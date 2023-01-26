Carm & Gia Metropolitan
9598 MONTVIEW BLVD
AURORA, CO 80010
Popular Items
Shareables
Queen City of the Plains Nachos
House-made tortilla chips loaded w/no lard refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, Cheddar Jack, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño peppers, chicharrón.
303 Chips & Salsa
House-made tortilla chips w/Mango Pineapple
720 Chicharrones & Salsa
House-made chicharrones, a trio of salsas: Mango Pineapple Pico, Tomatillo salsa & Salsa Piquin.
Alamo Placita Street Corn
Roasted corn, sauteed w/onion, fresh jalapeños, toppedw/sour cream, Tajin, Queso Cotija & lime.
Alameda ChoriQueso
Four cheese Queso with beef chorizo topped with sliced avocado and giardiniera. Plus freshly made tortilla chips.
Alitas O'Hare - Wings
One pound. bone-in or boneless plus carrots & celery sticks. Ranch or Blue Cheese. Make it a platter, add hand-cut fries.
606 Slider Flight
6 mini versions of our fan favorites. 2 Metropolitan, 2 Montbello, & 2 Piggy. Includes hand-cut fries & Onion Straws. Sriracha Ranch & Orange Chipotle Mayo dipping sauces.
312 Slider Flight
3 mini versions of the Met Classics. Select from our Metropolitan, Montbello or Piggy. Includes hand-cut fries & Onion Straws. Sriracha Ranch & Orange Chipotle Mayo dipping sauces.
Buck Town Quesadilla
Cheddar Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado. Side Gia's Pork Green Chile for dipping.
West Town Guacamole WESTERN
Our house guac includes diced tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice & onions. Served w/house-made tortilla chips.
West Town Guacamole DAMEN
Our house guac all dressed up w/pepitas, hot giardiniera, chicharrones, Queso Cotija, bacon & red pepper slices.
East Colfax Loaded
Fries or tots topped w/tomatillo & guajillo salsas, Cheddar cheese sauce, Cheddar Jack, bacon, guac, pico, scallions, sour cream & Queso Fresco.
Burgers
The Metropolitan
Double American cheese, tomato, pickles, red onion, lettuce & Dijonaise.
Montbello
Two bacon strips, caramelized onions, tomato, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & Chipotle Mayo*.
Wellshire
Two bacon strips, fried egg, tomato, portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, crispy onion straws, lettuce & C&G House Sauce.
Bonnie Brae
Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, crispy onion straws, Cheddar cheese, lettuce & BBQ Sauce.
RiNO Black & Blue
Beef patty stuffed w/blue cheese, topped w/blue cheese crumbles, pickles, chipotle date relish, grilled portobello mushrooms, tomato & lettuce.
Highlands
Carnitas, rajas (fire-roasted poblano peppers), tomato, jalapeños peppers, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & house Sriracha Ranch.
Gold Coast
A slab of seared Provolone cheese, Kalamata olives, sliced tomato, red onions, lettuce & Chimichurri.
Sunnyside
Den-Mex fave w/a cup of Gia's Pork Green Chile, tomato, Jalapeño peppers, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & sour cream.
Globeville
Mexican beef chorizo, chicharrones, pico de gallo, tortilla strips chips, avocado, Pepper Jack, jalapeño peppers, lettuce & Chipotle Mayo*.
Giddy-Up Cowboy
Char-grilled patty and a 100% all beef Polish sausage, w/onion straws, Pepper Jack, BBQ sauce, blanched jalapeno pepper, bacon strip, drizzled in nacho cheese sauce.
Wicker Park Aloha
Grilled ham steak, mango pineapple pico, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and house Orange Chipotle Mayo.
Des Plaines
Double American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce & C&G sauce.
5280 Relleno
Poblano chile relleno stuffed w/Panela cheese, topped w/Mexican Street Corn, Monterrey jack cheese, smoky guajillo red sauce,
Plain Hamburger Metropolitan
Beef patty and bun.
Plain Cheese Burger Metropolitan
Beef patty, cheese and bun.
Metro Q
For smaller appetites, our signature burger. A quarter pound of 100% certified Angus beef patty, American cheese, tomato, pickles, red onion, lettuce & Dijonaise. Plus small fries.
Alt Burgers
Pilsen (Turkey)
Turkey burger w/mole sauce, plantains, diced onions, double Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & sour cream.
Resolution (Impossible Patty)
w/Swiss cheese, grilled red peppers relish, tomato. portobello mushrooms, avocado, jalapeños, lettuce & Chimichurri.
Baker (Turkey)
Turkey patty w/tomato, pickles, bacon, red onions, double American cheese, guac, lettuce & Chipotle Mayo*.
Monaco Opa (Lamb)
Halal lamb burger w/Feta cheese crumbles, red onions, Kalamata olives, tomato, lettuce & Tzaztziki sauce.
