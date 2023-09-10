Food

Starters

Shrimp Cakes Appetizer

$13.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Big City Calamari

$14.00

Chicken Tender Appetizer

$9.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Black Bean Quesadilla

$12.00

Burrata

$12.00

Bread

Soup/Salad

*SM Carlyle

$6.00

*SM Caesar

$6.00

+SM Carlyle

$6.00

+SM Caesar

$6.00

*Sm Greek

$6.00

+SM Greek

$6.00

Carlyle Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Roasted Chicken Salad

$16.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Chili

$6.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Shrimp Chowder

$6.00

Black Bean Soup

$6.00

Veggie Soup

$6.00

Special Soup

$6.00

Mushroom Soup

$6.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$6.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Sell Salads

Burgers/Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Black and Blue Burger

$15.00

French Dip

$18.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Chix Avo Club

$15.00

Shrimp Cake BLT

$17.00

BLT

$11.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$17.00

Classic Club

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Specialty Items

Big Mac

$17.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Carlyle Chicken

$19.00

Carlyle Shrimp

$21.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$17.00

Crab Cakes Dinner

$37.00

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Full Rack Ribs

$38.00

Half Rack Ribs

$23.00

Mush Rav

$19.00

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$19.00

Rotisserie Herb Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cake Dinner

$22.00

Vegan Pasta

$18.00

Steak/Fish

6oz Filet

$39.00

10oz Filet

$48.00

Ribeye

$39.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

NY Strip

$39.00

L Salmon

$21.00

D Salmon

$29.00

Prime Rib

$39.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids CheeseBurger

$7.00

Kids Red Pasta

$6.00

Kids White Pasta

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chcken

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Butttered Noodles

$6.00

Sides

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Sauteed Onions

$4.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Roasted Redskins

$6.00

Seasonal Veg

$6.00

Side Mac

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Mango Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Features

Caprese

$11.00

Swordfish

$30.00

Mahi Tacos

$21.00

Filet Oscar

$51.00

Whitefish

$25.00

Steak Rolls

$13.00

Red Snapper

$22.00

Adds

Add Blackened Chicken

$7.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Add Blackened Salmon

$10.00

Add Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Add Blackened Shrimp

$9.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Add Blackened Add Steak

$13.00

Add Grilled Add Steak

$13.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Crab Cake-Single

$15.00

Add 3 Tenders

$6.00

Add Anchovies

$1.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange

$4.00

Pellegrino 500

$5.00

Pellegrino 750

$7.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Starry

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Private Dining

35 Package

1/2 Rack

$35.00

Full Rack

$45.00

Ribeye

$45.00

NY Strip

$45.00

Pasta

$35.00

Chicken

$35.00

Fish

$35.00

Steak

$35.00

GTD Guest

$35.00

25 Package

Classic Club

$25.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$25.00

Veggie Burger

$25.00

Mush Rav

$25.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.00

Chix Avo Club

$25.00

GTD Guest

$25.00

Custom

$25.00

Starters

Spin Art Dip

Chips and Salsa

Chix Tenders

Calamari

Chix Quesadilla

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Cheesecake

Rasp Cheesecake

Choc Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

Mango Key Lime

Platters

Cheese Platter-Small

$35.00

Shrimp Cocktail- Small

$50.00

Veggie Platter- Small

$35.00

Fruit Platter-Small

$50.00

Sandwich Platter

$70.00

Antipasto Platter

$80.00

Cheese Platter-Large

$50.00

Shrimp Cocktail-Large

$80.00

Veggie Platter-Large

$50.00

Fruit Platter-Large

$80.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Happy Hour

HH Food

HH Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Edamame

$4.00

HH Black Bean Quesadilla

$5.00

HH Chix Quesadilla

$5.00

HH Sweet FF

$5.00

HH Greek Salad

$6.00

Chef Feature

$6.00

Salmon Tacos

$6.00

HH Wine

HH Pinot Grigio

$4.00

HH Sauvignon Blanc

$4.00

HH Chardonnay

$4.00

HH Pinot Noir

$4.00

HH Cabernet

$4.00

HH Beer

HH 16oz Octoberfest

$4.50

HH 22oz Octoberfest

$6.00

HH 16oz 2Hearted

$4.50

HH 22oz 2Hearted

$6.00

HH 16oz Sweetwater

$4.50

HH 22oz Sweetwater

$6.00

HH 16oz Alaskan Amber

$4.50

HH 22oz Alaskan Amber

$6.00

HH 16oz Labatt

$2.50

HH 22oz Labatt

$3.50

HH 16oz Miller

$2.50

HH 22oz Miller

$3.50

HH Bud LT BTL

$2.50

HH Coors Lt BTL

$2.50

HH Blue Lt BTL

$2.50

HH MIller Lt BTL

$2.50

HH Heineken BTL

$3.50

HH Liquor

HH Vodka

$4.50

HH Beefeater

$4.50

HH Rum

$4.50

HH Bourbon

$4.50

HH Scotch

$4.50

HH Tequila

$4.50

HH Moscow Mule

$6.00

HH Pom Margarita

$6.00

HH Margarita

$6.00

Double HH Margarita

$10.00

$6 Cocktail

$6.00