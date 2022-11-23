Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carlos Que Pasa

589 Reviews

$

3137 W. Central Ave.

Toledo, OH 43606

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Trio (Extra taco for free! Today only)
Burrito
Chimichanga Dinner

Appetizers - Fingerlicking Foods

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$4.00

Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side. Also available with flour tortilla (Contains Wheat)

Taco Trio (Extra taco for free! Today only)

Taco Trio (Extra taco for free! Today only)

$10.00

Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side. Also available with flour tortilla (contains wheat)

Quezadilla A La Carte

Quezadilla A La Carte

$6.00

Grilled flour tortilla (Also available Gluten Free) filled with Violife melted cheeze, your choice of VEGAN protein and Mexican-Relish and Salsa on the side.

Tamales

Tamales

$3.50

A tamale is a traditional Mexican dish, made of masa (corn dough), which is steamed in a corn leaf, The wrapping can either be discarded prior to eating or used as a plate. Served with one salsa and one Mexican-relish

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Bed of fresh made corn chips loaded with black beans, shredded cheeze, your choice of protein, nacho cheeze sauce, lettuce, Maxi-Relish, zour cream and fresh guacamole. Accompanied with salsa on the side. The chips are fried in the same oil that we use to fry the chimichangas. We have pre-packaged 100% Gluten Free chips available.

California Nacho Friez

California Nacho Friez

$12.00Out of stock

Bed of crispy GF french fries loaded with black beans, vegan chorizo, nacho cheeze sauce, light lettuce, Mexi-Relish, zour cream and fresh guacamole. Accompanied with salsa and extra nacho cheeze on the side. The fries are fried in the same fryer where we prepare the chimichangas made from previously cooked flour tortillas, we do not recommend it for people with gluten allergy.

Quezo Fundido

Quezo Fundido

$8.00

Quezo Blanco paired with our vegan Chorizo and topped with fresh onions

Tamale Special

$7.50

3 Tamales with rice and beans

Half dozen tamales

$15.00

Dinner Combos

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

A large flour tortilla (contains wheat) or homemade 100% gluten free tortilla, filled with your favorite Vegan protein, beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.

Quezadilla Dinner

$11.00

Large flour tortilla or 100% Gluten Free homemade tortilla filled with your protein and melted cheeze, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, relish and Zour cream. Side of Salsa.

Taco Dinner (Todays Special!)

Taco Dinner (Todays Special!)

$12.00

3 street style tacos, homemade corn tortilla with onions and cilantro, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, mexirelish, zour cream, salsa and lime

Tamale Bowl

Tamale Bowl

$8.00

Carlos favorite!!! A delicious hand made tamale served with rice, black beans, lettuce, Mexican-relish, Zour cream and salsa on the side.

Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.00

Filled with your favorite vegan protein, fried until golden brown, served with a side of mole sauce to cover it to your liking. Accompanied by homemade rice, black beans, lettuce, Zour cream and MexiRelish. Simply from another world.

Mexican Street Foods

TexMex Friez

TexMex Friez

$12.00Out of stock

New recipe with some traditional flavors. Our chili is slow cooked with sweet and spicy flavors including Mexican mild chilis and chorizo. It's served over a bed of crispy fries then topped with shredded cheeze, mexican relish, pickled jalapenos and cilantro & onion. Served with a side of your favorite salsa

Bbq Chikn Salad

Bbq Chikn Salad

$12.00

Fresh handcut salad mix topped with corn and black bean salsa, sliced red onion, shredded cheeze and a generous serving of crispy breaded chikn. Drizzled with bbq sauce and ranch and topped off with homemade bbq seasoned tortilla strips

Taquitoz

Taquitoz

$10.00Out of stock

Chorizo con Papas or Molida Fajita and a sprinkle of cheese in both filings. Crispy corn tortilla filled and fried until perfection. 4 taquitoz are served with 3oz of quezo blanco and your choice of salsa. Finger licking good!

Texmex friez half order

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Rice

Rice

$2.50

Made daily with total inspiration from Lupita, delicious and full of flavor, you won't think it's made without butter or chicken broth.

Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.50

Cuban recipe inspired by our Carlos Poco Loco restaurant.

Refried beans

$2.50
8 oz. Homemade Quezo Dip

8 oz. Homemade Quezo Dip

$7.00

Nut Free, homemade with Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Oat milk and Jalapenos for that medium irresistible flavor.

3 oz. Homemade Quezo Dip

3 oz. Homemade Quezo Dip

$3.00

Nut Free, homemade with Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Oat milk and Jalapenos for that medium irresistible flavor.

Quezo Fundido

Quezo Fundido

$8.00

Quezo Blanco paired with our vegan Chorizo and topped with fresh onions

8 oz. Fresh Guacamole

8 oz. Fresh Guacamole

$6.00

Hand made with fresh smashed calavo avocados.

3 oz. Fresh Guacamole

3 oz. Fresh Guacamole

$2.50

Hand made with fresh smashed calavo avocados.

8 oz. Fresh Salsa

8 oz. Fresh Salsa

$3.00

Every day we prepare our fresh salsa with high quality tomatoes.

3 oz. Salsa

3 oz. Salsa

$1.00

Our homemade salsas are family recipes from Jalisco, Mexico. Chips not included

3 oz. Homemade Zour Cream

3 oz. Homemade Zour Cream

$2.00

This is my wife Lupita's recipe, made with soaked cashews and traditional spices, fresh and creamy.

1.5 oz. Homemade Zour Cream

1.5 oz. Homemade Zour Cream

$1.00

This is my wife Lupita's recipe, made with soaked cashews and traditional spices, fresh and creamy.

