Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Carlos Poco Loco

review star

No reviews yet

1809 Adams St.

Toledo, OH 43604

Popular Items

Authentic Street Tacos
Queso Blanco Dip
Cuban Tamale

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip

$5.00

Queso Blanco Dip

$5.00

Mildly Spicy. Made with 100% cheese.

Jalapeño Dip

$7.00

Beans, Ground beef, queso blanco, jalapeños.

Bean Dip

$6.50

Refried beans, queso blanco.

Queso Fundido

$7.00

Queso blanco, chorizo.

Taquitos Flauta

$9.00

6 fried corn taquitos filled with shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and queso blanco for dipping

Quesadillas Andele

$9.00

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Nachos Supreme

$10.00

Pile of fresh chips baked with cheese. Covered with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.

Pico De Gallo Dip

Pico De Gallo Dip

$4.00
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$1.50
Cuban Platter

Cuban Platter

$9.00

Yuca fried(cassava) tostones (fried green plantain) and maduros ( fried sweet plantain) served with a garlic and cilantro dipping sauce. Yum delicious

Tostones Rellenos

$6.00

Croquetas

$7.99

Grilled Pineapple

Steak Grilled Pineapple

Steak Grilled Pineapple

$18.00

Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple , grilled with steak ,mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and melted cheese on top. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish

Chicken Grilled Pineapple

Chicken Grilled Pineapple

$18.00

Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple grilled with chicken , mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese . Served with Spanish rice , beans & guacamole garnish

Steak & Chicken Grilled Pineapple

Steak & Chicken Grilled Pineapple

$18.00

Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple cooked with steak , chicken, mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans And guacamole garnish

Tarasca Grilled Pineapple

Tarasca Grilled Pineapple

$19.00

Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple Filled with steak , chicken, chorizo, two colossal shell on shrimp, mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish

Shrimp Grilled Pineapple

Shrimp Grilled Pineapple

$20.00

Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple with 12 grilled shrimp , two colossal shell on shrimp , mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, and melted cheese . Served with rice , beans & guacamoloe garnish

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$17.00

Grilled steak with bell peppers and onions

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast mixed with bell peppers and onions

Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita

Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita

$17.00

Grilled steak and chicken mixed with bell peppers and onions

Texas Fajitas

$18.50

Steak, chicken and 6 jumbo shrimp Mixed with bell peppers and onions

Tropical Fajitas

$18.50

Carlos’ Favorite Fajita Steak ,chorizo, bacon , mushrooms, onions , pineapple and topped with melted chesse

Jalapeño Chicken Fajitas

$16.50

Grilled chicken , chorizo , jalapenos and creamy hot sauce

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

12 Jumbo grilled shrimp, two colossal shell on shrimp mixed with bell pepper and onions

Veggies Fajitas

$14.00

A combination of grilled onions , bell peppers , mushrooms and poblano pepper

Fajones Steak

Fajones Steak

$14.00

Grilled steak cooked with bell peppers and onions over a bed of Spanish rice , dressed with Queso blanco (no beans)

Fajones Chicken

Fajones Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions over a bed of spanish rice , dressed with queso blanco. (No beans)

Fajones Mix Chick/Steak

Fajones Mix Chick/Steak

$14.00

A combination of grilled steak and chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions over a bed of spanish rice , dressed with queso blanco. (No beans)

Carlos Specialties

Queso Chicken

Queso Chicken

$13.50

Sliced grilled chicken with queso blanco. Always served with Spanish rice and guacamole garnish

Chorizo Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken , chorizo and queso blanco. Always served with Spanish rice and guacamole garnish

Margarita Chicken

$14.00

Devil Shrimp

$16.00

12 jumbo grilled shrimp , nell peppers, onions, simmered in a hot roasted tomatillo sauce . Always served with Spanish rice and guacamole garnish

Shrimp Cozumel

Shrimp Cozumel

$15.00

12 grilled shrimp with grilled mushrooms, served over a bed of spanish rice and dressed with queso blanco and guacamole garnish

