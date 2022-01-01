- Home
Carlos Poco Loco
No reviews yet
1809 Adams St.
Toledo, OH 43604
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole Dip
Queso Blanco Dip
Mildly Spicy. Made with 100% cheese.
Jalapeño Dip
Beans, Ground beef, queso blanco, jalapeños.
Bean Dip
Refried beans, queso blanco.
Queso Fundido
Queso blanco, chorizo.
Taquitos Flauta
6 fried corn taquitos filled with shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and queso blanco for dipping
Quesadillas Andele
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Nachos Supreme
Pile of fresh chips baked with cheese. Covered with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes.
Pico De Gallo Dip
Chips and Salsa
Cuban Platter
Yuca fried(cassava) tostones (fried green plantain) and maduros ( fried sweet plantain) served with a garlic and cilantro dipping sauce. Yum delicious
Tostones Rellenos
Croquetas
Grilled Pineapple
Steak Grilled Pineapple
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple , grilled with steak ,mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and melted cheese on top. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Chicken Grilled Pineapple
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple grilled with chicken , mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese . Served with Spanish rice , beans & guacamole garnish
Steak & Chicken Grilled Pineapple
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple cooked with steak , chicken, mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans And guacamole garnish
Tarasca Grilled Pineapple
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple Filled with steak , chicken, chorizo, two colossal shell on shrimp, mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish
Shrimp Grilled Pineapple
Half of a ripe and sweet pineapple with 12 grilled shrimp , two colossal shell on shrimp , mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, and melted cheese . Served with rice , beans & guacamoloe garnish
Fajitas
Steak Fajita
Grilled steak with bell peppers and onions
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken breast mixed with bell peppers and onions
Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita
Grilled steak and chicken mixed with bell peppers and onions
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and 6 jumbo shrimp Mixed with bell peppers and onions
Tropical Fajitas
Carlos’ Favorite Fajita Steak ,chorizo, bacon , mushrooms, onions , pineapple and topped with melted chesse
Jalapeño Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken , chorizo , jalapenos and creamy hot sauce
Shrimp Fajitas
12 Jumbo grilled shrimp, two colossal shell on shrimp mixed with bell pepper and onions
Veggies Fajitas
A combination of grilled onions , bell peppers , mushrooms and poblano pepper
Fajones Steak
Grilled steak cooked with bell peppers and onions over a bed of Spanish rice , dressed with Queso blanco (no beans)
Fajones Chicken
Grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions over a bed of spanish rice , dressed with queso blanco. (No beans)
Fajones Mix Chick/Steak
A combination of grilled steak and chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions over a bed of spanish rice , dressed with queso blanco. (No beans)
Carlos Specialties
Queso Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken with queso blanco. Always served with Spanish rice and guacamole garnish
Chorizo Chicken
Grilled chicken , chorizo and queso blanco. Always served with Spanish rice and guacamole garnish
Margarita Chicken
Devil Shrimp
12 jumbo grilled shrimp , nell peppers, onions, simmered in a hot roasted tomatillo sauce . Always served with Spanish rice and guacamole garnish
Shrimp Cozumel
12 grilled shrimp with grilled mushrooms, served over a bed of spanish rice and dressed with queso blanco and guacamole garnish
Chile Colorado
Marinated sliced steak , simmered in medium spicy sauce . Served with Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish
Cactus Picante
CARLOS FAVORITE. Marinate steak , fresh cactus nopales and pinto beans, all simmered in medium green tomatillo salsa . Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Carne en su Jugo
A delicious combination of steak strips, smoke bacon and whole pinto beans, simmered in medium tomatillo salsa. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Pork Carnitas
The original pork carnitas . Juicy and tasty. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Chile Verde Carnitas
Pork carnitas simmered in green medium salsa, served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish
Nachos California
A bed of french fries, sliced carne asada steak, covered with queso blanco salsa , topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole . (Does not include any sides or tortillas)
Taco Salad
Taco Salad Refried Beans
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Ropa Vieja Taco Salad
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Steak Fajita Taco Salad
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Al Pastor Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Grilled Chicken (no fajita) Taco Salad
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
Pork Carnitas Taco Salad
Fresh made large flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, cheese , lettuce, sour cream, tomato, guacamole. ( Also available NAKED , no tortilla bowl )
From Havana To Toledo
“Ropa Vieja” Beef
Perhaps the most traditional cuban dish, slowly simmered beef stew , shredded and mixed with cooked veggies
“Vaca Frita” Beef
A popular cuban dish ( literally means FRIED COW ) consisting of fried shredded skirt steak , topped with sautéed onions and peppers . Served with white rice , black beans, yuca con mojo and sweet plantain
Chicken “Aporreado”
Roasted Pork
Cuban roasted pork "in a pot" style, slow cooked in citrus juices, cooking wine and garlic
Cuban Shrimp
Cuban - creole shrimp stew, not spicy
Tacos Habaneros
Camaron Al Ajillo
Carlos Family Favorites
Burrito Sancho
An extra large tortilla stuffed With your choice of filling Plus rice , beans, lettuce , sour cream, cheese and tomato. Folded and baked. Red mild sauce and queso blanco on top
Burrito Mijas
A delicious combination of whole pinto beans, rice, and choice of filling. Covered with slow roasted Red “HOT” sauce and queso blanco. Guacamole garnish on the side.
