Carlton Diner

23 Reviews

$

704 Main Street

Bentleyville, PA 15314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese
Build Your Own Omelet
Club Sandwich

Eggs and Combinations

All egg combinations are served any style with choice of toast or english muffin

One Egg any Style

$4.00

Two Eggs any Style

$5.00

Three Eggs with Toast

$6.00

Slop

$8.00+

Ham, sausage, onions, peppers, home fries, scrambled eggs and cheese

Carlton Special

$9.25+

2 eggs, bacon, ham or sausage plus choice of home fries or hash browns and toast

Country Sandwich

$7.50

2 eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, w/cheese, lettuce tomato & mayo on toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

1 egg, bacon o sausage, and cheese on your choice of toast, bagel or english muffin

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.00

Omelets

Omelets are available until 11am. We offer two sizes and are served with choice of toast or english muffin

Western Omelet

$8.50+

American cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and ham

Meat Lover's Omelet

$10.50+

Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni and cheese

Slop Omelet

$9.00+

Ham, sausage, onions, peppers, home fries and cheese

Tuscan Omelet

$8.50+

Stuffed with sundried tomatoes, spinach, black olives, mushrooms and provolone

Build Your Own Omelet

$5.50+

Country Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash

$10.00

Our house-made corned beef hash served with two eggs, any style and choice of toast (available before 11am)

Country Fried Scrapple

$10.00

served with two eggs, home fries or hash browns and choice of toast

Apple Fritter French Toast

$11.00

fresh battered apple fritters served french toast style with two eggs, any style and choice of bacon or sausage

Matt's Big Breakfast

$13.00

3 eggs, bacon and sausage, home fries or hash browns and choice of toast or english muffin

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$11.00

scratch made gravy served over two buttermilk biscuits with choice of potato or two eggs

Big Country Breakfast

$13.00

2 buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, any style, choice of meat, home fries or hash browns, choice of toast

Country Benedict

$11.50

Three strips of bacon over 2 biscuits topped with 2 over-medium eggs and our homemade sausage gravy. Served with choice of potato.

Country Fried Steak

$13.50

Country fried steak topped with housemade sausage gravy and served with choice of eggs, potatoes and toast

Breakfast Totchos

$12.00

Pancakes and Such

Includes options to add breakfast meat and/or stuffers

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.00+

Your choice of a stack of two or three buttermilk pancakes. Stuff them with your choice of options for an additional fee.

French Toast

$6.50

Three slices of french toast with butter and syrup. Choice of toppings available for an additional fee

Malted Waffle

$6.50

Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Our malted waffles are available plain, or with your choice of toppings or stuffers for an additional fee

Chicken & Waffles

$12.50

3 fried chicken tenders on top of one of our malted waffles. Served with butter and syrup or gravy

Kids & Small Plates

Kids Pancake with breakfast meat

$4.00

One buttermilk pancake with one strip of bacon or one sausage link/patty

One Slice French Toast

$2.50

One slice served with a strip or bacon or one sausage link/patty

Two Slices French Toast

$4.75

1 Egg with Toast

$4.00

One egg any style with choice of toast or english muffin.

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.50

One buttermilk pancake stuffed with chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Plain toasted bagel with cream cheese

Half Waffle

$3.50

A half serving of our crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside malted waffle

Kids French Toast with breakfast meat

$4.00

Breakfast Sides

Egg

$1.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage Links

$3.00

Sausage Patties

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash

$3.50

Scrapple

$3.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

1 Pancake

$3.00

1 French Toast

$2.50

1 Biscuit

$2.00

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.00+

Available in three sizes

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Fountain Pop

$2.50

Canned Pop

$1.00

Special Can

$0.50

Small Orange Juice

$2.00

Large Orange Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Daily Specials (Copy)

Waffle Special

$10.00

Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Current Specials

Apple Cranberry Brie Panini

$12.00

Small Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Beer battered fish on a Kaiser roll with choice of cocktail or tartar sauce

Large Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Fish Basket

$10.00+

Hand breaded haddock served coleslaw and choice of one side plus choice of tartar or cocktail sauce

Broiled Whitefish

$11.00

Grilled Cheese & French onion

$8.00

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

Served with ranch or marinara for dipping

Soft Pretzels

$7.50

soft baked pretzles served with warm beer cheese for dipping

Cheese Sticks

$6.50

Five battered, fried mozzarella sticks with marinara for dipping

Fried Zucchini Rounds

$6.50

Deep Fried Dill Pickle Spears

$6.50

Deep Fried Dill Pickle chips served with choice of dipping sauce.

Salads

Pittsburgh Style Salad

$11.00+

Fried or grilled chicken over a bed of lettuce with fresh cut fries, cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and choice of dressing

Chef's Salad

$14.00

Ham, turkey, two cheeses and an egg on a bed of lettuce with peppers, onions, tomatoes and choice of dressing

Steak Salad

$17.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.00+

Spinach salad with strawberries, red onion, bacon, pecans, feta cheese and choice of dressing. (Option to add grilled chicken)

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with fries, or choice of one side

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Bacon

$8.00

BLT on Toast

$8.50

Club Sandwich

$12.00

(Choose two proteins: ham, turkey, bacon or egg) with cheese on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Classic corned beef, swiss and saurkraut on marble rye

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Fried or grilled chicken with mayo and pickle

Pub Style Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chargrilled chicken breast glazed in our kickin bourbon sauce topped with grilled onions and bacon on a toasted pretzel bun.

Hot Pot Roast Sandwich

$12.00

Hand carved pot roast served between grilled sourdough bread with hot gravy

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Our house-made meatloaf served hot on griddled sourdough with brown gravy and your choice of side

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Hand carved turkey served between grilled sourdough bread with hot gravy

Italian Panini

$11.00

Three types of cured Italian meat with lettuce, tomato, cheese and choice of mayo or Italian dressing.

French Dip Panini

$11.00

Beef Bacon and Cheddar Panini

$11.00

Turkey Cranberry Muenster Panini

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Swiss Panini

$11.00

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$12.00

Special Platters

Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Mashed potatoes, corn and fried chicken strips topped with brown gravy and cheddar cheese

Fried Chicken Strip Basket

$9.00+

Fried chicken tenders with fries and choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce (3 strips or 5 strips)

Chicken & Waffles

$12.50

3 fried chicken tenders on top of one of our malted waffles. Served with butter and syrup or gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.50+

Topped with country sausage gravy and served with choice of two sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00+

Fresh chicken breast, gently grilled and baseted in seasoned butter served with choice of two sides

Meatloaf Platter

$14.00Out of stock

Our housemade meatloaf served with brown gravy and your choice of two sides

Pot Roast Dinner

$14.00

Our house-roasted beef served with brown gravy and your choice of two sides

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$10.50+

Chili & Cheese Totchos

$13.50

Cheese Steak Totchos

$15.50

Liver and Onions

$13.00

The Road Hog

$16.50

12oz chopped steak topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted cheese and choice of two sides

Burgers

All burgers are chargrilled to order from fresh ground beef and are served with fresh cut fries or choice of side

Hamburger

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Mushroom/Swiss Burger

$11.50

Bear Claw Burger

$12.50

Brown sugar infused burger topped with bacon, provolone and chocolate sauce

Carlton Pub Burger

$13.50

Grilled to order burger topped with ham, American cheese, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion on a pretzle bun.

Tavern Burger

$13.50

Topped with bacon, beer cheese and onion rings. Served on a pretzel bun

Pittsburger

$12.50

Topped with American cheese, coleslaw, fries and tomato

King George Burger

$11.50

Double decker burger with special sauce, lettuce & pickles on a sesame seed bun

Bourbon, Bacon and Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Grilled to order burger topped with bacon, sautéed onions, cheddar cheese and bourbon sauce on a pretzel bun.

Double Cheeseburger

$15.50

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Kids & Small Plates

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Sides and Add-Ons

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Battered Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

House Salad

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Corn

$3.00

Peas

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side of the Day

$3.00

Side Beer Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.75

Egg

$1.00

Toast

$2.00

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

Quart Potato Salad

$9.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Tomato Pie

$3.00

Soups

Check out our Facebook Page or call for today's Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Chili

$4.00+

French Onion Soup

$5.50

Drinks

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fountain Pop

$2.50

Peach Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Ice Tea Zero

$2.50

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Orange Creamsicle Float

$4.50

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Desserts

Dish of Ice Cream

$2.25

Waffle Sundae

$4.00

Cinnamon Cream Pie

$4.50

Blackberry Pie

$4.50+
$3.50+

The pie version of the popular Girl Scout cookie, you'll find a chewy brown sugar cookie crust smothered in chocolate, coconut and caramel.

Hats

Hat

$10.00

Shirts

I love Carlton Diner

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Burgers, Bakery

Website

Location

704 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314

Directions

Gallery
Carlton Diner image
Carlton Diner image
Carlton Diner image

