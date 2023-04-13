Restaurant header imageView gallery

S.A Carlito's Way

No reviews yet

26610 US 281 Suite #108

San Antonio, TX 78260

ALL DAY

Appetizers

Bagged Chips With Nacho Cheese

$1.25+
Mango Nada

Mango Nada

$5.99+

These are the choices, anything added go to sides and add it for a small charge. Extra fruite .75 per fruit

Nachos

$6.99

Onions, Cilantro, Cheese, Pinto Beans

Large Fruit Cup

$11.99

Fruit Of Your Choice

Small Fruit Cup

$7.99

Mango Nada Barrilito

$9.99+

Meals

Hot Dog

$2.99

Beef Hot Dog

Hot Dog w/Bacon

$3.99

Hot Dog Combo

$7.99

Beef Hot Dog w/o Bacon/Sin Tocino

Quesadillas

$4.99

Tortilla With Cheese

San Luis R.C Way Combo w/Bacon

$8.99

With Bacon/Con Tocino

Tacos

$2.99

Prepared With Onion, Cilantro, & Salsa. (Preparados Con Cebolla, Cilantro Y Salsa.)

Small Coctel de Camaron

$8.99

Large Coctel de Camaron

$13.99

Snacks

Chips Prepared

$8.99

Chips Prepared With Cucumber, Jícama, Chaca Chaca (Mexican Small Candy), Peanuts, Chamoy, Bottle Hot Sauce, Salt, And Lemon. (Preparados Con Pepino, Jícama, Chaca Chaca, Cacahuates, Chamoy Chile, Sal, Y Limón.)

Corn In A Cup (Esquites)

$5.99

Prepared With Powder Cheese, Mayonnaise, Powder Chili. ( Preparados Con Queso De Polvo, Mayonesa, Chile De Polvo)

Corn In A Cup With Hot Cheetos

$8.99

Prepared With Powder Cheese, Mayonnaise, Hot Cheetos. ( Preparados Con Queso De Polvo, Mayonesa, Hot Cheetos)

Tostilocos, Doritoslocos, Takislocos

$5.99+

Sides

Side of Small Toppings

$0.75

Choice of Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, or Nacho Cheese

Side of Medium Toppings

$1.25

Choice of Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, or Nacho Cheese

Side of Large Toppings

$1.75

Choice of Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, or Nacho Cheese

Medium Salsa

$2.99

Large Salsa

$3.99

X-Large Salsa

$5.99

Extras

Corn Tortilla

$3.99

Sold by the Pack

Flour Tortilla

$5.99

Sold by the Pack

Dessert

Small Fruit Bowl

$7.99

Watermelon, Pińa, Mango, Cucumber, Orange, Melon, Green Melon, Jicama. (Español: Sandía, Pińa, Mango, Pepino, Naranja, Melon, Melon Verde, Jicama.)

Large Fruit Bowl

$11.99

Watermelon, Pińa, Mango, Cucumber, Orange, Melon, Green Melon, Jicama. (Español: Sandía, Pińa, Mango, Pepino, Naranja, Melon, Melon Verde, Jicama.)

BREAKFAST

Bagel w/Coffee

$4.99

Bagel With Regular Cream Cheese, & Coffee

LUNCH

Salad

$4.99

Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Spinach (Sping Mix)

Ceviche

$6.99

Prepared With Lemon, Onion, Tomato, And Cilantro (Preparado Con Limón, Tomate, Cebolla, Y Cilantro)

California Rolls

$10.99

Rice, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Imitation Crab

CATERING

Tamales

Tamales

Choose (1) One

Trays

Family Fruit

$15.99

Watermelon, Pińa, Mango, Cucumber, Orange, Melon, Green Melon, Jicama. (Español: Sandía, Pińa, Mango, Pepino, Naranja, Melon, Melon Verde, Jicama.)

