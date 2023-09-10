Carlyle Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Carlyle Grill, an Ann Arbor mainstay has proudly served the Ann Arbor Community since 2006. We work with some of Michigan’s finest food producers and purveyors to bring you the freshest offerings around. From steak dinners to burgers and salads and everything in between, we pride ourselves on providing you the best in flavor – offering generous portions to feed the hungriest of guests.
Location
3660 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor