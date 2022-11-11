- Home
Carlton Diner
23 Reviews
$
704 Main Street
Bentleyville, PA 15314
Popular Items
Eggs and Combinations
One Egg any Style
Two Eggs any Style
Three Eggs with Toast
Slop
Ham, sausage, onions, peppers, home fries, scrambled eggs and cheese
Carlton Special
2 eggs, bacon, ham or sausage plus choice of home fries or hash browns and toast
Country Sandwich
2 eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, w/cheese, lettuce tomato & mayo on toast
Breakfast Sandwich
1 egg, bacon o sausage, and cheese on your choice of toast, bagel or english muffin
Biscuit Sandwich
Omelets
Western Omelet
American cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and ham
Meat Lover's Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni and cheese
Slop Omelet
Ham, sausage, onions, peppers, home fries and cheese
Tuscan Omelet
Stuffed with sundried tomatoes, spinach, black olives, mushrooms and provolone
Build Your Own Omelet
Country Breakfast
Corned Beef Hash
Our house-made corned beef hash served with two eggs, any style and choice of toast (available before 11am)
Country Fried Scrapple
served with two eggs, home fries or hash browns and choice of toast
Apple Fritter French Toast
fresh battered apple fritters served french toast style with two eggs, any style and choice of bacon or sausage
Matt's Big Breakfast
3 eggs, bacon and sausage, home fries or hash browns and choice of toast or english muffin
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
scratch made gravy served over two buttermilk biscuits with choice of potato or two eggs
Big Country Breakfast
2 buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, any style, choice of meat, home fries or hash browns, choice of toast
Country Benedict
Three strips of bacon over 2 biscuits topped with 2 over-medium eggs and our homemade sausage gravy. Served with choice of potato.
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak topped with housemade sausage gravy and served with choice of eggs, potatoes and toast
Breakfast Totchos
Pancakes and Such
Buttermilk Pancakes
Your choice of a stack of two or three buttermilk pancakes. Stuff them with your choice of options for an additional fee.
French Toast
Three slices of french toast with butter and syrup. Choice of toppings available for an additional fee
Malted Waffle
Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Our malted waffles are available plain, or with your choice of toppings or stuffers for an additional fee
Chicken & Waffles
3 fried chicken tenders on top of one of our malted waffles. Served with butter and syrup or gravy
Kids & Small Plates
Kids Pancake with breakfast meat
One buttermilk pancake with one strip of bacon or one sausage link/patty
One Slice French Toast
One slice served with a strip or bacon or one sausage link/patty
Two Slices French Toast
1 Egg with Toast
One egg any style with choice of toast or english muffin.
1 Chocolate Chip Pancake
One buttermilk pancake stuffed with chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese
Plain toasted bagel with cream cheese
Half Waffle
A half serving of our crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside malted waffle
Kids French Toast with breakfast meat
Breakfast Sides
Egg
Bacon
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Ham
Scrapple
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Toast
English Muffin
Home Fries
Hash Browns
1 Pancake
1 French Toast
1 Biscuit
Side of Sausage Gravy
Fruit Cup
Drinks
Daily Specials (Copy)
Current Specials
Apple Cranberry Brie Panini
Small Fish Sandwich
Beer battered fish on a Kaiser roll with choice of cocktail or tartar sauce
Large Fish Sandwich
Fried Fish Basket
Hand breaded haddock served coleslaw and choice of one side plus choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
Broiled Whitefish
Grilled Cheese & French onion
Appetizers
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with ranch or marinara for dipping
Soft Pretzels
soft baked pretzles served with warm beer cheese for dipping
Cheese Sticks
Five battered, fried mozzarella sticks with marinara for dipping
Fried Zucchini Rounds
Deep Fried Dill Pickle Spears
Deep Fried Dill Pickle chips served with choice of dipping sauce.
Salads
Pittsburgh Style Salad
Fried or grilled chicken over a bed of lettuce with fresh cut fries, cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and choice of dressing
Chef's Salad
Ham, turkey, two cheeses and an egg on a bed of lettuce with peppers, onions, tomatoes and choice of dressing
Steak Salad
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Spinach salad with strawberries, red onion, bacon, pecans, feta cheese and choice of dressing. (Option to add grilled chicken)
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Cheese Bacon
BLT on Toast
Club Sandwich
(Choose two proteins: ham, turkey, bacon or egg) with cheese on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Reuben Sandwich
Classic corned beef, swiss and saurkraut on marble rye
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken with mayo and pickle
Pub Style Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Chargrilled chicken breast glazed in our kickin bourbon sauce topped with grilled onions and bacon on a toasted pretzel bun.
Hot Pot Roast Sandwich
Hand carved pot roast served between grilled sourdough bread with hot gravy
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Our house-made meatloaf served hot on griddled sourdough with brown gravy and your choice of side
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Hand carved turkey served between grilled sourdough bread with hot gravy
Italian Panini
Three types of cured Italian meat with lettuce, tomato, cheese and choice of mayo or Italian dressing.
French Dip Panini
Beef Bacon and Cheddar Panini
Turkey Cranberry Muenster Panini
Turkey Bacon Swiss Panini
Chicken Parmesan Panini
Special Platters
Chicken Bowl
Mashed potatoes, corn and fried chicken strips topped with brown gravy and cheddar cheese
Fried Chicken Strip Basket
Fried chicken tenders with fries and choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce (3 strips or 5 strips)
Chicken Fried Chicken
Topped with country sausage gravy and served with choice of two sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
Fresh chicken breast, gently grilled and baseted in seasoned butter served with choice of two sides
Meatloaf Platter
Our housemade meatloaf served with brown gravy and your choice of two sides
Pot Roast Dinner
Our house-roasted beef served with brown gravy and your choice of two sides
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Chili & Cheese Totchos
Cheese Steak Totchos
Liver and Onions
The Road Hog
12oz chopped steak topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted cheese and choice of two sides
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Mushroom/Swiss Burger
Bear Claw Burger
Brown sugar infused burger topped with bacon, provolone and chocolate sauce
Carlton Pub Burger
Grilled to order burger topped with ham, American cheese, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on a pretzle bun.
Tavern Burger
Topped with bacon, beer cheese and onion rings. Served on a pretzel bun
Pittsburger
Topped with American cheese, coleslaw, fries and tomato
King George Burger
Double decker burger with special sauce, lettuce & pickles on a sesame seed bun
Bourbon, Bacon and Cheddar Burger
Grilled to order burger topped with bacon, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese and bourbon sauce on a pretzel bun.
Double Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Sides and Add-Ons
Fresh Cut Fries
Battered Fries
Green Beans
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Mashed Potato
House Salad
Applesauce
Cottage Cheese
Onion Rings
Corn
Peas
Tater Tots
Baked Potato
Potato Salad
Side of the Day
Side Beer Cheese Sauce
Side Cheese Sauce
Grilled Mushrooms
Extra Cheese
Tomato
Jalapeno
Cream Cheese
Salsa
Sour Cream
Bleu Cheese
Ranch
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Sausage Gravy
Boom Boom Sauce
Tomato Pie
Soups
Drinks
Hats
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast, Burgers, Bakery
704 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314