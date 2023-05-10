Carlos and Harleys

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00+

Thick hardwood bacon, fresh jalapeños and cream cheese infused with house spices.

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Tirandito De Atun

$14.00

Guacamole

$11.00

Quesadilla

$12.00+

745 Wings

$12.00+
Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Pint of Salsa

$8.00

Quart Of Salsa

$12.00

Chef Specialties

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$23.00

Poblano Salmon

$25.00

Ribeye

$28.00

Tacos

Habanero Mahi Mahi

$19.00

Asada Street Tacos

$16.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.00

Chicken Street Tacos

$15.00

Vegetarian Tacos

$15.00

Salmon Tacos

$19.00

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$19.00

Cabo Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Salad

House Salad

$7.00+

Taco Salad

$14.00

Fajita Salad

$16.00

Ensalada de Fresa

$13.00

Enchiladas

Seafood Enchiladas

$20.00

Enchiladas

$16.00

Veggie Ench

$16.00

Build Your Own Burrito

BYOB

$16.00

Fajitas

Vegetarian Fajitas

$18.00+

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00+

Beef Fajitas

$24.00+

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00+

Trio Fajitas

$34.00

Veggie & Shrimp Fajita

$24.00+

Veggie & Chicken

$19.00+

Veggie & Beef

$24.00+

Chicken & Beef

$24.00+

Chicken & Shrimp

$24.00+

Beef & Shrimp

$24.00+

Platos

Fajita Wrap

$15.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$22.00

Bandit Mac

$14.00

Burgers

Harley Burger

$15.00

Carlos Burger

$13.00

Desserts

Mini Churros

$10.00

Brownie Sunday

$10.00

Flan Estrella

$8.00

Cheesecake Tacos

$10.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Ala Carte & Extras

Black Beans

$3.00

Extra Side Of Sauce

$2.00

Fries

$6.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Plate of Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice N' Beans

$4.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side of Guac

$2.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Sliced Avacado

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy Fire Fries

$7.00

Uno Enchilada

$6.00

Uno Seafood Enchilada

$8.00

Uno Taco

$6.00

Uno Veggie Enchilada

$8.00

Cojita

$2.00

Fajita Set Up

$3.00

Single Tortilla

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Quesidilla

$6.98

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.98

Kids Nachos

$6.98

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.98

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.98

Kids Beef Enchilada

$6.98

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.98

Kids Chicken Enchilada

$6.98

Dinner Special

Chilli Relleno

$23.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

7UP

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Clausthaler NA Beer

$6.00

Heineken NA

$6.00

Lagunitas NIPA

$6.00

Rootbeer/Jarritos Float

$7.00

Bottled

Mexi Coke

$4.00

Rock Star

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Milk

Horchata

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Drink

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Smoothies

NA Pina Colada

$6.00

NA Strawberry Daiquiri

Jarritos

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$4.00

Jarritos Float

$7.00

Specials

Dinner Specials

Filete ala Tampiquena

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tex Mexican and American food with a family friendly fantastic vibe. Come in and enjoy!

Location

5510 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310

Directions

