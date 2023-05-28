Carmel
3009 Bolling Way Northeast
Suite G130
Atlanta, GA 30305
Brunch
Brunch Jewels
Beef Tartare
egg yolk, urfa, sumac, shallot, pickled tomatillo, taro root
Caviar
potato pave, lobster, crème fraiche, herb salad
Hamachi Pastor Crudo
pineapple pico de gallo, olive oil, cilantro
A Grande Start - Pastry
daily assortment
Scallop Aguachile
coconut, spicy broth, marinated cucumber, herbs
Tuna Tartare
nduja spices, rice chips, cilantro, sorrel
Brunch Second Wave
Brunch Asparagus
gribiche, capers, 7-minute egg, anchovy bread crumb
Bone Marrow
poached egg, sesame, pepper oil, escabeche vegetables
Brioche Donut
choice of boston cream or strawberries & cream
Crab Bacalaito
aioli, pickled carrot, scallion, bitter greens
Little Gems
green goddess, radish, apples, marinated peppers, cheese crisp
Mushroom Toast
sourdough, ricotta, braised mushrooms, greens
Pork Belly Tostadas
avocado, cucumber, tomato, creme fraiche, chili crisp, purslane
Quinoa Salad
citrus vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds, shallots, dill, mint
Brunch Mains
Turnips & Lentils
guajillo jus, crispy leeks
Chilaquiles
salsa negra, corn tortillas, fire roasted salsa, queso fresco crema
Chorizo Shrimp
chorizo, pickled tomatillos, creamy polenta
Frittata
cheese, herbs, roasted spring onion
Georgia Wagyu NY Strip
cascabel jus, turnip relish
Green Circle Roasted Chicken
tamarind glaze, peanut, sunflower, scarlet runner beans
Fish Torta
aioli, half sour pickles, cilantro, scallion
Whole Snapper
guajillo marinade, lime, herb salad
Brunch Sides
Bread Pudding
Cinnamon Roll
orange cream cheese
Farm Egg
House Yogurt
seasonal fruit, granola
Side Cauliflower
brown butter, anchovy, garlic confit
Side Charred Carrots
glaze, turmeric
Side Frekkeh
mushrooms
Side Greens
ginger soy, scallions
Side Potatoes
aioli, chili oil
Side Sweet Potatoes
furikake, pilon glaze
Dinner
Bar Snacks
Jewels
Beef Tartare
egg yolk, urfa, sumac, shallot, pickled tomatillo, taro root
Tiradito del Sur
pecan, citrus, sesame, serrano
A Grande Start - Jewels
Chef’s selection of Jewels, Kaluga Caviar, accompaniments
Hamachi Pastor Crudo
pineapple pico de gallo, olive oil, cilantro
Oysters
chili butter, chives, trout roe
Scallop Aguachile
coconut, spicy broth, marinated cucumber, herbs
Tuna Tartare
nduja spices, rice chips, cilantro, sorrel
Second Wave
Bone Marrow
poached egg, sesame, pepper oil, escabeche vegetables
Crab Bacalaito
aioli, pickled carrot, scallion, bitter greens
Little Gems
green goddess, radish, apples, marinated peppers, cheese crisp
Lobster Cannelloni
caviar, lemon butter
Milk Buns
togarashi butter
Peanut Shrimp
coconut-peanut broth, peanut relish, dried lime powder, red oil
Roasted Cabbage
onion fondue, anchovy, fresh herbs, citrus crumbs
Roasted Octopus
chili broth, salsa macha, puffed grains, bitter greens, radishes
Pork Belly Tostadas
avocado, cucumber, tomato, creme fraiche, chili crisp, purslane
Mains
Arroz Negro
grilled squid, calaspari rice, sofrito, aioli
Turnips & Lentils
guajillo jus, crispy leeks
Georgia Wagyu NY Strip
cascabel jus, turnip relish
Swordfish
guajillo jus, crispy leeks, almond puree
Berkshire Pork Loin
oranga-anatto jus, purslane, cilantro
Green Circle Roasted Chicken
tamarind glaze, peanut, sunflower, scarlet runner beans
Veal Chop
braised greens, smoked veal broth
Whole Snapper
guajillo marinade, lime, herb salad
Dry Steak
Turbot
Sides
Side Asparagus
Side Cauliflower
brown butter, anchovy, garlic confit
Side Charred Carrots
glaze, turmeric
Side Frekkeh
mushrooms
Side Greens
ginger soy, scallions
Side Potatoes
aioli, chili oil
Side Rice Crackers
Side Sliced Bread
Side Sweet Potatoes
furikake, pilon glaze
Side Taro Crackers
Side Tortilla
Side Tostada
Cinnamon Roll
Dessert
Chocolate a la Mexicana
milk chocolate, banana, coffee cajeta, cinnamon, spiced walnut & bourbon ice cream
Doughnuts di Frutta
strawberry jam, brioche donut, vanilla crème, fresh berries, pistachio ice cream
Sorbet Trio
coconut, lime hibiscus, orange, exotic tuile
Tropical Baba
rum baba, mango, tropical fruit, vanilla, citrus, lychee sorbet
Conchas
Cheesecake Coffee
Cheesecake Berries
Tropical Chocolate Cake
Drink
N/A Bev
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mountain Valley Water - Spring 1L
Mountain Valley Water - Sparkling 1L
Boylan's Soda
Boylan's Tonic
Boylan's Ginger Beer
Garrapata Swizzle
Mocktail
Passionfruit Soda
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Americano
Caffe Macchiato
Cappuccino
Doppio
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Latte
Shakerato
Wines
GLS 2021 CasaSmith Cinghiale Sangiovese
GLS 2019 Moretta ‘Cenciento’ Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS 2019 Eden Dale Pinot Noir
GLS 2020 Laura Hartwig Carmenere
GLS 2019 Manos Negras Stone Soil Select Malbec
GLS 2020 Ridge Three Valleys Zinfandel
BTL 2021 Cutter-Cascadia ‘Ashes to Ashes’ Dolcetto
BTL 2021 Bichi Listan Uruapan
BTL 2021 CasaSmith Cinghiale Sangiovese
BTL 2019 Moretta ‘Cenciento’ Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL 2019 Eden Dale Pinot Noir
BTL 2018 Emiliana Coyam
BTL 2019 Frog's Leap Estate Cabernet
BTL 2021 Hiyu Tzum Elder
BTL 2020 Finca Sandoval ‘Fundamentalista’
BTL 2018 Mae’s Vineyard 'Gamine' Syrah
BTL 2021 Lares 'Tymora'
BTL 2020 Laura Hartwig Carmenere
BTL 2021 Lioco Pinot Noir
BTL 2019 Manos Negras Stone Soil Select Malbec
BTL 2020 Cruse 'Monkey Jacket'
BTL 2021 Celler Pardas 'Sus Scrofa' Sumoll
BTL 2019 Tres Sabores 'Perspective' Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL 2020 I Custodi 'Pistus' Etna Rosso
BTL 2017 Robert Sinskey Vineyards 'POV" Los Carneros
BTL 2016 Vinedos de Alcohuaz ‘RHU’
BTL 2021 Javi Revert 'Sensal'
BTL 2021 Sandhi 'Sta Rita Hills' Pinot Noir
BTL 2020 Ridge Three Valleys Zinfandel
BTL 2017 Timeplace Zinfandel
BTL 2019 The Walls Bellamy
BTL 2019 Villa Maria Pinot Noir
GLS 2021 Foris Pinot Blanc
GLS 2021 Jaine Sauvignon Blanc Evergreen Vineyard
GLS 2022 Teutonic 'Jazz Odyssey'
GLS 2022 La Marea Albarino
GLS 2021 Sandhi Central Coast Chardonnay
GLS 2022 Catena Luján de Cuyo White Clay
GLS 2021 Tatomer
BTL 2021 Bodegas Aizupua Txakoli de Getaria
BTL 2021 Division ‘Un’ Chardonnay
BTL 2021 Foris Pinot Blanc
BTL 2021 Jaine Sauvignon Blanc Evergreen Vineyard
BTL 2022 Teutonic 'Jazz Odyssey'
BTL 2021 MicroBio Litrona Verdejo
BTL 2022 La Marea Albarino
BTL 2022 Massican Annia, Napa Valley, CA
BTL 2020 Mount Eden ‘Wolff Vineyard’ Chardonnay
BTL 2021 Espelt 'Pla de Gate's White
BTL 2021 Rootdown Savagnin Cole Ranch
BTL 2022 Hiyu 'Spring Ephemeral' White
BTL 2021 Sandhi Central Coast Chardonnay
BTL 2019 Statera Cellars 'Rudis Sous-Voile' Chardonnay
BTL 2021 Scribe Estate Riesling
BTL 2021 Subject to Change 'Unsung Hero'
BTL 2022 Catena Luján de Cuyo White Clay
BTL 2021 Tatomer
BTL 2021 Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
GLS 2022 Goose Ridge Revelation Rose
GLS 2021 Villalobos Semillon
BTL 2021 Bastide Blanche Bandol Rose
BTL 2021 Bichi 'Rosa' Garnacha Rosado
BTL 2021 Broc White Zinfandel
BTL 2021 Agri Segretum Cininio Frizzante
BTL 2022 Goose Ridge Revelation Rose
BTL 2021 Rootdown Rose of Trousseau
BTL 2021 Day 'Tears of Vulcan' Rose
BTL 2021 Villalobos Semillon
GLS 2018 Miguel Torres Estelado Sparkling Rose
GLS NV Paula Kornell California Sparkling Brut
BTL 2021 Carboniste Extra Brut Albarino
BTL NV Dosnon Recolte Noire Blanc de Noirs
BTL 2021 Gustavo Martinez Kilako Moscatel
BTL 2018 Miguel Torres Estelado Sparkling Rose
BTL 2021 Maitre de Chai Sparkling Chenin Blanc
BTL NV Pascal Ponson 'Cuvee du Domaine' Brut 1er Cru
BTL NV Paula Kornell California Sparkling Brut
BTL 2021 Statera Cellars Chardonnay Pet Nat
Cocktails
The Acapulco Way
tequila, mezcal, sotol, curacao, lime, spicy salt
Basque to Baja
baja blanc, passionfruit, bimini, gin, sloe berry
