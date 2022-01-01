Carlucci's Waterfront 876 Centerton Rd

Carlucci's Waterfront imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Seafood Cannelloni
Ravioli Bellini

Starters & Sharing🥢

Antipasto For One

$18.00

cooled, grilled & marinated eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms & zucchini in balsamic vinaigrette with prosciutto, kalamata olives, sharp provolone cheese & fresh imported buffalo mozzarella

Antipasto For Two

$26.00

cooled, grilled & marinated eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms & zucchini in balsamic vinaigrette with prosciutto, kalamata olives, sharp provolone cheese & fresh imported buffalo mozzarella

Tuscan Tower

$19.00

Layered fresh sliced tomato, imported buffalo mozzarella, grilled eggplant, kalamata olives, roasted peppers & sharp provolone, drizzled w/ extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinaigrette

Mozzarella In Corrozza

$16.00

Breaded mozzarella, deep-fried golden, served/ marinara sauce

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Imported fresh buffalo mozzarella with fresh sliced tomato, marinated in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

Crab Meat Bruschetta

$26.00

Grilled Italian bread, topped w/ roasted peppers, onions & jumbo lump crab meat

Mini Maryland Crab Cakes

$26.00

Our famous jumbo lump crabmeat cakes, pan-seared, served over a bed of sautéed spinach in a lemon saffron sauce

Fritto Di Calamari

Fresh battered, served w/ lemon wedges & marinara sauce

Scallops Angelica

$25.00

Ocean scallops, stuffed w/ crab meat, wrapped w/ bacon, broiled, served in a white wine sauce w/ chopped tomatoes & mushrooms

Clams Casino -(D)

$17.00

Broiled whole, top neck clams, stuffed w/ bacon, roasted peppers, onions & bread crumbs

Burrata

$15.00

Eggplant Rollantini App

$16.00

Thin sliced eggplant, egg battered, rolled stuffed with ricotta cheese, baked in a homemade marinara, topped with melted mozzarella

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.00

Old classic favorite! Fresh oyster topped with spinach & hollandaise sauce, broiled.

Vongole Brodo

$16.00

Arancini Rice Balls

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp App

$16.00

Hand-rolled in fresh coconut and cream of coconut batter, deep-fried golden, served with sweet & sour sauce for dipping

Raw Bar 🦐

Little Necks (6)

$16.00

Top Necks (6)

$19.00

Blue Point Oysters (6)

$22.00

Shrimp Cocktail (5)

$22.00

Crab Meat Cocktail

$29.00

Shrimp & Crab Meat Cocktail Deluxe

$31.00

Small New Seafood Tower

$54.00

(3 Each) Oysters, U15 Shrimp, Top Neck, Little Neck

Large New Seafood Tower

$89.00

(6 Each) Oysters, U15 Shrimp, Top Neck, Little Neck,

Soups & Greens 🥗

Pasta Fagioli

$9.00

Chefs Selection Of The Day

$9.00

Filet Mignon Tips Arugula

$35.00

Thin sliced filet mignon steak with sauteed onions, topped with shaved parmigiano-reggiano, broiled, served over a bed of fresh arugula & cherry tomatoes

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$21.00

A mix of romaine & spring mix salad tossed with glazed walnuts, sliced apples, dried cherries, crumbled blue cheese, drizzled with a homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing

Sunset Mango Tilapia Salad

$27.00

Fresh filet of tilapia, broiled, topped with delicious mango, strawberries, avocado, corn, finely chopped tomato with a side of spring mix

Roasted Salmon Ensalate

$30.00

Carlucci's Favorites 🦀

Chicken Parmigiana

$31.00

Breaded, deep-fried golden, topped w/ homemade tomato sauce & melted mozzarella, over linguine

Veal Parmigiana

$34.00

Topped with homemade tomato sauce melted mozzarella cheese served over pasta

Crab Cake

$42.00

Our famous jumbo lump crabmeat cake, pan-seared, served w/ a white wine lemon sauce on the side

