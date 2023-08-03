Food Menu

BBQ Plates

Brisket, Sausage (regular or spicy), Chicken, Rubs, Turkey, Pulled Pork, Ham. Served with 2 side orders

Three Meat Plate - Online

$19.50

Two Meat Plate - Online

$18.50

One Meat Plate - Online

$16.50

Brisket Plate - Online

$18.50

Side Orders

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Fried Okra

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Pinto Beans

$3.25

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Mac 'N' Cheese

$3.25

Basked Potato Casserole

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.25

Green Bean Casserole

$3.25

Corn on the Cob

$3.25

1/2 Pint

$4.50

Pint

$6.25

Quart

$10.25

Gallon

$39.99

Cornbread (3)

$1.00

TX Toast

$0.75

Loaf Bread

$5.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$11.25

Turkey Sandwich

$10.25

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.25

Ham Sandwich

$10.25

Combo Sandwich - Online

$11.25

Combo Po Boy - Online

$11.75

Po Boy - Online

$10.75

Sausage Sandwich - Online

$10.25

Burgers

Double Meat Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.25

Two patties, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard

Double Meat Cheeseburger

$13.25

Two patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$14.75

Fried jalapenos, cheddar cheese & creamy jalapeno sauce (served with french fries)

Bacon Avocado Burger

$14.75

Bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado & mayo. Served with french fries

Carl Burger

$14.75

1/2 pound patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard *cheese upon request* Served with french fries

Hamburger

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard

Double Meat Hamburger

$12.25

two patties, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard

Spuds

Fancy Potato

$7.50

Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onion

Plain Potato

$2.75

Texas Chow Down - Online

$13.50

Meat, BBQ Sauce, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Bacon, Chive

Chicken Fried

Your choice of steak or chicken

Chicken Fried Dinner - Online

$15.50

Chicken fried steak or chicken served with Texas toast and 2 sides.

Chicken Fried Sandwich Basket - Online

$13.50

Chicken fried steak or chicken on Texas toast with lettuce and tomato. Served with gravy on side and French fries.

Odd 'N' Ends

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.50

4 chicken fingers with French fries and white gravy.

Carl Dogs

$10.25

Two jalapeno sausage dogs with cheese, bacon, onions, pickles, and secret sauce. Served with French fries.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$11.25

Texas toast grilled cheese with sliced brisket.

Quesadilla

$12.50

Large flour tortilla with brisket, cheese, pico de gallo, and creamy taco sauce.

Tacos

$11.50

Two flour tortillas with brisket, cheese, pico de gallo, and creamy taco sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Texas toast grilled cheese served with French fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Chicken on Texas toast with lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries.

Kraut Platter

$10.99

Sour kraut with sliced sausage and BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$11.50

4 Buffalo chicken fingers with French fries and ranch

Hamburger Steak

$14.75

Hamburger steak topped with grilled onions. Served with brown gravy and Texas toast.

Homemade Onion Rings

$7.95

16 pieces

1/2 Order Onion Rings

$5.95

8 pieces

Salads

Chef Salad with Meat

$12.75

Chef Salad

$9.50

Side Salad

$3.75

Dressing

$1.00

Kid's Stuff

Kids Hamburger

$8.95

Comes with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$8.95

Choice of 1 meat. Comes with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Comes with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.

Kids Hot Dog

$8.95

Comes with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

2 chicken fingers with French fries (or 1 side) and kid's 12oz drink.

Desserts

Banana Pudding (10oz)

$4.95

Cookie

$1.99

Peach Cobbler (6oz)

$3.95

Pie

$4.25

1/2 Pint

$4.99

Pint

$6.99

Quart

$10.99

Gallon

$43.99

Beverages

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.75

Large Fountain Drink

$2.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.00

Family Pack

Family Packs

No. 1 Family Pack

$74.50

Serves 4-6 1.2 lbs Brisket / 1 lbs. Sausage / 1 Quart Potato Salad / 1 Pint Beans / 1 Pint Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

No. 2 Family Pack

$90.25

Serves 6 - 8 2 lbs. Brisket / 1 lbs. Sausage / 1 Quart Potato Salad / 1 Quart Beans / 1 Pint Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

No. 3 Family Pack

$121.50

Serves 8 - 10 2.5 lbs Brisket / 1.5 Sausage / 1.5 Quarts Potato Salad / 1 Quart Beans / 1 Quart Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

No. 4 Family Pack

$146.50

Serves 10 - 12 3 lbs Brisket / 2 lbs Sausage / 1.5 Quarts Potato Salad / 1.5 Quarts Beans / 1 Quart Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

No. 5 Family Pack

$198.75

Serves 14 - 18 4 lbs Brisket / 3 lbs Sausage / 2 Quarts Potato Salad / 2 Quarts Beans / 1 Quart Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

No. 6 Family Pack

$280.50

Serves 18 - 20 5 lbs Brisket / 3.5 lbs Sausage / 1 Gallon Potato Salad / 1 Gallon Beans / 2 Quarts Cole Slaw. Comes with BBQ sauce, bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos.

Pounds To Go

Pounds To-Go

Beef 1 #

$23.50

Beef 3/4 #

$17.75

Beef 1/2 #

$11.75

Beef 1/4 #

$5.75

Sausage 1 #

$18.50

Sausage 3/4 #

$13.75

Sausage 1/2 #

$9.25

Sausage 1/4 #

$4.75

Turkey 1#

$19.50

Turkey 3/4 #

$14.75

Turkey 1/2 #

$9.75

Turkey 1/4 #

$4.95

Pulled Pork 1 #

$18.50

24 Hour notice required for orders over 1 LB pulled pork

Pulled Pork 3/4 #

$13.75

Pulled Pork 1/2 #

$9.25

Pulled Pork 1/4 #

$4.75

Ham 1#

$18.50

Ham 3/4 #

$13.75

Ham 1/2 #

$9.25

Ham 1/4 #

$4.75

Ribs 1 #

$19.50

Whole Chicken

$16.50

1/2 Chicken

$10.50

BBQ Sauce

Side

$0.95

1/2 Pint

$2.99

Pint

$5.50

Quart

$7.99

Gallon

$28.99