3 oz. Mexi-Relish

3 oz. Mexi-Relish

$1.00

Enjoy our fresh relish, we have mild, medium and Hot

Homemade Chips

Homemade Chips

$1.00

We cook the chips every day, they are made from corn but they are fried in the same oil used to fry flour tortillas, we do not recommend them for gluten allergy customers.

100% GF Corn Chips for gluten allergy

100% GF Corn Chips for gluten allergy

$1.50

We buy these corn chips already cooked, the quality and presentation may vary according to the supplier. They are 100% gluten free and have no cross contamination.

100% Gluten Free (For Gluten Allergy)

Street Taco GF

Street Taco GF

$4.00

Made with homemade corn tortilla (Gluten Free) with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.

Taco Trio GF

Taco Trio GF

$10.00

Home made corn tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro, fresh onions and Relish. Includes one salsa on the side.

Taco Dinner GF

Taco Dinner GF

$12.00

3 street style tacos, with onions and cilantro, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, mexirelish, zour cream, salsa and lime.

Quezadilla a la Carte GF

Quezadilla a la Carte GF

$9.00Out of stock

Handmade flour tortilla, 100% Gluten Free, steamed and filled with Violife melted cheeze, your choice of VEGAN protein and Mexican-Relish and Salsa on the side. No crossing contamination.

Quezadilla Dinner GF

Quezadilla Dinner GF

$13.00Out of stock

Handmade flour tortilla, 100% Gluten Free, steamed and filled with Violife melted cheeze, your choice of VEGAN protein and Mexican-Relish and Salsa on the side. No crossing contamination. Served with rice and beans.

Tamales GF

Tamales GF

$3.50

A tamale is a traditional Mexican dish, made of masa (corn dough), which is steamed in a corn leaf, The wrapping can either be discarded prior to eating or used as a plate. Served with one salsa and one Mexican-relish

Tamale Bowl GF

Tamale Bowl GF

$8.00

Carlos favorite!!! A delicious hand made tamale served with rice, black beans, lettuce, Mexican-relish, Zour cream and salsa on the side.

Nachos GF

Nachos GF

$9.00

Bed of salty corn chips loaded with black beans, shredded cheeze, your choice of protein, nacho cheeze sauce, lettuce, Maxi-Relish, zour cream and fresh guacamole. Accompanied with salsa on the side.

Burrito GF

Burrito GF

$14.00Out of stock

A large hand made GF tortilla filled with your favorite Vegan protein, black beans and rice. Served with your choice of salsa and Mexican Relish, lettuce and Zour Cream. Nacho Cheeze on the side.

Kids

vegan chicken nuggets

vegan chicken nuggets

$5.00

Beyond Meat plantbased chicken tenders. (Nut free) (Not Gluten-free)

vegan chicken nuggets and side

vegan chicken nuggets and side

$6.00

Beyond Meat plantbased chicken tenders and a side of fries. (Nut free) (Not Gluten-free)

kids taco

kids taco

$6.00

One kids soft taco with your choice of tortilla and filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with either a side of rice, beans or fries

Desserts

7Little Cupcakes

7Little Cupcakes

$5.00

These delicious cupcakes are 100% Vegan and made especially for Carlos by 7 Little Cup Cakes from Perrysburg. Available Vegan and with Gluten Free option.

Apple Pie Chimichangas

$3.00+

Apple Pie filled into a flour tortilla and fried until crispy. Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar SO DELICIOUS

Vegan Taste Cookies

$4.00

Margaritas

House Margarita TOGO

House Margarita TOGO

$8.00

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase and ID required.. Our Original Recipe made with silver tequila, lime and orange juices, triple sec and local made (Toledo Spirits) orange liquor "ORANGE TIGER". Our margaritas are Concentrated, we recommend add ice in home..

Golden Margarita (Top Shelf) TOGO

Golden Margarita (Top Shelf) TOGO

$9.00

IMPORTANT!!! No alcohol sales with out food purchase and ID Required. Made with 100% agave tequila rested in our own barrel, lime juice, agave nectar and with orange liqueur made in Toledo. Concentrated, we recommend adding ice at home.

House Dine In

$6.00

Golden Dine In

$7.50
Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Who doesn’t love to get their Sunday funday started with a little tequila!

Tequila sunrise TOGO

$8.00

Drinks

Mexican Coke Products

Mexican Coke Products

$2.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.50
Coke & Pepsi Products

Coke & Pepsi Products

$2.00
Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.00
Hint Water

Hint Water

$2.00
S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$2.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.00

Pure Leaf UnSweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze

$2.00

Craft Local Beer

PEANUT BUTTER CRUNCHY, Brown Ale Honey, 6.2%, EARNEST BREW, Toledo OH

PEANUT BUTTER CRUNCHY, Brown Ale Honey, 6.2%, EARNEST BREW, Toledo OH

$4.00
TROPI COASTAL, Tropical IPA, 6%, GREAT LAKES BREW, Cleveland OH

TROPI COASTAL, Tropical IPA, 6%, GREAT LAKES BREW, Cleveland OH

$4.00
FLEW THE CoOP, Pineapple IPA, 6%, MOELLER BREW BARN, Maria Stein OH

FLEW THE CoOP, Pineapple IPA, 6%, MOELLER BREW BARN, Maria Stein OH

$4.00Out of stock

NEW SINCERITY, West Coast IPA, 6.9%, EARNEST BREW WORKS

$4.00

HAVE A NICE IPA, American IPA, 7.4% EARNEST BREW WORKS

$4.00

Mexican Beer

Corona Extra

$4.00Out of stock

Dos Equis lager especial

$4.00

Modelo Negro

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606

