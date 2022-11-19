Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carlucci's Yardley

No reviews yet

1633 Big Oak Road

Yardley, PA 19067

DINNER SPECIALS

Meat Arancini

$14.00

Classic Italian rice balls stuffed with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and peas

Portobello del Mare

$16.00

Grilled Portobello mushroom cap served with sautéed baby shrimp, lumps of crabmeat in a garlic chardonnay sauce

Barramundi Puttanesca

$32.00

Sautéed Australian sea-bass filet with scallops, shrimp, olives, capers and anchovies in a light marinara sauce. Served over linguine pasta

Rack of Lamb

$36.00

New Zealand rack of lamb grilled to your preference served with our exquisite merlot rosemary Demi glaze, vegetables and potato of the day

Lobster Ravioli Lavezzi

$28.00

Homemade lobster ravioli tossed in a pink cream sauce with cherry tomatoes, crabmeat and shrimp

Seafood Zafferano

$29.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, fresh tomato and peas sautéed in a garlic saffron sauce tossed with Italian Arborio rice

Filet Mignon a Poivre

$34.00

Pan seared filet mignon black peppercorn crusted served with a delicate touch of brandy cream sauce, vegetables and potato of the day

Veal Cardinale

$28.00

Sautéed veal scaloppine with imported prosciutto di Parma and roasted peppers in a light red sauce topped with mozzarella. Served over bow tie pasta

APPETIZERS

*PUFFY BREAD

$3.00

BADABING SHRIMP

$15.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy spicy sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

Breaded and fried chicken strips tossed in a honey spicy zesty sauce.

CALAMARI FRIED

$15.00

Choice of fried calamari served with marinara sauce OR fried calamari tossed with honey, red wine, and cherry hot peppers.

CALAMARI SPICY HONEY

$15.00

Choice of fried calamari served with marinara sauce OR friend calamari tossed with honey, red wine, and cherry hot peppers.

CLAMS CASINO

$14.00

Half dozen broiled clams, topped with lemon saffron sauce, with onions, peppers, and bacon.

MISTO ITALIANO

$14.00

A mixed cold antipasto plate of prosciutto, soppressata, salami, sharp provolone, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and grilled zucchini.

MUSSELS CARLUCCI

$15.00

Sauteed with garlic, olive oil, Italian herbs, white wine OR marinara sauce.

SCALLOPS ANGELICA

$16.00

Jumbo scallops stuffed with horseradish and crabmeat, wrapped with bacon, grilled and served with a lemon saffron sauce and sauteed spinach.

SPINACH ARANCINI

$13.00

Italian classic rice ball stuffed with spinach, served with a side of marinara sauce.

SOUPS AND SALADS 🍜🥗

CEASER SALAD

$11.00

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

ARUGULA CHICKEN MOZZARELLA

$15.00

Breaded or grilled chicken strips tossed with arugula and fresh mozzarella with a touch of reduced balsamic.

SPINACH AND BLACKENED SALMON

$19.00

Blackened filet of salmon over fresh California spinach, tomatoes, and cucumbers with a side of balsamic dressing.

PALM BEACH SALAD W SHRIMP

$19.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, pecans, fresh mango strips, and grilled shrimp tossed with mango dressing.

CAPRESE SALAD

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes garnished, and roasted peppers, marinated eggplant, zucchini, olives, and basil served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

WALNUT APPLE SALAD

$12.00

Mix of romaine and spring mix salad tossed with glazed walnuts, sliced apples, dried cherries, crumbled bleu cheese, drizzled with a homemade cranberry vinaigrette dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, field greens cucumbers, and tomatoes topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon and melted mozzarella with a side of balsamic dressing.

GRILLED PORTOBELLO SALAD

$12.00

Spring mix and romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, and artichokes.

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$19.00

Marinated baby shrimp, scallops, and calamari served on top of spring mix and romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, roasted peppers, and artichokes.

PASTA E FAGIOLI 1 QUART

$13.00

SEAFOOD BISQUE 1 QUART

$20.00

SOUP OF THE DAY 1 QUART

$14.00

PASTA E FAGIOLI

$5.00

SEAFOOD BISQUE

$7.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CESAR SALAD

$4.50

EXTRA DRESSING

$1.00

CARLUCCIS FAVORITES ⭐️

BORSELLINI VODKA

$22.00

Grilled chicken strips and mushrooms in a creamy vodka sauce tossed with cheese pasta pockets.

CAPELLINI MARADONA

$29.00

Jumbo lump crab meat tossed in a pink cream sauce with chopped fresh tomatoes served over capellini.

CHICKEN SHRIMP GRANATA

$26.00

Sauteed chicken breast with baby shrimp in a light tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and seasoned breadcrumbs over penne pasta.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$22.00

Grilled or breaded chicken topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

CHICKEN SHRIMP STEPHANIE

$26.00

Grilled chicken strips and jumbo shrimp sauteed with bacon, asparagus, and sundried tomatoes in a vodka sauce with penne pasta.

CHICKEN SICILIANO

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and kalamata olives in a garlic white wine sauce served over linguine pasta.

CRAB CAKES

$32.00

Jumbo crab cake served with a lemon butter garlic white wine saffron sauce.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$21.00

Grilled or breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$25.00

Breaded veal topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

PASTA - ITALIAN CRAVING 🍝

BORSELLINI PESTO

$22.00

Grilled chicken strips, in a basil creamy sauce tossed with cheese pasta pockets.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$16.00

FAGOTTINI DI MARE

$30.00

Pasta pockets stuffed with cheese in a vodka blush cream sauce with asparagus, shrimp, and crabmeat.

FARFALLE BOSCAIOLA

$21.00

Pink Bolognese sauce with peas and mushrooms tossed with bow tie pasta.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$18.00

Fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce.

LINGUINE MARINARA

$16.00

LINGUINE MEAT BALLS

$20.00

Meatballs tossed with linguine in marinara sauce.

LINGUINE SCOGLIO

$27.00

Shrimps, mussels, and clams sauteed in garlic and oil with a white wine and cherry tomatoes served over linguine pasta.

MEAT LASAGNA

$21.00

Baked homemade beef and veal meat lasagna with marinara.

PASTA

$16.00

PENNE AL FORNO

$20.00

Penne pasta oven baked, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, peas, onions, and tomato sauce.

PENNE BARESE

$22.00

Penne pasta tossed with sweet sausage and broccoli rabe in garlic and oil.

PENNE VODKA

$20.00

Pasta in a flamed vodka blush cream sauce with prosciutto.

RAVIOLI BELLINI

$22.00

Cheese ravioli served in a creamy pink sauce with spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese.

SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO

$29.00

Shrimp and calamari tossed in a spicy marinara sauce over fettuccini pasta.

LIGHT SPECIALTIES

CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, mozzarella cheese, and sauteed mushrooms in a white wine sauce served over vegetables.

CHICKEN PAILLARD

$23.00

Chicken breast served with garlic and olive oil, sauteed broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers.

CHICKEN SHRIMP PRINCESS

$27.00

Chicken breast and skewered shrimp, with asparagus, in a cherry tomato garlic white wine sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese over capellini pasta.

PASTA PRIMAVERA W CHICKEN

$21.00

Penne pasta sauteed with mixed vegetables with grilled chicken tossed in garlic and oil with chopped tomatoes.

PASTA SCAMPANATTI

$27.00

Sauteed grilled chicken strips, sausage, shrimp, onions, and sundried tomatoes in a rosemary garlic Chardonnay sauce tossed with penne pasta.

RUSTIC ITALIAN COD

$27.00

Filet of cod in a light white wine sauce, topped with a lemon Tuscan glaze, served with asparagus, grilled vegetables, and potatoes.

