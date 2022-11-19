Carlucci's Yardley

Restaurant info

Our family first starting cooking in Naples, and in 1983, when we moved to the States, we brought every ounce of rich Italian flavor with us. We opened Carlucci’s in order to share not just our favorite dishes but to also meet the wonderful people in our new home. Bring your favorite wine, order some crab cakes before your meal, and relax among friends -- we’ll take care of everything else. When Yardley looks for a dining experience to fill them with warmth, they come to Carlucci’s and leave a part of our family.