Coctel Jequetepeque
cachaca, soursop, dry sherry, honey, rockey’s liqueur
Mario's Modern Mix
pisco, brandy, pineapple, lime, vegan foamer
Nahua Daiquiri
rum blend, yellow pepper, lime
Teosinte
white corn, purple corn, nitxa, mole
Tulum Tomorrow
Welchman Hall Spritz
spicy mezcal, grapefruit, lime, dry sherry, american aperitivo, bubbles
Mayacamas Martini
Georgetown Club Cocktail
barrilito 2 star, noily prat dry, lemon, falernum
Japanese Cocktail
control c pisco, camus vs cognac, pecan orgeat, lemon
Flor de Toronja
apostoles gin, st. germain, fernet, grapefruit, lime
Latin Quarter
santa teresa 1796, cane, mole, absinthe
LIT - Well
LIT - Premium
California Dreamin'
Death on the Yucatan
Mimosa
Reviver Cadaver #2
Sunday Bloody Sunday
Tulum Tomorrow
Vuelos
Spirits
Belvedere
Capitol Vodka
Grey Goose
Hanson Meyer Lemon
Ketel One
St George All Purpose
St George Cali Citrus
St George Green Chile
Tito's
Apostoles Gin
Bimini Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Boutefeu Genevievre
Bristow
Bristow 4 Year
Capitol Gin
Gracias a Dios Agave Gin
Hendrick's
Hendrick's Flora Adora
Hendrick's Neptunia
Hendrick's Orbium
Monkey 47
St. George Botanivore
St. George Terroir
Tanqueray 10
Appleton Estate
Ron Del Barralitos Barralito 2 Star
Bounty White
Capitol Rum
Chairman's Reserve Original
Clement Canne Bleau
Clement Select Barrel
Gustoso
Novo Fogo Bar Strength
Papalin Jamaica
Paranubes Blanco
Ron Colon 111 Proof
Rum Bar Silver
Saison Jamaica
Saison Caribbean Rum
Saison Pale
Ron Del Barrilito Santa Ana
Santa Teresa 1796
Ten to One White
Transcontinental Australia 2013
Transcontinental Panama 2011
Transcontinental WP Jamaica 2012
Aqara Agreste Agave de los Andes
Banhez Pechuga
Banhez Ensemble
Carmel Mezcal Blend
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Dia de los Muertos
Clase Azul Durango
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Guerrero
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Ultra Anejo
Clase Azul 25th Anniversary
Convite Coyote
Corazon Blanco
Del Maguey Chichicapa
Del Maguey San Luis del Rio Azul
Del Maguey San Pedro Taviche
Don Abraham Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Fulano Fuerte
El Jimador Blanco
El Mero Mero Espadin Mezcal
El Mero Mero Tepextate
El Tesoro Anejo
El Tesoro Blanco
Flor del Desierto Sotol
La Luna Mezcal Cupreata
La Medida Tobala
La Medida Tobasiche
Legendario Domingo Durango Cenizo
Legendario Domingo Cuprento Guerrero
Macurichos Punta
Madre Espadin
Mijenta Blanco
Mijenta Reposado
Ocho Plato
Pal'alma San Luis Potosi
Peloton de la Muerte Mezcal
Peloton de la Muerte Pechuga
Por Siempre Sotol
Pueblo Viejo
Puntagave Bacanora
Santanera Anejo
Santanera Blanco
Santanera Piedra
Santanera Siembra
Siembra Azul Reposado
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas Reposado
Tres Generaciones
Yu Baal Espadin Anejo
Abasolo Whiskey
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Angel's Envy Rye
Barrell Dovetail
Barrell Seagrass
Barrell Vantage
Basil Hayden
Brenne French Single Malt
Buffalo Trace
Compass Box The Story of the Spaniard
Dewar's White Label
Distillerie Artesia Single Malt
Green Spot Irish Whiskey
Hellbender Corn Whiskey
Johnnie Black Label
Johnnie Blue Label
Lagavulin 16
Michter's Single Barrel Rye
Nelson Bros. Green Brier Sherry Cask
Old Forester 100
Old Overholt 100
Old Soul Bourbon
Sierra Norte Purple Corn
St George B&E
St George Baller Whisky
Suntory Toki
Talisker Storm
Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey
Uncle Nearest
Camus VS
Carmel Brandy Blend
Control C Pisco
Coquerel Calvados
El Maestro Sierra Brandy Reserve
H by Hine
Hennessy VS
Jean-Luc Pasquet 4
Jean-Luc Pasquet 7
Macchu Pisco
Maxime Trijol XO Grande Champagne
Park Borderies Mizunara Finish
Remy 1738
Singani 63
St George Aqua Vitae
Amargo-Vallet
"Carmel-Amaro"
Clement Mahina Coco
Brovo Amaro
Bruto Americano
Luxardo Amaretto
NOLA Coffee Liqueur
St. George Absinthe