SALMON BRUSCHETTA

$27.00

Grilled salmon topped with diced mango, peppers, onions, and tomatoes with a touch of spice served with a baked potato and asparagus.

TILAPIA LIMONE

$25.00

Baked tilapia filet with lemon seasoning served over sauteed spinach, and cherry tomatoes in a garlic Chardonnay sauce.

TRIO SEAFOOD VERDURE

$29.00

Grilled filet of salmon, scallops, and shrimp served with julienne vegetables with lemon saffron sauce.

LAND AND SEAFOOD

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$22.00

Boneless breast of chicken, egg batter dipped, sauteed in a light lemon wine sauce over linguine.

CHICKEN MIMOSA

$23.00

Chicken with sauteed artichokes, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes in a garlic lemon wine sauce over linguine pasta.

CHICKEN REALE

$24.00

Breaded chicken stuffed with ham and fontina cheese, served in a cream sauce with fresh tomatoes and peas served over pappardelle pasta.

CHICKEN SANTA LUCIA

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast sauteed with broccoli rabe, sundried tomatoes, and roasted peppers topped with smoked mozzarella in a light marinara sauce served on a bed of farfalle pasta.

CHICKEN SAPORITO

$28.00

Lightly sauteed veal medallions or chicken with asparagus and jumbo lump crab meat in a delicious champagne cream sauce served with vegetables or pasta.

CHICKEN VILLAGGIO

$26.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with prosciutto, spinach, and mozzarella served over tortellini pasta in alfredo sauce.

EGGPLANT ARNAUD

$21.00

Stuffed eggplant with ricotta cheese and fresh mozzarella in a marinara sauce over spinach.

LINGUINE CARNEVALE

$31.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari simmered in your choice of white wine garlic and oil sauce OR marinara sauce.

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$24.00

Linguine pasta in a white wine sauce with clams.

VEAL ROLLANTINI BERGAMASCA

$27.00

Veal rolled around prosciutto, spinach, and fontina cheese, breaded and served in a blush sauce with vegetables and potatoes.

VEAL SAPORITO

$30.00

Lightly sauteed veal medallions or chicken with asparagus and jumbo lump crab meat in a delicious champagne cream sauce served with vegetables or pasta.

PIZZA 🍕

PIZZA PLAIN CHEESE

$16.00

Traditional Pie, with cheese, tomato sauce, olive oil, and basil.

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$17.00

Traditional Italian Pie, with fresh imported mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, olive oil, and basil.

PIZZA ARUGULA PROSCIUTTO

$18.00

White cheese pie with arugula, imported prosciutto di Parma and balsamic reduction glaze.

PIZZA BIANCA

$15.00

Fresh garlic, olive oil, basil, cheese, chopped tomatoes, and salsa di ricotta.

PIZZA CAPRICCIOSA

$17.00

Prosciutto, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives with cheese and tomato sauce.

PIZZA MARINARA

$14.00

Cheese less pie with marinara sauce, chopped tomato, olive oil, fresh garlic, and basil.

PIZZA PAESANO

$17.00

White pizza with fresh mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, and sausage.

PIZZA ROMA

$17.00

Prosciutto, arugula and mushrooms with cheese and tomato sauce.

PIZZA STAGIONE

$16.00

A pizza divided into quarters and topped individually with mushrooms, artichokes, spinach, and roasted peppers.

PIZZA VODKA

$19.00

White cheese pizza topped with our delicious, flamed penne vodka.

GF PIZZA MARGHERITA

$15.00

Traditional Italian Pie, with fresh imported mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, olive oil, and basil with a gluten free crust.

GF PIZZA STAGIONE

$16.00

A pizza divided into quarters and topped individually with mushrooms, artichokes, spinach, and roasted peppers with gluten free crust.

GLUTEN FREE

GF MUSSELS CARLUCCI

$14.00

Steamed mussels sauteed with garlic and oil OR marinara sauce.