Chile Colorado

$17.00

Marinated sliced steak , simmered in medium spicy sauce . Served with Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish

Cactus Picante

$17.00

CARLOS FAVORITE. Marinate steak , fresh cactus nopales and pinto beans, all simmered in medium green tomatillo salsa . Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish

Carne en su Jugo

$17.00

A delicious combination of steak strips, smoke bacon and whole pinto beans, simmered in medium tomatillo salsa. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish

Pork Carnitas

$14.00

The original pork carnitas . Juicy and tasty. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish

Chile Verde Carnitas

Chile Verde Carnitas

$14.00

Pork carnitas simmered in green medium salsa, served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish

Nachos California

$14.50

A bed of french fries, sliced carne asada steak, covered with queso blanco salsa , topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole . (Does not include any sides or tortillas)

Taco Salad

Taco Salad Refried Beans

$8.50

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$10.50

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$10.75

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

Ropa Vieja Taco Salad

$10.00

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$11.50

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.50

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.50

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad

$12.25

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

Grilled Chicken (no fajita) Taco Salad

$11.50

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

Pork Carnitas Taco Salad

$11.50

Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )

From Havana To Toledo

“Ropa Vieja” Beef

$14.00

Perhaps the most traditional cuban dish, slowly simmered beef stew , shredded and mixed with cooked veggies

“Vaca Frita” Beef

“Vaca Frita” Beef

$15.00

A popular cuban dish ( literally means FRIED COW ) consisting of fried shredded skirt steak , topped with sautéed onions and peppers . Served with white rice , black beans, yuca con mojo and sweet plantain

Chicken “Aporreado”

$13.00

Roasted Pork

$14.00

Cuban roasted pork "in a pot" style, slow cooked in citrus juices, cooking wine and garlic

Cuban Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Cuban - creole shrimp stew, not spicy

Tacos Habaneros

$10.99

Camaron Al Ajillo

$15.00

Carlos Family Favorites

Burrito Sancho

Burrito Sancho

An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top

Burrito Mijas

A delicious combination of whole pinto beans, rice, and choice of filling. Covered with slow roasted Red “HOT” sauce and queso blanco. Guacamole garnish on the side.

Quesadilla Loca

Quesadilla Loca

An extra large tortilla , grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish

Chimichanga Grande

Chimichanga Grande

Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish

Cuban Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$10.50

Pressed bread sandwich with slow cooked pork butt, smoked ham, mustard, cheese and pickles

Ropa Vieja Sandwich

$10.50

Pressed bread sandwich, slowly simmered shredded beef and fried plantains

Chicken Aporreado Sandwich

$10.00

Pressed bread sandwich, slowly simmered shredded chicken and sweet plantains

Pan con Bistec

$12.00

Pressed bread on a cuban style steak sandwich With cooked onions, cheese, potato sticks and a garlic - cilantro mayo spread

Vegan Dinners

Vegan St Tacos Meal

$14.00

Vegan sausage, corn and black beans, with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish

Vegan Pineapple

Vegan Pineapple

$16.50

Half of a pineapple and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, vegan chorizo, corn, black beans & portobello. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish

Vegan Taco Salad

$13.00

Fresh deep fried flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, grilled vegan sausage, black beans, corn, cactus, onions, tomato poblano peppers, lettuce, guacamole and portobello cap on top. NAKED (no tortilla bowl is GF)

Fajita Vegana Azteca

$17.00

Onions , tomato, bell peppers, mushrooms, cactus nopales, black beans, roasted corn, chopped vegan sausage, poblano peppers and sliced portobello. Served with Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish

Vegan Enchiladas Dinner

$14.00

Three corn tortillas filled With vegan sausage, roasted, and black beans, cactus nopales and mushrooms. Covered with mild red salsa. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish

A La Carte & Combo

COMBO

COMBO

$4.50

Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish

Vegan Combo

$4.50

Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish (no cheese or sour cream)

Taco Carta

$2.25

Hard or soft shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken , with lettuce and cheese