Quesadilla Loca
An extra large tortilla , grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Folded , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Chimichanga Grande
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with choice of felling, folded and fried (also available soft-baked ) , covered with queso blanco. Served with rice , beans and guacamole garnish
Cuban Sandwiches
Cuban Sandwich
Pressed bread sandwich with slow cooked pork butt, smoked ham, mustard, cheese and pickles
Ropa Vieja Sandwich
Pressed bread sandwich, slowly simmered shredded beef and fried plantains
Chicken Aporreado Sandwich
Pressed bread sandwich, slowly simmered shredded chicken and sweet plantains
Pan con Bistec
Pressed bread on a cuban style steak sandwich With cooked onions, cheese, potato sticks and a garlic - cilantro mayo spread
Vegan Dinners
Vegan St Tacos Meal
Vegan sausage, corn and black beans, with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish
Vegan Pineapple
Half of a pineapple and filled with mushrooms, onions, pineapple chunks, vegan chorizo, corn, black beans & portobello. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish
Vegan Taco Salad
Fresh deep fried flour tortilla bowl with refried beans, grilled vegan sausage, black beans, corn, cactus, onions, tomato poblano peppers, lettuce, guacamole and portobello cap on top. NAKED (no tortilla bowl is GF)
Fajita Vegana Azteca
Onions , tomato, bell peppers, mushrooms, cactus nopales, black beans, roasted corn, chopped vegan sausage, poblano peppers and sliced portobello. Served with Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish
Vegan Enchiladas Dinner
Three corn tortillas filled With vegan sausage, roasted, and black beans, cactus nopales and mushrooms. Covered with mild red salsa. Served with rice, beans and guacamole garnish
A La Carte & Combo
COMBO
Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish
Vegan Combo
Spanish rice, beans and guacamole garnish (no cheese or sour cream)
Taco Carta
Hard or soft shell tortilla, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken , with lettuce and cheese
Authentic Street Tacos
Grilled double corn tortilla with fresh onions and cilantro. Choose steak, pork chorizo, pork carnitas , grilled chicken or al pastor chicken
Enchilada Carta
Corn tortilla rolled and baked with red mild salsa and cheese
Tamale Carta
Hand made and filled with spicy pork mole. Baked with red mild salsa and cheese
Tostada Carta
Flat crunchy corn tortilla with beans, lettuce , tomato, sour cream and your choice of meet
Burrito Carta
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of meet. Baked with red salsa and cheese
Chimichanga Carta
A deep fried tortilla covered with queso blanco . Chose your filling
Chile Relleno Carta
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco cheese, coated with egg and baked with mild salsa and cheese
Cuban Tamale
A fusion of African , Caribbean and Spanish cusine all wrapped up in a corn husk and served as a delicious tamale , topped with roasted pork , grilled onions and cilantro garnish
Vegan Tamal
Just like a traditional cuban tamale but this one is completely vegan and gluten free. Topped with grilled mushrooms , onions and cilantro
Sides & Extras
Refried Beans & Spanish Rice
Spanish Rice Side
Cuban White Rice Side
Black Beans Side
Refried Beans Side
Whole Pinto Beans Side
French Fries Side
Tostones (Fried Green Plantains)
Fried Yuca Side
Yuca En Mojo Side
Tortillas Side
Shredded Cheese Side
Shredded Cheese Large
Guacamole Side
Queso Dip Side
Pico De Gallo Side
Lettuce Side
Tomato Side
Sour Cream Side
Jalapeño Side rajas
Jalapeños Fresh
Jalapeños Grilled (Chile Toreado)
Onion Side
Hot Salsa 2 oz
Mild Red Enchil Side
Garnish
Grilled Shrimp each
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp each
Ropa Vieja Side
Side Roasted Pork
Grilled Mushrooms Side
Side Steak
Add Grilled Onions for Tacos
Grilled Chicken Side
Fajita Veggies Side
Avocado Side
Chorizo Side
Grilled Onions Side
Cactus Side
Cilantro 2oz
Add Cactus For Tacos
Large Hot Salsa
Green Garlic-Cilantro Sauce 2oz
Large Green Garlic-Cilantro Sauce
Green Tomatillo Sauce 2oz
Chicken Aporreado Side
Vegan Sausage Side
Salsa Chips 16oz
Salsa Chips 32oz
Kids Menu
Taco Combo
Tostada Combo
Tamale Combo
Enchilada Combo
Burrito Combo
Cuban Sandwich
Chimichanga Combo
Cuban Tamale Combo
2 Street Tacos combo
Lunch Taco Salad
Vegan Tamale combo
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mexi-Cuban family owned restaurant and bar since 2017.
1809 Adams St., Toledo, OH 43604