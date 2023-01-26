Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carm & Gia Metropolitan

review star

No reviews yet

9598 MONTVIEW BLVD

AURORA, CO 80010

Popular Items

Shakes & Malts
The Metropolitan
Windy City

Shareables

Queen City of the Plains Nachos

$13.00

House-made tortilla chips loaded w/no lard refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, Cheddar Jack, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño peppers, chicharrón.

303 Chips & Salsa

$10.00

House-made tortilla chips w/Mango Pineapple

720 Chicharrones & Salsa

$13.00Out of stock

House-made chicharrones, a trio of salsas: Mango Pineapple Pico, Tomatillo salsa & Salsa Piquin.

Alamo Placita Street Corn

$8.00

Roasted corn, sauteed w/onion, fresh jalapeños, toppedw/sour cream, Tajin, Queso Cotija & lime.

Alameda ChoriQueso

$14.00

Four cheese Queso with beef chorizo topped with sliced avocado and giardiniera. Plus freshly made tortilla chips.

Alitas O'Hare - Wings

$14.00

One pound. bone-in or boneless plus carrots & celery sticks. Ranch or Blue Cheese. Make it a platter, add hand-cut fries.

606 Slider Flight

$25.00

6 mini versions of our fan favorites. 2 Metropolitan, 2 Montbello, & 2 Piggy. Includes hand-cut fries & Onion Straws. Sriracha Ranch & Orange Chipotle Mayo dipping sauces.

312 Slider Flight

$15.00

3 mini versions of the Met Classics. Select from our Metropolitan, Montbello or Piggy. Includes hand-cut fries & Onion Straws. Sriracha Ranch & Orange Chipotle Mayo dipping sauces.

Buck Town Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheddar Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado. Side Gia's Pork Green Chile for dipping.

West Town Guacamole WESTERN

$12.00

Our house guac includes diced tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice & onions. Served w/house-made tortilla chips.

West Town Guacamole DAMEN

$16.00Out of stock

Our house guac all dressed up w/pepitas, hot giardiniera, chicharrones, Queso Cotija, bacon & red pepper slices.

East Colfax Loaded

$13.00

Fries or tots topped w/tomatillo & guajillo salsas, Cheddar cheese sauce, Cheddar Jack, bacon, guac, pico, scallions, sour cream & Queso Fresco.

Burgers

The Metropolitan

$15.00

Double American cheese, tomato, pickles, red onion, lettuce & Dijonaise.

Montbello

$16.00

Two bacon strips, caramelized onions, tomato, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & Chipotle Mayo*.

Wellshire

$19.00

Two bacon strips, fried egg, tomato, portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, crispy onion straws, lettuce & C&G House Sauce.

Bonnie Brae

$18.00

Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, crispy onion straws, Cheddar cheese, lettuce & BBQ Sauce.

RiNO Black & Blue

$17.00

Beef patty stuffed w/blue cheese, topped w/blue cheese crumbles, pickles, chipotle date relish, grilled portobello mushrooms, tomato & lettuce.

Highlands

$16.00

Carnitas, rajas (fire-roasted poblano peppers), tomato, jalapeños peppers, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & house Sriracha Ranch.

Gold Coast

$15.00

A slab of seared Provolone cheese, Kalamata olives, sliced tomato, red onions, lettuce & Chimichurri.

Sunnyside

$16.00

Den-Mex fave w/a cup of Gia's Pork Green Chile, tomato, Jalapeño peppers, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & sour cream.

Globeville

$17.00

Mexican beef chorizo, chicharrones, pico de gallo, tortilla strips chips, avocado, Pepper Jack, jalapeño peppers, lettuce & Chipotle Mayo*.

Giddy-Up Cowboy

$22.00

Char-grilled patty and a 100% all beef Polish sausage, w/onion straws, Pepper Jack, BBQ sauce, blanched jalapeno pepper, bacon strip, drizzled in nacho cheese sauce.

Wicker Park Aloha

$17.00

Grilled ham steak, mango pineapple pico, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and house Orange Chipotle Mayo.

Des Plaines

$14.00

Double American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce & C&G sauce.

5280 Relleno

$18.00

Poblano chile relleno stuffed w/Panela cheese, topped w/Mexican Street Corn, Monterrey jack cheese, smoky guajillo red sauce,

Plain Hamburger Metropolitan

$13.00

Beef patty and bun.

Plain Cheese Burger Metropolitan

$14.00

Beef patty, cheese and bun.

Metro Q

$10.00

For smaller appetites, our signature burger. A quarter pound of 100% certified Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, pickles, red onion, lettuce & Dijonaise. Plus small fries.

Alt Burgers

Pilsen (Turkey)

$15.00

Turkey burger w/mole sauce, plantains, diced onions, double Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & sour cream.

Resolution (Impossible Patty)

$17.00

w/Swiss cheese, grilled red peppers relish, tomato. portobello mushrooms, avocado, jalapeños, lettuce & Chimichurri.

Baker (Turkey)

$15.00

Turkey patty w/tomato, pickles, bacon, red onions, double American cheese, guac, lettuce & Chipotle Mayo*.

Monaco Opa (Lamb)

$16.00

Halal lamb burger w/Feta cheese crumbles, red onions, Kalamata olives, tomato, lettuce & Tzaztziki sauce.

Anschutz Bello (Veggie)

$16.00

Char-grilled Portobello Cap w/balsamic sweet red pepper onion relish, Provolone cheese, tomato, crispy onion straws, lettuce & House Sauce.

Front Rage Buffalo Chix

$15.00

Brined golden chicken thigh, dipped in Buffalo sauce, double Swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce & Blue Cheese Sauce.

Reservoir (Shrimp)

$18.00

House made golden shrimp & scallion patty, grilled pineapple, orange soy slaw w/sesame seeds, onion straws, lettuce & Orange Chipotle Mayo*.

Metropolitan Chix

$15.00Out of stock

Brined hand-dipped, golden chicken thigh, jalapeños peppers, tomato, double Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & Honey Mustard.

Red Rocks Hot Chicken

$15.00

Brined, golden chicken thigh, hand-battered to order, piquin (very) hot sauce, double Pepper Jack cheese, pickles, jalapeños, tomato, lettuce & Honey Mustard.

Westerley Creek Stk Sandwish

$16.00Out of stock

LSD DuSable Chix

$15.00

Golden chicken thigh, hand-battered to order, coleslaw, bacon strip, pickles, double Cheddar cheese, lettuce & Chicago 'Mild Sauce'.

Salads

Central Park

$15.00

Spring mix lettuce, avocado, pepitas, scallions, grilled portobello, Queso Fresco cheese, bacon, tomato, scallions, red onion, strawberries tossed in Poppyseed dressing.

Havana Cesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Havana Cesar 1/2 Order

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

City Center North Beet

$13.00

Spring mix lettuce, sliced beets, Feta cheese, red onion, tomato, scallions & candied pecans tossed in Balsamic vinaigrette.

Nopales (cactus)

$12.00

Tender cactus, Queso Fresco, avocado, cilantro, diced tomato, onion & jalapeño peppers. Fresh made tortilla chips.

House Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix lettuce, sliced red onion, cran-raisins, croutons, tomato & Queso Cotija.

Fries, Tots & More

Hand-Cut Fries Small

$3.75

Hand-cut fries

Hand-Cut Fries Large

$5.00

Hand-cut fries

Tots Small

$3.75

Tots Large

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries L

$7.00

Green Chile Cheese Fries/Tots

$11.00

Cheddar cheese sauce & Gia's Green Chile. 11

Buffalo Fries/Tots

$11.00

Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, scallions, light Cheddar Jack.

Pizza Puff

$5.00

State Street Onion Straws

$8.00

Thinly sliced onions dipped in Sriracha marinade, deep fried till light & airy crispy straws. Sriracha Ranch & Orange Chipotle Mayo dipping sauces.

Green Chile Bowl sm

$6.00

Shredded Beef Chili Bowl sm

$6.00

Green Chile Bowl lg

$9.00

Shredded Bef Chili Bowl Lg

$9.00

Burritos

Met Burrito

$9.00

House-made no-lard refried beans, rice, Queso Fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, guac, shredded lettuce, guajillo & tomatillo salsas.

FAX Burrito

$9.00

Hand-cut fries, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese sauce, guac, sour cream, Queso fresco, shredded lettuce, guajillo & tomatillo salsas.