Anschutz Bello (Veggie)
Char-grilled Portobello Cap w/balsamic sweet red pepper onion relish, Provolone cheese, tomato, crispy onion straws, lettuce & House Sauce.
Front Rage Buffalo Chix
Brined golden chicken thigh, dipped in Buffalo sauce, double Swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce & Blue Cheese Sauce.
Reservoir (Shrimp)
House made golden shrimp & scallion patty, grilled pineapple, orange soy slaw w/sesame seeds, onion straws, lettuce & Orange Chipotle Mayo*.
Metropolitan Chix
Brined hand-dipped, golden chicken thigh, jalapeños peppers, tomato, double Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce & Honey Mustard.
Red Rocks Hot Chicken
Brined, golden chicken thigh, hand-battered to order, piquin (very) hot sauce, double Pepper Jack cheese, pickles, jalapeños, tomato, lettuce & Honey Mustard.
Westerley Creek Stk Sandwish
LSD DuSable Chix
Golden chicken thigh, hand-battered to order, coleslaw, bacon strip, pickles, double Cheddar cheese, lettuce & Chicago 'Mild Sauce'.
Salads
Central Park
Spring mix lettuce, avocado, pepitas, scallions, grilled portobello, Queso Fresco cheese, bacon, tomato, scallions, red onion, strawberries tossed in Poppyseed dressing.
Havana Cesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Havana Cesar 1/2 Order
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
City Center North Beet
Spring mix lettuce, sliced beets, Feta cheese, red onion, tomato, scallions & candied pecans tossed in Balsamic vinaigrette.
Nopales (cactus)
Tender cactus, Queso Fresco, avocado, cilantro, diced tomato, onion & jalapeño peppers. Fresh made tortilla chips.
House Side Salad
Spring mix lettuce, sliced red onion, cran-raisins, croutons, tomato & Queso Cotija.
Fries, Tots & More
Hand-Cut Fries Small
Hand-cut fries
Hand-Cut Fries Large
Hand-cut fries
Tots Small
Tots Large
Sweet Potato Fries L
Green Chile Cheese Fries/Tots
Cheddar cheese sauce & Gia's Green Chile. 11
Buffalo Fries/Tots
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, scallions, light Cheddar Jack.
Pizza Puff
State Street Onion Straws
Thinly sliced onions dipped in Sriracha marinade, deep fried till light & airy crispy straws. Sriracha Ranch & Orange Chipotle Mayo dipping sauces.
Green Chile Bowl sm
Shredded Beef Chili Bowl sm
Green Chile Bowl lg
Shredded Bef Chili Bowl Lg
Burritos
Met Burrito
House-made no-lard refried beans, rice, Queso Fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, guac, shredded lettuce, guajillo & tomatillo salsas.
FAX Burrito
Hand-cut fries, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese sauce, guac, sour cream, Queso fresco, shredded lettuce, guajillo & tomatillo salsas.
Mac & Cheese
C&G Met Grande
Our house creamy four cheese blend as a base. Bacon, peas, scallions & Queso Cotija.
1/2 C&G Mac & Chs Grande
Lincoln Park Piggy Mac
Our house creamy four cheese blend as a base.BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, zesty pickles, tots, Queso Cotija & onion straws.
Ruby Hill M&C
Our house creamy four cheese blend as a base. Gia's green chile, tortilla strips & Cheddar Jack cheese.
Chambers M&C
Our house creamy four cheese blend as a base. Buffalo chicken thigh tenders, Blue Cheese, scallions & bacon. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.
Hotdogs & Polish
Windy City
Chicago classic. Mustard, sweet relish, diced onions, tomato, sport peppers, kosher pickle spear, celery salt. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.
Depression Dog
Another Chicago classic. Mustard, onions, sport peppers topped w/fries.
Logan Square
Bacon wrapped hotdog, mustard, BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions.100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.
Bridgeport
South Side fave. Sauerkraut, mustard, diced onions.aramelized onions. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.
Wrigleyille
Coleslaw, bacon, onion straws, BBQ sauce, mustard. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.
Park Hill Chili Dog
Carm's shredded beef chili, Cheddar cheese sauce, diced onions, Cheddar Jack & Flamin' Hot Cheetos. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.
Whittier
Plain hotdog on a poppy seed bun. 100% fresh all natural Vienna Beef Hotdog.
Maxwell Street Polish
Char-grilled 100% natural Vienna Beef Polish Sausage. Chicago fave. Mustard, sport peppers & caramelized onions.
Humboldt Park Polish
Char-grilled 100% natural Vienna Beef Polish Sausage. Cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions & bacon.
Cicero Esquite Polish
Char-grilled 100% natural Vienna Beef Polish Sausage. Mexican street corn, mayo crema, Mexican beef chorizo, Queso Cotija & a splash of fresh lime juice.
Italian Beef & Sausage
Loop Italian Beef
100% all natural slow roasted thinly sliced beef in Italian spices. Sweet peppers & hot giardiniera.
Back of the Yards Combo
Chargrilled 100% all natural Italian sausage link & Italian beef, sweet peppers & hot giardiniera.
Taylor Street Italian
Chargrilled 100% natural Italian sausage hot link, sweet peppers & hot giardiniera.
Pueblo Italian
Grilled 100% natural Italian sausage patty, griddled onions, light mustard, Provolone cheese, w/roasted Pueblo chile on toasted French bread.
Sweet Stuff
Shakes & Malts
Hand-spun Shakes, Floats made w/real vanilla ice cream, topped w/whipped cream.
Floats
Coke | Root Beer | Dreamsicle
El Dorado
Classic churro dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Golden Churros
Classic churro, w/cinnamon sugar, frosting, one topping.
Dorado Bites
Churro bites, vanilla ice cream with chocolate, strawberry & caramel dipping sauces.
Grant Park Scream
Vanilla ice cream between chocolate chip cookies rolled in Fruity Pebbles or mini M&M's.
Buckingham Buñuelo
Vanilla ice cream atop an orange honey buñuelo, strawberry sauce.
Navy Pier Brownie
Warm double chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Kiddos
Little Met Cheese Burger
Mini twin grilled hamburgers, American cheese on toasted brioche bun. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.
Little Met Hotdog
Plain hotdog on a poppy seed bun. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.
Carm's Chix Lolly Gems
Golden chicken gems on mini skewer. BBQ sauce. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.
Carm & Gia's Mac-n-Cheese
House-made creamy 4 cheese blend & shells.Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.
Little Met Burrito
Beans, rice, cheese. Carne Asada or Pollo Asado. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.
Gia's Cheesy Quesadilla
Gooey & cheesy with a dollop of sour cream. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.
Little Met Grilled Cheese Sammie
All American cheese sammie. Includes small fruit juice box or chocolate milk, baby carrots & choice of a small order of fries or tots.
FOMO Burger & Hotdog
5280 Chile Relleno Burger Fomo
100% Certified Angus Beef double smashed 1/4 pound burger patties, topped with a Panel queso poblano chile relleno, Monterrey Jack Piquin cheese sauce, Mexican Street Corn, smoky guajillo red sauce, on a brioche bun. Includes small hand-cut fries.
5280 Polish Hotdog Fomo
100% natural Vienna All Beef Polish sausage hotdog, topped with roasted poblano chiles, Monterrey Jack Piquin cheese sauce, Mexican Street Corn, smoky guajillo red sauce on a poppy seed bun. Includes small hand-cut fries.
Cherry Creek Burger Fomo
100% 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef burger, topped with C&G shells mac-n-cheese, pulled pork, bacon and scallions on a brioche bun. Includes small house made pub chips.
Cherry Creek Polish Hotdog Fomo
100% natural Vienna All Beef Polish sausage hotdog, topped with C&G shells mac-n-cheese, pulled pork, bacon and scallions on a poppyseed bun. Includes small house made pub chips.
Sides Extra
Extra Protiens
Add 100% CAB Patty
Add al Pastor
Add Bacon 4 sli
Add Barbacoa
Add Beef Chili
Add Beef Chorizo
Add Carne Asada
Add Carnitas
Add Chicken Tinga
Add Golden Chicken
Add Green Chile
Add Grilled Shrimp
Add Hotdog Medallions
Add Picadillo Beef
Add Pollo Asado
Add Smothered Green Chile
Add Supreme
Add Veggie
Dressings & Sauces
Add Cheese Sauce 2oz
Add Cheese Sauce 4oz
Add Green Chile 4 oz
Add Beef Chili 4 oz
Add Pickle Chips
Add Chipotle Mayo 2 oz
Add Mayo 2 oz
Add Sour Cream 2 oz
Add Dijonaise 2 oz
Add Sirarcha Ranch 2 oz
Add BBQ Sauce 2 oz
Add Ceasar Dressing 2 oz
Add Ranch Dressing 2 oz
Add Blue Cheese Dressing 2 oz
Add Thai Chilli Sauce 2 oz
Add Buffalo Sauce 2 oz
Add Asian Sesame Dressing 2 oz
Add Balsamic Vinegrette Dressing
Add Lemon Poppy Dressing 2 oz
Add Nacho Chs Sauce 2 oz
Add Nacho Chs Sauce 4 oz
Add Pico 4 oz
Add Guajillo Salsa 4 oz
Add Tomatillo Salsa 4 oz
Add Mango Pineapple Pico
Fries & Pop Combo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
"Fun, neighborhood joint for old-school comfort food with a new twist. Made-to-order burgers, hotdogs, burritos, shakes, street tacos, hand-cut fries and more. Beer & Cocktails. Expansive outdoor patio seating. Kiddo and doggo friendly. Takeout.Delivery.Curbside.Dine-in."
