Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carlyle Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

215 E State St

Rockford, IL 61104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16oz Can Vanilla Cream Ale
32oz Can Vanilla Cream Ale
Take & Bake Cheese Pizza

16oz Can(To Go Only)

21 OR OLDER-PROPER ID REQUIRED.

16oz Can Vanilla Cream Ale

$5.00

Light in color and medium-bodied with a hint of fresh vanilla. 5.0% abv

16oz Can Humulus Lupulus

$5.00

Hop forward and slightly bitter. Cascade, Centennial and Amarillo hops. 6.4% abv

16oz Can American Stout

$5.00

Very dark and full bodied with flavors of chocolate and coffee - slight dry finish. 6.2% abv

16oz Can Stanilla

$5.00

A delicious blend of our American Stout and Vanilla Cream Ale. 5.9% abv

16oz Can Honey Ale

$5.00

Honey malt and ground coriander contribute to this easy drinking light ale. 5.0% abv

16oz Can FestBier

$5.00

Not your typical Oktoberfest. It's the flavor we brought back from Munich. Lighter in color and not as malty as the typical Marzen in the U.S. Clean, light, bready, slightly malty with a slight German Saaz hop finish 5.9% abv

16oz Can Red Lager

$5.00

100% German malt, hops and yeast. Deep red in color with a clean, slightly toasty flavor. 4.9% abv

16oz Can Juan More

$5.00

Light and refreshing Lager. Made with 100% Pilsner Malt. 5.3% abv

32oz Can(To Go Only)

21 OR OLDER-PROPER ID REQUIRED.

32oz Can Vanilla Cream Ale

$9.50

Light in color and medium-bodied with a hint of fresh vanilla. 5.0% abv

32oz Can Humulus Lupulus IPA

$9.50

Hop forward and slightly bitter. Cascade, Centennial and Amarillo hops. 6.4% abv

32oz Can American Stout

$9.50

Very dark and full bodied with flavors of chocolate and coffee - slight dry finish. 6.2% abv

32oz Can Stanilla

$9.50

A delicious blend of our American Stout and Vanilla Cream Ale. 5.9% abv

32oz Can Honey Ale

$9.50

Honey malt and ground coriander contribute to this easy drinking light ale. 5.0% abv

32oz Can FestBier

$9.50

Not your typical Oktoberfest. It's the flavor we brought back from Munich. Lighter in color and not as malty as the typical Marzen in the U.S. Clean, light, bready, slightly malty with a slight German Saaz hop finish 5.9% abv

32oz Can Red Lager

$9.50

100% German malt, hops and yeast. Deep red in color with a clean, slightly toasty flavor. 4.9% abv

32oz Can Juan More

$9.50

Light and refreshing Lager. Made with 100% Pilsner Malt. 5.3% abv

64oz New Growler(To Go Only)

21 OR OLDER-PROPER ID REQUIRED.

New Growler Vanilla Cream Ale

$22.00

Light in color and medium-bodied with a hint of fresh vanilla. 5.0% abv

New Growler Humulus Lupulus IPA

$22.00

Hop forward and slightly bitter. Cascade, Centennial and Amarillo hops. 6.4% abv

New Growler American Stout

$22.00

Very dark and full bodied with flavors of chocolate and coffee - slight dry finish. 6.2% abv

New Growler Stanilla

$22.00

A delicious blend of our American Stout and Vanilla Cream Ale. 5.9% abv

New Growler Honey Ale

$22.00

Honey malt and ground coriander contribute to this easy drinking light ale. 5.0% abv

New Growler FestBier

$22.00

Not your typical Oktoberfest. It's the flavor we brought back from Munich. Lighter in color and not as malty as the typical Marzen in the U.S. Clean, light, bready, slightly malty with a slight German Saaz hop finish 5.9% abv

New Growler Red Lager

$22.00

100% German malt, hops and yeast. Deep red in color with a clean, slightly toasty flavor. 4.9% abv

New Growler Juan More

$22.00

Light and refreshing Lager. Made with 100% Pilsner Malt. 5.3% abv

64oz Refill Growler (To Go/Carlyle Growler Only)