Mac & Cheese

C&G Met Grande

$13.00

Our house creamy four cheese blend as a base. Bacon, peas, scallions & Queso Cotija.

1/2 C&G Mac & Chs Grande

$7.00

Lincoln Park Piggy Mac

$18.00

Our house creamy four cheese blend as a base.BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, zesty pickles, tots, Queso Cotija & onion straws.

Ruby Hill M&C

$16.00

Our house creamy four cheese blend as a base. Gia's green chile, tortilla strips & Cheddar Jack cheese.

Chambers M&C

$18.00

Our house creamy four cheese blend as a base. Buffalo chicken thigh tenders, Blue Cheese, scallions & bacon. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.

Hotdogs & Polish

Windy City

$6.50

Chicago classic. Mustard, sweet relish, diced onions, tomato, sport peppers, kosher pickle spear, celery salt. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.

Depression Dog

$7.50

Another Chicago classic. Mustard, onions, sport peppers topped w/fries.

Logan Square

$8.50

Bacon wrapped hotdog, mustard, BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions.100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.

Bridgeport

$6.00

South Side fave. Sauerkraut, mustard, diced onions.aramelized onions. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.

Wrigleyille

$8.00

Coleslaw, bacon, onion straws, BBQ sauce, mustard. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.

Park Hill Chili Dog

$9.00

Carm's shredded beef chili, Cheddar cheese sauce, diced onions, Cheddar Jack & Flamin' Hot Cheetos. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.

Whittier

$5.50

Plain hotdog on a poppy seed bun. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.

Maxwell Street Polish

$9.00

Char-grilled 100% natural Vienna Beef Polish Sausage. Chicago fave. Mustard, sport peppers & caramelized onions.

Humboldt Park Polish

$10.00

Char-grilled 100% natural Vienna Beef Polish Sausage. Cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions & bacon.

Cicero Esquite Polish

$12.00

Char-grilled 100% natural Vienna Beef Polish Sausage. Mexican street corn, mayo crema, Mexican beef chorizo, Queso Cotija & a splash of fresh lime juice.

Italian Beef & Sausage

Loop Italian Beef

$11.00

100% all natural slow roasted thinly sliced beef in Italian spices. Sweet peppers & hot giardiniera.

Back of the Yards Combo

$14.00

Chargrilled 100% all natural Italian sausage link & Italian beef, sweet peppers & hot giardiniera.

Taylor Street Italian

$10.00

Chargrilled 100% natural Italian sausage hot link, sweet peppers & hot giardiniera.

Pueblo Italian

$14.00

Grilled 100% natural Italian sausage patty, griddled onions, light mustard, Provolone cheese, w/roasted Pueblo chile on toasted French bread.

Sweet Stuff

Shakes & Malts

$8.00

Hand-spun Shakes, Floats made w/real vanilla ice cream, topped w/whipped cream.

Floats

$7.00

Coke | Root Beer | Dreamsicle

El Dorado

$3.00

Classic churro dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Golden Churros

$4.00

Classic churro, w/cinnamon sugar, frosting, one topping.

Dorado Bites

$13.00

Churro bites, vanilla ice cream with chocolate, strawberry & caramel dipping sauces.

Grant Park Scream

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream between chocolate chip cookies rolled in Fruity Pebbles or mini M&M's.

Buckingham Buñuelo

$11.00Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream atop an orange honey buñuelo, strawberry sauce.

Navy Pier Brownie

$14.00

Warm double chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Kiddos

Little Met Cheese Burger

$10.00

Mini twin grilled hamburgers, American cheese on toasted brioche bun. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.

Little Met Hotdog

$9.00

Plain hotdog on a poppy seed bun. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.

Carm's Chix Lolly Gems

$10.00

Golden chicken gems on mini skewer. BBQ sauce. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.

Carm & Gia's Mac-n-Cheese

$9.00

House-made creamy 4 cheese blend & shells.Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.

Little Met Burrito

$9.00

Beans, rice, cheese. Carne Asada or Pollo Asado. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.

Gia's Cheesy Quesadilla

$7.00

Gooey & cheesy with a dollop of sour cream. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.

Little Met Grilled Cheese Sammie

$8.00

All American cheese sammie. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.