Authentic Street Tacos

$3.25

Grilled double corn tortilla with fresh onions and cilantro. Choose steak, pork chorizo, pork carnitas , grilled chicken or al pastor chicken

Enchilada Carta

$2.75

Corn tortilla rolled and baked with red mild salsa and cheese

Tamale Carta

$2.75

Hand made and filled with spicy pork mole. Baked with red mild salsa and cheese

Tostada Carta

$3.75

Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce , tomato, sour cream and your choice of meet

Burrito Carta

$4.50

Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of meet. Baked with red salsa and cheese

Chimichanga Carta

$4.75

A deep fried tortilla covered with queso blanco . Chose your filling

Chile Relleno Carta

$5.00

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco cheese, coated with egg and baked with mild salsa and cheese

Cuban Tamale

Cuban Tamale

$6.50

A fusion of African , Caribbean and Spanish cusine all wrapped up in a corn husk and served as a delicious tamale , topped with roasted pork , grilled onions and cilantro garnish

Vegan Tamal

$6.00

Just like a traditional cuban tamale but this one is completely vegan and gluten free. Topped with grilled mushrooms , onions and cilantro

Sides & Extras

Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

$3.00

Spanish Rice Side

$2.75

Cuban White Rice Side

$2.75

Black Beans Side

$2.75

Refried Beans Side

$2.75

Whole Pinto Beans Side

$2.75

French Fries Side

$3.00

Tostones (Fried Green Plantains)

$3.00

Fried Yuca Side

$2.50

Yuca En Mojo Side

$2.50

Tortillas Side

$1.00

Shredded Cheese Side

$0.50

Shredded Cheese Large

$1.50

Guacamole Side

$1.50

Queso Dip Side

$1.50

Pico De Gallo Side

$1.50

Lettuce Side

$0.30

Tomato Side

$0.30

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Jalapeño Side rajas

$0.50

Jalapeños Fresh

$0.50

Jalapeños Grilled (Chile Toreado)

$1.00

Onion Side

$0.50

Hot Salsa 2 oz

$0.50

Mild Red Enchil Side

$0.30

Garnish

$1.50

Grilled Shrimp each

$0.75

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp each

$2.75

Ropa Vieja Side

$6.00

Side Roasted Pork

$6.00

Grilled Mushrooms Side

$2.50

Side Steak

$4.00

Add Grilled Onions for Tacos

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.00

Fajita Veggies Side

$3.50

Avocado Side

$1.00

Chorizo Side

$3.00

Grilled Onions Side

$2.00

Cactus Side

$3.00

Cilantro 2oz

$0.50

Add Cactus For Tacos

$1.00

Large Hot Salsa

$2.00

Green Garlic-Cilantro Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Large Green Garlic-Cilantro Sauce

$3.00

Green Tomatillo Sauce 2oz

$0.30

Chicken Aporreado Side

$5.00

Vegan Sausage Side

$3.50

Salsa Chips 16oz

$3.00

Salsa Chips 32oz

$6.00

Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

$3.00

Chips And Salsa

$1.50

Kids Menu

KIDS 2 Crunchy Tacos

$5.00

KIDS 2 Soft Tacos

$5.00

KIDS 2 Enchiladas

$5.00

KIDS Quesadilla

$5.00

KIDS Burrito

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Apple Skillet

$5.00

Mexican Affogato

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Margaritas

Mucho Loco Margarita 16oz

$10.00

Taco Combo

taco combo

$5.99

Tostada Combo

Tosatada Combo

$5.99

Tamale Combo

Pork Tamale Combo

$5.99

Enchilada Combo

Enchilada Combo

$5.99

Burrito Combo

Burrito Combo

$5.99

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$8.99

Chimichanga Combo

Chimichanga Combo

$8.99

Cuban Tamale Combo

Cuban Tamale Combo

$8.99

2 Street Tacos combo

2 Tacos Combo

$8.99

Lunch Taco Salad

Lunch Taco Salad

$5.99

Vegan Tamale combo

Vegan Tamale combo

$8.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mexi-Cuban family owned restaurant and bar since 2017.

Website

Location

1809 Adams St., Toledo, OH 43604

Directions

