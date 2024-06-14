Carl's Corner | Nazareth
848 Nazareth Pike
Nazareth, PA 18064
STEAKS
- Cheese Steak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and melted American cheese, with fried onions, our own special sauce and juicy pickles.$7.99
- Cheesesteak Sub
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and melted American cheese with fried onions, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles, plus lettuce, onion, tomato. (mayo upon request)$8.59
- Pepper Steak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak with fried onions and peppers, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles.$7.89
- Original Steak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and fried onions, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles.$7.69
- Steak Sub
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and fried onions, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles, with lettuce, onion, tomato. (mayo upon request)$8.19
- Pizza Cheesesteak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender chip steak and melted Provolone cheese, with fried onions, our own special sauce and pepperoni.$8.99
BURGERS & HOT DOGS
- Cheeseburger
3.2 oz all-beef patty with your choice of American, Swiss or Provolone cheese with ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle. Lettuce & tomato available for an extra charge.$4.29
- Double Cheeseburger
Two 3.2 oz all-beef patties with your choice of American, Swiss or Provolone cheese with ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle. Lettuce & tomato available for an extra charge.$6.49
- Gourmet Cheeseburger
5.5 oz all-beef patty with your choice of American, Swiss or Provolone cheese, served on a kaiser roll with Russian dressing, pickles, lettuce, onion & tomato.$7.39
- Regular Hamburger
3.2 oz all-beef patty with ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle. Lettuce & tomato available for an extra charge.$3.99
- Double Hamburger
Two 3.2 oz all-beef patties with ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle. Lettuce & tomato available for an extra charge.$5.99
- Gourmet Hamburger
5.5 oz all-beef patty served on a kaiser roll with Russian dressing, pickles, lettuce, onion & tomato.$6.99
- Hot Dog
100% All-Beef hot dog topped with mustard and onions.$2.99
- Cheese Dog
100% All-Beef hot dog topped with mustard, onions and our special cheese-whiz sauce.$3.49
- Cowboy Burger
5.3oz burger with American cheese, bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, & mayo$7.89
FRYER DELIGHTS
- Fries
Crispy thick-cut fries, fried to a perfect golden-brown.$2.99
- Curly Fries
Curly fries, fried to a perfect golden brown.$3.69
- Cheese Fries
Crispy thick-cut fries, fried to a perfect golden-brown, topped with our delicious, melty, cheddar cheese sauce.$3.99
- Curly Cheese Fries
Curly fries, fried to a perfect golden brown, topped with our delicious, melty, cheddar cheese sauce.$4.39
- Onion Rings
Breaded diced onion rings fried to a perfect golden brown.$3.59
- Mrs. T's Pierogies
The original Mrs. T's pierogies, fried to a perfect golden brown.$3.89
- Mozzerella Sticks
Gooey, melty breaded mozzarella cheese fried to a perfect golden brown, served with our house Marinera sauce.$3.99
- Breaded Mushrooms$4.89
COLD SUBS
- Italian Sub
Fresh sliced Provolone cheese, cooked ham, capicola, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano.$7.39
- American Sub
Fresh sliced Provolone cheese, cooked ham, hard salami, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano.$7.39
- Ham & Cheese Sub
Fresh sliced ham & cheese served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano.$7.39
- White Turkey Breast Sub
Fresh sliced 99% fat-free / no preservatives, turkey breast, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano.$7.99
- Roast Beef Sub
Fresh sliced roast beef served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano.$7.99
- Special Sub
Fresh sliced Provolone cheese, cooked ham, Italian ham, peppered ham, and hard salami, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano.$7.99
- Tuna Sub
Our unique tuna salad served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and oregano.$7.39
- Combination Cheese Sub
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, and pickles, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano.$6.99
- Veggie Sub
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, and pickles, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, avocado, and oregano.$6.29
HOT SUBS & SANDWICHES
- Cheeseburger Sub
Juicy all-beef patties with melted American cheese, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and 1000 island dressing.$7.79
- Hamburger Sub
Juicy all-beef patties, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and 1000 island dressing.$7.39
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Italian style meatball topped with our own marinera sauce and melted provolone cheese served on a fresh, Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll.$6.79
- BLT
Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped.$7.99
- Club Sub
Fresh sliced turkey, ham, cheese & bacon, served on a Philadelphia hearth baked Amoroso roll topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, and oregano.$8.19
- Hot Ham & Cheese
Fresh sliced ham with melted cheese served on a fresh Philadelphia hearth baked Kaiser roll.$5.79
- Hot Beef & Swiss
1/4-pound juicy roast beef with melted Swiss cheese served on a fresh, Philadelphia hearth baked Kaiser roll.$7.19
- Fish Sandwich
Breaded cod, deep fried, served on a fresh Philadelphia hearth baked Kaiser roll topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.$6.49
CHICKEN STEAKS
- Chicken Cheesesteak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender 100% chicken breast, melted American cheese and fried onions, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles.$7.89
- Chicken Cheesesteak Cali Style
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender 100% chicken breast and fried onions, topped with our own special sauce, and juicy pickles with lettuce, tomato and onion.$8.29
- Chicken Steak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender 100% chicken breast and fried onions, topped with our own special sauce and juicy pickles.$7.39
- Chicken Steak Cali Style
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender 100% chicken breast and fried onions, topped with our own special sauce, and juicy pickles with lettuce, tomato and onion.$7.89
- Pizza Chicken Cheesesteak
Fresh Philadelphia hearth baked, Amoroso roll filled with tender 100% chicken breast, melted provolone cheese and fried onions, topped with our own special sauce and pepperoni.$8.59
CHICKEN
- 2 Piece Chicken Tenders w/Fries
Two crispy, breaded and deep-fried 100% white meat chicken fingers served with regular French fries and your choice of BBQ, honey-mustard, ranch dressing or blue cheese.$5.29
- 4 Piece Chicken Tenders w/Fries
Four crispy, breaded and deep-fried 100% white meat chicken fingers served with regular French fries and your choice of BBQ, honey-mustard, ranch dressing or blue cheese.$8.39
- Deep Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and deep-fried, crispy all-white meat chicken patty served on a fresh, Philadelphia hearth baked Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo.$7.39
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6 oz, 100% chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a fresh, Philadelphia hearth baked Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo.$7.39
- Chicken Nuggets
Crispy chicken nuggets fried to perfection with your choice of honey mustard, BBQ or ranch dressing.$3.99
- Chicken Parmigiana on a Kaiser Roll
Breaded and deep-fried, crispy all-white meat chicken patty topped with our house Marinera sauce and melted provolone on a fresh, Philadelphia hearth baked Kaiser roll.$7.59
- 14" Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded, deep-fried, crispy all-white meat chicken patties topped with our house Marinara sauce and melted provolone on a fresh, Philadelphia hearth baked roll.$12.69