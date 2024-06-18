Carl's Corner | Bethlehem
2 West Elizabeth Avenue
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Steak Break
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak, melted American cheese and fried onions, topped with our own special sauce, and juicy pickles. Served with regular fries and a regular fountain drink.$10.39
- CheeseSteak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and melted American cheese, with fried onions, our own special sauce and juicy pickles.$7.99
- BLT
Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped.$7.99
STEAKS
- Steak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and fried onions, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles.$7.69
- CheeseSteak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and melted American cheese, with fried onions, our own special sauce and juicy pickles.$7.99
- Steak Sub
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and fired onions, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles, plus lettuce, onion, tomato. (mayo upon request)$8.19
- CheeseStkSub
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and melted American cheese with fried onions, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles, plus lettuce, onion, tomato. (mayo upon request)$8.59
- Pepper Steak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak with fried onions and peppers, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles.$7.89
- Pizza Cheesesteak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and melted Provolone cheese, with fried onions, our own special sauce and pepperoni.$8.99
BURGERS & HOT DOGS
- Cheeseburger
3.2 oz all-beef patty with your choice of American, Swiss or Provolone cheese with ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle. Lettuce & tomato available for an extra charge.$4.29
- Hamburger
3.2 oz all-beef patty with ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle. Lettuce & tomato available for an extra charge.$3.99
- Gourmet Hamburger
5.5 oz all-beef patty served on a kaiser roll with Russian dressing, pickles, lettuce, onion & tomato.$6.99
- Gourmet Cheeseburger
5.5 oz all-beef patty with your choice of American, Swiss or Provolone cheese, served on a kaiser roll with Russian dressing, pickles, lettuce, onion & tomato.$7.39
- Hot Dog
100% All-Beef hot dog topped with mustard and onions.$2.99
- Cheese Dog
100% All-Beef hot dog topped with mustard, onions and our special cheese-whiz sauce.$3.49
- Double Hamburger
Two 3.2 oz all-beef patty with ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle. Lettuce & tomato available for an extra charge.$5.99
- Double Cheeseburger
Two 3.2 oz all-beef patties with your choice of American, Swiss or Provolone cheese with ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle. Lettuce & tomato available for an extra charge.$6.49
- Cowboy Burger
5.3oz burger with American cheese, bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, & mayo$7.89
FRYER DELIGHTS
- Fries
Crispy thick-cut fries, fried to a perfect golden-brown.$2.99
- Cheese Fries
Crispy thick-cut fries, fried to a perfect golden-brown, topped with our delicious, melty, cheddar cheese sauce.$3.99
- Curly Fries
Curly fries, fried to a perfect golden brown.$3.69
- Curly Cheese Fries
Curly fries, fried to a perfect golden brown, topped with our delicious, melty, cheddar cheese sauce.$4.39
- Onion Rings
Breaded diced onion rings fried to a perfect golden brown.$3.59
- Breaded Mush
Breaded mushrooms, fried to a perfect golden brown.$4.89