21 OR OLDER-PROPER ID REQUIRED.

Refill Growler Vanilla Cream Ale

$17.00

Light in color and medium-bodied with a hint of fresh vanilla. 5.0% abv

Refill Growler Humulu Lupulus IPA

$17.00

Hop forward and slightly bitter. Cascade, Centennial and Amarillo hops. 6.4% abv

Refill Growler American Stout

$17.00

Very dark and full bodied with flavors of chocolate and coffee - slight dry finish. 6.2% abv

Refill Growler Stanilla

$17.00

A delicious blend of our American Stout and Vanilla Cream Ale. 5.9% abv

Refill Growler Honey Ale

$17.00

Honey malt and ground coriander contribute to this easy drinking light ale. 5.0% abv

Refill Growler FestBier

$17.00

Not your typical Oktoberfest. It's the flavor we brought back from Munich. Lighter in color and not as malty as the typical Marzen in the U.S. Clean, light, bready, slightly malty with a slight German Saaz hop finish 5.9% abv

Refill Growler Red Lager

$17.00

100% German malt, hops and yeast. Deep red in color with a clean, slightly toasty flavor. 4.9% abv

Refill Growler Juan More

$17.00

Light and refreshing Lager. Made with 100% Pilsner Malt. 5.3% abv

32oz Refill Boston (To Go/Carlyle Boston Only)

21 OR OLDER-PROPER ID REQUIRED.

Refill Boston Vanilla Cream Ale

$9.00

Light in color and medium-bodied with a hint of fresh vanilla. 5.0% abv

Refill Boston Humulus Lupulus IPA

$9.00

Hop forward and slightly bitter. Cascade, Centennial and Amarillo hops. 6.4% abv

Refill Boston American Stout

$9.00

Very dark and full bodied with flavors of chocolate and coffee - slight dry finish. 6.2% abv

Refill Boston Stanilla

$9.00

A delicious blend of our American Stout and Vanilla Cream Ale. 5.9% abv

Refill Boston Honey Ale

$9.00

Honey malt and ground coriander contribute to this easy drinking light ale. 5.0% abv

Refill Boston FestBier

$9.00

Not your typical Oktoberfest. It's the flavor we brought back from Munich. Lighter in color and not as malty as the typical Marzen in the U.S. Clean, light, bready, slightly malty with a slight German Saaz hop finish 5.9% abv

Refill Boston Red Lager

$9.00

100% German malt, hops and yeast. Deep red in color with a clean, slightly toasty flavor. 4.9% abv

Refill Boston Juan More

$9.00

Light and refreshing Lager. Made with 100% Pilsner Malt. 5.3% abv

Take & Bake Pizza

Bake At Home Only

Take & Bake Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Preheat oven to 425 - Bake on rack for crispy crust starting at 12 minutes.

Snacks

Hot Salted Pretzel

$4.50

Hot Stuffed Jalapeno Pretzel

$4.75

Hot Stuffed Sweet Cream Cheese Pretzel

$4.75

Mrs Fishers Potato Chips

$1.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

12oz Can

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

12oz Can

Sierra Mist

$2.00

12oz Can

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewing Ales and Lagers in Rockford for 19 Years!

Website

Location

215 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Woodfire Rockford
orange star4.6 • 517
408 E State St Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Rockford Roasting Company
orange star4.7 • 599
206 N Main St Rockford, IL 61101
View restaurantnext
Disco Chicken Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
515 East State Street Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
District Bar & Grill
orange star3.9 • 823
205 W State Rockford, IL 61101
View restaurantnext
NEW! Rockford Roasting Company - @ EMBASSY SUITES
orange starNo Reviews
416 S. Main Street Rockford, IL 61101
View restaurantnext
Cantina Taco Rockford - 117 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
117 South Main Street Rockford, IL 61101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockford

Lino's
orange star4.5 • 2,204
5611 E State St Rockford, IL 61108
View restaurantnext
Franchesco's
orange star4.6 • 1,595
7128 Spring Creek Rd Rockford, IL 61107
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco - Storefront
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #1
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #2
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Olivo Taco Food Truck - #4
orange star4.8 • 905
330 College Ave Rockford, IL 61104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockford
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston