- Home
- /
- Morrisville
- /
- Carlucci's Yardley
Carlucci's Yardley
No reviews yet
1633 Big Oak Road
Yardley, PA 19067
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
DINNER SPECIALS
Meat Arancini
Classic Italian rice balls stuffed with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and peas
Portobello del Mare
Grilled Portobello mushroom cap served with sautéed baby shrimp, lumps of crabmeat in a garlic chardonnay sauce
Barramundi Puttanesca
Sautéed Australian sea-bass filet with scallops, shrimp, olives, capers and anchovies in a light marinara sauce. Served over linguine pasta
Rack of Lamb
New Zealand rack of lamb grilled to your preference served with our exquisite merlot rosemary Demi glaze, vegetables and potato of the day
Lobster Ravioli Lavezzi
Homemade lobster ravioli tossed in a pink cream sauce with cherry tomatoes, crabmeat and shrimp
Seafood Zafferano
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, fresh tomato and peas sautéed in a garlic saffron sauce tossed with Italian Arborio rice
Filet Mignon a Poivre
Pan seared filet mignon black peppercorn crusted served with a delicate touch of brandy cream sauce, vegetables and potato of the day
Veal Cardinale
Sautéed veal scaloppine with imported prosciutto di Parma and roasted peppers in a light red sauce topped with mozzarella. Served over bow tie pasta
APPETIZERS
*PUFFY BREAD
BADABING SHRIMP
Crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy spicy sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS
Breaded and fried chicken strips tossed in a honey spicy zesty sauce.
CALAMARI FRIED
Choice of fried calamari served with marinara sauce OR fried calamari tossed with honey, red wine, and cherry hot peppers.
CALAMARI SPICY HONEY
Choice of fried calamari served with marinara sauce OR friend calamari tossed with honey, red wine, and cherry hot peppers.
CLAMS CASINO
Half dozen broiled clams, topped with lemon saffron sauce, with onions, peppers, and bacon.
MISTO ITALIANO
A mixed cold antipasto plate of prosciutto, soppressata, salami, sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and grilled zucchini.
MUSSELS CARLUCCI
Sauteed with garlic, olive oil, Italian herbs, white wine OR marinara sauce.
SCALLOPS ANGELICA
Jumbo scallops stuffed with horseradish and crabmeat, wrapped with bacon, grilled and served with a lemon saffron sauce and sauteed spinach.
SPINACH ARANCINI
Italian classic rice ball stuffed with spinach, served with a side of marinara sauce.
SOUPS AND SALADS 🍜🥗
CEASER SALAD
GARDEN SALAD
ARUGULA CHICKEN MOZZARELLA
Breaded or grilled chicken strips tossed with arugula and fresh mozzarella with a touch of reduced balsamic.
SPINACH AND BLACKENED SALMON
Blackened filet of salmon over fresh California spinach, tomatoes, and cucumbers with a side of balsamic dressing.
PALM BEACH SALAD W SHRIMP
Crispy romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, pecans, fresh mango strips, and grilled shrimp tossed with mango dressing.
CAPRESE SALAD
Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes garnished, and roasted peppers, marinated eggplant, zucchini, olives, and basil served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
WALNUT APPLE SALAD
Mix of romaine and spring mix salad tossed with glazed walnuts, sliced apples, dried cherries, crumbled bleu cheese, drizzled with a homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing.
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD
Romaine lettuce, field greens cucumbers, and tomatoes topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon and melted mozzarella with a side of balsamic dressing.
GRILLED PORTOBELLO SALAD
Spring mix and romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, and artichokes.
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Marinated baby shrimp, scallops, and calamari served on top of spring mix and romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, and artichokes.
PASTA E FAGIOLI 1 QUART
SEAFOOD BISQUE 1 QUART
SOUP OF THE DAY 1 QUART
PASTA E FAGIOLI
SEAFOOD BISQUE
SOUP OF THE DAY
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
SIDE CESAR SALAD
EXTRA DRESSING
CARLUCCIS FAVORITES ⭐️
BORSELLINI VODKA
Grilled chicken strips and mushrooms in a creamy vodka sauce tossed with cheese pasta pockets.
CAPELLINI MARADONA
Jumbo lump crab meat tossed in a pink cream sauce with chopped fresh tomatoes served over capellini.
CHICKEN SHRIMP GRANATA
Sauteed chicken breast with baby shrimp in a light tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and seasoned breadcrumbs over penne pasta.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Grilled or breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
CHICKEN SHRIMP STEPHANIE
Grilled chicken strips and jumbo shrimp sauteed with bacon, asparagus, and sundried tomatoes in a vodka sauce with penne pasta.
