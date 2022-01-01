- Home
Carlucci's Waterfront 876 Centerton Rd
876 Centerton Rd
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
Popular Items
Starters & Sharing🥢
Antipasto For One
cooled, grilled & marinated eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms & zucchini in balsamic vinaigrette with prosciutto, kalamata olives, sharp provolone cheese & fresh imported buffalo mozzarella
Antipasto For Two
cooled, grilled & marinated eggplant, roasted peppers, mushrooms & zucchini in balsamic vinaigrette with prosciutto, kalamata olives, sharp provolone cheese & fresh imported buffalo mozzarella
Tuscan Tower
Layered fresh sliced tomato, imported buffalo mozzarella, grilled eggplant, kalamata olives, roasted peppers & sharp provolone, drizzled w/ extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinaigrette
Mozzarella In Corrozza
Breaded mozzarella, deep-fried golden, served/ marinara sauce
Caprese Salad
Imported fresh buffalo mozzarella with fresh sliced tomato, marinated in fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil
Crab Meat Bruschetta
Grilled Italian bread, topped w/ roasted peppers, onions & jumbo lump crab meat
Mini Maryland Crab Cakes
Our famous jumbo lump crabmeat cakes, pan-seared, served over a bed of sautéed spinach in a lemon saffron sauce
Fritto Di Calamari
Fresh battered, served w/ lemon wedges & marinara sauce
Scallops Angelica
Ocean scallops, stuffed w/ crab meat, wrapped w/ bacon, broiled, served in a white wine sauce w/ chopped tomatoes & mushrooms
Clams Casino -(D)
Broiled whole, top neck clams, stuffed w/ bacon, roasted peppers, onions & bread crumbs
Burrata
Eggplant Rollantini App
Thin sliced eggplant, egg battered, rolled stuffed with ricotta cheese, baked in a homemade marinara, topped with melted mozzarella
Oysters Rockefeller
Old classic favorite! Fresh oyster topped with spinach & hollandaise sauce, broiled.
Vongole Brodo
Arancini Rice Balls
Mozzarella Sticks
Coconut Shrimp App
Hand-rolled in fresh coconut and cream of coconut batter, deep-fried golden, served with sweet & sour sauce for dipping
Raw Bar 🦐
Little Necks (6)
Top Necks (6)
Blue Point Oysters (6)
Shrimp Cocktail (5)
Crab Meat Cocktail
Shrimp & Crab Meat Cocktail Deluxe
Small New Seafood Tower
(3 Each) Oysters, U15 Shrimp, Top Neck, Little Neck
Large New Seafood Tower
(6 Each) Oysters, U15 Shrimp, Top Neck, Little Neck,
Soups & Greens 🥗
Pasta Fagioli
Chefs Selection Of The Day
Filet Mignon Tips Arugula
Thin sliced filet mignon steak with sauteed onions, topped with shaved parmigiano-reggiano, broiled, served over a bed of fresh arugula & cherry tomatoes
Cranberry Walnut Salad
A mix of romaine & spring mix salad tossed with glazed walnuts, sliced apples, dried cherries, crumbled blue cheese, drizzled with a homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing
Sunset Mango Tilapia Salad
Fresh filet of tilapia, broiled, topped with delicious mango, strawberries, avocado, corn, finely chopped tomato with a side of spring mix
Roasted Salmon Ensalate
Carlucci's Favorites 🦀
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded, deep-fried golden, topped w/ homemade tomato sauce & melted mozzarella, over linguine
Veal Parmigiana
Topped with homemade tomato sauce melted mozzarella cheese served over pasta
Crab Cake
Our famous jumbo lump crabmeat cake, pan-seared, served w/ a white wine lemon sauce on the side
Capellini Napoli
Angel hair pasta tossed w/ jumbo lump crab meat in a lite fresh cherry tomato sauce, w/ garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil
Vodka Rigatoni
Rigatoni pasta sautéed in a pink blush vodka sauce w/ peas & prosciutto
Seafood Cannelloni
Pasta sheets, rolled, stuffed with a blend of: chopped shrimp, crabmeat, Italian herbs, bread crumbs, served in a brandy cream sauce, with a touch of marinara, topped with baby shrimp
Chicken Francese
Boneless breast of chicken, egg batter-dipped, sautéed in a light lemon wine sauce. Served w/ potato & vegetable
Braciola
Pounded thin filet mignon, rolled & stuffed with spinach, mozzarella & prosciutto, baked in homemade tomato sauce, served over rigatoni
Seafood Carnevale
Clams, mussels, shrimp & calamari simmered in your choice of: Red Marinara OR White Wine Garlic & Oil Served over linguine
Steaks, Chops & Turf 🥩
🐂🐟 Land & Seafood
Veal Saporito
Tender veal sautéed in a champagne cream sauce topped w/ asparagus & jumbo lump crabmeat served w/ potato & vegetable
Shrimp And Salmon Amalfi
Jumbo shrimp, stuffed with crab meat filling, wrapped w/ a salmon fillet, baked, topped w/ a lemon saffron sauce.
Fresh Ocean Scallops
Boiled in white wine (G) OR deep fried golden, served w/ cocktail sauce & fresh lemon
Boston Harbor Seafood Platter
Golden-fried combination of: flounder, deviled crab cake, oyster, shrimp & scallops, served w/ cocktail & tarter sauces & fresh lemon
Seabass Livornese
Chilean sea bass sauteed with fresh tomatoes, clams, mussels and shrimp in a red garlic olive oil sauce over linguine
Branzino
Italian Craving 🍝
Lasagna Napoletana
Pasta sheets layered w/ ground beef & Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, baked to perfection!
Eggplant Rollatini
Thin sliced eggplant, egg batter-dipped, rolled, stuffed w/ ricotta & mozzarella, baked in a homemade marinara sauce, topped w/ melted mozzarella, served over penne pasta
Orecchietta Foggia
Grandmother's traditional dish, orecchiette pasta tossed with sweet sausage in a creamy broccoli rabe in garlic and oil sauce
Ravioli Pistachio
Ravioli pasta served in a creamy pesto of pistachio sauce
Gnocchi Paesani
Gnocchi sauteed with zucchini and shrimp in garlic and oil
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed in a marsala wine sauce w/mushrooms, served w/ potato & vegetable
Veal Marsala
Sautéed in a marsala wine sauce w/mushrooms, served w/ potato & vegetable
Gnocchi Sorrentino
Carlucci’s Light Specialties🍎
Pasta Primavera
Penne pasta sautéed w/ mixed vegetables in a garlic & oil with chopped tomatoes
Grilled Fillet Of Salmon
With a mustard dill sauce, served w/ potato & vegetable
Chilean Sea Bass Acqua Pazza
Fresh fillet of sea bass sautéed in a white wine garlic sauce with cherry tomatoes served with potato and vegetables
Barramundi Alla Julienne
Australian sea bass in olive oil lemon sauce served with potato and vegetable of the day
Scallops Pescatore
Sautèed scallops w/ fresh basil, garlic, fresh chopped tomatoes, mushrooms & broccoli in a white wine sauce over linguine
Sides🥦🍝🦀🦐
Kid’s Menu 👶
Dinner Specials
Bruschetta Trio
Avocado and Crab Bruschetta, eggplant caponata, tomato and pesto
Ahi Tuna
Sesame crusted, served rare, Asian slaw, spicy red pepper aioli house soy glaze
Long Hot Trio
Stuffed with Prosciutto and provolone cheese, Stuffed with Ground Beef and Cheddar cheese, stuffed with Ricotta cheese
Veal Chop Cafone
Grilled Veal Chop stuffed with broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella, drizzled with mushrooms marsala served with potato and vegetable of the day
Prime Seafood Trio
Broiled 4oz Lobster tail, 6oz branzino fillet in white wine sauce, and 5oz Maryland Crab Cake served with spinach and potato of the day
Filet Mignon Diana
6oz filet mignon topped with two U15 shrimp & crabmeat with a touch of brandy cream sauce served over a bed of spinach and potato of the day
Old Menu Chicken/Veal Dishes
Chicken Florentine
Chicken Vesuvio
Chicken and Shrimp Francese
Chicken and Shrimp Fantasia
Chicken breast and shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, white wine, spinach, cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguine
Grilled Chicken Paillard
Plain Grilled Chicken
Veal and Crab Lemon
Chicken Italiano
Veal Francese
Chicken piccata
Old Menu Seafood Dishes
Old Menu Pasta Dishes
Chef's weekly Special
Champagne, Sparkling Wine & Rose
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
White Zinfandel
White Italian Varietals
White Sangria
After Dinner Cocktails
Desserts
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
A silken smooth yet refreshingly light white chocolate cheesecake swirled with vibrant red raspberry
Cheesecake
A velvety smooth body of fresh cream cheese & sour cream is set in a real graham cracker crust
Cremosoal Chocolate
Cremoso al Cioccolato Chocolate mousse on a sponge cake base with a heart of creamy chocolate, topped with chocolate flakes
Old Fashioned Amish Carrot Cake
Moist recipe with carrots, pineapple, cinnamon, brown sugar, roasted walnuts & layered with cream cheese
Chocolate Thunder
For Extreme Chocolate Lovers Only! Rich dark chocolate cake exploding w/ dark chocolate icing, deep semi-sweet chocolate pieces & dusted with Dutch cocoa powder
3 Layer Red Velvet
A traditional southern favorite, filled & frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, finished with red velvet cake crumb & shaved chocolate. Voted Best Of Burlington County!
Limoncello Mascarpone
A rich combination of Sicilian lemon-infused sponge and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls. a refreshing light creamy dessert Straight From Brooklyn!
Spumoni Bomba
Carlucci’s Cannoli
Traditional Italian Cannoli shell filled with a creamy filling of blended ricotta cheese with mini chocolate chips
Dulce De Leche
Creamy rich, three milk ice cream, drizzled with caramel sauce, chocolate shavings & whipped cream. decorated with Viennese lady fingers ! Hagan Daas!
Homemade Rice Pudding
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Tiramisu
Espresso & Amaretto liqueur. Soaked saviardi biscuits are layered with mascarpone cheese filling, highlighted with cocoa and chocolate flakes ~ Homemade Recipe From Italy!
Peach Sorbet
Refreshing, served in the natural fruit shell...imported from Italy! FLAVORS VARY ask for selections
Lemon Sorbet
Mango Sorbet
Coconut Sorbet
Ice cream
Espresso créme Brulee
Ricotta & Caffe
Coppa Stracciatella
Limonello flut new!
Appetizers
Eggplant Rollatini
20 pieces
Buffalo Wings
50 piece
Clams Casino
45 piece
Brushetta Carlucci
60 piece bread
Stuffed Mushrooms
30 piece
Focaccia Bread
10 piece
Puffy Bread
10 piece
Misto Italiano
Garlic Bread
10 piece
Fried Combo
Bada Bing Shrimp
Scallops Angellica
Salads
Entrées
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Mimosa
Veal Marsala
Veal Saltimboca
Veal Francaise
Veal Saporito
Veal Cacciatore
Chicken Saporito
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Saltimboca
Chicken Francaise
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Mimosa
Chicken Lucia
Chicken Piccata
Pollo Reale
Tagliata Steak
Seafood
Pasta Trays
Lobster Ravioli
Baked Ziti
Lasagna Meat
Lasagna Vegetable
Penne Pesto
Penne Vodka
Borsellini Vodka
Ravioli Bellini
Pasta Primavera
Penne Bolognose
Tortellini Alfredo
Pasta Marinara
Pasta Marinara With Shrimp
Pasta Marinara With Chicken
Pasta Marinara With Sausage
Classic Dishes
Sandwich Platters
Side Dishes
Chicken Package for Two
Seafood Package For Two
Prime Package For Two
Package For 4
Sides🥦🍝🦀🦐
Kid’s Menu 👶
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
876 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054