Carlos Que Pasa
589 Reviews
$
3137 W. Central Ave.
Toledo, OH 43606
Appetizers - Fingerlicking Foods
Street Tacos
Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side. Also available with flour tortilla (Contains Wheat)
Taco Trio (Extra taco for free! Today only)
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side. Also available with flour tortilla (contains wheat)
Quezadilla A La Carte
Grilled flour tortilla (Also available Gluten Free) filled with Violife melted cheeze, your choice of VEGAN protein and Mexican-Relish and Salsa on the side.
Tamales
A tamale is a traditional Mexican dish, made of masa (corn dough), which is steamed in a corn leaf, The wrapping can either be discarded prior to eating or used as a plate. Served with one salsa and one Mexican-relish
Nachos
Bed of fresh made corn chips loaded with black beans, shredded cheeze, your choice of protein, nacho cheeze sauce, lettuce, Maxi-Relish, zour cream and fresh guacamole. Accompanied with salsa on the side. The chips are fried in the same oil that we use to fry the chimichangas. We have pre-packaged 100% Gluten Free chips available.
California Nacho Friez
Bed of crispy GF french fries loaded with black beans, vegan chorizo, nacho cheeze sauce, light lettuce, Mexi-Relish, zour cream and fresh guacamole. Accompanied with salsa and extra nacho cheeze on the side. The fries are fried in the same fryer where we prepare the chimichangas made from previously cooked flour tortillas, we do not recommend it for people with gluten allergy.
Quezo Fundido
Quezo Blanco paired with our vegan Chorizo and topped with fresh onions
Tamale Special
3 Tamales with rice and beans
Half dozen tamales
Dinner Combos
Burrito
A large flour tortilla (contains wheat) or homemade 100% gluten free tortilla, filled with your favorite Vegan protein, beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
Quezadilla Dinner
Large flour tortilla or 100% Gluten Free homemade tortilla filled with your protein and melted cheeze, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, relish and Zour cream. Side of Salsa.
Taco Dinner (Todays Special!)
3 street style tacos, homemade corn tortilla with onions and cilantro, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, mexirelish, zour cream, salsa and lime
Tamale Bowl
Carlos favorite!!! A delicious hand made tamale served with rice, black beans, lettuce, Mexican-relish, Zour cream and salsa on the side.
Chimichanga Dinner
Filled with your favorite vegan protein, fried until golden brown, served with a side of mole sauce to cover it to your liking. Accompanied by homemade rice, black beans, lettuce, Zour cream and MexiRelish. Simply from another world.
Mexican Street Foods
TexMex Friez
New recipe with some traditional flavors. Our chili is slow cooked with sweet and spicy flavors including Mexican mild chilis and chorizo. It's served over a bed of crispy fries then topped with shredded cheeze, mexican relish, pickled jalapenos and cilantro & onion. Served with a side of your favorite salsa
Bbq Chikn Salad
Fresh handcut salad mix topped with corn and black bean salsa, sliced red onion, shredded cheeze and a generous serving of crispy breaded chikn. Drizzled with bbq sauce and ranch and topped off with homemade bbq seasoned tortilla strips
Taquitoz
Chorizo con Papas or Molida Fajita and a sprinkle of cheese in both filings. Crispy corn tortilla filled and fried until perfection. 4 taquitoz are served with 3oz of quezo blanco and your choice of salsa. Finger licking good!
Texmex friez half order
Sides
Rice
Made daily with total inspiration from Lupita, delicious and full of flavor, you won't think it's made without butter or chicken broth.
Black Beans
Cuban recipe inspired by our Carlos Poco Loco restaurant.
Refried beans
8 oz. Homemade Quezo Dip
Nut Free, homemade with Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Oat milk and Jalapenos for that medium irresistible flavor.
3 oz. Homemade Quezo Dip
Nut Free, homemade with Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Oat milk and Jalapenos for that medium irresistible flavor.
8 oz. Fresh Guacamole
Hand made with fresh smashed calavo avocados.
3 oz. Fresh Guacamole
Hand made with fresh smashed calavo avocados.
8 oz. Fresh Salsa
Every day we prepare our fresh salsa with high quality tomatoes.
3 oz. Salsa
Our homemade salsas are family recipes from Jalisco, Mexico. Chips not included
3 oz. Homemade Zour Cream
This is my wife Lupita's recipe, made with soaked cashews and traditional spices, fresh and creamy.
1.5 oz. Homemade Zour Cream
This is my wife Lupita's recipe, made with soaked cashews and traditional spices, fresh and creamy.
3 oz. Mexi-Relish
Enjoy our fresh relish, we have mild, medium and Hot
Homemade Chips
We cook the chips every day, they are made from corn but they are fried in the same oil used to fry flour tortillas, we do not recommend them for gluten allergy customers.
100% GF Corn Chips for gluten allergy
We buy these corn chips already cooked, the quality and presentation may vary according to the supplier. They are 100% gluten free and have no cross contamination.
100% Gluten Free (For Gluten Allergy)
Street Taco GF
Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
Taco Trio GF
Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.
Taco Dinner GF
3 street style tacos, with onions and cilantro, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, mexirelish, zour cream, salsa and lime.
Quezadilla a la Carte GF
Handmade flour tortilla, 100% Gluten Free, steamed and filled with Violife melted cheeze, your choice of VEGAN protein and Mexican-Relish and Salsa on the side. No crossing contamination.
Quezadilla Dinner GF
Handmade flour tortilla, 100% Gluten Free, steamed and filled with Violife melted cheeze, your choice of VEGAN protein and Mexican-Relish and Salsa on the side. No crossing contamination. Served with rice and beans.
Tamales GF
A tamale is a traditional Mexican dish, made of masa (corn dough), which is steamed in a corn leaf, The wrapping can either be discarded prior to eating or used as a plate. Served with one salsa and one Mexican-relish
Tamale Bowl GF
Carlos favorite!!! A delicious hand made tamale served with rice, black beans, lettuce, Mexican-relish, Zour cream and salsa on the side.
Nachos GF
Bed of salty corn chips loaded with black beans, shredded cheeze, your choice of protein, nacho cheeze sauce, lettuce, Maxi-Relish, zour cream and fresh guacamole. Accompanied with salsa on the side.
Burrito GF
A large hand made GF tortilla filled with your favorite Vegan protein, black beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.
Kids
vegan chicken nuggets
Beyond Meat plantbased chicken tenders. (Nut free) (Not Gluten-free)
vegan chicken nuggets and side
Beyond Meat plantbased chicken tenders and a side of fries. (Nut free) (Not Gluten-free)
kids taco
One kids soft taco with your choice of tortilla and filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with either a side of rice, beans or fries
Desserts
7Little Cupcakes
These delicious cupcakes are 100% Vegan and made especially for Carlos by 7 Little Cup Cakes from Perrysburg. Available Vegan and with Gluten Free option.
Apple Pie Chimichangas
Apple Pie filled into a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar SO DELICIOUS
Vegan Taste Cookies
Margaritas
House Margarita TOGO
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase and ID required.. Our Original Recipe made with silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Our margaritas are Concentrated, we recommend add ice in home..
Golden Margarita (Top Shelf) TOGO
IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase and ID Required. Made with 100% agave tequila rested in our own barrel, lime juice, agave nectar and with orange liqueur made in Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend adding ice at home.
House Dine In
Golden Dine In
Tequila Sunrise
Who doesn’t love to get their Sunday funday started with a little tequila!
Tequila sunrise TOGO
Drinks
Craft Local Beer
PEANUT BUTTER CRUNCHY, Brown Ale Honey, 6.2%, EARNEST BREW, Toledo OH
TROPI COASTAL, Tropical IPA, 6%, GREAT LAKES BREW, Cleveland OH
FLEW THE CoOP, Pineapple IPA, 6%, MOELLER BREW BARN, Maria Stein OH
NEW SINCERITY, West Coast IPA, 6.9%, EARNEST BREW WORKS
HAVE A NICE IPA, American IPA, 7.4% EARNEST BREW WORKS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!!
3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606