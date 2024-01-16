The Oaks Bar & Grill
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
The Oaks Bar & Grill is located in the Clubhouse of Carlton Oaks Golf Course a local landmark since 1958. Open seven days a week, Carlton Oaks Bar & Grill is East County's best place to dine for lunch and Dinner! Lunch specials offered daily and breakfast served Saturday and Sunday. So come and play golf, stay at the lodge, dine at the restaurant and enjoy special events.
Location
9200 Inwood Dr, Santee, CA 92071