an 85% butterfat, resulting in a decadently rich smooth textured butter.
Battenkill Dairy
New York's highest quality dairy farm. 1 qt.
TÁCHE Pistachio Milk Unsweetened
The Unsweetened version is deliciously well-rounded and Keto-friendly. It has a naturally nutty flavor that's light and refreshing. We source our pistachios specifically for their flavor profile, so there's no watery nut-milk here.
Oatly
Barista edition oatmilk that makes ideal foam for lattes, but can also be utilized in other drinks. LIMIT 4 PER ORDER.
Jar & Tin Fish
Fangst Færøsk Laks Faroe Islands Salmon
Its remote location in the North Atlantic, clear waters, cool steady temperatures, strong currents and protected fjords make the Faroe Islands the perfect place for salmon. Here people have lived off the ocean for centuries and have strong traditions for respecting nature’s resources. This is also reflected in high standards for sustainability in local fish farming. This FANGST salmon has been flash grilled and preserved in cold pressed rapeseed oil.
Fangst Freshwater Danish Trout
Smoked wiith juniper and lemon thyme. In his childhood, Martin co-founder of FANGST, enjoyed his many visits on trout farms with his father, a biologist dedicated to developing World class farming of trout in Danish freshwater. In this can, we have preserved a bit of that memory - and some delicious smoked trout with juniper and lemon thyme.
PYSCIS 'Royale' Sardines
“royale” sardines are fished using purse-seine nets - this method is the most common way to catch this particular fish, belonging to the herring family. They were placed in our tins on the 12th and 13th of March 2018. These less fatty, smaller sardines have been ripened to perfection in their specially selected Spanish olive oil ever since, helped along by floral notes and an extra virgin component. They are characterised by the firm bite of their meat and singular taste. PYSCIS new “royale” boasts the highest level of quality control - a paper seal can be found in each tin with the number of the woman who packed the sardines by hand in Calvados, Galicia.
PYSCIS Little Bullet Tuna
Conservas Young bullet tuna, or "auxis rochei" caught using traditional methods in Andalusia in 2021, hand-fileted and tinned. Ingredients: young bullet tuna (2021) filets in olive oil, salt.
PYSCIS Razor Clams
Deliciously savoury and sweet-smelling, these razor clams in olive oil are of the highest quality. This is a food that can't be kept; it should be enjoyed as soon as possible. Galician conserve razor clams in the finest olive oil, harvested in 2021 using traditional methods and hand-processed in Cambados.
4oz Daniel Bouloud's Epicerie Atlantic Smoked Salmon
Daniel Bouloud's Epicerie line uses only premium cuts of fresh Atlantic salmon smoked by Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse. Kosher certified 4oz.
4oz Catsmo Gold Label Pastrami Smoked Salmon
Also called ‘salmon pastrami’, this perennial favorite consists of traditional Scottish smoked salmon cured with a delicate mix of spices.
Yurrita White Tuna Ventresca
Hand packed premium albacore tuna belly. Yurrita is a small family owned business in the Basque Country that has been operating for over 150 years. 3.9oz.
Yurrita Bonito Del Norte White Tuna in Jar
Chunks of Bonito del Norte from the coast of the Bay of Biscay. They are caught during the summer months using traditional fishing methods through sustainable fishing management. After carefully selecting the freshest tuna, cutting and selecting the belly, the fillets are boiled and cleaned to get rid of the outer skin by expert hands who for generations have worked preparing these canned products. Sliced by hand and packed in olive oil.
Yurrita Cantabrico Anchovies in Olive Oil
Anchovies from the Cantabrian Sea. Meaty and tender with an excellent flavor and texture. Salted and hand-packed in traditional tins and cured for at least 20 months by Yurrita - the oldest canning company in the Basque Country and one of the oldest agrifood industries in operation in Spain. 50g (1.76 oz) tin
Yurrita Small Sardines
Little sardines covered with specially selected olive oil. Small, fresh, the finest quality sardines. Once they are cut, removed its head, are manually cleaned, sardines are steamed and afterwards are canned with olive oil. 120g tin
Jose Gourmet Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil
The traditional abundance of mackerel in Portuguese waters, and its frequent intake has provided it with a special status at our table. Captured in the north-eastern Atlantic Ocean, this fish represents a food product which has attracted increasing interest, motivated by scientific evidence regarding its nutritional properties.
