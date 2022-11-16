Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Carl's Tavern

317 Reviews

$

3386 William Penn Highway

Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Popular Items

Cheese-balls
Carl's Famous Fish
Lrg Fries

Fries

Sm Fries

$2.25

Sm Curly Fries

$3.25

Sm Shoestring

$3.25Out of stock

Sm Sweet Fry

$2.99Out of stock

Sm Batter Fry

$3.25

22 Fries

$8.99

Lrg Fries

$3.99

Lrg Curly Fries

$4.99

Lrg Sweet Fry

$4.99Out of stock

Lrg Batter fry

$4.99

Broc Ched Pops

$6.99

Carl's Chorrillana

$9.50

Small Waffle

$3.25

Large Waffle

$4.99

Appetizers

22 Fries

$8.99

Applesauce

$1.99

Banana Peppers

$10.99

Bavarian Sticks

$7.50

Broc Ched Pops

$6.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Cajun Garlic Skewers

$8.99

Cheese Plate

$7.50

Cheese-balls

$5.50

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Fried Cauliflower

$4.50

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried Oysters

$8.75

Fried Shrimp

$6.99

FunYinz

$2.99

Garlic Toast

$1.99

Jalapeno Ched Poppers

$0.99

Jalapeno Creme Poppers

$0.99

Kosher Pickle

$2.99

Lrg Batter fry

$4.99

Lrg Chips

$5.25

Lrg Curly

$4.99

Lrg Fries

$3.99

Mashed Potatos

$2.99

Mashed w/ Grav

$3.99

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Nachos

$6.50

Nachos Loaded

$8.75

Onion Rings

$5.50

Pepperoni Roll

$7.50

Pickle Slice

$0.99

Pierogies

$8.99

Pierogies n Kielbasa

$10.99

Potato Pancakes

$5.50

Provolone Stick

$5.50

Rice Side

$2.99

Sampler

$9.50

Side of Cheez

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Sm Batter Fry

$3.25

Sm Chips

$3.25

Sm Curly

$2.99

Sm Fries

$2.25

Zucchini

$8.99

Soups

Lobster Bisq

$5.99

Stuffed Pep Soup

$4.99

Russ' Chili

$4.99

Clam Chowder

$5.99

Chick Tortilla

$4.99

Salads

Caesar Dinner Salad LARGE

$6.99

Caesar/Chicken Salad

$12.50

Caesar/Steak Salad

$15.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Steak Salad

$15.99

Tossed Salad

$4.25

Steak N Chic Salad

$20.99

Caesar House Salad SMALL

$4.95

Bowls

Chx Pontoon Bowl

$13.95

Shrimp Pontoon Bowl

$14.75

Chx/Shrmp Pton Bowl

$19.99

Brisket Bowl

$13.99

Eggo last Stand

$14.99

Triple Bowl

$22.99

Steak Pontoon

$16.99

Chicken N Steak Bowl

$19.99

Steak And Shrimp Bowl

$19.99

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.95

6 Jumbo Wings

$15.95

5 Wings

$8.50

3 Jumbo Wings

$8.50

Ranch and Celery

$1.50

Bleu Cheese and Celery

$1.50

Ranch

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Celery Only

$0.75

Extra Buffalo

$1.00

Extra Dry Guy

$1.00

Extra Erie

$1.00

Jap Slap

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Seasoned

$1.00

Pittsburgh

$1.00

Kuro

$1.00

Carolina Tangy

$1.00

Bruce Lee

$1.00

Burgers

Carl Burger

$9.99
Double B Que Burger

Double B Que Burger

$11.50

My Boy Bleu

$11.50
The Past Time

The Past Time

$11.50

Shroom and Swiss

$11.50

The Pig and Cow

$11.50
The Overbite

The Overbite

$11.50

RustyBurger

$7.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Baskets

21 Shrimp

$12.99

Cajun Shrimp

$13.99

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Clams Strips

$11.99

Dinners

Baked Fish Platter

$18.99

Chicken Plate

$15.99

Fish Platter

$17.99

Ma's Meatloaf

$9.99

Hot Roast Beef

$10.99

Hot Turkey

$9.99

Missing Home

$12.50

The Worx

$15.99

Four Piece Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Barking Dog

Barking Dog

$8.99

BLT

$8.99

Cap N' Beef

$11.99
Cap N' Beef Supreme

Cap N' Beef Supreme

$14.99
Carl's Famous Fish

Carl's Famous Fish

$15.99

Carlos Diablos

$11.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Pita

$10.99
Chicken Rancher

Chicken Rancher

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Combo Club

$11.99
Confucius

Confucius

$11.99

Corned Beef

$12.99

French Dip

$10.99

Grill Cheese

$7.50

Gyro

$9.25

Ham and Cheese

$10.99

Hot Dog

$5.25

Hot Pastrami

$11.99

Hot Sausage

$9.99

Italian Hoagie

$9.99

Meatball Hoagie

$9.99

Minute To Midnight Brisket

$11.99Out of stock

Philly Select

$10.99
Po' Boy

Po' Boy

$11.99

Pulled Pork

$10.50

Rachel

$13.99

Rejk It!

$6.25
Reuben

Reuben

$13.99

Rustic Chicken

$10.99

Son o' Diablo

$11.99

Tangy Pig

$11.75

Timmy Love

$9.99

Tribute

$11.99

Turkey Club

$10.50

Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Veg Head

$10.99

Zucchini Parm Sndwch

$10.99

Zucchini Po'Boy

$10.99

Jamaican Me Hungry

$11.99

Steak/Ribs/Brisket

8oz Steak

$19.99Out of stock

6oz Steak

$16.99

Full Rack Ribs

$28.99

Minute to Midnight Brisket Platter

$14.99Out of stock

Filet Special

$22.99Out of stock

Half Rack

$18.99

Pizza

Lrg Pizza

$18.50

Sm Pizza

$12.99

Lrg White Pizza

$16.50

Sm White Pizza

$10.50

Noodles

Banana Pep Pasta

$14.99

Chicken Parm Pasta

$14.99

Chili Pasta

$12.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti N' Meatballs

$14.99

Specials

Chili El Blnco

$7.75

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Choc Outrage

$5.99

Granny Apple

$5.99

Ice Cream

$2.25

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Add Ice Cream

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Directions