Fruit Platter

$25.99

Pre-Selected Assorted Fruit or Build Your Own

Fruit Arrangements

$25.99

Pre-Selected Assorted Fruit or Build Your Own

Large Fruit Arrangement

$39.99

Pre-Selected Assorted Fruit or Build Your Own

Large Fruit Platter

$50.99

Pre-Selected Assorted Fruit or Build Your Own

Fruita Loca

$9.99

Watermelon Sandia Loca

$11.99

Cucumber Pepinos Locos

$9.99

BEER

8 oz Draft Beer

8 oz XX

$4.00

8 oz XX (Misc)

$4.00

8 oz Modelo Especial

$4.00

8 oz Shiner Bock

$4.00

8 oz Budweiser

$4.00

8 oz Bud Light

$4.00

8 oz Corona

$4.00

8 oz Pacifico

$4.00

8 oz Sol

$4.00

8 oz Sol Clamanto

$4.00

8 oz Sol Gold

$4.00

8 oz Ultra Gold

8 oz Blue Moon With option of orange slice

12 oz Draft Beer

12 oz XX

$6.00

12 oz XX (Misc

$6.00

12 oz Modelo Especial

$6.00

12 oz Shiner Bock

$6.00

12 oz Budweiser

$6.00

12 oz Bud Light

$6.00

12 oz Corona

$6.00

12 oz Pacifico

$6.00

12 oz Sol

$6.00

12 oz Sol Clamanto

$6.00

12 oz Sol Gold

$6.00

12 oz Ultra Gold

12 oz Blue Moon With option of orange slice

24 oz Draft Beer

24 oz XX

$9.00

24 oz XX (Misc

$9.00

24 oz Modelo Especial

$9.00

24 oz Shiner Bock

$9.00

24 oz Budweiser

$9.00

24 oz Bud Light

$9.00

24 oz Corona

$9.00

24 oz Pacifico

$9.00

24 oz Sol

$9.00

24 oz Sol Clamanto

$9.00

24 oz Sol Gold

$9.00

24 oz Ultra Gold

24 oz Blue Moon With option of orange slice

BEVERAGES

Glass Bottles

Squirt GLS Bottle

$3.99

Fresca GLS Bottle

$3.99

Coke GLS Bottle

$3.99

Fanta Orange GLS Bottle

$3.99

Sprite GLS Bottle

$3.99

Pepsi GLS Bottle

$3.99

Sunkest GLS Bottle

$3.99

Diet Pepsi GLS Bottle

$3.99

Soda Bottles

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Pepsi Bottle

$2.99

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

7 Up Bottle

$2.99

Squirt Bottle

$2.99

Fresca Bottle

$2.99

Fanta Orange Bottle

$2.99

Fanta Grape Bottle

$2.99

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.99

Soda Cans

Coke Can

$1.99

Pepsi Can

$1.99

Sprite Can

$1.99

7 Up Can

$1.99

Squirt Can

$1.99

Fresca Can

$1.99

Fanta Orange Can

$1.99

Fanta Grape Can

$1.99

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.99

NA Beverages

10 oz cupMichelada Mix

$3.99

10 oz Kids Micheagua

$3.99

16 oz Michelada Fresh Veggies & Clamato, Celary Beef Jerky

$5.99

16 oz Michelagua Fruit Water & Fruit

$4.99

16 oz Michelaguas With Lemonade, Fruit Water & Fruits

$4.99

20oz Michelagua Fruit Water & Fruit

$5.99

24 oz Michelada Fresh Veggies & Clamato, Celary Beef Jerky

$7.99

24 oz Michelada Fresh Veggies & Clamato, Celary Beef Jerky

$7.99

24 oz Michelagua Fruit Water & Fruit

$6.99

24 oz Michelaguas With Lemonade, Fruit Water & Fruits

$6.99

32 oz Barillito Michelada Fresh Veggies & Clamato, Celary Beef Jerky

$9.99

32 oz Barillito Michelagua Fruit Water & Fruit

$9.99

32 oz Michelaguas With Lemonade, Fruit Water & Fruits

$9.99

Coffee Decaf

$1.99

Kirkland Water

$1.50

Michelada w/o Liquor

$3.99

Water (Misc)

$3.99

20 oz Michelaguas With Lemonade, Fruit Water & Fruits

$5.99

16 oz Michelaguas Fruit Water & Fruits

$5.99

Coffee Reg

$1.99

Starbucks

Starbucks Frap Lrg Mocca

$5.99

Starbucks Frap Medium Mocca

$4.99

Starbucks Frap Lrg Carm

$5.99

Starbucks Frap Medium Mocca

$4.99

Starbucks Frap Lrg Van

$5.99

Starbucks Frap Medium Van

$4.99

Starbucks Frap Lrg Misc

$5.99

Starbucks Frap Medium Misc

$4.99

CARDS

Thank You Card

Thank You Card

$0.75

Blank Card

Blank Card

$0.75

Blessings card

Blessings Card

$0.75

Congratulations Card

Congratulations Card

$0.75
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:30 pm
We Use Quality, Fresh Ingredients In All Our Dishes.