Jose Gourmet Sardines with Lemon & Olive Oil
Atlantic and Mediterranean, our delicious sardines are kept fresh from the moment they are caught. They become even tastier and nutritionally rich with the lemon that flavours the olive oil. Savour this flavour with a bit of rustic bread or toasts, accompanied by a nice glass of white or red wine.
Jose Gourmet Spiced Small Mackerel in Olive Oil
These are small Pacific Chub Mackerel in olive oil and hot pepper.
Jose Gourmet Spiced Tuna Pate
Olive Oil, Vinegar & Sauces
Armatore Colatura di Alici Cetara Anchovy Extract
Colatura di Alici is the gold of Cetara, a delicious preparation that comes from a centuries-old tradition. The anchovies caught during the spring on the Amalfi Coast, by the fishing boats of Cetara, are processed a few hours after capture. The anchovies are eviscerated and subsequently arranged inside a chestnut barrel, alternating them with layers of sea salt. Ripening times range from 18 to 30 months.
Finca La Barca Smoked Olive Oil 500ML
Made with the Arbequina olive variety, this oil is smoked following the traditional method of the extremadura region of "La Vera", with oak wood, in a process of more than 15 days. The smoke gives the oil nuances that will transport you to a new dimension of flavor and aroma. The production of this oil is limited to the production of the Finca, with each bottle numbered. Closed with sealing, will be the ideal gift for lovers of gourmet.
Hot Sloth CBD Infused Hot Sauce
Hot Sloth is a tangy sauce with lightly fermented plum, the peppery kick of habanero, and a funky base note of umami from Japanese white miso paste.Pot d’Huile CBD olive oil, made with full-spectrum hemp extract and first cold-pressed, single-varietal, USDA-certified organic, extra virgin olive oil from small family farms in California, to be exact, which gives Hot Sloth a slightly silky body. Dragonfruit adds beautiful magenta coloring and vitamin C.
Sobre Masa's Salsa Macha
Made with specialty Mexican chilis, pumpkin seeds and garlic.
Westwind Orchard Honey Apple Cider Vinegar
This apple cider vinegar is made with all organic apples from Westwind Orchards in upstate New York, then infused with honey made by their bees. It's aged in glass carboys for weeks before bottling and wax sealing. Net weight 375 ml.
Westwind Orchard Raspberry Apple Cider Vinegar
Infused with organic raspberries. Hand bottled and wax sealed by our friends at Westwind Orchard.
Terga Gastronomie Balsamique
White Balsamic from Modena, Italy. Extraordinarily fruity, with natural notes of white peaches.
Terga Gastro Balsamique
White Balsamic from Modena, Italy. Extraordinarily fruity, with natural notes of white peaches.
Tartufi Truffle Oil
100% all-natural Truffle-flavored oil. After years of research, Tartufi di Fassia has managed to use natural cold-pressed organic Italian extra-virgin olive oil so that the scent molecules of quality Italian truffles are retained by means of natural processes. The Truffles used for this purpose come from terrains having an organic certification, mainly from the Piedmont region and the central Apennines.
Agreco Farms Olive Oil Ex Large-Blue
Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.
Agreco Farms Olive Oil-Medium-Orange
Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.
Agreco Farms Olive Oil - Small - Green
Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.
Agreco Farms Olive Oil-Large-Pink
Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.
L'Epicurien Preserved Lemons
Preserved in a traditional way, this will add the vibrant taste of lemon to all of your favorite dishes. The peels are best used for adding flavor to seafood, poultry, and to traditional Moroccan dishes. They will quickly become a favorite way to season your entrees. Ingredients: Whole Lemons, Water, Salt
Ito Shoten Tamari
Produced from only Japanese-grown soybeans and natural sea salt, slowly aged for three years in cedar casks, the tamari has a thick, caramel-ish, smoky, meaty, deep umami flavor that is well balanced, not very salty. We recommend that you do not cook with this special brew, just use as a dipping sauce and/or brush on meats, fish or whatever you prefer. Gluten Free.