FOMO Burger & Hotdog

5280 Chile Relleno Burger Fomo

$18.00Out of stock

100% Certified Angus Beef double smashed 1/4 pound burger patties, topped with a Panel queso poblano chile relleno, Monterrey Jack Piquin cheese sauce, Mexican Street Corn, smoky guajillo red sauce, on a brioche bun. Includes small hand-cut fries.

5280 Polish Hotdog Fomo

$13.00Out of stock

100% natural Vienna All Beef Polish sausage hotdog, topped with roasted poblano chiles, Monterrey Jack Piquin cheese sauce, Mexican Street Corn, smoky guajillo red sauce on a poppy seed bun. Includes small hand-cut fries.

Cherry Creek Burger Fomo

$18.00

100% 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef burger, topped with C&G shells mac-n-cheese, pulled pork, bacon and scallions on a brioche bun. Includes small house made pub chips.

Cherry Creek Polish Hotdog Fomo

$13.00

100% natural Vienna All Beef Polish sausage hotdog, topped with C&G shells mac-n-cheese, pulled pork, bacon and scallions on a poppyseed bun. Includes small house made pub chips.

Sides Extra

Add Beans 8 oz

$4.00

Add Beans 12 oz

$6.00

Add Rice 8 oz

$4.00

Add Rice 12 oz

$6.00

1 Qt Gia Pork Green Chile

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese Sauce 12 oz

$8.00

Nacho Cheese Sauce 12 oz

$8.00

Guac 2 oz

$2.00

Guac 4 oz

$4.00

Chips #4

$2.00

Chips #4 & Guac 4 oz

$6.00

1/2 Mac & Chs Grande

$7.00

Extra Protiens

Add 100% CAB Patty

$7.00

Add al Pastor

$6.00

Add Bacon 4 sli

$5.00

Add Barbacoa

$7.00

Add Beef Chili

$4.00

Add Beef Chorizo

$5.00

Add Carne Asada

$7.00

Add Carnitas

$5.00

Add Chicken Tinga

$5.00

Add Golden Chicken

$5.00

Add Green Chile

$4.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Add Hotdog Medallions

$5.00

Add Picadillo Beef

$6.00

Add Pollo Asado

$5.00

Add Smothered Green Chile

$3.00

Add Supreme

$5.00

Add Veggie

$5.00

Dressings & Sauces

Add Cheese Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Add Cheese Sauce 4oz

$3.00

Add Green Chile 4 oz

$3.00

Add Beef Chili 4 oz

$3.00

Add Pickle Chips

$0.50

Add Chipotle Mayo 2 oz

$0.75

Add Mayo 2 oz

$0.75

Add Sour Cream 2 oz

$0.75

Add Dijonaise 2 oz

$0.75

Add Sirarcha Ranch 2 oz

$0.75

Add BBQ Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Add Ceasar Dressing 2 oz

Add Ranch Dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Add Blue Cheese Dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Add Thai Chilli Sauce 2 oz

Add Buffalo Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Add Asian Sesame Dressing 2 oz

Add Balsamic Vinegrette Dressing

Add Lemon Poppy Dressing 2 oz

Add Nacho Chs Sauce 2 oz

$2.00

Add Nacho Chs Sauce 4 oz

$3.00

Add Pico 4 oz

$3.00

Add Guajillo Salsa 4 oz

$3.00

Add Tomatillo Salsa 4 oz

$3.00

Add Mango Pineapple Pico

$3.00

Fries & Pop Combo

Add Sm Fries to Sandwich

$3.00

Add Lg Fries to Sandwich

$4.00

Add Sm Fries & Fountain Pop Combo

$5.00

Add Lg Fries & Fountain Pop Combo

$6.00

Retail

Bucket Pail Beer

$10.00

T Shirt Met M

$20.00

T Shirt Met L

$20.00

T Shirt Met S

$20.00

T Shirt Met XL

$20.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
"Fun, neighborhood joint for old-school comfort food with a new twist. Made-to-order burgers, hotdogs, burritos, shakes, street tacos, hand-cut fries and more. Beer & Cocktails. Expansive outdoor patio seating. Kiddo and doggo friendly. Takeout.Delivery.Curbside.Dine-in."

9598 MONTVIEW BLVD, AURORA, CO 80010