CHICKEN SICILIANO
Grilled chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and kalamata olives in a garlic white wine sauce served over linguine pasta.
CRAB CAKES
Jumbo crab cake served with a lemon butter garlic white wine saffron sauce.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Grilled or breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Breaded veal topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
PASTA - ITALIAN CRAVING 🍝
BORSELLINI PESTO
Grilled chicken strips, in a basil creamy sauce tossed with cheese pasta pockets.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
FAGOTTINI DI MARE
Pasta pockets stuffed with cheese in a vodka blush cream sauce with asparagus, shrimp, and crabmeat.
FARFALLE BOSCAIOLA
Pink Bolognese sauce with peas and mushrooms tossed with bow tie pasta.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce.
LINGUINE MARINARA
LINGUINE MEAT BALLS
Meatballs tossed with linguine in marinara sauce.
LINGUINE SCOGLIO
Shrimps, mussels, and clams sauteed in garlic and oil with a white wine and cherry tomatoes served over linguine pasta.
MEAT LASAGNA
Baked homemade beef and veal meat lasagna with marinara.
PASTA
PENNE AL FORNO
Penne pasta oven baked, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, peas, onions, and tomato sauce.
PENNE BARESE
Penne pasta tossed with sweet sausage and broccoli rabe in garlic and oil.
PENNE VODKA
Pasta in a flamed vodka blush cream sauce with prosciutto.
RAVIOLI BELLINI
Cheese ravioli served in a creamy pink sauce with spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese.
SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO
Shrimp and calamari tossed in a spicy marinara sauce over fettuccini pasta.
LIGHT SPECIALTIES
CHICKEN FLORENTINE
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, mozzarella cheese, and sauteed mushrooms in a white wine sauce served over vegetables.
CHICKEN PAILLARD
Chicken breast served with garlic and olive oil, sauteed broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers.
CHICKEN SHRIMP PRINCESS
Chicken breast and skewered shrimp, with asparagus, in a cherry tomato garlic white wine sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese over capellini pasta.
PASTA PRIMAVERA W CHICKEN
Penne pasta sauteed with mixed vegetables with grilled chicken tossed in garlic and oil with chopped tomatoes.
PASTA SCAMPANATTI
Sauteed grilled chicken strips, sausage, shrimp, onions, and sundried tomatoes in a rosemary garlic Chardonnay sauce tossed with penne pasta.
RUSTIC ITALIAN COD
Filet of cod in a light white wine sauce, topped with a lemon Tuscan glaze, served with asparagus, grilled vegetables, and potatoes.
SALMON BRUSCHETTA
Grilled salmon topped with diced mango, peppers, onions, and tomatoes with a touch of spice served with a baked potato and asparagus.
TILAPIA LIMONE
Baked tilapia filet with lemon seasoning served over sauteed spinach, and cherry tomatoes in a garlic Chardonnay sauce.
TRIO SEAFOOD VERDURE
Grilled filet of salmon, scallops, and shrimp served with julienne vegetables with lemon saffron sauce.
LAND AND SEAFOOD
CHICKEN FRANCESE
Boneless breast of chicken, egg batter dipped, sauteed in a light lemon wine sauce over linguine.
CHICKEN MIMOSA
Chicken with sauteed artichokes, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes in a garlic lemon wine sauce over linguine pasta.
CHICKEN REALE
Breaded chicken stuffed with ham and fontina cheese, served in a cream sauce with fresh tomatoes and peas served over pappardelle pasta.
CHICKEN SANTA LUCIA
Grilled chicken breast sauteed with broccoli rabe, sundried tomatoes, and roasted peppers topped with smoked mozzarella in a light marinara sauce served on a bed of farfalle pasta.
CHICKEN SAPORITO
Lightly sauteed veal medallions or chicken with asparagus and jumbo lump crab meat in a delicious champagne cream sauce served with vegetables or pasta.
CHICKEN VILLAGGIO
Breaded chicken breast topped with prosciutto, spinach, and mozzarella served over tortellini pasta in alfredo sauce.
EGGPLANT ARNAUD
Stuffed eggplant with ricotta cheese and fresh mozzarella in a marinara sauce over spinach.
LINGUINE CARNEVALE
Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari simmered in your choice of white wine garlic and oil sauce OR marinara sauce.
LINGUINE VONGOLE
Linguine pasta in a white wine sauce with clams.
VEAL ROLLANTINI BERGAMASCA
Veal rolled around prosciutto, spinach, and fontina cheese, breaded and served in a blush sauce with vegetables and potatoes.
VEAL SAPORITO
Lightly sauteed veal medallions or chicken with asparagus and jumbo lump crab meat in a delicious champagne cream sauce served with vegetables or pasta.
