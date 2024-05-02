Birria Quesataco

$5.50

Tender combination of beef cuts marinated and braised in a complex adobo. Comes with 2 oz of rich slightly spicy, sweet and sour melted butter-like textured consome. Our nixtamal tortillas are then dipped in the flavorful beef fat, topped with menonita cheese and warmed on a griddle until crisp and pliable. This might be the juiciest taco you’ve ever had, facts.