GF CAPRESE SALAD

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes garnished with roasted peppers, grilled zucchini, eggplant, kalamata olives, with olive oil and balsamic dressing on the side.

GF MISTO ITALIANO

$14.00

Prosciutto, sharp provolone, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichoke, grilled eggplant, and zucchini.

GF WALNUT APPLE SALAD

$13.00

Romaine and spring mix with sliced apples, crumbled bleu cheese, walnuts, dried cherries served with a cranberry vinaigrette dressing.

GF CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$22.00

Grilled or breaded topped with tomato sauce and melted cheese.

GF CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese served over spring mix vegetables.

GF FILET MIGNON

$30.00

Grilled at your temperature, served with baked potato and vegetables.

GF CRAB CAKE

$32.00

Baked and served with gluten free penne pasta or baked potato and veggie.

GF GRILLED SALMON

$27.00

GF CHICKEN SANTA LUCIA

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast, served with roasted peppers, broccoli rabe and sundried tomatoes in a marinara sauce over pasta or vegetables.

GF CHICKEN SICILIANO

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast with artichokes, olives, and mushrooms in a garlic white wine sauce.

GF PENNE PRIMAVERA CHICKEN

$21.00

Sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, broccoli, artichokes, roasted peppers, asparagus, with grilled chicken in a garlic and olive oil sauce served with pasta.

GF PASTA MARADONA

$29.00

Jumbo lump crab meat tossed in a pink cream sauce with chopped fresh tomatoes served with gluten free penne.

GF BREAD

$2.50

Bread rolls.

GF PIZZA MARGHERITA

$15.00

Traditional Italian pie, with fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, olive oil and basil.

GF PIZZA STAGIONE

$16.00

A pizza divided into quarters and topped individually with mushrooms, artichokes, spinach, and roasted peppers.

DESSERT 🍰

BROWNIE GLUTEN FREE

$8.00

CANNOLI

$8.00

CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE TEMPTATION

$9.00

COCONUT RIPIENO

$8.50

LEMON RIPIENO

$8.00

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$9.00

MINI CANNOLI

$2.50

SPUMONE BOMBA

$9.00

TARTUFO

$8.50

TIRAMISU

$9.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BROCCOLI AND VEGGIES

$10.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS RAVIOLI

$10.00

KIDS PIZZA

$10.00

KIDS PENNE MEAT SAUCE

$10.00

KIDS PENNE MEAT BALLS

$10.00

KID MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

KIDS LINGUINE MARINARA

$10.00

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KIDS PENNE VODKA

$10.00

KIDS PENNE BUTTER

$10.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

$0.99

SIDE DISHES

GARLIC BREAD

$3.50

GARLIC BREAD+CHEESE

$4.50

PUFFY BREAD

$3.00

SIDE BAKED POTATO

$3.00

SIDE BROCCOLI

$6.00

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

$7.00

SIDE CRAB MEAT

$13.00

SIDE GLUTEN FREE PASTA

$12.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

$12.00

SIDE MEAT BALLS

$6.00

SIDE PASTA🍝

$10.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00

SIDE SCALLOPED POTATO

$5.00

SIDE SPINACH

$6.00

SIDE VEGETABLES

$5.00

SIDE SAUCE Alfredo

$4.00

SIDE SAUCE Marinara

$4.00

SIDE SAUCE Pink

$5.00

SIDE FRIES 🍟

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Our family first starting cooking in Naples, and in 1983, when we moved to the States, we brought every ounce of rich Italian flavor with us. We opened Carlucci’s in order to share not just our favorite dishes but to also meet the wonderful people in our new home. Bring your favorite wine, order some crab cakes before your meal, and relax among friends -- we’ll take care of everything else. When Yardley looks for a dining experience to fill them with warmth, they come to Carlucci’s and leave a part of our family.

1633 Big Oak Road, Yardley, PA 19067