PIZZA 🍕
PIZZA PLAIN CHEESE
Traditional Pie, with cheese, tomato sauce, olive oil, and basil.
PIZZA MARGHERITA
Traditional Italian Pie, with fresh imported mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, olive oil, and basil.
PIZZA ARUGULA PROSCIUTTO
White cheese pie with arugula, imported prosciutto di Parma and balsamic reduction glaze.
PIZZA BIANCA
Fresh garlic, olive oil, basil, cheese, chopped tomatoes, and salsa di ricotta.
PIZZA CAPRICCIOSA
Prosciutto, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives with cheese and tomato sauce.
PIZZA MARINARA
Cheese less pie with marinara sauce, chopped tomato, olive oil, fresh garlic, and basil.
PIZZA PAESANO
White pizza with fresh mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, and sausage.
PIZZA ROMA
Prosciutto, arugula and mushrooms with cheese and tomato sauce.
PIZZA STAGIONE
A pizza divided into quarters and topped individually with mushrooms, artichokes, spinach, and roasted peppers.
PIZZA VODKA
White cheese pizza topped with our delicious, flamed penne vodka.
GF PIZZA MARGHERITA
Traditional Italian Pie, with fresh imported mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, olive oil, and basil with a gluten free crust.
GF PIZZA STAGIONE
A pizza divided into quarters and topped individually with mushrooms, artichokes, spinach, and roasted peppers with gluten free crust.
GLUTEN FREE
GF MUSSELS CARLUCCI
Steamed mussels sauteed with garlic and oil OR marinara sauce.
GF CAPRESE SALAD
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes garnished with roasted peppers, grilled zucchini, eggplant, kalamata olives, with olive oil and balsamic dressing on the side.
GF MISTO ITALIANO
Prosciutto, sharp provolone, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichoke, grilled eggplant, and zucchini.
GF WALNUT APPLE SALAD
Romaine and spring mix with sliced apples, crumbled bleu cheese, walnuts, dried cherries served with a cranberry vinaigrette dressing.
GF CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Grilled or breaded topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese.
GF CHICKEN FLORENTINE
Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese served over spring mix vegetables.
GF FILET MIGNON
Grilled at your temperature, served with baked potato and vegetables.
GF CRAB CAKE
Baked and served with gluten free penne pasta or baked potato and veggie.
GF GRILLED SALMON
GF CHICKEN SANTA LUCIA
Grilled chicken breast, served with roasted peppers, broccoli rabe and sundried tomatoes in a marinara sauce over pasta or vegetables.
GF CHICKEN SICILIANO
Grilled chicken breast with artichokes, olives, and mushrooms in a garlic white wine sauce.
GF PENNE PRIMAVERA CHICKEN
Sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, broccoli, artichokes, roasted peppers, asparagus, with grilled chicken in a garlic and olive oil sauce served with pasta.
GF PASTA MARADONA
Jumbo lump crab meat tossed in a pink cream sauce with chopped fresh tomatoes served with gluten free penne.
GF BREAD
Bread rolls.
GF PIZZA MARGHERITA
Traditional Italian pie, with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, olive oil and basil.
GF PIZZA STAGIONE
A pizza divided into quarters and topped individually with mushrooms, artichokes, spinach, and roasted peppers.
DESSERT 🍰
KIDS MENU
KIDS BROCCOLI AND VEGGIES
KIDS MAC AND CHEESE
KIDS RAVIOLI
KIDS PIZZA
KIDS PENNE MEAT SAUCE
KIDS PENNE MEAT BALLS
KID MOZZARELLA STICKS
KIDS LINGUINE MARINARA
KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
KIDS CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
KIDS PENNE VODKA
KIDS PENNE BUTTER
KIDS ICE CREAM
SIDE DISHES
GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC BREAD+CHEESE
PUFFY BREAD
SIDE BAKED POTATO
SIDE BROCCOLI
SIDE BROCCOLI RABE
SIDE CRAB MEAT
SIDE GLUTEN FREE PASTA
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP
SIDE MEAT BALLS
SIDE PASTA🍝
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE SCALLOPED POTATO
SIDE SPINACH
SIDE VEGETABLES
SIDE SAUCE Alfredo
SIDE SAUCE Marinara
SIDE SAUCE Pink
SIDE FRIES 🍟
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Our family first starting cooking in Naples, and in 1983, when we moved to the States, we brought every ounce of rich Italian flavor with us. We opened Carlucci’s in order to share not just our favorite dishes but to also meet the wonderful people in our new home. Bring your favorite wine, order some crab cakes before your meal, and relax among friends -- we’ll take care of everything else. When Yardley looks for a dining experience to fill them with warmth, they come to Carlucci’s and leave a part of our family.
1633 Big Oak Road, Yardley, PA 19067