Wadaman Golden Sesame Oil Organic
The oil is deep in golden color and flavor. The rich floral aroma has a fresh roasted nutty sesame quality. From Osaka, Japan.
Yamaki Jozo Organic Soy Sauce
Yamaki Jozo is located at the foot of a beautiful mountain where they get the pristine spring water for making their shoyu. Produced from only Japanese-grown soybeans, wheat and natural sea salt. This beautiful, light, almost rose-colored shoyu delivers in every way. It is extremely well balanced, has mild saltiness, sweet fruitiness and is deep with umami.
Carissa's Private Label Olive Oil
Organic, cold-pressed olive oil, made with Grecian olives grown in Kibbutz Magal Israel.
Jams, Spreads & Syrups
*New* La Salumina Pork Rillettes
Spreadable, simple pork confit with hints of mustard and black pepper. Best served at room temperature for optimal spreading. 6oz
*New* Ghianduja Hazelnut Spread
Dairy free hazelnut spread made with olive oil. Perfect to drizzle on fruit or spread over a toasted baguette.
Westwind Orchard Maple Syrup
This "sciroppo d'acero" is sustainably harvested from one hundred year old silver, red and sugar maple trees in the Hudson River Valley, then wood fired, bottled and waxed by hand. All natural and organic, it makes a perfect sweetener in drinks or baked goods. Net Weight 375 ml.
Westwind Orchard Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
All-natural Maple Syrup is wood fired and aged in White Oak Bourbon barrels from local craft distilleries. The aging process gives the maple syrup a distinctive flavor with notes of vanilla, caramel and oak. It is a very limited production, and each bottle is unique and numbered. 375 ml.
Riza First Harvest Pine Honey
Pine honey produced each August by local families in the forests of Evia island. Is made from honeydew, not flower nectar and therefore has low sugar content. The beehives are placed at an altitude of 400 meters for 30-35 days during August, and as a result of the low humidity and low sugar content, the honey is thick, light in color and it doesn't crystalize.
Big Spoon Cashew Butter
Big Spoon Toasted Coconut Almond
Dry Goods
*New* Potter's Table Seeded Crisps - Gluten Free
Nutty and utterly addictive, these gluten-free*, vegan, keto-friendly seeded crisps are lovingly hand rolled and baked to perfection.
*New* Potter's Table Olive Oil Flatbread Crackers
Nutty and utterly addictive, these seeded flatbreads are lovingly hand rolled and baked to perfection.
Grand Noodle Five Colored Guksu Noodles
Made of grains such as wheat, rice, or potato, guksu noodles were traditionally saved for special occasions or at the reception of a special guest. These Five Colored Noodles are special for many reasons. Instead of adding chemical colors for quick and mass production, guksu masters at Grand Noodle grind chives, sweet pumpkin, rice, beet, and black rice to create colors that represent Wu Xing, or Five Elements of blue, yellow, white, red, and black. Mixing those natural, nutritious ingredients with wheat noodle is still performed by hand. The best way to savor Five Colored Noodles’s unique taste is just mix the cooked noodles with nothing but perilla oil and clean sea salt as the ingredients used in Five Colored Noodles carry their own respective flavors.
House Made Granola
A mix of oats, nuts, and dried fruit with a hint of brown sugar and maple syrup to sweeten. INGREDIENTS: Oats Almonds Coconut Coconut Oil Maple Syrup Brown Sugar Dried Cherries Dried Blueberries
Sobre Masa Roasted Peanuts
Roasted red skin peanuts with garlic, Mexican chilis and spices.
Sobre Masa Tortilla Chips
Icelandic Black Volcano Salt
Icelandic Grey Salt with Artic Thyme
Icelandic Black Salt
Our original bakery - perfect for bread, pastry sandwich and pantry pick ups to-go.
68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937