Capellini Napoli

$41.00

Angel hair pasta tossed w/ jumbo lump crab meat in a lite fresh cherry tomato sauce, w/ garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

Vodka Rigatoni

$26.00

Rigatoni pasta sautéed in a pink blush vodka sauce w/ peas & prosciutto

Seafood Cannelloni

$41.00

Pasta sheets, rolled, stuffed with a blend of: chopped shrimp, crabmeat, Italian herbs, bread crumbs, served in a brandy cream sauce, with a touch of marinara, topped with baby shrimp

Chicken Francese

$31.00

Boneless breast of chicken, egg batter-dipped, sautéed in a light lemon wine sauce. Served w/ potato & vegetable

Braciola

$43.00

Pounded thin filet mignon, rolled & stuffed with spinach, mozzarella & prosciutto, baked in homemade tomato sauce, served over rigatoni

Seafood Carnevale

Seafood Carnevale

$43.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp & calamari simmered in your choice of: Red Marinara OR White Wine Garlic & Oil Served over linguine

Steaks, Chops & Turf 🥩

20 Oz Angus Prime Rib

$47.00

9 Oz Filet Mignon

$51.00

12 Oz Ny Sirloin Strip

$43.00

Lamb Chops Alla Griglia

$36.00

Served in an au jus demi-glaze sauce (mint sauce upon request)

Surf And Turf

$105.00

6 Oz South African Single Lobster Tail

$80.00

6 Oz Twin Lobster Tails

$150.00

🐂🐟 Land & Seafood

Veal Saporito

$41.00

Tender veal sautéed in a champagne cream sauce topped w/ asparagus & jumbo lump crabmeat served w/ potato & vegetable

Shrimp And Salmon Amalfi

$43.00

Jumbo shrimp, stuffed with crab meat filling, wrapped w/ a salmon fillet, baked, topped w/ a lemon saffron sauce.

Fresh Ocean Scallops

$44.00

Boiled in white wine (G) OR deep fried golden, served w/ cocktail sauce & fresh lemon

Boston Harbor Seafood Platter

$44.00

Golden-fried combination of: flounder, deviled crab cake, oyster, shrimp & scallops, served w/ cocktail & tarter sauces & fresh lemon

Seabass Livornese

$49.00

Chilean sea bass sauteed with fresh tomatoes, clams, mussels and shrimp in a red garlic olive oil sauce over linguine

Branzino

$51.00

Italian Craving 🍝

Lasagna Napoletana

$28.00

Pasta sheets layered w/ ground beef & Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, baked to perfection!

Eggplant Rollatini

$28.00

Thin sliced eggplant, egg batter-dipped, rolled, stuffed w/ ricotta & mozzarella, baked in a homemade marinara sauce, topped w/ melted mozzarella, served over penne pasta

Orecchietta Foggia

$31.00

Grandmother's traditional dish, orecchiette pasta tossed with sweet sausage in a creamy broccoli rabe in garlic and oil sauce

Ravioli Pistachio

$23.00

Ravioli pasta served in a creamy pesto of pistachio sauce

Gnocchi Paesani

$36.00

Gnocchi sauteed with zucchini and shrimp in garlic and oil

Chicken Marsala

$31.00

Sautéed in a marsala wine sauce w/mushrooms, served w/ potato & vegetable

Veal Marsala

$34.00

Sautéed in a marsala wine sauce w/mushrooms, served w/ potato & vegetable

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$24.00

Carlucci’s Light Specialties🍎

Pasta Primavera

$26.00

Penne pasta sautéed w/ mixed vegetables in a garlic & oil with chopped tomatoes

Grilled Fillet Of Salmon

$34.00

With a mustard dill sauce, served w/ potato & vegetable

Chilean Sea Bass Acqua Pazza

$42.00

Fresh fillet of sea bass sautéed in a white wine garlic sauce with cherry tomatoes served with potato and vegetables

Barramundi Alla Julienne

$37.00

Australian sea bass in olive oil lemon sauce served with potato and vegetable of the day

Scallops Pescatore

$41.00

Sautèed scallops w/ fresh basil, garlic, fresh chopped tomatoes, mushrooms & broccoli in a white wine sauce over linguine

Sides🥦🍝🦀🦐

Broccoli Rabe

$11.00

Spinach

$7.00

Mushrooms

$7.00

Onions

$7.00

Rossini Sauce

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp (1)

$5.50

Grilled Italian Sausage

$8.00

Crabmeat

$20.00

Meatballs (2)

$8.00

Big Cesar Salad

$9.00

Side Of Pasta

$10.00

Side Potato and veggie

$4.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Kid’s Menu 👶

Chicken Finger With Fries

$15.00

Fried Shrimp With Fries

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Pasta Red With Meatball

$15.00

Ravioli With Tomato Sauce

$15.00

Kid's Soda

Kids Hamburger

$15.00

Pasta Butter With Meatball

$15.00

Dinner Specials

Bruschetta Trio

$12.00Out of stock

Avocado and Crab Bruschetta, eggplant caponata, tomato and pesto

Ahi Tuna

$14.00Out of stock

Sesame crusted, served rare, Asian slaw, spicy red pepper aioli house soy glaze

Long Hot Trio

$15.00Out of stock

Stuffed with Prosciutto and provolone cheese, Stuffed with Ground Beef and Cheddar cheese, stuffed with Ricotta cheese

Veal Chop Cafone

$48.00Out of stock

Grilled Veal Chop stuffed with broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella, drizzled with mushrooms marsala served with potato and vegetable of the day

Prime Seafood Trio

$130.00Out of stock

Broiled 4oz Lobster tail, 6oz branzino fillet in white wine sauce, and 5oz Maryland Crab Cake served with spinach and potato of the day

Filet Mignon Diana

$72.00

6oz filet mignon topped with two U15 shrimp & crabmeat with a touch of brandy cream sauce served over a bed of spinach and potato of the day

Old Menu Chicken/Veal Dishes

Chicken Florentine

$33.00

Chicken Vesuvio

$36.00

Chicken and Shrimp Francese

$40.00

Chicken and Shrimp Fantasia

$35.00Out of stock

Chicken breast and shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, white wine, spinach, cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguine

Grilled Chicken Paillard

$34.00

Plain Grilled Chicken

$29.00

Veal and Crab Lemon

$42.00

Chicken Italiano

$38.00

Veal Francese

$34.00

Chicken piccata

$33.00

Old Menu Seafood Dishes

Flounder

$33.00

Salmon Florentine

$34.00

Stuffed Flounder

$47.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$40.00

Dinner Fried Oyster

$36.00

Lobster Linguini Napoli

$80.00

Fried Shrimps Dinner

$37.00

Fried Oyster Dinner

$35.00

Crab imperial

$48.00

Old Menu Pasta Dishes

Rigatoni Bolognese

$35.00

Ravioli Bellini

$31.00

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$28.00

Borsellini Cognac

$31.00

Pappardelle Alfredo

$28.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$33.00

Eggplant Parm

$25.00

Adult Linguine With Meatball

$25.00

Chef's weekly Special

Shrimp Salad Tortilla

$16.00

Avocado toast

$17.00

Mahi Mahi tricolore

$38.00

Filet Mignon Tornado

$60.00

Butternut Squash Risotto

$35.00

Chicken Milanese

$32.00

Champagne, Sparkling Wine & Rose

#108 BTL Dom Perignon

$351.00

#100 BTL Brut Imperial

$111.00

#33 BTL Asti Spumante

$56.00

#98 Prosecco

$11.00+

#39 Brut. J. Roget

$10.00+

#126 Fleur De Mer, Rose

$15.00+

LaMarca Rose Prosecco

$43.00

Glass Women's Day

Chardonnay

House Chardonnay

$9.50+

#127 BTL Stags Leap Karia

$68.00

#34 Kendall Jackson

$13.00+

#69 William Hill

$11.00+

Pinot Grigio

House Pinot Grigio

$9.50+

#22 BTL Santa Margherita

$56.00

#24 Lumina

$11.00+

#27 Ecco Domani

$10.00+

Riesling

House Riesling

$9.50+

#43 Urban

$12.00+

#25 Chateau Ste. Michelle

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

House Sauvignon Blanc

$9.50+

#101 BTL Fume Blanc

$61.00

#97 Brancott

$12.00+

White Zinfandel

#99 Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$9.50+

Moscato

#53 Canyon Road Moscato

$9.50+

BTL Moscato Di Asti

$45.00

White Italian Varietals

#120 BTL Falanghina , Beneventano

$46.00

Pieropan, Soave

$11.00+

White Sangria

BTL White Sangria

$37.00

GL White Sangra

$14.00

After Dinner Cocktails

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Bailey's White Russian

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Frozen Snicker Bar

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Hershey Kiss Martini

$11.00

Nuts & Berries

$9.00

Banana Bread

$9.00

Desserts

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

A silken smooth yet refreshingly light white chocolate cheesecake swirled with vibrant red raspberry

Cheesecake

$8.00

A velvety smooth body of fresh cream cheese & sour cream is set in a real graham cracker crust

Cremosoal Chocolate

$11.00

Cremoso al Cioccolato Chocolate mousse on a sponge cake base with a heart of creamy chocolate, topped with chocolate flakes

Old Fashioned Amish Carrot Cake

$8.00

Moist recipe with carrots, pineapple, cinnamon, brown sugar, roasted walnuts & layered with cream cheese

Chocolate Thunder

$9.00

For Extreme Chocolate Lovers Only! Rich dark chocolate cake exploding w/ dark chocolate icing, deep semi-sweet chocolate pieces & dusted with Dutch cocoa powder

3 Layer Red Velvet

$9.00

A traditional southern favorite, filled & frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, finished with red velvet cake crumb & shaved chocolate. Voted Best Of Burlington County!

Limoncello Mascarpone

$9.00

A rich combination of Sicilian lemon-infused sponge and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls. a refreshing light creamy dessert Straight From Brooklyn!

Spumoni Bomba

$9.00

Carlucci’s Cannoli

$8.00

Traditional Italian Cannoli shell filled with a creamy filling of blended ricotta cheese with mini chocolate chips

Dulce De Leche

$9.00

Creamy rich, three milk ice cream, drizzled with caramel sauce, chocolate shavings & whipped cream. decorated with Viennese lady fingers ! Hagan Daas!

Homemade Rice Pudding

$7.00

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$10.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Espresso & Amaretto liqueur. Soaked saviardi biscuits are layered with mascarpone cheese filling, highlighted with cocoa and chocolate flakes ~ Homemade Recipe From Italy!

Peach Sorbet

$7.00

Refreshing, served in the natural fruit shell...imported from Italy! FLAVORS VARY ask for selections

Lemon Sorbet

$7.00

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Coconut Sorbet

$7.00

Ice cream

$6.00

Espresso créme Brulee

$9.00

Ricotta & Caffe

$9.00Out of stock

Coppa Stracciatella

$9.00

Limonello flut new!

$10.00

Appetizers

Eggplant Rollatini

$56.00+

20 pieces

Buffalo Wings

$54.00+

50 piece

Clams Casino

$54.00+

45 piece

Brushetta Carlucci

$27.00+

60 piece bread

Stuffed Mushrooms

$56.00+

30 piece

Focaccia Bread

$28.00+

10 piece

Puffy Bread

$30.00+

10 piece

Misto Italiano

$54.00+

Garlic Bread

$30.00+

10 piece

Fried Combo

$48.00+

Bada Bing Shrimp

$59.00+

Scallops Angellica

$75.00+

Salads

House Salad

$40.00+

15 Handfuls

Carlucci Garden Salad

$47.00+

15 Handfuls

Caesar Salad

$42.00+

15 Handful

Chicken Caesar Salad

$54.00+

15 Handful

Caprese Salad

$47.00+

Exotic Salad

$70.00+

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$58.00+

Entrées

All Chicken= 16 Piece All Veal= 25 piece Veal Parm= 8 piece

Veal Parmigiana

$86.00+

Veal Mimosa

$81.00+

Veal Marsala

$81.00+

Veal Saltimboca

$91.00+

Veal Francaise

$86.00+

Veal Saporito

$107.00+

Veal Cacciatore

$81.00+

Chicken Saporito

$96.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$61.00+

Chicken Saltimboca

$75.00+

Chicken Francaise

$61.00+

Chicken Marsala

$61.00+

Chicken Mimosa

$66.00+

Chicken Lucia

$77.00+

Chicken Piccata

$61.00+

Pollo Reale

$86.00+

Tagliata Steak

$82.00+

Seafood

Salmon- 30 pieces with half tray spinach Crab Cake- 30 pieces with half tray Cappellini Seafood- 15 pieces with half tray cappellini

Grilled Salmon

$86.00+

Crab Cake

$110.00+

Tilapia Oreganta

$70.00+

Tilapia Francaise

$70.00+

Flounder Francaise

$75.00+

Pasta Trays

Lobster Ravioli

$80.00+

Baked Ziti

$54.00+

Lasagna Meat

$54.00+

Lasagna Vegetable

$54.00+

Penne Pesto

$59.00+

Penne Vodka

$54.00+

Borsellini Vodka

$61.00+

Ravioli Bellini

$59.00+

Pasta Primavera

$54.00+

Penne Bolognose

$54.00+

Tortellini Alfredo

$54.00+

Pasta Marinara

$48.00+

Pasta Marinara With Shrimp

$78.00+

Pasta Marinara With Chicken

$64.00+

Pasta Marinara With Sausage

$64.00+

Classic Dishes

Eggplant Arnaud

$54.00+

20 Pieces + half tray spinach

Sausage Peppers

$54.00+

10 roasted peppers 3.5lb sausage

Eggplant Parmigiana

$54.00+

Hot Roast Beef in Gravy

$75.00+

8lb

Hot Roast Pork

$64.00+

8lb

Hot Roast Turkey in Gravy

$70.00+

8lb

Old Fashioned Ham

$64.00+

8lb

Sandwich Platters

12 Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sand

$54.00+

Veal Parmigiana Sand

$56.00+

Sausage with Broccoli Rabe Sand

$56.00+

Chicken with Broccoli Rabe Sand

$56.00+

Sausage Parmigiana Sand

$54.00+

Chicken Spinach & Mozzarella Sand

$54.00+

Prosciutto & Mozzarella Sand

$44.00+

Assorted Hot Sandwiches

$56.00+

Assorted Cold Sandwiches

$54.00+

Side Dishes

Veal Meatball Marinara

$43.00+

Roasted Redskin Potatoes

$37.00+

Broccoli with Garlic

$37.00+

Roasted Vegetable Mix

$37.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$35.00+

Soups

Seafood Bisque

$25.00

Pasta Fagoli

$22.00

Chicken Package for Two

Chicken Package For 2

$65.00

Seafood Package For Two

Seafood Package

$75.00

Prime Package For Two

Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail

$150.00

Package For 4

Chicken Parmigiana Pkg 4

$95.00

Chicken Marsala Pkg 4

$95.00

Chicken Francese Pkg 4

$95.00

Grilled Salmon Pkg 4

$113.00

Maryland Crab Cake Pkg 4

$115.00

Seafood Cannelloni Pkg 4

$113.00

Seabass Pkg 4

$120.00

Eggplant Rollantini Pkg 4

$95.00

Lasagna Napoli Pkg 4

$95.00

Sausage and Peppers Pkg 4

$95.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

876 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Directions

Gallery
Carlucci's Waterfront image
Carlucci's Waterfront image

Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
